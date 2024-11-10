Michael Shares His Story

“Turpentine Cured Me From Being Gay: The Parasite Connection - Michael James Parker”

Click image to hear Michael’s story or click here or watch on my Twitter

Michael James Parker - Turpenetine’s Power to Heal

About 2 years ago, a gal pal of Michael was diagnosed with cancer. A cancer doctor was ready to make a ton of money from her for chemo or radiation treatment, however, a naturopath suggested she first try a parasite cleanse. The parasite and candida remedy comes from pine tree sap. Turpentine Has Power as a Healing Substance. For Michael, this healed his sleep issues, gut issues, headaches, brought his mental and physical energy to normal.

MY FRIEND’S HUSBAND’S PARASITE EATING UNDERCOOKED PORK

He loves to eat pork at restaurants. Supposedly you can’t cook it high enough to get rid of the worms, parasites. This is very gross to watch but this worm is crawling around his bicep. Click to watch on my twitter and hope ya follow me there. They are anonymous and this is not Michael, see his story, below. MEDICAL DISCLAIMER, SEE AT THE BOTTOM, I do not provide medical advice. I am a nutritionist, hypnotherapist and soon Master Herbalist. I share stories for you to share. If you look online you can find turpentine can lead to respiratory distress: Aspiration of turpentine can cause chemical pneumonitis and subsequent pulmonary edema, leading to breathing difficulties. CNS depression: High levels of exposure can result in central nervous system depression, potentially causing drowsiness, confusion, and loss of consciousness. Skin irritation: Topical application of turpentine can cause skin inflammation and irritation.

Inhaling turpentine fumes, also known as “huffing” or “bagging,” can lead to serious health consequences, including: Respiratory problems, Cardiac issues, Nervous system damage, Coma or even death. Poisoning symptoms: Turpentine poisoning can cause a range of symptoms, including: Gastrointestinal issues (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea). Headache. Dizziness. Confusion. Seizures (in severe cases)

WHAT FOODS ARE HIGH IN PARASITES?

Here's a breakdown of some of the most common food sources of parasites: undercooked pork, raw fruits, vegetables, raw or undercooked freshwater or marine fish, raw or undercooked crustaceans or mollusks, raw aquatic plants such as watercress, unpasteurized cider. Some common components of a parasite cleanse include berberine, black walnut, papaya seeds, pumpkin seeds, and wormwood. Garlic, probiotic-rich yogurt, and carrots or sweet potatoes are sometimes also recommended to help support your body's natural defenses. There are three main classes of parasites that can cause disease in humans: protozoa, helminths, and ectoparasites.

Parasitic Mind Control: Who's Really in Command?

Maggie Bartlett & Madalyn McFarland wrote Parasitic Mind Control: Who's Really in Command? click to watch Their book explains how parasitic organisms - virus, bacteria, fungi, and protozoa - can manipulate the behavior of their hosts, including humans. It's a fascinating insight into the relationship between parasites and the brain.

For years, many use gum spirits of turpentine for a parasite cleanse. Some cultures do this twice a year. Michael used to feel like there was a 24/7 gay porno channel playing in his head. 3 weeks in, he stopped desiring sugar, and stopped having a constant daily desire for anal sex. Along the way, he nearly stopped the cleanse because he felt like he was going to die, but realized it was the parasites feeling that way and making him feel that way, the same way they earlier made him desire sugar and anal sex. Along with a large quantity of many different parasites that ended up in the toilet bowl, there was one weird monstrous parasite he passed that he couldn’t identify anywhere he checked. Unlike some people, who take a course of ivermectin or fenbendazole occasionally, Michael stuck it out for 7 months total, doing a really comprehensive, extended and difficult parasite cleanse. He stopped having many minor symptoms like headaches that he used to suffer, thinking they were just normal. Again this is NOT medical advice! I share stories! Even though gum spirits of turpentine was used by old west grandmas for deworming, it can also kill you. Talk to your own practitioner about parasites and protocols.

MICHAEL GIVES CREDIT TO DR DANIELS

Dr Jennifer Daniels: https://vitalitycycles.com/ click here. Read about toxoplasmosis that can be transmitted via cat feces and is found on unwashed vegetables and raw or undercooked infected meat, mostly pig meats here https://www.ivyroses.com/Health/brain-parasite-toxoplasma-gondii

Robert Sapolsky Interview: Toxoplasmosis here

PARASITES CAN CONTROL HOW YOU THINK, “CRAVE SUGAR”

Turpentine is a distillate of pine resin, used as a medicine a very long time. To learn a lot more, find the world's turpentine expert, Dr. Jennifer Daniels. Once Mike began his cleanse, the sugar in his coffee caused him to feel awful. His coffee tasted great without sugar. Soon after this new experience, he began to not crave anal sex. He had the realization parasites affect your thoughts. He was about to quit the parasite cleanse because he felt he was dying but a friend told him it was messaging from the parasites, as they HATE turpentine! Another friend said the parasites can cause anal sex cravings to stop the host body from pro-creating as it does in other organisms. Michael explains this in detail in the video, above.

Ingesting safe forms of turpentine Dr Daniels teaches, inhaling turpentine or using it topically allows it to penetrate into our tissues and organs, loosening and dissolving these accumulated toxins and allowing them to be safely excreted out of the body.

I found a site that offers what they claim is a pure and safe turpentine I have never used. To learn about its proper and safe use, watch this podcast interview with Dr. Kaufman, in which all the details are explained. Turpentine is perhaps the one medicine that everyone should have in their home-care supplies.

YOUTUBE AND GOOGLE CENSORED MIKE’S STORY

Of course, and as expected, YouTube removed this man’s story! Why? What if he is lying or making up a tall tale. WHY would Youtube remove his story? Does it make you wonder if YouTube make think there is truth to his story? Have you noticed the apps that censor are all based near San Francisco? Do they not realize they pushed us over to X Twitter and Rumble? Wake up YouTube Google Linkedin GoFundme Paypal Uber Venmo Nextdoor Instagram/Facebook Amazon!

For more on chlorine dioxide, retired Doctor Robert Yoho tells the story of the men placed in jail for healing people using CD. Read here the experts on CD. Why is it that doctors can mislead you to take unproven unsafe Mrna shots without going to prison?

