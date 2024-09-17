“Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Traditional Naturopath, Cathey Painter, Instagram & Tic Tok as Cathey Painter Wellness

My high school friend has always been in shape and healthy and yet the last time I saw her, she chose to take many new medications such as metformin, a statin (to lower cholesterol) and covid shots. I was shocked this healthy gal would fill her medicine cabinet just because famous influencer Doctor Peter Attia told her to, via his podcast! He sold people on the idea “longevity tips” mean go on statin and metformin to help inhibition of rapamycin (mTOR) signalling pathway. Sounds so fancy. He also said it would cause “autophagy.” Yet the 2012 study on metformin showed increase in mortality, but this did not affect those who had normal blood sugar. DOCTOR PETER ATTIA STOPPED TAKING METFORMIN. Attia often checks his “zone 2 workout” where he noticed metformin caused his lactic acid to INCREASE! This means not enough oxygen is reaching the mitochondria.

BERBERINE OR OZEMPIC?

BERBERINE has been called “ozempic in a pill” that is why it is tough to find at your local Sprouts and other markets, it sells out quickly. Dr Annette Bozworth prefers metformin over berberine because she likes that it is FDA approved and she notices her patients get more consistent results. Yet, berberine has been used for many years in traditional Chinese medicine, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer, stop sugar cravings, gut issues, with minimal to no side effects, and it is cheap compared to METFORMIN. Berberine is found abundantly in plants such as Goldenseal, Barberry, organ grape, and tree turmeric. Additionally, long-term use of metformin has been associated with vitamin B12 deficiency and muscle wasting, a concern that does not seem to be prevalent with Berberine. Metformin was found to work faster, with its blood sugar-lowering effects noticeable within a week of starting therapy, while berberine appeared to have a slower onset of action, taking approximately three months to see its full effects. For my mother and for me, the results are immediate. I stop craving sugar immediately and my mother noticed it causes fecal matter to look healthy. I take one pill a day and not every day. Some take one before each meal. Ozempic has a black box warning on page 1, click to read the product insert here.

EXERCISE IS DANGEROUS WITH METFORMIN 6 WAYS

We achieve peak muscle mass during our early 40s, gradual deterioration begins. Progressive loss of skeletal muscle mass that accompanies aging (sarcopenia) and disease (cachexia) can impair muscle performance, physical function and whole-body metabolism. The declines in physical function and mobility associated with sarcopenia and cachexia can lead to falls, loss of independence, institutionalization and death. Given the severity of these outcomes, exercise is the most powerful intervention to address muscle loss. The discovery that the growth and differentiation factor-8 (GDF-8), also known as myostatin, functions as a potent negative regulator of muscle growth has led to the exploration of this:

Exercise builds up lactic acid, a side effect of metformin. For example, as you ride your bike it feels harder to pedal, heart rate goes up to 130 beats per min. While on metformin your heart rate will feel as if it is 150 BPM due to the metformin build up of lactic acid. Metformin restricts your ability to grow muscle. Diet and exercise will control your blood sugar better than metformin. BIG CONCERN - As you age, metformin induces muscle atrophy. Metformin increases myostatin protein levels - myostatin regulates muscle wasting, as we age it is hard to maintain lean body mass, best thing to do is build muscle, do weights to increase metabolic rate, helps you live longer and helps you control diabetes - yet this Pharma drug causes muscle wasting. Poor absorption Vitamin B12. Vegans lack this. Change diet away from plant-based. Metformin decreases testosterone. When you exercise you need testosterone to build muscle. Metformin can be a life-saver when a body is out of control and needs help controlling diabetes. However if you can control your diet, exercise, you can benefit greatly. THE STUDIES https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6358532/#:~:text=PMID%3A%2030765922-,Back%20to%20basics%20with%20active%20lifestyles%3A%20exercise%20is%20more%20effective,adults%20with%20type%202%20diabetes https://www.researchgate.net/publication/5875103_Acute_effect_of_metformin_on_exercise_capacity_in_active_males#:~:text=...,maximum%20oxygen%20uptake%20%5B12%5D https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3120188/#:~:text=CONCLUSIONS,glucose%2Dlowering%20effect%20of%20metformin https://www.siditalia.it/images/effect-of-metformin.pdf

