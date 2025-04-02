LISTEN HERE BENEFITS OF CD ON NATIONAL TV!

WATCH WHAT CD DOES FOR YOUR BLOOD

click here

TO HIRE ME AS YOUR GUIDE FOR AUTISM, AUTOIMMUNE, WEIGHT LOSS, SKIN ISSUES, MENTAL HEALTH, ANXIETY STRESS, HEALTH CHANGES AFTER COVID AND COVSHOT

As a nutritionist, hypnotherapist, Master Herbalist soon, contact me using my email GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com. Glyphosate, atrazine, heavy metals of vaccines in autism, are broken down and removed by chlorine dioxide…

Disclaimer: I am not a Doctor, This is not medical advice. Please consult a licensed medical professional. My blog is for entertainment purposes only.

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE . COM DOCUMENTARY

Watch here Pharma and our government will raid your office because this safe product competes with their business and profits. Heals AIDS, Lyme, helps cancer, covid, virus, bacteria. Hidden from you and falsely discredited, yet NASA called it The Universal Antidote! Ensure you’re using chlorine dioxide daily by getting the mouthwash and toothpaste plus nose spray for home, office and travel to stop pathogens! Plus nail fungus, acne, warts, face wash cancker sore, pet wound and pet toothpaste!

Chlorine Dioxide ClO2 is not chlorine, just as water is not hydrogen H2O!

Share

ORDER CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE IF THE CODE DOESN’T WORK

Use this link to buy the nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste and gift some to those you love, all products have chlorine dioxide HERE and to learn all you need to know watch theUniversalAntidote.com to witness people who feel this healed their: cancer, MRSA, arthritis, sinus issues, almost everything heals bec it adds oxygen to your cells kicking out: heavy metals, fungus, mold, bacteria, covid, virus. This is so powerful that it puts Pharma and Fauci out of business so the FDA will raid your office or place you in prison such as the Grenon family who save Africans from malaria deaths!

VALERIE ALLIGER WITH FATHER HOWARD are Frontier Pharmaceutical, Inc. Founded in 1993 by Howard Alliger, created, commercializing chlorine dioxide products to deliver the benefits of chlorine dioxide in easily usable, shelf stable formulas. 1976 Howard patened CD for use on skin and 2019 for cancer! To learn the history of chlorine dioxide and Valerie’s father click here for Doctor Pierre Kory’s article…

WE MUST REMOVE HEAVY METALS FROM OUR BODY - DAILY!

This is what I use to remove metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and more click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack

THE WAR ON CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Michelle Herman is the CEO of Snoot! Nasal spray and other products with Valerie of Frontier. Michelle went to the FLCC event in Texas 2024. Michelle is the reason HHS Sec. Bobby Kennedy said “chlorine dioxide” on February 4 2025 during his vote when she met him and Steve Kirsch. Watch her and Valerie on fierce Attorney Todd Callendar’s show on Rumble to learn about each product. Todd felt his bladder cancer leave his body using chlorine dioxide, also stopped his staph infection! Together they ensure you have easier ways to get chlorine dioxide into your body: nose spray to stop pathogens on planes, school, office and toothpaste, mouthwash (calcium/phosphate to protect teeth), face&body wash, nail fungus, warts, acne, pet healing/ear/wound. This works so the CDC FDA Pharma go after this when used by the public, they want to keep this secret! They hate how CD competes with their petrochemical drugs! Gift CD here to those you love discount code GROWTHFACTOR50.

RETIRED DR ROBERT YOHO WRITES ABOUT CD

Subscribe here - “…using chlorine dioxide externally on the skin is simple, results of its use on skin diseases and conditions are nothing less than astounding. Whether it’s something as simple as acne or as complex as a non-healing diabetic wound, this simple molecule can tackle the worst of skin issues. Let’s dive in. The Curious Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.”

