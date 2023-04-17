MEET STEVEN ORDONIA, PLANNED TO TAKE HIS OWN LIFE

QUICK SUMMARY AND PURPOSE OF MY BLOG TODAY -

THERE ARE PEOPLE WHO GOT THEIR SHOT AND ARE FINE AND YET WE NEED TO HEAR AND GIVE VOICE TO THOSE SUICIDAL OR MISERABLE AFTER THE DAMAGE DUE TO: INFLAMMATION, MISERY, DOUBLE VISION, TINNITUS, ARTHRITIS, HEART/GROIN PAIN, OLD VASECTOMY PAIN, SEXUAL ISSUES, SUDDEN PSYCHOSIS AFTER MODERNA, HANDS SHAKING, VERTIGO, FORMER SURGERY AND INJURY COME BACK AS PAIN, LEUKEMIA, ALS, MACULAR DEGENERATION, CLOT STROKE, ARTHRITIS, DIABETES 1, SHINGLES AND PERICARDITIS 2 YEARS LATER

STEVEN ORDONIA VAX INJURED BY PFIZER, SUICIDAL

click here my interview, story of Steven Ordonia from Florida and click here short version. Ignored, gaslit, abandoned by the E.R. doctors/nurses too fearful to SAY THE TRUTH THEY KNEW! Second degree black belt, athlete, military, police, S.W.A.T. Team, damaged after covid shots. Saving the life of Steven Ordonia was an honest doctor who revealed the cause of his sudden illnesses was the Johnson-Janssen shot then Pfizer in 2021. He thought he was going crazy due to doctors telling him it was stress/anxiety for ten long months causing: flailing arms, tinnitus, heart pain, joint aches, old surgery vasectomy pain, old knee surgery pain, struggle to swallow, sight issues, sexual issues, etc. Once Steven was told the covid shot was the cause of his inflammation, PTSD, depression, etc he felt immediate relief to have an answer that he was not losing his mind.

MENTAL HEALTH DRUG INTERACTIONS WITH COVID SHOTS

Doctors wrote an article click here that use of psychiatric drugs for depression, anxiety, bipolar, etc may stop working, due to interaction with covid shots. Doctor Sydney M. Finegold noticed surgery, pharmaceuticals, diet effects the gut and its flora.

COVID SHOTS DISRUPT GUT MICROBIOME

California Gastro Doctor explains her discovery, after taking covid shots, adult Bifidobacteria is destroyed as well as the baby’s gut, born of mothers who took the covid shots click here to meet her in 9 min interview, covid gene therapy shots cause your gut microbiome to lose Bifidobacteria, from range of 600,000 - 1 million to zero. Babies born to covid mRNA injected mothers have zero of this beneficial bacteria, needed to digest dietary fiber, prevent infection, produce vitamins, prevent and/or treat colorectal cancer, overall gut health and a healthy 80-90% is normally found in the gut of breastfed infants. Low counts of Bifidobacteria have been linked to many diseases. Doctor Hazan also discovered the destruction of Bifidobacteria when using hydroxychloroquine and Z-PAC (antibiotic Azithromycin) yet Dr. Didier Raoult found that both stopped covid when used early click for his study July 2020.

HELP AND SUPPORT MAY BE ON THE WAY

Governor Ron DeSantis, Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, world-renowned physicians, researchers, public health experts discuss adverse events of mRNA gene therapy shots, announcing new, aggressive actions to hold the federal government and Big Pharma accountable click here

PSYCHOSIS AFTER COVID SHOTS - LAMOTRIGINE/LAMICTAL - WHEN MEDS FAIL TO WORK AFTER COVID SHOT

60-year-old female patient and 40-year-old male experienced exacerbations of previously well-controlled symptoms of bipolar I disorder (BD1) after receiving covid shot, CLICK HERE despite being stable for years on the same medications. First patient experienced worsened depression, mania, psychosis. Second patient experienced depression, mania, psychosis, suicidal ideation, resulted in hospitalization. Prior to hospitalization, he took lamotrigine, bupropion. Inflammation is a component of psychiatric disorders, and the inflammatory response induced by vaccines might potentiate acute mental health exacerbations, necessitating treatment changes.

Here is how to help a friend with the cancer after their Fauci covid shots:

HERE IS THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE CANCER PROTOCOL TO DATE BY RANDY HOWE, TWO YEARS RESEARCH! Click here for Randy’s protocol updated every 5 min with links to buy what you need

ONCE YOU FEEL YOUR CANCER IS N.E.D. NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE

HERE IS THE MAINTENANCE PROTOCOL “PREVIOUSLY HAD CANCER”

and FOR THOSE WHO NEVER GOT CANCER, JUST WANT TO BE SAFE

what I recommend for general health and to clear out Fauci shots

REMOVE HEAVY METALS FOR YOU AND YOUR KIDS BUY ZEOLITE HERE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body’s ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants. Parents use this for autism

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. CLICK HERE TO BUY the mouth spray

ELIMINATES heavy metals, pesticides, forever chemicals, benzene, mycotoxin (mold), radioactive particles, more

This is what I use to help with metals, molds, microplastics we are exposed to in fish, water, pills, shots, colognes, scented room plug-ins, aluminum in foods teas chocolates mushrooms

ZEOLITE TO REMOVE HEAVY METALS

click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months or give to people you give a crap about?

CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR help with CANCER, AUTOIMMUNE, SINUS ISSUES AND MORE - discounted

Make chlorine dioxide yourself, ask me how. To get it easier into your body, use this link to buy the nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste and gift some to those you love, all products have chlorine dioxide HERE and to learn all you need to know - watch theUniversalAntidote.com (click to watch) to witness people who feel this healed their: cancer, MRSA, arthritis, sinus issues, almost everything heals bec it adds oxygen to your cells kicking out: heavy metals, fungus, mold, bacteria, covid, virus and some small parasites. This is so powerful that it puts Pharma and Fauci out of business so the FDA will raid your office or place you in prison such as the Grenon family who save Africans from malaria deaths! Easy way to use Chlorine Dioxide is nose spray toothpaste mouthwash here. Purchase at discount.

Buy Chlorine Dioxide here to remove (click HERE to buy) chemicals , mold, fungus, virus, bacteria, heavy metals, some parasites from your body. Nose spray to protect yourself as you travel and toothpaste, mouthwash, pet wound care as well.

REDOX MOLECULES

I have seen mind-blowing reversals in health, no matter what the issue may be, there is a lot of health information that is being quietly ignored and even censored. This is why I call Asea’s Redox molecule supplement the most powerful health and wellness tool I have ever come across.

Here is the link to buy REDOX ASEA click here use the “contact” button to ask me questions. It is a foundational protocol in my Master Herbalist practice when it comes to maintaining optimal health or regaining optimal health.

Again, knowledge is everything when it comes to your health and this is crucial information.

Today I share a 6 minute video presentation from Hunter Dean, the Senior Vice President of Production and Research and Development at Asea Global.

Asea Global has a 6 minute video, find here. If you know of someone that has a child on the spectrum which includes ADD, ADHD, Tourettes, Tics, OCD, speech issues, and more, please let them know about Redox Molecules. Buy REDOX by ASEA, a clear liquid to add redox back into your cells HERE to order and here is Cathey Painter (click), she explains the benefits of REDOX. Redox signaling molecules, 1998 Nobel prize to Ignarro, Furchgott, Murad discovery of nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. When you turn 50 your face changed, you lost half your REDOX, now you can get it back.

LITHIUM OROTATE for anxiety

Calms the mind, feeling agitated or blue or anxiety or depressed begins to melt away

DISCOUNT CODE 15% OFF LITHIUM OROTATE, BLACK SEED OIL, HUMIC FULVIC

Start this for 90 days, calms the soul, helps fight off cancer, helps sugar cravings, etc. Take daily: Lithium Orotate 10 mg twice a day, I know someone who takes it 15 years via Kerri Rivera. Also get Black Seed Oil to seal gut tblspn a day or as much as you can take, plus Humic Fulvic to seal gut, Chlorine Dioxide 1-6 drops in 16 ounce water bottle. Parasites cause anxiety it is a symptom, fear, worry, depression is a side effect of worms and parasites we get from pets in the home, sushi, fish, etc, so take mebenzadole, ivermectin, fenbendazole, I get at farm feed stores! "Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes," Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Watch my interview here Dr Kory on how your water needs minerals added back in

BEGIN WITH HEALING MINERALS BY LISA&DR PIERRE KORY

How stripped-down water (reverse osmosis and distilled) can quietly drive a wide range of detrimental health effects.

Introduce Yourself to a New Trace Mineral Supplement

CARDIO MIRACLE - especially after covid shots

Cardio Miracle order here - EXPLAINED BY DR ROBERT SCOTT BELL click here or and here on my Insta or click image below. It is a tasty powder you add to your water and it is yum! John Hewlett created the formula after a personal health crisis in which he refused quadruple bypass surgery, began seeking alternative ways to improve his cardiovascular health.

Purchase here Cardio Miracle for Nitric Oxide for Our Heart

VALASTA helps fight cancer and inflammatory disease

Helps fight cancer, lupus, arthritis, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, IBS, alzheimers, parkinsons, MS, etc. Meet Randy and learn more about Valasta click here

This article is not official medical advice and is for entertainment and for sharing my personal educational purposes only.

