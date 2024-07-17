MEET CHERI SMITH, PROTOCOL WIDOW, WIFE OF STEVE MARTIN 64. Marylou, mother of MATHEW FOREVER 37. Denise, mother of JAMIE KAY FOREVER 36. MURDERED FOR NOT TAKING COVID SHOTS

2020-2023 EMERGENCY ROOMS BECAME DEATH CHAMBERS

ESTIMATED 3 MILLION SOULS 2020-2024 MURDERED IN US HOSPITALS FOR BEING “UNVACCINATED” click to watch our interview

click here for the short one hour version

Hear testimonials from families affected by dangerous practices called “medical demoside,” - death or harm caused by government polices and heath “hell” care practices. Emergency rooms, ICUs, have systemic issues deeply ingrained in protocols to hinder the delivery of humane care. Hospitals illegally placed DNR “do not resuscitate” orders on “unvaccinated” patients, using midazolam, morphine, fentanyl, remdesivir, without consent, using ‘fast-track end of life care’ introduced at the start of the ‘pandemic’ allowing patients to die. Many stories of patients attempting to escape, only to be pinned down by guards, sedated by medics using Midazolam used in the USA for execution via lethal injection.

Age 64, STEVE MARTIN WAS WORTH $166,000 BONUS MONEY only if DEAD FROM COVID EXTRAS (not the hospital bill, just covid murder bonus). IF THE PATIENT LIVED, BONUS MONEY IS CUT!

Cheri just celebrated 45th Wedding Anniversary with Steven. Two grandsons, sons and daughter-in-law, all robbed of their cherished man! Cheri shares stories of hospital survivors, saved by family who had to break them out of “prison” later felt they were saved from “serial killers.” For example “Joe” hospital paralyzed him to force a ventilator yet doctors and nurses played scary Halloween movies loud in his room! Victims are dealing with PTSD!

If Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Budesonide, Vitamins C D Zinc were used, hospitals lost their bonus money. April 29, 2020 Anthony Fauci pushed Remdescivir/Veklury despite its failure - 53.1% died in the Ebola trial in the Congo, failed again for corona. This is why E.R. Doctor Lawyer Simone Gold lost her hospital job for using HCQ, safe 65 years and for appearing as AFLD “White Coat Summit” on the steps of The Supreme Court to teach the world how to use your natural immunity, sunshine, ivermectin, etc., creating America’s Frontline Doctors…

COMMON & CONSISTENT STORY OF THE “VACCINATED”

"Unexpected cardiac event."

Another beautiful angel just lost his life at age 30, July 2, 2024. Crushing. Husband Scott Dynamo explains nearly 1 year wedding Anniversary, “Michael was young, in perfect health, doctors have no explanation why he suddenly died.” Mike Heslin was an actor on Lioness. Most actors were forced to inject the “mystery juice” or lose their income. Actor Sean Penn, for example, (click to hear him) refused to return to the set until 100% were “vaccinated.” Another widower.

THE REMDESIVIR STORY - IT FAILED!

Click to read the Lancet May 16, 2020 study of ONLY 237 patients, “In this study of adult patients admitted to hospital for severe covid19, remdesivir, veklury was not associated with statistically significant clinical benefits.”

THE STORY OF JAMIE KAY, FOREVER 36

“My daughter Jamie was a mother, her son was just 10 years young when she passed away. Jamie Kay was mistreated for 13 days in the hospital, isolated, no food no water yet given laxatives, mask covered her breathing device!” Her family told over and over, “Jamie is not coming home.” Click to listen, to support and hear the stories…

THE STORY OF MATHEW, FOREVER 37

“My son Mathew was 37 and my best buddy, born Sept 24, 1984. Here is his goodbye video. He knew there was a covid protocol problem at our local hospital however he felt he had no choice, he called 911 when his heart was hurting. The hospital isolated my son so that we could not witness their abusive meds and treatment, refused to speak with my nurse daughter, informed me too many times over the phone “your son won’t be coming home,” mocked me at his death “guess he won’t be coming home after all,” said an evil nurse, because I had told her, “Gd will decide his fate!”

THE STORY OF STEVE MARTIN, FOREVER 64

“At six feet 2 inches, 280 pounds, my husband’s oxygen dipped down to 70% click to hear his story. My husband was given pediatric dose 6 mg of dexamethasone, a steroid. Hospitals used genocidal ventilators after advising patients to stay home during “cytokine storm” thereby missing opportunity to administer proper meds and “get ahead” of the virus, leading to death. If Remdesivir/veklury even worked, all hospital patients missed the opportunity to use it properly, yet it still is has 53% kill rate! Hospitals refused to try ivermectin, vitamins, because the protocol stated they would then not be paid, yet added dangerous remdesivir/veklury and ventilation, both offered high kill-rate! The rate for a person over 65 who got both remdesivir and ventilator had a 97% chance of death.

