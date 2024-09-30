I worked for Merck. I have seen the ways they poison people with their “approved” drugs from drugs I launched Vioxx and Fosamax taken off the market, to statins (Lipitor Crestor Zocor) to NSAIDs, Tylenol…causing dementia, renal damage, liver failure. The FDA sabotaged DMSO’s adoption, destroying countless lives from being healed and saved, millions could have been protected from a lifetime of disability or paralysis. Pharma greed leads to this. Pharma pays CDC FDA NIH Fauci and his NIAID to attack any health practitioner that uses or sells DMSO! They raid offices and remove practitioners from the internet for DMSO and chlorine dioxide! Pharma-FDA’s aggressive opposition to DMSO means you need to learn more. Use YANDEX not lying Google. It is all the San Francisco area companies that work with Pharma to keep you uninformed such as Google Youtube Nextdoor Paypal Venmo GoFundMe Facebook. Twitter was the worst censor until Elon purchased it. Wikipedia makes it look like DMSO is made in a Frankenstein laboratory by leading with chemistry descriptions. Fauci CDC FDA NIAID approved dangerous Mrna “vaccines” for covid which led to heart attacks in teens and adults, cancers, leukemias, sudden death in youth and adults, tinnitus suicide, ALS, clots, strokes, sudden death, yet this same group hides DMSO and CD!

Disclaimer

This is general commentary; I am a nutritionist, hypnotherapist, I never give medical advice. If you can find an expert or doctor to help you, godspeed, but these are rare and hard to judge. The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide is the best single reference I found. You must make your decisions based on your research and judgment. Do your reading and never believe me nor any authority, without confirmation.

For example, CD heals malaria fast. What does your government do when you use it to heal malaria in 1-4 hours in Africa? Read here retired Doctor Robert Yoho on the story of Mark Grenon and his missionary sons abducted in 2020 from their Florida home in a swat-style, high-profile arrest with worldwide television coverage, for saving lives with very safe chlorine dioxide. CD competes with Pharma which is our government mafia.

PROOF PHARMA AND YOUR GOVT HIDE HEALTH FROM YOU

END PHARMA LIABILITY SHIELD KIDS&ADULTS VACCINE DAMAGE AUTISM EPILEPSY CANCER LEUKEMIA INFECTIONS MS LUPUS AUTOIMMUNE MACULAR DEGENERATION TINNITUS GUILLIAN-BARRE CLOT STROKE

Click here to be updated on Rep. Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ) Groundbreaking Bill to End Big Pharma’s Liability Shield for Vaccine Injuries H.R. 9828, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act to strip vaccine manufacturers of the immunity they have enjoyed for decades, leaving countless victims of vaccine injuries without legal recourse, the unfair protections afforded to pharmaceutical giants, who have raked in billions while hiding behind legal shields. ​One such strategy is utilizing the PREP Act, shields biopharmaceutical companies from lawsuits related to products used in public health emergencies, including vaccines. The PREP Act, passed in 2005, grants pharmaceutical companies immunity from lawsuits for products used to combat public health emergencies. Pfizer and Moderna protected from legal liability for any issues arising from their toxic covid19 “vaccines.”

Also National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986, established a no-fault system in the U.S. to compensate individuals for injuries caused by vaccines while also shielding pharmaceutical companies from most lawsuits related to vaccine injuries. This act aimed to stabilize the vaccine supply and encourage the development of new vaccines.

“Under current law, it is nearly impossible to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries caused by vaccines due to a 1986 law that unfairly created a special immunity carveout for Big Pharma, making it very difficult for vaccine-injured victims to win in a court of law,” said Rep. Gosar.

“My legislation strips away current immunity provisions unfairly shielding Big Pharma from the harms caused by their products and allows those injured by vaccines to pursue a civil lawsuit in state or federal court. Big Pharma doesn’t deserve a get-out-of-jail-free card for injuries caused by their harmful vaccines.”

National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act 1986 (NCVIA) established National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), providing minimal compensation to SIDS babies, autistic Aspbergers kids, other people injured by a vaccine, protecting Pharma!

Here is the best article on DMSO by Retired Doctor Robert Yoho.

Wholistic physicians know the proper use of DMSO. Debra shares the story (her substack here)

of a DMSO physician who took an old farmer with a lifetime of aches and pains, applied magnesium chloride gel all over, then used a cotton ball dipped into DMSO, dabbed it over the injured areas and tight muscle attachments, then put the patient in a hyperbaric chamber where pressure plus DMSO took the magnesium (#1 remedy of the old docs) to the bone. One treatment removed decades of chronic pain. Debra, “Then I did the same protocol, stunning results. I still treat it as a powerful solvent and use sparingly, couple of times a year. I learned of its discovery in a different way, a night watchman at a pulp plant noticed deer coming to munch on the piles of refuse each evening. The plant chemist heard about it, observing only elderly deer munched on one of the 3 piles. Intrigued, knowing animals have innate wisdom, he studied and tested and was led to the discovery of DMSO. The FDA permits the infusion of it into women's bladder tissues when chronic infections leave the tissue raw and extremely painful. I can't think of any tissue more vulnerable, but this powerful 'solvent' resolves it in one treatment. I've seen it in many of my elderly patients. For those hesitant to dab it on an external injury, that is a consideration. Would I use it internally? No. Would I label it the miracle cure for every thing? No.”

