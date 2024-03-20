Click the above on the image to hear Kevin’s story and tips or click here

The accurate translation is…they do not want to block you from “medical misinformation” rather they want to block you from “information” they do not want you to learn about!

Kevin Hennings was told to go home after 3 years chemo, explained he hit his max and that he had 3 weeks to live, wasting away with cachexia. That day, as Kevin left the doctor office, about to start hospice, in under 24 hours he was told TWICE about cancers fading away in people that used Fenbendazole. The two “coincidences” led him to take: FENBENDAZOLE 1000mg daily for 25 days on, 5 days off (in the form of PASTE) continue repeating until N.E.D. no evidence of disease. Works for all cancers except brain, his Facebook group has a healthy protocol for the brain, and pancreatic too! There is zero documented toxicity when taken for extended periods, some have taken it for over a decade without any adverse effects. Be sure to cycle off periodically so the liver can heal itself and enzyme numbers will rebound into normal range.

BRAIN CANCER IS A DIFFERENT METHOD

Kevin said this method does not cross the blood-brain barrier. Fenbendazole does not cross well enough into the brain, however, mebendazole and albendazole does. Pablo Kelly explains HERE how he got his GBM to “no evidence of disease.” He used red meats and fats. Glioblastoma (GBM), also referred to as a grade IV astrocytoma, is a fast-growing, aggressive brain tumor. It can invade the nearby brain tissue. Here is the brain protocol image and the link to this in Kevin’s Facebook group:

…beatingcancertoday.com is Kevin’s website click here it will be ready soon…

Find Kevin on Facebook live, Wed. and Th. at noon east coast, remains there for you to watch later…

KEVIN’S ROUTINE

“A lot of yoga, and walking, no weights bec. that is not my goal. I want mobility, not bulking up. My number one goal is “eliminate dilapidation of my Temple,” your body. 4 miles per day twice a day at the gym on the treadmill, self care, decompress, stay ready to not have to get ready and if it comes, be vigilant and selfish. If you ever needed to be selfish, NOW IS THE TIME, cut out the toxic needy people, the oxygen suckers, you can come back to them, but be selfish for now, it can be family or friends. Cold turkey cut them off. They don’t get to suck the life out you more than cancer does. I eat in moderation, bread, sugar, careful to minimize it, often remove burger buns, pastas, carbs. It is a lifestyle it is not a diet.”

Kevin has been taking Fenbendazole for 3 years, says he “feels like a superhero.”

Kevin also used TAGAMET/CIMETIDINE 600 mg twice a day (3 pills morning & night) https://www.karger.com/Article/Fulltext/7686 https://www.lifeextension.com/magazine/2002/7/cover_cimetidine

AHCC - 3 tabs morning 3 nightly (1500mg/twice a day) https://www.mskcc.org/cancer-care/integrative-medicine/herbs/ahcc

CURCUMIN 400mg soft gel-tab 3 times a day https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0225660ANNOTTO - 300mg/ three times a day https://academic.oup.com/carcin/article/34/6/1352/2463249 https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/annatto https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26875492/

FOLLOW KEVIN ON FACEBOOK

MORE STORIES

GUY TENENBAUM HAD THREE MONTHS TO LIVE

Click image for Guys’s short 20 min story or here for full hour

Guy searched the globe for the best doctors, crediting Professor Thomas Seyfriend “see-fried” with saving his life using fasting, meats and a few more tips…

PABLO KELLY HAD MONTHS TO LIVE GBM STAGE 4 BRAIN CANCER

Pablo had a rough childhood, later in life his diagnosis was glioblastoma after a clicking feeling in his neck, then loss of movement. Click image above or here to learn what he did to stop brain cancer. Mostly he used fasting and red meats, fats such as tallow and suet, which he says are “nutrient dense.”

HEALED DEADLY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

Click image above or here to learn tips from Elyse and Tibor, together used fasting to help Elyse glide through cancer treatments in Israel easily after her diagnosis multiple myeloma, a blood cancer, holes/lesions in her bones, “ultra high risk, similar to stage 4.” She had achy bones in her ribs prior to diagnosis. For their full story, click. Mostly, they used extreme fasting.