I AM A NUTRITIONIST, SOON MASTER HERBALIST, NOT A DOCTOR

BERBERINE MAY BOTHER YOUR GUT IF YOU …

…are not eating well, your gut flora may react to berberine. For example, if you eat wheat, seed oils, soy, dairy, sugar or use alcohol, then your gut may react to a new substance. Wheat, fruits, veggies are sprayed or dried using Monsanto glyphosate, very harmful. Berberine can lead to gut issues from a mild upset stomach to more noticeable issues like diarrhea, constipation, or bloating. Talk to your Dr or pharmacist - berberine can change how these medications work in your body. Ready to laugh? EPA website, “found there are no risks of concern to human health when glyphosate is used in accordance with its current label. EPA also found that glyphosate is unlikely to be a human carcinogen.”

Here is the site that tells the truth, glyphosate ROUND UP is carcinogenic, sprayed on “row crops like corn, soybeans, wheat, also fruits, nuts, veggies, celery, apples apricots, artichokes, even spinach growers use glyphosate see the food list here.

HOW CAN WE FIGHT CANCER, AUTOIMMUNE, OTHER ISSUES?

The biggest problem we're gonna be fighting for a long time is chronic autoimmune disease. Covid injections were contaminated with DNA. They were made with a synthetic RNA and they weren't just making spike proteins, they were making “Frankenstein proteins” as well. When the immune system is exposed to proteins that it's not supposed to see, then it starts to go haywire. We've seen some excess sudden death, suicide due to inflammation of ears/tinnitus-heart-joint-lung-eye-cartilage-groin issues, cancer in the healthy, and we've seen death from all causes increased around the world after the rollout of these genetic injections that were never a vaccine. Fauci pushed experimental genetic injections leading to autoimmune disease for a long time to come and decreased fertility rates we're already seeing in many countries around the world and we are seeing a lot of runaway turbo cancers. These Fauccine Fauci shots were not what they were advertised to be, they were never a vaccine. The lesson here is that we should never as a population ever use synthetic RNA genetic injections ever again. See below, ways to heal…

CANCER

Berberine may even help fight cancer, improve symptoms of ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and more. Here are some of my interviews with people told they had weeks left to live click

CHLORINE DIOXIDE

for more on chlorine dioxide, retired Doctor Robert Yoho tells the story of the men placed in jail for healing people using CD. Read here the experts on CD. Why is it that doctors can mislead you to take unproven unsafe Mrna shots without going to prison?

DMSO

READ MORE HERE DMSO is a remarkably safe chemical that protects cells from otherwise fatal stressors (e.g., freezing, burning, shockwaves, ischemia). Since the heart, brain, and spinal cord are particularly vulnerable to injury, DMSO can produce miraculous results for those conditions.

•The usage of DMSO completely transforms the management of strokes (including brain bleeds), heart attacks, and spinal cord injuries. Had the FDA not sabotaged DMSO’s adoption, in addition to countless lives being saved, millions could have been protected from a lifetime of disability or paralysis.



•DMSO has many other remarkable properties. For example, it stabilizes proteins, and thus treats many challenging protein disorders (e.g., amyloidosis and numerous genetic disorders).

•Many conditions DMSO treats are typically considered to be incurable. DMSO’s remarkable utility for the conditions that respond best to intravenous DMSO (e.g., a variety of circulatory disorders like varicose veins or Raynaud’s) and complex neurological disorders (e.g., Down’s Syndrome, Developmental Delay, ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s), along with how to administer IV DMSO and DMSO stroke protocols.

ZEOLITE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body's ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants.

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