GRACE WAS 19, DOWN SYNDROME, HOSPITAL MURDERED HER

FATHER SCOTT REMOVED BY HOSPITAL ARMED GUARDS

The hospital used three meds and a fake DNR “do not resuscitate” to kill her, as her sister screamed for CPR! Read Grace’s story here. Read the PREP ACT of 2005 re-established for covid to give doctors, nurses, hospitals, full immunity for malpractice, abuse, death, murder! Grace took her last breath Wed, Oct 13, 2021. Grace was born Sept 22, 2002, to Scott and Cindy (Cournoyer) Schara. YES, THERE IS A LAWSUIT.

SHANNA’S DAUGHTER AUBRYNN: REMDESIVIR FENTANYL NARCAM

Aubrynn’s family chose not to take the shots, however hospital protocol killed her: ventilator, strong drugs. CLICK THE IMAGE or here to hear the story of Aubrynn, at age 17, two Pfizer to go to a school trip she earned, causing her to become so sick around 30 days after her shots, hospital administered Remdesivir and doses such as fentanyl too high for a little girl! Read my article on substack for their full story.

HERE IS THE COMMON THEME OF LOVED ONES MURDERED IN THE HOSPITAL - 25 COVID HOSPITAL KILLER PROTOCOL COMMONALITIES

COVID-19 Humanity Betrayal Memory Project

25 COMMONALITES LOVED ONES EXPERIENCE BEFORE BEING MURDERED (click to head over to the site and to donate)

For four years, unthinkable crimes against humanity have taken place, their stories documented by C.H.B.M.P. Covid Humanity Betrayal Memory Project, stands as evidence of ongoing atrocity, compiled a list of the most prevalent characteristics associated with deadly covid hospital protocols. CHBMP is committed to shedding light on these issues, raising awareness, putting an end to these harmful practices, tirelessly seeking justice for the countless victims and their devastated families.

Isolation of victim: Victim denied access to family, friends, advocate, Rabbi, Pastor, Priest, Clergy, etc. Strict adherence to EUA protocols: Only option allowed to victims are hospital “protocol” drugs; Remdesivir/Veklury, Baricitinib/Olumiant, Tocilizumab/Actemra. Often forced on victim when refused. Denied alternative treatments: Denied requests (often ridiculed) for treatments such as Vitamins, Ivermectin, Budesonide, Hydroxychloroquine, etc. False statements made that they are not “FDA Approved” or do not work. Denied informed consent: No informed consent provided regarding medications, treatments, intubation, or procedures. Gaslighting: Gaslighting by Hospital Staff. Victim and family constantly told the victim will die because they are unvaccinated/if they refuse to be vaccinated or if they don’t comply with hospital protocol or ventilation. Constantly told their loved one “was a very sick man” or “a very sick woman”. Removal of communication devices: Call lights, glasses, cell phone, communication devices removed from patients’ possession or placed out of reach. Dehumanization: Methodical dehumanization of victim. Often described as “being treated like an animal”. Pervasive sense of wrongdoing: Family members, friends, and often the victim all had a feeling “something was wrong”. Vaccination discrimination: Discrimination based on vaccine status. Mocking, verbal and physical abuse for being unvaccinated. Rapid oxygen increase: Oxygen supplementation increased quickly causing lung complications and damage, leading to mechanical ventilation. Refusal to communicate: Doctors, nurses, hospital administration refusing to communicate with family or advocates. Dehydration and starvation: Denial of food, water, or any nutrition. Given diuretics or laxatives. Restraint abuse: Physical restraint and/or chemical restraints used. Failure to follow legal requirements around the use of restraints. Ventilation used as restraint or as a method of behavior control. Bathroom denial: Denial of bathroom use. Forced onto a catheter and/or rectal tube. Non-emergency ventilation: Victim and family told it is just to “give the lungs a rest”. DNR pressure or shenanigans: Pressured to sign DNR. Ignored or falsified DNR. Palliative care pressure: Victim and family pressured into palliative care, comfort care or hospice. Family denied participation in the Palliative Care Consult Meeting. Palliative care ordered without consent. Isolated even in death: Denied access to dying victim. Denied access to view the body after death. Denial of Last Rites. Police/Security involvement: Police/Security used to keep victim isolated. Families threatened with arrest. Refusal of transfer: Refusal to change doctors or make hospital transfer. Infections and injuries: Sepsis, MRSA or Hospital-Acquired Infection. Pressure sores, skin tears, necrosis. Neglect: Neglect and lack of basic care, general hygiene or grooming, bathing, linen changes. Nighttime emergencies: Family woken up and pressured to make instant life and death choices with little information. Staff attempting to “scare them” or “confuse them”. Perception of malevolence: Victim states or feels like hospital staff is torturing them or going to kill them. Unqualified staff: Treatment by foreign, travel, FEMA, or unqualified Medical Staff.

