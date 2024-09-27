I MADE THIS FOR ALAN SHERRI ERIC BLAKE SHANE

to donate click here

CANCER DOCTOR WILLIAM MAKIS ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

Click Here and Here “IVERMECTIN - powerful repurposed agent against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and other Leukemias” and “MEBENDAZOLE and LEUKEMIA - potent inhibitor of T-cell ALL Leukemia cells and overcomes chemoresistance! 2020 study shows Mebendazole outperforms chemo.”

YOUTUBE, AMAZON REMOVE CANCER TREATMENTS AS "MISINFORMATION”

Watch this interview I set up on Rumble (no censorship), how to heal your own cancer click here or click the image below and share to save a life… or watch on Youtube here but they censor voices

Give a gift subscription

Amazon Sept 2024 removed (read details here) the life-saving book by Dr. Paul Marik ‘Cancer Care The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions.’ In the past, Amazon removed Jim Humble’s book on chlorine dioxide that helps in the healing “a wide range of disease,” including cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, AIDS, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, autism. Amazon also banned Kerri Rivera’s book ‘Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism’ on the ways she helps kids with autism improve or heal using chlorine dioxide and more…

6-diazo-5-oxo-L-nor-Leucine

We're Not "DON" Yet: Optimal Dosing and Prodrug Delivery of 6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine, click to learn

This antibiotic 6-diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine—first characterized in 1956 referred to as DON—offer a non-toxic therapeutic strategy that should be used to manage deadly brain cancer, says Boston College Professor of Biology Thomas N. Seyfried, lead author of the paper with Boston College Senior Research Scientist Purna Mukherjee.

6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine (DON) is a glutamine antagonist, isolated originally from streptomycin in a sample of Peruvian soil.

The researchers, probing a treatment modeled on evidence that glioblastoma is primarily a mitochondrial metabolic disease driven by fermentation, discovered the combination was able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier that shields the brain from both injury and interventions, they wrote in the article, titled "Therapeutic benefit of combining calorie-restricted ketogenic diet and glutamine targeting in late-stage experimental glioblastoma." Info for infant brain cancer with Seyfried click.

Get 20% off a group subscription

I AM A NUTRITIONIST, SOON MASTER HERBALIST, NOT A DOCTOR

*My content informs and educates viewers. Medical advice is not given on this channel. Your personal physician gives the medical advice and treatment specific to your situation. My channel only educates. Consult your doctor or qualified health professional regarding specific health questions. I do not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person(s) receiving this educational content. Ask your health advisors before beginning any nutritional supplement or lifestyle program.

100 years ago Dr. Otto Warburg: ‘Cancer is a Metabolic Disease’

Born in Germany 1883, Dr. Otto Warburg was a physiologist, medical doctor, Nobel Laureate who spent much of his life devoted to researching cancer.

Warburg stood out among his peers as one of the most highly regarded scientists in the world. In 1931, he was the sole recipient of the nobel prize in physiology or medicine. Over the course of his career he was nominated for a nobel prize 47 times. His work was published in a number of books including his keystone volume The Metabolism of Tumours in 1931. In a presentation to other Nobel Laureates in 1966 he made the following bold statement:

“The cause of cancer is no longer a mystery; we know it occurs whenever any cell is denied 60% of its oxygen requirements.”

Warburg hypothesized that cancer cell growth was fuelled by tumor cells producing energy (adenosine triphosphate or ATP) by the anaerobic breakdown or fermentation of glucose. Whereas healthy cells generate energy primarily through a reaction between oxygen and glucose (they “oxidize” glucose) within the mitochondria of the cell, cancer cells produce energy through the fermentation of glucose in the absence of oxygen. The end result of energy production by healthy cells is the production of carbon dioxide, which promotes health by serving as a potent antioxidant and by shuttling more oxygen into cells. Conversely, the end result of glucose fermentation by cancer cells is lactic acid or lactate, which can be consistently found in high levels within the bodies of people with cancer.

Share

“Cancer, above all other diseases, has countless secondary causes. But, even for cancer, there is only one prime cause. Summarized in a few words, the prime cause of cancer is the replacement of the respiration of oxygen in normal body cells by fermentation of sugar.”

Dr. Warburg made it clear that the root cause of cancer was oxygen deficiency caused by malfunctioning mitochondria. But as highly-regarded as he was by his peers, none of them took his finding seriously: It was almost as if they saw him as an otherwise brilliant scientist with a single flaw. Frustrated by the lack of acceptance of his ideas, Warburg often spelled out the axiom attributed to Max Plank, “Science advances one funeral at a time.”

