Click here to hear 27 min. The Healing Journey of Chris Whitman, short version click here 4 min

October 2021, Chris Whitman got covid, resulting in brain fog, lost sense of taste, smell. Mild tinnitus a year and half prior, from years working with loud equipment, became so severe, he constantly contemplated ending his life. Chris is in the minority of tinnitus sufferers with a diagnosis called “catastrophic tinnitus.” Some refer to tinnitus as “suicide by sound.” For almost two years, Chris had not been able to sleep more than 3 hours per day, the irritating, debilitating sound was incessant. His normal weight was 160, however, the lack of smell and taste caused his weight to plummet to 130! Finding no solutions, Chris used alcohol for 7 months, after never using drugs and alcohol his entire life.

“NOTHING YOU CAN DO”

After visiting many doctors, all told him, “Get used to it, there is nothing you can do,” Chris formed a Facebook support group called “Tinnitus World Wide” to help others share, pray, vent, cry and prevent suicide. He goes by the FB name CL RANGERMAN and does not censor. JOIN HERE

THE POWER OF PRAYER

We prayed together, pleading with The Creator to heal him. A few times, I spent much of my day talking to The Divine, doing healing prayers on Chris, begging to end tinnitus torture and save his life.

Get 20% off a group subscription

THIS IS WHAT CHRIS USED AT THE START OF AUGUST THAT BEGAN HIS HEALING

On August 8, 2023 Chris began Ivermectin, one week on and one off. Aug 15 he started two supplements, seen below, and vitamin B3, taken each day.

THIS IS THE DOSE DOCTOR PRESCRIBED

HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF CHRIS’S NEW HEALING

“My right ear went from a catastrophic level 10 down to a level 1. My left ear went from a catastrophic level 10 down to a level 7. My loss of taste and smell is fully restored.” Before and after hearing tests, with explanation chart:

SURVIVOR’S GUILT

As a side note, I noticed Chris is now dealing with “survivor’s guilt,” a bit hesitant to discuss his miraculous healing because he is aware that, like a good General, he senses he may be leaving his soldiers behind. My friend MariCarmen advised Chris that he is in fact not leaving friends behind, rather, he is guiding them in another way, by teaching the power of prayer.

HERE IS ENTREPRENEUR KENT TAYLOR

Four months after he got covid, Founder/CEO of Texas Roadhouse died by suicide. Kent Taylor’s family explained he “took his own life” after “a battle with post-covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus.” Click to read article or here

Share

My friend Lynette Milakovich had suicidal ideations, one attempt, after 2 Pfizer shots March 2021. She moved to Florida and by miracle found Aviv Clinic, healing completely, using 3 months 5 days a week hyperbaric chamber, stimulating stem cells, click to hear her story and the story of Josh injured by covid, also healed at Aviv.

POLICE AND NURSES - We discussed our friend Steven Ordonia, injured, suicidal, tinnitus and more, SWAT and police officer click here to hear his story and read here. Meet Danielle Baker, R.N. The Coerced Nurse click to hear her story or read her story here. To hear the story of Avi’s son, heart attack at age 14, click here.

Purchase Berberine here , use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

See my other article on Berberine here, it acts as nature’s ozempic, stops my sugar cravings, leads to weight loss.

crap about?!

CHLORINE DIOXIDE

CD DOES NOT CURE DISEASE, IT CLEARS OUT ALMOST ALL PATHOGENS, HEAVY METALS, VIRUS, BACTERIA KILLER, SMALL PARASITES so you can heal. My friend Randy used chlorine dioxide as a drink, enema and in the bath to heal his bladder cancer tumors. He feels CD is part of the journey to health. You can speak with him. He took flu shots for 13 years and 2 pneumococcal in one year by Doctor mistake. He was given 2 years to live and heal is healed! (see my previous blog) Email me if you still need help with links below - GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to stock up for you and those you love to keep on hand to always fight pathogens at movies, appts, crowds, travel, plane, work, school. Special offer from SNOOT! nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus, canker sores, pets heal severe damage fast). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 and

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

For more on chlorine dioxide, retired Doctor Robert Yoho tells the story of the men placed in jail for healing people using CD. Read here the experts on CD. Why is it that doctors can mislead you to take unproven unsafe Mrna shots without going to prison?Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Get 8% off a group subscription

This is what I use to remove metals we are all exposed to in foods, pharma and more https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

click link for $50 off - $13.83 and free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack

Give a gift subscription

DISCLAIMER: THIS NEWSLETTER DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE

I provide general information and discussions about health and related subjects. The information and other content provided in this blog, other social platforms for GrowthFactor in any linked materials are not intended and should not be construed as medical advice, nor is the information a substitute for professional medical expertise or treatment.

If you or any other person has a medical concern, consult your health care provider or seek other professional medical treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read on this blog or in any linked materials. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or emergency services immediately.

The opinions and views expressed on this blog, social media, and website have no relation to those of any academic, hospital, health practice, or other institution.