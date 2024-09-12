LISTEN HERE BENEFITS OF CD ON NATIONAL TV!

WATCH WHAT CD DOES FOR YOUR BLOOD

click here

TO HIRE ME AS YOUR GUIDE FOR AUTISM, AUTOIMMUNE, WEIGHT LOSS, SKIN ISSUES, MENTAL HEALTH, ANXIETY STRESS, HEALTH CHANGES AFTER COVID AND COVSHOT

As a nutritionist, hypnotherapist, Master Herbalist soon, contact me using my email GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

Get 20% off a group subscription

TO BEGIN YOUR CANCER JOURNEY, SEE MY KEVIN HENNINGS INTERVIEW here

BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE

Email me if you still need help with links below - GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to stock up for you and those you love to keep on hand to always fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, plane, work, school. Special offer from SNOOT! nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus, canker sores, pets heal severe damage fast). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 and

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

Give a gift subscription

BY KERRI RIVERA, GREATLY HEALED SON OF AUTISM

Click here to read it and share

HERE ARE THE MANY PROTOCOLS - HOW TO USE

CLICK TO SEE HOW TO USE CD: for example A is for beginners, B is for bathtub use, C is a detox, D is treatment of skin infections and skin problems, including resistant MRSA Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus, all the way to Z! Here is the list of what the protocols help with: E gastrointestinal diseases, chronic liver diseases, cancer, parasitosis, G external ear infections, skin conditions, H respiratory infections, I insect bites, other skin conditions, J oral infections. K skin diseases, wounds, conditions that require in-depth treatment. M malaria. N safe&effective use of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) in children, infants teenagers. O eye drop for ophthalmologic (eye), ENT (nose). This protocol is useful for treating various ocular conditions, sinusitis, applied to both eyes/nose, especially in cases of flu or sinusitis. P parasites. Q fire, electrical, chemical burns. Many more uses!

VACCINE DAMAGE SUCH AS TETANUS SHOT

Bolivia used CD and ivermectin to heal the people from covid. I am using CD due to my friend Nancy who suffered for 2 years with shingles after a tetanus shot almost killed her (read the FDA product insert, page 1 shows the dangers)! She went from 140 pounds to 84, could not get out of bed 6 months! She was dying, still uses CD, it has been 9 months, after trying EVERYTHING! Within 5 days her severe fatigue was gone, never to return. She got me to order it. I had no idea I had stuffed sinuses, which CD cleared up. CD also cleared my mind. I too often avoid piles of paperwork I was able to accomplish!

My friend Susie also used CD (see below with towels) using cd to restore her energy after suffering extreme inflammation, headache & lethargy after a viral illness 11/23. Housebound & unable to perform simple chores. Within 3 days of drinking CD (even very weak strength), Susie had shockingly high levels of energy, finally able to complete heavy duty yard work, cook & clean again. Headaches lifted, hot flashes, sweating & rib pressure/pain stopped. She’d prayed, “God, either heal me kill me” prayers answered with the CD. CD is a powerful oxygen in your stomach to organs, mitochondria, when you drink it, it is as if you are using a hyperbaric chamber.

NANCY HEALED DANGEROUS TETANUS SHOT

This is Nancy before chlorine dioxide healed her shingles caused by tetanus shot! She said, “Healing has been slow and methodical from tetanus vax injuries. It’s taken 19 months for me to find ways to heal, with much Prayer & Trust. We’ve learned that life is worth the struggle back to health. We chose a vegan diet, Uro Therapy daily for over 15 months and Chlorine Dioxide for 9 months, I was finally able to get out of bed. With a lot of patience and love, these methods have shown their power to heal. Jim & I are very thankful to be healing.”’

CANCER

My friend Randy diagnosed with bladder tumors and kidney growths, leading to hypothyroidism. He used two forms of chlorine dioxide treatments, which helped him heal completely. He experienced hair growth, weight loss, now muscle rebuilding. Randy believes CD and urotherapy saved his life. Now uses only CDS protocols and bath soaks before bedtime. After using CD 8 weeks he switched to CDS, pH levels improved. He continues to use CDS to flood his body with 160 mls daily. Despite initial side effects - stomach pain/loose stools, Randy credits CDS for eliminating his sickness, helping him rebuild his body. Find him on Twitter as Randy Knoll.

WHAT DOSE DO 50% DIE? Clo2 TAD WORSE THAN WATER

HOW TO CONNECT WITH ME

For new readers: HERE to subscribe to my Rumble and my recent Twitter X post to witness a healed child from autism, adhd, non-verbal using CD. Hope ya subscribe and my youtube for NDE near death experience interviews. Click here to subscribe to my RUMBLE channel to learn how CD stopped severe mold and saved a town! Click here to make CD yourself and to benefit from the research of Doctor Lee Merritt.

Disclaimer

This is general commentary; I am a nutritionist, hypnotherapist, I never give medical advice. If you can find an expert to help you, godspeed, but these are rare and hard to judge. The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide is the best single reference I found. You must make your decisions based on your research and judgment. Do your reading and never believe me nor any authority, without confirmation.