“All normal cells have an absolute requirement for oxygen, but cancer cells can live without oxygen – a rule without exception.” – Dr. Otto Warburg

Click the above on the image to hear Kevin’s story and the interview I set up with Dr. Professor Thomas Seyfried or click here

What would Prof. Seyfried do if he had cancer, he told us, 1. use a zero carb diet 10-14 days 2. use water fast 7 days 3. use what Kevin used, fenbendazole (or embendazole) 3. do not spread cancer around by doing biopsy

If anyone needs my help or guidance to heal: cancer, autoimmune, tumors, weight loss, mental health struggles, skin issues, heart and lung issues, my email is GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

Disclaimer

This is general commentary; I am a nutritionist, hypnotherapist and never give medical advice. If you can find an expert to help you, godspeed, but these are rare and hard to judge. You must make your decisions based on your research and judgment. Do your reading and never believe me nor any authority, without confirmation.

PROFESSOR DOCTOR THOMAS SEYFRIED EXPLAINED TO ME AND TO KEVIN - HOW TO BEAT CANCER TODAY:

“Cancer is not genetic and it is not a parasite, it is metabolic. This is why keto or carnivore help heal, as well as fasting. This is because the parasite and the cancer both use a fermentation to stay live to generate ATP, so the dewormer kills the cancer and the parasite. The cancer fuel is 1) sugar glocose and 2) amino acid glutamine. Cancer dies without both. We starve the cancer, not the body. The dewormer drug stops the fermentation process.” CLICK HERE FOR MY BLOG ON CANCER. Cancer cells die in 3-4 days, you can stop what gives it energy.

CD is being studied for cancer

PHARMA PAYS YOUR GOVERNMENT to HIDE HEALING METHODS FROM YOU

GOOGLE HIDES CD - BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE

Find my article here in my substack blog here to learn about CD. My friend Randy will talk to you about how he healed from many tumors of cancer, ask me for his info. He feels CD helped heal his deadly cancer. Randy diagnosed with bladder tumors and kidney growths, leading to hypothyroidism. He used two forms of chlorine dioxide treatments, which helped him “heal completely.” He experienced hair growth, weight loss, now muscle rebuilding. Randy believes CD and urotherapy saved his life. Now uses only CDS protocols and bath soaks before bedtime. After using CD 8 weeks he switched to CDS, pH levels improved. He continues to use CDS to flood his body with 160 mls daily. Despite initial side effects - stomach pain/loose stools, Randy credits CDS for eliminating his sickness, helping him rebuild his body. Find him on Twitter as Randy Knoll. Email me if you need help GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

STOCK UP - GIFT THOSE YOU LOVE

To stock up for you and people you love to keep on hand, help them fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, school, hospital during visits or treatment. I recommend getting this special offer from SNOOT! to get nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 or

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased. Here is Randy Knoll:

NANCY HEALED DANGEROUS DTAP TETANUS SHOT

This is my friend Nancy before chlorine dioxide healed her shingles caused by the dangerous tetanus shot DTAP which is really 3 shots, diptheria tetanus pertussis. Read more how she healed, here. To read DTAP side effects which are really toxic poison here. My friend Susie also used CD (see below with towels) using cd to restore her energy after suffering extreme inflammation, headache & lethargy after a viral illness, originally caused by flu and other shots which can take 1-4 years to cause autoimmune and other mystery illness due to lingering heavy metals in the brain and organs:

REMOVE HEAVY METALS IN YOU AND YOUR KIDS BUY ZEOLITE HERE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body's ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants. Parents use this for autism

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

This is what I use to help with metals, molds, microplastics we are exposed to in fish, water, pills, shots, colognes, scented room plug-ins, aluminum in foods teas chocolates mushrooms click link I got us $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months or give to people you give a crap about?

PABLO KELLY HAD GLIOBLASTOMA GBM 10 YEARS AGO

He used carnivore, tallow, suet. He is not cured. He refused radiation and chemo as doctors said ‘if you do not, you cannot live more than a year.’ The tumor was in such as bad area it was inoperable. In 2.5 years of metabolic therapy/diet, his tumor became operable and they cut it out. He never took DON and Fenbendazole! Browse my YouTube for cancer stories here and Rumble here.