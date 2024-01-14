AUBRYN’S FAMILY DID NOT TAKE ANY COVID SHOTS. AUBRYN WAS FORCED TO TAKE COVID SHOTS TO ENTER CANADA.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us…

~ A Tale of Two Cities

Click here to hear mommy of Aubrynn Grundy, Shanna Carroll, share the story of her beautiful daughter who took her last breath on August 6, 2022. Aubrynn was tested for covid while on a trip she earned through school due to a vote among teachers and students, specifically pertaining to human rights.

All-expenses paid trip took Aubrynn all over the country and Canada. Her parents and sibling age 4 did not use masks in the 12 hour car ride, yet never caught covid from her. Once home, Aubrynn got worse, breathing so low her mother rushed her into the ER. While waiting, her breathing became faint, she collapsed on the floor. Her heart stopped for the first time.

She was put into a medically induced coma and onto a ventilator to help her breathe.

Airlifted to Detroit Children’s Hospital, her heart stopped, chest compressions and CPR needed to bring her back, blood pressure so low, lungs so damaged, couldn't get oxygen to her blood. Her heart stopped one more time before doctors were able to administer heart surgery, ECMO machine to keep oxygen flowing to her blood. The medicine they had her on prevents clotting in the brain which then blocked vessels in her hands and feet, causing fingers and toes to die. To save her life, doctors discussed amputating her limbs.

Aubrynn fought to stay alive as her mom and dad, Shanna Pelton and Anthony Grundy, along side Aubrynn’s step dad, Adam Carroll, fought for her life.

11 SECONDS FOR AUBRYNN - GONE IN 39 DAYS

YouTube removes stories from the covid shot damaged and deaths, yet allows voices from the covid injured! I had to move to Rumble. My YouTube videos have gotten taken down and I got a strike!

ELEVEN seconds of Aubrynn in the hospital on ECMO click here. WARNING! SAD!

~THE SOUL KNOWS~

Perhaps Aubrynn, it seems, had a gut-feeling she was going to lose her life soon, just maybe, see her texts to a friend (hers are blue texts, click to see each image).

TEXTS FROM AUBRYNN IN BLUE

LAST PHOTO OF AUBRYNN

Aubrynn’s mommy Shanna (Shawn-nah), “Here is a photo of Aubyrnn right before I left her to get on the bus for her trip to Canada. I hugged her a bit longer and tighter than normal and was kind of crying. Chaperone came up to us to pull me away from my baby, saying “OK, mom.” I look back now knowing, in some deep way, this would be the last time I held my baby. “

“The trip company gave us a check for her funeral I never cashed, felt as though they were trying to buy me out.”

DEATH CERTIFICATE

MY FRIEND SHANNA IS READY TO TELL THE STORY OF DAUGHTER IN HEAVEN - AUBRYNN GRUNDY

This is my friend #5 to lose their young child. Was it a bad batch? Does Aubrynn have MTHFR gene mutation like I do? Kids like this likely can’t take ANY shots. Aubrynn was just 17 when on Aug 6 2023, she lost her life on/after a school trip. Combination of covid mixed with recent covid shots likely took her life. The shots may have given her covid, as happened often when shots first arrived. No prior health issues, no prior illness, had a physical week before trip - but office didn’t do blood work. Parents were advised “No autopsy” because “it would just show covid.” Likely all her organs were swollen and, as likely, her heart failed.

Remember (click to hear) CDC Director Rachel Walensky stating March 2021 “people who get the covid shots do not carry the virus, do not get sick and cannot transmit…”

Oct 13 2023 was Aubrynn’s 18th birthday!

IF YOU ARE A DR OR NURSE, PLEASE COMMENT BELOW YOUR THOUGHTS ON THE DRUGS GIVEN TO HER IN THE HOSPITAL

HERE IS MY FRIEND DOCTOR ABILIO RAMOS

My friend was a Cuban immigrant and doctor that lost his life to Veklury (Remdesivir). Doctor Abilio Ramos had stage 3 kidney disease, why was he given 5-6 doses at the hospital when they tested for covid? Remdescivir was originally evaluated in clinical trials to thwart the Ebola outbreak in 2014. Later, somehow Gilead became a “SARS-CoV-2 nucleotide analog RNA polymerase inhibitor” on Aug 7 2020 Pfizer when announced agreement with Gilead to Manufacture Remdesivir at their Kansas facility. Remdesivir is formulated with sulfobutylether-beta-cyclodextrin (SBECD) sodium. SBECD is a vehicle that is primarily eliminated through the kidneys. Accumulation of SBECD in patients with renal impairment can result in liver and renal toxicities!!!

CLICK HEAR HIS STORY IN 7 MINUTES

HERE IS MY INTERVIEW WITH PEDIATRICAN DOCTOR Paul Thomas SHARING TEN YEARS OFFICE DATA VACCINATED VS UNVACCINATED CHILDREN

CLICK TO SEE DR THOMAS AND PARENTS OF TRIPLETS BRAIN DAMAGED BY JUST ONE SHOT

Here are more of my friend’s children that lost their lives to Pfizer 12 minutes:

short version https://rumble.com/v2ek51m-who-killed-trista-rand-paul-grills-moderna.html Long version https://rumble.com/v2fvd88-who-killed-trista-age-18-got-1-pfizer-did-not-tell-parents.html

Hope you’ll browse and hit follow on my Rumble to keep in touch and to spread awareness. We must save more lives from “booster” which means “inject more covid experimental chemicals, because the first 5 did not work.” Hope you will subscribe and share on substack to save your kids, grand babies, this pediatrician retired to SPEAK TRUTH and share 10 years office baby shot data https://growthfactororg.substack.com/p/pediatrician-retired35-years-based