Disclaimer

I am a former Merck drug rep. You can hire me to learn how to likely stop your deadly cancer and chlorine dioxide, DMSO, lithium o bec. I launched drugs such as VIOXX that killed people. Doctors that noticed, were threatened by Merck. I am now a Master Herbalist. I teach that fat and cholesterol (proof here) are healing, whilst wheat, sugars, vaccines are harmful chemicals, that includes the polio shot if you read the history from my friend Judyth Vary Baker, scientist, author, “Me & Lee” who helped develop 1955 polio shot which led many to cancer in the 1960-70s as well as researcher Forrest Maready, author, “The Moth in the Iron Lung.”

The opinions here are not meant to replace the advice of your healthcare “provider”—if you can find someone competent—which is not easy. Without that, do your own reading and make your own decisions. I help guide clients with stage 4 cancer, Lupus, arthritis, autism, Lyme, tinnitus, asthma, nerve issues, UTI, burns, wounds, headaches, migraines, etc.

PARALYZED AFTER MODERNA

C, my neighbor, shared her story on Twitter Spaces this weekend after she got Moderna with her husband Feb and March 2021, resulting in her husband’s paralysis. He was super healthy, golf every day, now he cannot move below the waist, wheelchaired, needs help changing his diaper. She is incredibly angry, somewhat suicidal. She is unhurt by Moderna yet is on psych meds for anxiety and anger.

STORIES OF ONSET MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AFTER COVID SHOTS

My friend Chrissie in Westlake Village got Moderna, 10 hours later, whilst home alone, she felt all-over body pain yet forgot how to call 911, forgot her name and forgot how to call her parents who live a few blocks way. A young man I know age 20 got Moderna for Starbucks, lost his mind, ran in the street in his undies, got arrested as well as my friend’s relative who ran in the street in her undies kissing neighbors. All three stories of psychosis occurred approx. 10 hours after Moderna.

click here After third shot, 37-year-old man developed talkativeness, grandiose delusions, emotional instability, sleeplessness, excitement, hyperactivity, suicidal behavior 4 days after receiving the third mRNA. On the 9th day after shot, diagnosed with first-episode acute mania with psychotic features, admitted to the psychiatric institute

click here Boy age 15 enters E.R. where chief complaint is agitation, involuntary limb stretching, screaming 2 days after receiving his second dose covid shot. Healthy without medical history before the shot, now bizarre behaviors, including sitting up, lying down frequently, new praying in bed, auditory hallucinations, delusions.

click here Young female presented with anti-NMDAR encephalitis after covid shot, acute psychosis, highlighting potential immunological complication of covid shots against SARS-CoV-2 that is currently being distributed worldwide. Patient presented initially with anxiety, hypochondriacal delusions, progressed to psychosis, catatonia but returned to baseline with aggressive immunomodulatory therapy consisting of intravenous immunoglobulin, high-dose glucocorticoids, rituximab.

click here 48-year-old second dose July 7, 2021, following morning palpitation, tightness of chest, restlessness, dryness of mouth, body trembling, sweating, feeling of impending doom, developed fear of death, fear of being alone, fear of going crazy, significant loss of sleep, no history of psychiatric illness, also denied any vaccine-related fear before taking second dose.

click here - new onset psychosis after covid shot, patient manifested delusions of persecution, delusions of influence, thoughts insertion, delusional behavior, click here culminating in the suicide attempt. Click here story of 40-year female, no past nor family history of mental disorder, no history of covid infection, headahce, palpitations, discomfort in chest, unable to sleep, fearful, restless, pacing throughout night, seen by a psychiatrist, acute transient psychotic disorder, delusions of persecution against her sister-in-law (planning to harm her), reported commanding auditory hallucinations which were present for most of the day, symptoms led to marked psychosocial dysfunction.

More covid shot induced psychosis click - 11 reports describing 14 cases psychiatric reactions; altered mental states, psychosis, mania, depression, functional neurological disorder more and more here and click here patient, after second injection mRNA- covid shot, immediately developed anxiety, nonspecific fear, insomnia prodromal phase of psychosis, delusions of persecution, delusions of influence, thoughts insertion, delusional behavior, suicide attempt.

click here This article presents a patient, who after the second injection of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, immediately developed anxiety, nonspecific fear, and insomnia as the prodromal phase of psychosis.

new onset psychosis

SUICIDE BY SOUND - TINNITUS - OTOTOXICITY

CLICK TO HEAR THEIR STORIES

Click to hear Nathan reverse his vaccine damage using red meats to heal his gut flora

THE FDA KNEW SEVERE SIDE EFFECTS AND HID THEM

This image was presented for under one second at the FDA vaccine approval meeting Oct 22, 2020 timestamp 02:33:40, 2 months prior to offering experimental mRNA gene therapy shots to the public: click to see meeting here FDA, NIH Doctor Fauci, CDC’s Rochelle Walenksy, all knew it would hurt children and adults:

email me to share your story GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