HERE ARE COMPANIES THAT MAKE CD FOR INDUSTRY

used around 9-11 cuty of Sacramento ysed CD dyring coid to disinfect buses

HOWARD HAS OVER 300 STUDIES ON CD

Howard helped bring use of CD at the Department of Defense, dental industry, agriculture, veterinary, toxicology, worked with Universities, CDC, NIH, DoD, Dept of Agriculture, NASA, used in Africa to heal malaria in 2 hours!

DOG KICKED BY HORSE “DEGLOVED” HEALED FAST

Nothing else worked. Chlorine Dioxide helps wounds of horses, cow, sheep, cat, dog etc!

TRUMP WAS RIGHT! HE SAID “DISINFECTANT” APRIL 23 2020

BOB the Plumber on X is the man that got the idea of disinfectant chlorine dioxide to President Trump who said “disinfectant” to stop covid on August 23, 2020 (watch here Trump and Kennedy say it February 4 2025 at his HHS nomination meeting). Bob was invited by John Hewlett of Cardio Miracle with Dr. Alan Keyes to the Burzynski cancer clinic in Houston, early 2020, rented AirBnb with his good friend G Edward Griffin where Mr. Eddie brought the idea to Pres Trump. Bob had 10,000 bottles of chlorine dioxide ready to donate, which could have healed covid, stop the Plandemic, heal 50 people for each bottle of CD, on the date Trump said “disinfectant” Bob was ready to stop the Fauci DoD Plandemic. Trump’s ex-wife Marla Maples brought the idea of chlorine dioxide to the President.

MARK GRENON 3 SONS WENT TO PRISON FOR SAFE EFFECTIVE CD

Mark Grenon on X was placed into prison with three sons just before the ‘Fauccine’ vaccine. Fauci had to silence them. Fauci and our government, always been a partner to Big Pharma, could not allow a healing method for covid to be known. In order to get EUA (emergency) to sell the harmful “vaccine” for covid, Grenon had to be silenced into prison. Jonathan Grenon, 37, Jordan Grenon, 29, 151 months in prison, for “conspiring to defraud the United States by distributing an unapproved misbranded drug, and for contempt of court.” Mark Grenon, 66, Joseph Grenon, 36, sentenced to 60 months. Fauci is not in prison for your covid shot inflammation: heart damage, death of teens, arthritis, ALS, rapid stage 4 cancer, weight gain, getting sick over and over. The campaign to smear Mark Grenon and his sons was just revealed by Jenny McCarthy when her life and livelihood were threatened by a paid Pharma killer and a media expert to cancel, discredit those who speak the truth about MMR and all baby shot heavy metals which cause autism, asthma, migraine, cancer, learning issues, lazy eye, rash, fertility issues, stunted growth and more:

For lessons on chlorine dioxide and support David Oates Telegram Group

David Oates keeps many files and testimonies on the Telegram app in order for you to find a support system to learn how to use chlorine dioxide in the tub, as a drink, enema, etc. He healed his own asthma, tinnitus, back issues, GERD this way. He has not taken out his eye contact over a year because he sprays CD into his eyes!!!

Meet “The Mother of Probiotics” almost every Monday on an audio call on X, Twitter, to answer your probiotic questions. Probiotic pioneer, Natasha Trenev, significantly contributed to the evolution of the probiotics industry. Prior to her work in the field, consumers had very limited knowledge of the supplement and its many benefits. Natasha's extensive experience and knowledge of the industry began with her family's 750-year history producing the most beneficial yogurt prized by the royal family of Yugoslavia. Graduating from UCLA in 1970, a decade of research led to Natasha's development of the first revolutionary method of producing effective, scientifically validated, single strain probiotic bacteria product. Her efforts helped to establish the entire probiotics category in the world!

Natren's Products Discount Code

Click here or use this link https://www.natren.com?sca_ref=7734985.bCEs0sLZST or use your coupon code GROWTHFACTOR.

TO BEGIN YOUR CANCER JOURNEY, SEE MY KEVIN HENNINGS INTERVIEW here

Kevin had 3 weeks left to live, after 3 years chemo, his colon cancer spread, he looked like a Holocaust survivor, cachexia, Fenbendazole saved his life. Ivermectin works too!

BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE

Email me if you still need help with links below - GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to stock up for you and those you love to keep on hand to always fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, plane, work, school. Special offer from SNOOT! nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus, canker sores, pets heal severe damage fast). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for % off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 and

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

Purchase Berberine here , use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc.

“Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

See my other article on Berberine here, it acts as nature’s ozempic, stops my sugar cravings, leads to weight loss:

Give a gift subscription

BY KERRI RIVERA, GREATLY HEALED SON OF AUTISM

CLICK HERE to read her book and to share, hope you hire her to gift a family the knowledge on how to fully heal their child, some kids improve, some heal!

HERE ARE THE MANY PROTOCOLS - HOW TO USE

CLICK TO SEE HOW TO USE CD: for example A is for beginners, B is for bathtub use, C is a detox, D is treatment of skin infections and skin problems, including resistant MRSA Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus, all the way to Z! Here is the list of what the protocols help with: E gastrointestinal diseases, chronic liver diseases, cancer, parasitosis, G external ear infections, skin conditions, H respiratory infections, I insect bites, other skin conditions, J oral infections. K skin diseases, wounds, conditions that require in-depth treatment. M malaria. N safe&effective use of CDS (Chlorine Dioxide Solution) in children, infants teenagers. O eye drop for ophthalmologic (eye), ENT (nose). This protocol is useful for treating various ocular conditions, sinusitis, applied to both eyes/nose, especially in cases of flu or sinusitis. P parasites. Q fire, electrical, chemical burns. Many more uses!

VACCINE DAMAGE SUCH AS TETANUS SHOT

Bolivia used CD and ivermectin to heal the people from covid. I am using CD due to my friend Nancy who suffered for 2 years with shingles after a tetanus shot almost killed her (read the FDA product insert, page 1 shows the dangers)! She went from 140 pounds to 84, could not get out of bed 6 months! She was dying, still uses CD, it has been 9 months, after trying EVERYTHING! Within 5 days her severe fatigue was gone, never to return. She got me to order it. I had no idea I had stuffed sinuses, which CD cleared up. CD also cleared my mind. I too often avoid piles of paperwork I was able to accomplish!

My friend Susie also used CD (see below with towels) using cd to restore her energy after suffering extreme inflammation, headache & lethargy after a viral illness 11/23. Housebound & unable to perform simple chores. Within 3 days of drinking CD (even very weak strength), Susie had shockingly high levels of energy, finally able to complete heavy duty yard work, cook & clean again. Headaches lifted, hot flashes, sweating & rib pressure/pain stopped. She’d prayed, “God, either heal me kill me” prayers answered with the CD. CD is a powerful oxygen in your stomach to organs, mitochondria, when you drink it, it is as if you are using a hyperbaric chamber.

NANCY HEALED DANGEROUS TETANUS SHOT

This is Nancy before chlorine dioxide healed her shingles caused by tetanus shot! She said, “Healing has been slow and methodical from tetanus vax injuries. It’s taken 19 months for me to find ways to heal, with much Prayer & Trust. We’ve learned that life is worth the struggle back to health. We chose a vegan diet, Uro Therapy daily for over 15 months and Chlorine Dioxide for 9 months, I was finally able to get out of bed. With a lot of patience and love, these methods have shown their power to heal. Jim & I are very thankful to be healing.”’

CANCER

My friend Randy diagnosed with bladder tumors and kidney growths, leading to hypothyroidism. He used two forms of chlorine dioxide treatments, which helped him heal and now he is using even more healing methods to ensure his health. He experienced hair growth, weight loss, now muscle rebuilding. Randy believes CD and urotherapy saved his life. Now uses CDS protocols and bath soaks before bedtime. After using CD 8 weeks he switched to CDS, pH levels improved. He continues to use CDS to flood his body with 160 mls daily. Despite initial side effects - stomach pain/loose stools, Randy credits CDS for eliminating his sickness, helping him rebuild his body. Find him on Twitter as Randy Knoll.

WHAT DOSE DO 50% DIE? Clo2 TAD WORSE THAN WATER

HOW TO CONNECT WITH ME

For new readers: HERE to subscribe to my Rumble and my recent Twitter X post to witness a healed child from autism, adhd, non-verbal using CD. Hope ya subscribe and my youtube for NDE near death experience interviews. Click here to subscribe to my RUMBLE channel to learn how CD stopped severe mold and saved a town! Click here to make CD yourself and to benefit from the research of Doctor Lee Merritt.

Disclaimer

This is general commentary; I am a Master Herbalist, Nutritional Researcher, hypnotherapist, I never give medical advice. If you can find an expert to help you, godspeed, but these are rare and hard to judge. The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide is the best single reference I found. You must make your decisions based on your research and judgment. Do your reading and never believe me nor any authority, without confirmation.

PROOF CD HEALS MANY ILLS

CARNIVORE

Sept. 5, 2024 I spoke with autism expert Kerri Rivera and Michelle of Snoot! Here are my notes. Her son Patrick lost all speech at age 2.5, he got shots from first week of life to age 2, 42 shots total, diarrhea, crying, sleepless nights. Kerri began the healing journey March 2004, her first bio-med clinic lab 2006, the first in Latin America, explaining her biggest success with autism is chlorine dioxide and results are more rapid when the child moves to the carnivore diet. Kerri has used this way of eating for herself for almost 4 years, based upon Dr. Shawn Baker’s book. She explains the reason is: when a child (adults too) eat plants such as wheat, soy, fruits, veggies, it is like a scratchy "Brillo Pad” in the gut due to elements such as glutamate. 85% of autistic kids won’t eat carnivore, Kerri said so try eggs, cow or lamb or bacon or MCT oil. If kids can’t eat the meats then move to low glutamate foods. MSG is mono sodium glutamate, a toxin. Glutamate is in plants, nuts, veggie, too much can lead to inflammation. Glutamate is found in broccoli, strawberries, almonds and more. Here is Dr Russell Baylock for more on glutamate, the dangers of MSG and aspartame. He shows all of the hidden foods that have MSG. MSG began to be added to baby foods which damages the retina, brain lesions, critical parts of the brain, leading to stroke, hypoglycemia, Alzheimers. America keeps it in food bec. they pay for tv and ads and google

MSG is a multi-billion dollar business. They never took it out of food they just renamed it and placed it in “toddler foods” to rename it to trick the public by keeping it in kid food, and added to baby formulas. MSG crosses the blood-brain barrier. Dr Baylock calls these fake foods excitotoxins which make your brain want the food yet it is toxic to every cell.

Kerri mentioned, we know in USA states that push hospital baby shots Vitamin K and HepB plus pediatric “well baby visits” have an autism rate of 1:22. Read the Vit K FDA insert which mentions death, formaldehyde, etc. However, those 22 kids may not be called autistic yet they may have mood issues, defiant, low IQ, autoimmune, stunted growth, breathing struggles, speech delays, criminal behaviors, PANDAS, eczema, asthma, eye and sight issues. Michelle SNOOT! explained YouTube added a censorship policy that will delete and give you a strike if you discuss mms or cd chlorine dioxide. Kerri said adults who use chlorine dioxide can heal their: fatigue, hashimotos, autoimmune, fibromyalgia, lyme, lupus diabetes 2, and more. CD can stop small parasites but the big ones need mebendazole. We discussed the benefits of berberine which is a natural plant ozempic, you can take one before each meal, hour before, 3 times day. Her site for great products ketokerri.com. If you hire Kerri she is inexpensive and will follow up 90 days later and when you need her. She says the nicotine patch is great to heal and to protect yourself from the shedding of those that get more covid, shingles, measles, flu shots. She says the kids respond well to CD enema. Often parents will see parasites pouring out. CD helps with small parasites such as malaria but for larger parasites - ascaris, rope, pinworm, CD doesn't help. CD in your water bottle lasts 72 hours by https://kvlab.com/ KVLabs in Florida. 21 days is the protocol for parasite cleanse do not stop. Use nicotine 3.5 or 7mg nicotine (cut it) patch as it firewalls cells, fill the cells, pushes viruses bacteria out of cells and helps the anxiety of autism from bacteria. Dr Ardis likes the RUGBY brand. For pain, Kerri discussed from kv lab.com https://kvlab.com/ use liquid DMSO 99.9%. She likes methylene blue and has some on her site. She uses mebendazole for her family when they parasite cleanse. Kerri discussed DR KLINGHART and suggested ALLDAYCHEMIST .COM from INDIA. She likes valerian, 1-2 droppers, 1-2 times a day and magnesium glycerinate by Dr Group. She says for autism, veggies scratch the gut like a metal loofa, when people stop plants it can raise fertility, pregnancy comes fast because meat is good for the gut. She likes methylene blue for: MS, Crohns. We discussed apricot seeds, the HUNS have these tree poisons which help heal tumor cells.

Autistic kids heal better before puberty. Start mebendazole by all day chemist.com tablets 200 mg twice a day 21 months, start 2 days prior to full moon.

Here is why your parents & kids are already vax damaged since 1930

the ingredients of almost all “vaccines”

According to Doctor Judy Mikovits, Mrna has been in the shots since 2009!!! My father was born in 1941, did not speak until he was 4. He lived the rest of his life with some sort of mood and anger disorder, struggled to make and keep friends, a common sign of vaccine issues. Metals in the brain are not a healthy option for any of us. One of my kids after baby shots I called 911 due to severe breathing issues, yet I continued to “vaccinate.” When this child was 18, walked into the pediatrician appointment alone, to give him privacy, as I waited in the lobby enjoying the fish tank that had been there his whole life. As he exited, I was horrified he received the meningitis shot I had always wanted my kids to receive, until Fauci’s covid scam “Fauccine” awakened me! Now, my children and grandbabies will NEVER be “vaccinated” with toxic Pharma chemicals. Within a few days, over dinner, I watched one side of his face fall! I think it was Bells Palsy which eventually healed on its own, thank Gd!

DMSO

Be mindful of DMSO for pain, mental retardation, paralysis and more, learn about how it helps aches, arthritis, whiplash, balding, scleroderma, helps alleviate symptoms for cancer patients on chemotherapy, phantom limb pain after amputation, bronchiolitis, asthma, heavy metals: binds to aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, mercury, nickel, eliminates them through sweat, urine subscribe to my Rumble and YouTube

METHLENE BLUE

Mark Sloan, The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue, $13 Amazon. This site below is MB made by Dr Edward Group, DC. Has nano gold so it drives it into the cell kills all pathogen takes out inflammation repairs damaged mitochondria take 20 drops in water 2 times a day - you can also put it in a capsule also 2 times a day 20 drops into capsule so your mouth isn’t blue - add water do it twice a day every day for the rest of your life https://ketokerri.com/product/earth-harmony-ultimate-methylene-blue/

HOW TO MIX CD TO DRINK OR BATHTUB

This is what I use to remove metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and more click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack

UROTHERAPY FOR COLDS, OBESITY, ARTHRITIS, GUM DISEASE

Learn here The therapy outlined in this book is an entirely drugless system of healing. The only ingredient is a substance manufactured in the body, rich in mineral salts, hormones, and other vital substances, namely human urine. It has been argued that it cannot be right to take back into the body something which the body is apparently discarding. Yet this objection ignores the principle of composting as practiced by organic gardeners. Rotting dead leaves, when dug back into the soil, provide valuable mineral salts to nourish new plant life. The same principle holds. The book includes details of successful treatment by urine-therapy in cases of the common cold, rheumatism, arthritis, mucus colitis, obesity, prostate trouble, pyorrhea/gum disease, many other disorders and diseases. This book as well click Your Own Perfect Medicine by Martha Christy.