DUE TO INTENTIONAL SCARE BY THE CENSORSHIP TEAM FAUCI, DEBORAH BIRX, CDC RACHEL WALENSKY, FAUCI PROFITS FROM SHOTS, HOSPITALS MURDERED “UNVACCINATED” TO STOP COVID, SAVE THE WORLD FROM DIRTY SELFISH UNVAXXED

Doctors, nurses, angered by the ‘unvaccinated’ blamed them as the reason the “pandemic” did not end, decided to punish those that refused to be part of the global experiment, by refusing to allow family to visit, lied about medical conditions, refused food, water, yet administered laxatives, fentanyl, paralyzed the patient with midazolam then finished them off with ventilation and Remdescivir/veklury which shuts down organs.

You will see in the interview of family bereaved due to hospital murders, click here, I include a few of the actors who became self-appointed Ambassadors of untested mRNA rushed mystery juice sold to us by lying salesman of Big Pharma, Fauci NIAID NIH CDC FDA WHO WEF UN, telling the world we are selfish dirty unvaxxed grandpa killers: VAX AMBASSADORS: Steven Seagal, deNiro, OJ Simpson rapid cancer, Jennifer Aniston asked not to come to her party if you didnt inject!, Alyssa Milano, Sean Penn refused to work unless the set was “100% vaccinated” watch him here, Neil Young, Gene Simmons, Howard Stern, comment below, WHO ELSE! They forced co-actors or ridiculed or were paid or pressured: CNN imbecile Lena Wen, “unvaxxed should not be allowed to leave home.” UK formerly chubby talk show James Cordon “unvaxxed need a knuckle sandwich,” gay actor George Takei “unvaxxed should not receive hospital care,” lefty Howard Stern “fk your freedom, take the shots!” Lefty Bruce Springsteen “don’t come to my concert without your shots.” Adele banned unvaxxed into her concerts, Liberal Eric Clapton who loves Hamas “unvaxxed are fruit cakes,” Piers Morgan “injured footballers should not receive medical care bec. they did not trust their doctors.” British journalist Ann McElvoy “unvaxxed are a liability.” Rocker Dee Snider “fk the unvaxxed.” Rod Stewart “unvaxxed are killers.” KISS Gene Simmons “you are killers.” FOO FIGHTERS “no unvaxxed at our concerts. Helped advertise for Pharma by filming their shots or silent on personal shot injury: Hugh Jackman, young Justin Bieber and wife June 2022 (clots, Ramsay Hunt facial paralysis), Sean Astin young actor, ROYAL FAMILY CANCERS: Princess Kate Middleton (cancer), Sarah Ferguson 2 cancers! King Charles III, Julia Roberts rolled up her sleeve, Gayle King, Ben Vereen, Anthony Anderson, Jessica Alba, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Mila Ashton Kutcher (worsened vasculitis), loves the shots yet silent Chelsea Handler 47 canceled show (cardiomyopathy blames it on “stress”), Nov 2021 Big Bird said get the shots! how evil!

Those that died suddenly after their shots 2023-2024: Drew Griffin, 60, CNN died rapid cancer 18 months after he told Dr Rashid Buttar, “I am vaccinated, you think I have a time bomb inside me?” Oct 2021 Dr Buttar, “Let us talk in 3 years, we will see how you are doing. I see the mass genocide.” WATCH HERE. MORE DEATHS Tony McFarr 47 didn’t wake up, Los Angeles news anchor Sam Rubin covid shots and ozempic, 54 Lisa Marie Presley, Mandisa 47, Rico Wade 52 heart failed, Park Bo Ram 30 heart failed, 59 Brian McCardie died suddenly, 61 Andre Braugher rapid lung cancer, 29 Anna Cardwell 10 months adrenal rare cancer, 56 Kamar de los Reyes rapid cancer, 62 famous country Toby Keith rapid stomach cancer 61 “no vax, no concert.” Alice Stewart CNN 58 did not wake up, Morgan Spurlock 53 rapid cancer, Tyler Christoper 50 cardiac did not wake up, Chris Peluso 40 suddenly, Elise Finch 51 suddenly. Bruce Willis announced diagnosis March 2022, likely had cov shots, may have worsened his medical condition before the shots, aphasia is a known side effect 7 days after shot, unsure if he got shots, losing his front teeth, struggling with FTD dementia.