Beating Eye Cancer

Patrica Daly, Registered Nutritional Therapist, cancer free over 15 years, diagnosed with cancer in 2008, at age 28. She had a recurrence in 2010, another recurrence in 2012, at which point she said no to standard of care, decided to utilize metabolic therapies based on scientific evidence. She used keto then carnivore, click here or image above to hear her story. Here is her website

BEATING BONE CANCER

“If I had done the conventional treatment, I wouldn’t have had these bonus years.” —Doctor Al Danenberg

Doctor Al Danenberg had incurable bone marrow cancer, told 3-6 months left to live. Click image above or here find his protocols for gut health here on his website. On 5/8/20, his PET Scan showed no active cancer cells in his entire body after he rejected all chemotherapy. However, he did include isolated radiation therapy when he was diagnosed Sept 2018 so he could breathe without pain. Using mostly meats and fats and 72 hour water only fasts, he did this several times a year. He called this his “Animal-based diet, which I call in my book Better Belly Blueprint. It is an organic, gluten-free, nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory eating plan. My plate of food by volume consists of at least 70% animal products nose-to-tail and at most 30% plants that are low in anti-nutrients called phytates, lectins, oxalates.”

PROF. THOMAS SEYFRIED GUIDED THOUSANDS OF CANCER PATIENTS

Professor Seyfried “see-fried” click image or here he explains, “metabolic therapy manages chronic diseases such as epilepsy, neurodegenerative lipid storage diseases, and cancer. The metabolic therapies include caloric restriction, fasting, and ketogenic diets. His website at Boston College.

To subscribe to Doctor William Makis, over 37, 000 substack followers, click

In late 2020, early 2021, when experimental mRNA shots arrived into the bodies of those in the medical field December 2020 through January 2021, YouTube decided to censor anyone that questioned the shots, removing interviews explaining natural immunity, deleting physician interviews discussing once you get covid you do not need to take shots for covid as it is too much spike protein. Voices censored included Stanford and Harvard physicians such as John P.A. Ioannidis, Professor of Medicine, Stanford Prevention Research, Epidemiology, Population Health, Statistics, Biomedical Data Science. Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, author of The Great Barrington Declaration, follow him on twitter here his blog is here Professor of Medicine at Stanford, research associate National Bureau of Economics Research, senior fellow Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, and Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute, courtesy appointments Professor in Economics Health Research, Policy, directs Stanford Center on the Demography of Health and Aging, holds MD, PhD in economics from Stanford University.

Community Guidelines YouTube sent me. I am now re-educated on the rules of Kim Jong Un, er, I mean YouTube:

Notice YouTube did not allow discussion of Ivermectin and HCQ:

YouTube Censored Urgent Care Physicians for Sharing Local Data, Kern County, Commiefornia, O0ops I meant, California

Dr. Daniel Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi YOUTUBE CENSORED

April 22, 2020: I was watching YouTube live news conference as it first shut down the audio, then the interview was removed. Urgent Care Clinic owners, Dr. Daniel Erickson’s and Dr. Artin Massihi’s (click to watch) voices were censored as they held a news conference, calling for shelter-in-place orders to be lifted across the state. 23ABC's video of that press conference garnered more than 5 million views on YouTube, when YouTube removed that video, stating it violated YouTube community guidelines. These doctors tested over 5,200 patients for coronavirus throughout the county, over half of all testing in Kern. According to their data, the death rate of the coronavirus was similar in prevalence to flu, these physicians noticed the very sick and inflamed were struggling with covid such as alcohol and cocaine abusers, sickly elderly, obese with diabetes, COPD on oxygen, etc.

Here is the interview (click) YOUTUBE REMOVED FROM MY CHANNEL, California gastroenterologist was taking fecal samples (including my own) of those infected with corona and those that seemed to be immune (I was in her study because I did not catch covid when exposed by my entire family). I HAD TO MOVE ACCOUNT MY TO RUMBLE FOR FREEDOM. Hope you subscribe to Rumble and share.

Dr. Garth Graham, global head of YouTube health, has decided YouTube will begin cracking down on cancer treatment misinformation as “medical misinformation.” Keep in mind, if you still use Google, YouTube is owned by Google parent company Alphabet. The North Korea-style policies will apply to content that “contradicts local health authorities or the World Health Organization.” Youtube is collaborating with the Mayo Clinic for a series of videos on cancer conditions and the latest cutting-edge treatments and will delete videos that advise viewers to take vitamin C instead of radiation therapy, for example.