Cellular Protection

DMSO can remarkably spread throughout your body (into the brain as well) which may seem worrisome, yet rather than it being toxic to cells, DMSO heals cells, protecting cells from damage and many otherwise lethal stressors. DMSO doesn’t expand when it freezes (at 65.4°F), this property (and the fact that a 66% DMSO 33% water mixture freezes at -99.4°F), has made it a revolutionary substance for preserving frozen cells (e.g., stem cells). In contrast, very few other substances exist that cells can tolerate such a high concentration of.

DMSO SUMMARY

Incredible benefits DMSO…

•Protect tissue from dying when its blood supply is cut off (e.g., in skin flaps, in the kidneys [replicated here], in the small intestine, in the liver, or in the heart—particularly when hydrogen peroxide is given concurrently as an oxygen donor), prevent a reperfusion injury when its blood flow is restored, prevent the formation of clots when blood flow is restored (e.g., in mesenteric veins), reduce the amount of permanently damaged tissue following a myocardial infarction and maintain the heart’s ability to circulate blood when its blood supply is cut off.

•Prevent heart damage caused by dietary copper deficiency and kidney failure caused by toxic mercury exposure.

•DMSO remarkably safe chemical protects cells from otherwise fatal stressors (freezing, burning, shockwaves, ischemia). Our heart, brain, spinal cord are quite vulnerable to injury, good to know DMSO can produce miraculous results for those issues and injury.

•Using DMSO completely transforms the management of strokes (including brain bleeds), heart attacks, spinal cord injuries. The FDA has sabotaged DMSO’s adoption, destroying countless lives from being saved, millions could have been protected from a lifetime of disability or paralysis.



•DMSO has many other remarkable properties. For example, it stabilizes proteins, and thus treats many challenging protein disorders (e.g., amyloidosis and numerous genetic disorders).

•Many conditions DMSO treats are typically considered to be incurable yet DMSO has a remarkable utility for the conditions that respond best to intravenous DMSO (e.g., a variety of circulatory disorders like varicose veins or Raynaud’s) and complex neurological disorders (e.g., Down Syndrome, Developmental Delay, ALS, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s). Some administer asIV DMSO and DMSO stroke protocols.

If you were stranded on a desert island or knew the world was ending, bring DMSO.



•It treats a wide range of severe illnesses which are often otherwise incurable and frequently fatal or lead to a lifetime of permanent disability.



•It effectively treats acute injuries and rehabilitates chronic musculoskeletal disorders (e.g., arthritis). Because of this, it’s one of the best “pain medicines” out there and has allowed many to get their lives back.



•It has a variety of unique properties that open up a completely different dimension to how medicine can be practiced.



•It is one of the safest medically active substances in existence.

Remarkably, in the 1960s, this was recognized and DMSO took the nation by storm (e.g., people everywhere were clamoring for it, gas stations would often advertise they sold it, and tens of thousands of research studies were conducted by enthusiastic scientists around the globe). Now however, outside of it being a laboratory chemical or an alternative therapy some people use for joint pain, few are even aware of DMSO’s existence.

This was due to the FDA waging a multi-decade long war against DMSO (despite widespread outcry from Congress and the public), was arguably the worst thing the FDA has ever done to the country.

the DMSO story needs to be told

Find my article here in my substack blog here to learn about CD. My friend Randy will talk to you about how he healed from many tumors of cancer, ask me for his info. He feels CD helped heal his deadly cancer. Randy diagnosed with bladder tumors and kidney growths, leading to hypothyroidism. He used two forms of chlorine dioxide treatments, which helped him “heal completely.” He experienced hair growth, weight loss, now muscle rebuilding. Randy believes CD and urotherapy saved his life. Now uses only CDS protocols and bath soaks before bedtime. After using CD 8 weeks he switched to CDS, pH levels improved. He continues to use CDS to flood his body with 160 mls daily. Despite initial side effects - stomach pain/loose stools, Randy credits CDS for eliminating his sickness, helping him rebuild his body. Find him on Twitter as Randy Knoll. Email me if you need help GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

NANCY HEALED DANGEROUS DTAP TETANUS SHOT

This is my friend Nancy before chlorine dioxide healed her shingles caused by the dangerous tetanus shot DTAP which is really 3 shots, diptheria tetanus pertussis. Read more how she healed, here. To read DTAP side effects which are really toxic poison here. My friend Susie also used CD (see below with towels) using cd to restore her energy after suffering extreme inflammation, headache & lethargy after a viral illness, originally caused by flu and other shots which can take 1-4 years to cause autoimmune and other mystery illness due to lingering heavy metals in the brain and organs:

PABLO KELLY HAD GLIOBLASTOMA GBM 10 YEARS AGO

He used carnivore, tallow, suet. He is not cured. He refused radiation and chemo as doctors said ‘if you do not, you cannot live more than a year.’ The tumor was in such as bad area it was inoperable. In 2.5 years of metabolic therapy/diet, his tumor became operable and they cut it out. He never took DON and Fenbendazole! Browse my YouTube for cancer stories here and Rumble here.