2005 ARTICLE FAUCI NIH EMPLOYEES PAID BY PHARMA

READ HERE “Patients who took part in clinical trials at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) had no idea scientists took $8.9m (£4.8m; €6.8m) in royalty payments to help pharmaceutical companies and device makers, made public when AP agency obtained the information after filing a request FOIA Freedom of Information Act.'“

In 2005 it was 916 scientists that received $56 million in royalties from Pharma, today it is over 1,800 that NIH researchers that received in annual royalty payments averaging $9700 but could receive as much as $150, 000. Total it is well over $350 million in royalties for developing experimental treatments. Fauci claims he donates his royalties, I highly doubt this, he refuses to explain where, how much and when.

NIH researchers spent millions of YOUR taxpayer dollars studying treatments they had developed that were licensed to drug companies!

Patient advocacy group, Alliance for Human Research Protection, says that patients might have thought differently about the risks of trial treatment if they knew of scientists' financial interests.

The NIH has been criticized before for not disclosing conflicts of interest (BMJ 2004;329: 10 [Google Scholar]). Years ago, just before leaving office, Donna Shalala, then secretary of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, issued a requirement that scientists disclose their financial interests. But nothing happened until the Associated Press's investigations.

The press agency reported that two leading researchers, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and his deputy, Clifford Lane, received payments relating to their development of interleukin 2 as a treatment for HIV/AIDS. Dr Lane told the BMJ that the payment was part of his federal compensation. He explained that the government patented the development and shared the payments it received with the inventors. Since 1997 he has received about $45, 000 he says. The institutes awarded $36m in grants for studies to test the treatment.

Talented Comedy Writer: Heather McDonald took 5 shots, collapsed on stage, cracked skull. How many do you know that fainted days or months after covid shot?

CLICK IMAGE TO WITNESS HER SCARY FALL

“I don’t mean to brag, I don’t care, but I want you to know: double-vaxxed, boosted, flu shot, and, I’m going to be honest, I have the shingles shot, too. Traveled, went to Mexico twice, did shows, meet-and-greets, never got covid. Clearly, Jesus loves me the most, seriously.” The comedian then falls backward HARD, cracked skull. Click image to watch Heather’s 1 min scary performance February 8, 2022:

Expose the corrupt demonic racketeers of Big Pharma, in bed with your own government. Fauci gets paid by Pharma, yet he fights FOIA Freedom of Information Act, while he and 1,800 employees have been paid $350 million, all of the information is hidden in vaults. The NIH is over-due on 633 FOIA requests. Help expose their Collusion with Agencies & politicians, Fraudulent data & science (example, counted cancer and car accidents as covid death), coercive and illegal censorship and job loss to silence doctors and nurses. Anthony Fauci weaponized science against Americans, school children, babies. Despite being grossly incompetent, Fauci has amassed an unprecedented degree of power over the decades because of his unwavering commitment to the pharmaceutical industry and to covering up the (scientific) crimes of the American government.

Note: prominent figures such as Rand Paul and RFK Jr have compared Fauci to J Edgar Hoover, career bureaucrats who amassed an unprecedented degree of power in the government then leveraged it to force everyone else to go along with their crimes. In Fauci’s case, this is particularly unfortunate because he corrupted our national scientific apparatus and transformed it into something that hurt rather than helped the people of America.

Throughout his career, Fauci has done heinous things to the people of America, but by and large, he has completely escaped accountability for those actions. His actions are the same when he mishandled AIDS. Before AIDS, NIAID and the CDC had a major problem—infectious diseases they had been tasked with eliminating had mostly been eradicated from society (due to improved sanitation), and in recent decades, there had been stronger and stronger pushes from Congress to eliminate the unneeded agencies. To prevent this defunding, in 1976, NIAID’s director Richard M. Krause decided to launch “The Return of the Microbes” strategy to make the public become as scared of the threats we faced from microbes and hence pressure Congress to fund their agencies—a sensationalistic narrative the mass media was all too happy to go along with. This is why Fauci knew what he was doing. He used fear for a mostly harmless corona virus, paid for gain of function to get it to spread, to sell his vaccines, Remdesivir and the rushed covid pills by Pfizer, Merck: Paxlovid, Lagevrio. Fauci’s loyal subordinates (e.g., Paul Offit and Peter Hotez) have gotten rich while usurping our nation’s scientific apparatus. Above excerpts were in part from substack by A MIDWESTERN DOCTOR JUN 9 2024.