PROOF CD HEALS MANY ILLS

CARNIVORE

Sept. 5, 2024 I spoke with autism expert Kerri Rivera and Michelle of Snoot! Here are my notes. Her son Patrick lost all speech at age 2.5, he got shots from first week of life to age 2, 42 shots total, diarrhea, crying, sleepless nights. Kerri began the healing journey March 2004, her first biomed clinic lab 2006 the first in Latin America, explaining her biggest success with autism is chlorine dioxide and results are more rapid when the child moves to the carnivore diet. She has used this way of eating herself for almost 3 years based upon Dr Shawn Baker’s book. She explains the reason is when a child (adults too) eat plants such as wheat, soy, fruits, veggies, it is like a scratchy "Brillo Pad” in the gut due to elements such as glutamate. 85% of the kids won’t eat carnivore Kerri said so try eggs, cow or lamb or other bacon or MCT oil. If kids can’t eat the meats then move to low glutamate foods. MSG is mono sodium glutamate, a toxin. Glutamate is in plants, nuts, veggie, too much can lead to inflammation. Glutamate is found in broccoli, strawberries, almonds and more. Here is Dr Russell Baylock for more on glutamate, the dangers of MSG and aspartame. He shows all of the hidden foods that have MSG. MSG began to be added to baby foods which damages the retina, brain lesions, critical parts of the brain leading to stroke, hypoglycemia, Alzheimers. America keeps it in food bec. they pay for tv and ads and google

MSG is a multi- billion dollar business. They never took it out of food they just renamed it and placed it in “toddler foods” to rename it to trick the public by keeping it in kid food, and added to baby formulas. MSG crosses the blood-brain barrier. He calls these fake foods excitotoxins which make your brain want the food but it is toxic to every cell.

Kerri mentioned we know in USA states that push hospital baby shots and pediatric “well baby visits” have an autism rate of 1:22. However those 22 kids may not be called autistic yet they may have mood issues, defiant, low IQ, autoimmune, stunted growth, breathing struggles, speech delays, criminal behaviors, PANDAS, eczema, asthma, eye and sight issues. Michelle SNOOT! explained YouTube added a censorship policy that will delete and give you a strike if you discuss mms or cd chlorine dioxide. Kerri said adults who use chlorine dioxide can heal their: fatigue, hashimotos, autoimmune, fibromyalgia, lyme, lupus diabetes 2, and more. CD can stop small parasites but the big ones need mebendazole. We discussed the benefits of berberine which is a natural plant ozempic you can take one before each meal hour before, 3 times day. Her site for great products ketokerri.com. If you hire Kerri she is inexpensive and will follow up 90 days later and when you need her. She says the nicotine patch is great to heal and to protect yourself from the shedding of those that get more covid, shingles, measles, flu shots. She says the kids respond well to CD enema. Often parents will see parasites pouring out. CD helps with small parasites such as malaria but for larger parasites - ascaris, rope, pinworm, CD doesn't help. CD in your water bottle lasts 72 hours by KVLabs in Florida. 21 days is the protocol for parasite cleanse do not stop. Use nicotine 3.5 or 7mg nicotine (cut it) patch as it firewalls cells, fill the cells, pushes viruses bacteria out of cells and helps the anxiety of autism from bacteria. Dr Ardis likes the RUGBY brand. For pain, Kerri discussed from kv labs.com to use liquid DMSO 99.9%. She likes methylene blue and has some on her site. She uses mebendazole for her family when they parasite cleanse. SHe discussed DR KLINGHART and suggestd ALLDAYCHEMIST .COM from INDIA. She likes valerian, 1-2 droppers, 1-2 times a day and magnesium glycerinate by Dr Group. She says for autsim, veggies scratch the gut lika loof and when people stop plants it can raise fertility, pregnancy comes fast because meat is good for the gut. She likes methylene blue for: ms crohns. We discusssed apricot seed the HUNS have these trees poisons which help heal tumor cells.

Autstic kids heal better before puberty. Start mebendazole by all day chemist.com tablets 200 mg twice a day 21 months, start 2 days prior to full moon.

Here is why your parents & kids are already vax damaged since 1930

the ingredients of almost all “vaccines”

My father was born in 1941, did not speak until he was 4. He lived the rest of his life with some sort of mood and anger disorder, struggled to make and keep friends, a common sign of vaccine issues. Metals in the brain are not a healthy option for any of us. One of my kids after baby shots I called 911 due to sever breathing issues, yet i continued to “vaccinate.” When this child was 18, walked into the pediatrician appointment alone, to give him privacy, as I waited in the lobby enjoying the fish tank that had been there his whole life. As he exited, I was horrified he received the meningitis shot I had always wanted my kids to receive, until Fauci’s covid scam Fauccine awakened me! Now, my children and grandbabies will NEVER be “vaccainted” with toxic Pharma chemicals. Within a few days, over dinner, I watched one side of his face fall! I think it was Bells Palsy which eventually healed on its own, thank Gd!

DMSO

Be mindful of DMSO for pain, mental retardation, paralysis and more, learn about how it helps aches, arthritis, whiplash, balding, scleroderma, helps alleviate symptoms for cancer patients on chemotherapy, phantom limb pain after amputation, bronchiolitis, asthma, heavy metals: binds to aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, nickel, eliminates them through sweat, urine subscribe to my Rumble and YouTube

METHLENE BLUE

Mark Sloan, The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue, $13 Amazon. This site below is thr MB made by Dr Edward Group, DC. Has nano gold so it drives it into the cell kills all pathogen takes out inflammation repairs damaged mitochondria take 20 drops in water 2 times a day - you can also put it in a capsule also 2 times a day 20 drops into capsule so your mouth isn’t blue - add water do it twice a day every day for the rest of your life https://ketokerri.com/product/earth-harmony-ultimate-methylene-blue/

HOW TO MIX CD TO DRINK OR BATHTUB

This is what I use to remove metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and more click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack