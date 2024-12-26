see below, benefits of Berberine

DOCTOR PIERRE KORY JUST WROTE ABOUT CHLORINE DIOXIDE

It seems Doctor Pierre Kory will, yet again, be one of the first mainstream covid doctors to educate the globe. This time, he discusses safe and effective chlorine dioxide, click to read his article here. Doctor Kory could have saved the globe with his extensive research on ivermectin, yet Fauci and the media stopped this safe and effective treatment, in order to gain personal profits to force the world to inject an unsafe and ineffective lab-made shot in the arm as a horrible treatment made after partnership with EcoAlliance and Fauci’s lab-made gain-of-function covid lab, got moved to Wuhan under President Obama due to lab leaks. Eco did work on 15,000 samples, 700 coronavirus genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses in China. This might be unrelated to cov19? EcoHealth received $3.7m, NIH, $600,000 given to Wuhan Institute of Virology. 2019, this project was renewed for another five years, then pulled by the Trump.

This is the first post in a series Doctor Kory plans on doing on chlorine dioxide, a broad and powerful anti-microbial, disinfectant that is, contrary to the propaganda surrounding it, safe for human ingestion at therapeutic doses. “I promise what you will come to learn (especially in later posts) will massively impact your ability to protect your health, especially in regards to any future pandemics that may arise from bioweapons research (I suggest subscribing now so you don’t miss out on the rest of this series).”

HOW TO USE AND PURCHASE CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Here is how to purchase chlorine dioxide to use for travel, office, to fight illness, apply to your nose and eyes to stop a broad (if not total) range of viruses, bacteria, fungi, molds, fungus, heavy metals, small parasites.

WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP MENTION “DISINFECTANT” APRIL 2020 (here on my Twitter X) that may or may not be chlorine dioxide! Click his image:

CD DOES NOT CURE DISEASE, IT CLEARS OUT ALMOST ALL PATHOGENS, HEAVY METALS, VIRUS, MOLD, FUNGUS, BACTERIA KILLER, SMALL PARASITES so you can heal. My friend Randy used chlorine dioxide as a drink, enema and in the bath, to heal his bladder cancer tumors. He feels CD is part of the journey to health. You can speak with him that he feels it was his “cure.” He took flu shots as forced by his work, for 13 years and 2 pneumococcal in one year by Doctor mistake. Randy was given 2 years to live and he is healed! (see my previous blog). You’ll also read about my friend Nancy who feels she healed 2 years of near-death severe singles from the DTaP tetanus shot!

HOW TO MIX CD TO DRINK OR BATHTUB or enema

Read about my friend Randy who used these methods, feels CD stopped his bladder cancer then he helped a friend stop his deadly cancer as well, click.

Disclaimer

This is general commentary; I am a nutritionist, hypnotherapist, almost Master Herbalist, I never give medical advice. If you can find an expert to help you, godspeed, but these are rare and hard to judge. The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide is the best single reference I found. You must make your decisions based on your research and judgment. Do your reading and never believe me nor any authority, without confirmation.

Dr. Mitchell Brent Leister from the University of Colorado early on in covid, submitted an IRB application to do a trial of chlorine dioxide. Despite submitting an immense amount of research proving the safety for human use/ingestion, he was denied. He instead went on to author this masterful review paper .

When covid broke out, as a lab release, as Fauci warned us would occur, many clinicians from Central and South America were pleading for permission and strongly advocating for the use of chlorine dioxide in regional and national protocols. Why?

Many clinicians knew chlorine dioxide to be a safe, widely effective anti-microbial that can be used against a broad (if not total) range of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. One tragedy about chlorine dioxide’s suppression is that it has even been shown to be effective against multi-drug resistant bacteria, an issue that is becoming an ever larger problem across the world. Back in 2019, the WHO estimated antibiotic resistance directly led to 1.2 million deaths, contributing to a further 5 million deaths. Imagine if we could solve that overnight?

THE BLOCKADE OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE WAS THE SAME PLAYBOOK THAT STOPPED DR KORY FROM USING IVERMECTIN

Chlorine dioxide is a simple, safe, highly effective, inexpensive, widely available therapy that could have stopped covid in its tracks across the world. You can add chlorine dioxide to the list of treatments that were similarly blocked like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and many other therapies effective against covid.

More from Doctor Kory, “Let’s start by recapping what one news site called “Trump’s Craziest and Most Surreal’ Press conference. You know, the one where literally everyone across the world thought Trump was either out of his mind or a complete imbecile for thinking that “bleach” could be injected as a treatment for Covid. Over 500 U.S public water treatment plants add chlorine dioxide to the water, full time, and as many as 900 use it either part time or seasonally (Leister 2021). Safety levels of orally ingested doses have been well established and are far above therapeutic dosing ranges, period. Further, numerous oral care and dental products on the market contain chlorine dioxide and a number of trials using intravenous chlorine dioxide have been done safely. It would appear, once again, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, chlorine dioxide is the target of a “Disinformation Campaign” given how broadly effective, inexpensive, and widely available it is as a therapeutic. To demonstrate how “dangerous” chlorine dioxide is to the powers that be, know that chlorine dioxide was attacked as a proposed treatment for covid -19 even before HCQ and Ivermectin. It was one of the first therapeutics Fauci and the media tried to discredit as physicians across the world were searching for effective therapeutics for our patients. We were simply told to stay away from “bleach” (which seemed reasonable to me at the time). Know that Jim Humble and Mark Grenon, two of the most well known “pioneers” using chlorine dioxide either as chlorine dioxide (CDS) or it’s alternative formulation called Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) had been treating many tens of thousands of patients in Africa and South and Central America since 1996 for malaria, until April 8, 2020, when suddenly the FDA went after them with a “warning letter…”

TRUMP MENTIONED WAYS TO HEAL COVID FAST APRIL 2020

Listen to Trump say “disinfectant” here on my Twitter X account which may or may not have been chlorine dioxide!

READ MY ARTICLE, A FRIEND THAT SAYS CD STOPPED HIS BLADDER CANCER AND ANOTHER FRIEND HEALED SEVERE NEAR-DEATH SHINGLES AFTER DTaP tetanus shot here

SHEDDING AND SPREADING OF COVID SHOTS

Type “MMR VACCINE FDA INSERT” in the internet and go to section 5.6 which explains, measles is spread by the MMR shots, same as covid shots. The measles shots can lead to outbreak. The covid shots can also spread from one spouse who got the shot to the one that did not! Why did founder of private Centner Academy in Miami, Leila Centner in 2021, out of caution, prohibit students and teachers from attending the school within 30 days of “covid vaccination? ” Lelia wisely protected her school, preventing shedding and spreading exposure to the spike protein. She was guessing how long or short shedding can occur after injection, making headlines when the school would not employ anyone who received the covid19 vaccine, and/or separated those who did from students. Immediately, Israel warned us via a documentary that one unvaccinated spouse bled like a murder victim, menstrually, when the husband took Pfizer and the wife did not. Doctor Pierre Kory spent months researching “shedding” of gene therapy medicinal products (GTMP), a class of therapies which the covid vaccines are categorized under. That effort was first inspired by patients reporting to him and partner Scott Marsland when new and chronic symptoms were flaring after social outings and/or close exposures to recently vaccinated individuals

I HAVE INCLUDED 3 LINKS OF ITEMS TO KEEP AS YOUR OWN AT-HOME PHARAMaCY - ZEOLITE, BERBERINE, CHLORINE DIOXIDE

“Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Learn the benefits of chlorine dioxide in our hour via this documentary, The Universal Antidote, which is what NASA calls it. Click here to be an expert in one hour.