GILEAD MAKES DRUGS, PAYS PENALTIES JUNE 4, 2024

Read statement by Gilead here: will pay $40 million to 2,625 plaintiffs for tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) based medicine, or Viread, Truvada, resulted in unnecessary kidney, bone damage “caused by Gilead's failure to provide adequate warnings and its profit-driven decision” to wait on the newer med.

This is a pattern by Gilead: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Gilead), based in Foster City, California, Sept 2020 agreed to pay $97 million to resolve claims it violated the False Claims Act by illegally using a foundation as a conduit to pay the copays of thousands of Medicare patients taking Gilead’s pulmonary arterial hypertension drug, Letairis

PROOF - COURT STATES, “STOP CALLING IT A VACCINE.” RULED JUNE 7 2024 LOS ANGELES TEACHERS CLICK TO READ COURTS PROVED WAS NOT VACCINE, WAS GENE THERAPY

MORE PROOF ( CLICK ) - KAISER MEDICAL BEGGING DOCTORS NURSES TO RETURN AFTER BEING FIRED FOR SAYING “NO” TO MRNA EXPERIMENT

Vera Sharav WARNED US FAUCI’S “GLOBAL HOLOCAUST”

DECEPTION TO SCARE US INTO “UNIVERSAL VACCINES”

Click to listen to Walensky for 40 seconds explain, using lies, March 2021 “experimental vaccines protect us all from getting sick, stops transmitting the virus” then truth August 2021, “International as well as Israel reports increased risk of severe disease for those vaccinated early.” CLICK to hear her in under 1 min.

Read more and subscribe to substack (click) Maryanne Demasi, PhD Investigative medical reporter, speaker, TV presenter/producer

Rochelle Walensky steps down as CDC director, warning us to be on guard against misinformation and the politicization of science.

To purchase John Beaudoin’s book, THE REAL CDC click here follow on Twitter.

Under her leadership, CDC’s guidance repeatedly called for restrictions being placed on children, including school closures, mask mandates, and strong recommendations for vaccinations and multiple boosters even among children who had recovered from the virus.

Walensky testified that her public statement on MSNBC in March 2021 about how “vaccinated people do not carry the virus, they do not get sick,” was accurate. But even today, the FDA states efficacy against transmission is unproven.

Walensky also said Cochrane’s review of face masks had been “retracted.” Yet it was neither retracted, nor had the authors of the review changed the language in the summary.

A recent, damning study by Krohnert et al, solidifies criticism of the agency. The researchers compiled instances of numerical and statistical errors made by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The majority (80%) of her statements exaggerated the severity of the cov19 situation. For example, Oct 27, 2021, Walensky said "there have been 745 deaths in children less than 18,” but the National Center for Health Statistics showed it was 558 deaths, most unrelated to covid, for example, one died of touching fentanyl.

At a White House cov19 briefing on Jun 23, 2022, Walensky claimed that cov19 was a "top 5 cause of death" in children. This was untrue.

Feb 2024, Walensky testified before Congress "2000 pediatric deaths from COVID-19,” another lie, 1400-1500, mostly deathly ill children, children. In some cases, errors were not corrected, or the errors were repeated. Notably, vast majority of errors (94%) by CDC pertained to exaggerated cov19 risks to children, which the authors say would have influenced the discussion of pandemic policies.

“The CDC’s errors have likely led the public to believe children’s risks are higher than they truly are,” wrote the authors.

CDC delusion

Now that her tenure is over, Walensky remains defiant as she reflects on her time as director.

“We made this world a safer place. I have never been prouder of anything I have done in my professional career,” said Walensky after announcing her resignation.

The Biden administration has since nominated Dr Mandy Cohen, an internal medicine physician and former state health secretary in North Carolina, as the new CDC director to replace Walensky.

Most fear Cohen will implement more of the same unevidenced, misguided health policies as her predecessor.

Mandy Cohen, CDC director seen wearing a “Dr Fauci” face mask.

Cohen supported forcibly masking children in schools, promoted cloth masks despite no evidence for their effectiveness at stopping viral spread, which should have been a factor to immediately disqualify her for the position.

