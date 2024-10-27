HERE IS THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE CANCER PROTOCOL TO DATE BY KEVIN HENNINGS ON BEATINGCANCERTODAY.COM

TO LEARN KEVIN’S STORY, WATCH THE INTERVIEW I SET UP FOR HIM WITH THE TOP CANCER THINK TANK BOSTON COLLEGE PROFESSOR SEYFRIED … click here or on image above…

What would Prof. Seyfried do if he had cancer? He told Kevin and me: 1. use a zero carb diet 10-14 days 2. use water fast 7 days 3. use what Kevin used, fenbendazole (or embendazole) 3. do not spread cancer around by doing biopsy.

HERE IS WHAT DR THOMAS SEYFRIED EMAILED ME

I know that a diagnosis of cancer is very unsettling. I am not in the position to offer medical advice. I can only say that if I were to have a malignant brain tumor or GBM, I would follow a treatment plan like that used by Pablo Kelly (google doi:10.3389/fnut.2021.682243). (*watch here and subscribe to my Rumble or my YouTube here for my interview with Pablo)

I would never allow my brain to be irradiated based on the published research I have done, explained in the Provocative Question paper and in the referenced figure below. It is clear from this and other studies almost all GBM patients die before 40 months following treatment with radiation ch,emotherapy with no significant improvement in GBM patient survival in almost 100 years, due largely to the current standard of care involving radiation, chemotherapy (see Figure below).

Brain radiation frees up large amounts of glucose, glutamine contributing greatly to tumor recurrence and patient death. Unfortunately, most neuro-oncologists know little about the biology of the disorder they treat. Patient outcome could be improved significantly if oncologists recognized, all major cancers, including GBM, are incapable of generating energy from ketone bodies, fatty acids and dependent largely on glucose and glutamine for viability and growth.

All therapeutic strategies should be designed to exploit the metabolic vulnerabilities of the neoplastic tumor cell.

I should mention, a few patients can do well on metabolic therapy, despite having their brain irradiated. Unfortunately, there are not too many of these patients. Nevertheless, metabolic therapy can help extend survival even after radiotherapy (google DOI: 10.7759/cureus.26457).

If I were to take a steroid, it be a low dose for only a short period of time.

I would do surgical debulking only after shrinking the tumor using metabolic therapy. I would consume a zero-carbohydrate diet 7-10 days then transition to water only fasting 7-10 days, before considering surgery.

I would not take any drug that would cause toxicity. I would never take Avastin, anti-angiogenic drug, known to facilitate tumor cell invasion through the brain.

I would also be in close communication with my colleagues Miriam Kalamian and Alicia Halakis, they’ve helped many brain cancer patients.

I would keep my GKI as close to 1.0 or below and take mebendazole (200 mg/day, four days on, three days off) and the glutamine inhibitor, DON, I would buy from a chemical supply company. I have physicians that would administer intravenous DON to me at dosages lower than those used previously in children (400 mg/m2). Administration with a nutritionally-balanced ketogenic diet allows for lower dosing with greater therapeutic efficacy.

I might also consider taking temozolomide (TMZ) at a very low dose as nutritional ketosis makes the drug work better, reduces toxicity.

I also know that minimal dosages of chemo drugs can be used if I could remain in nutritional ketosis (GKI 2.0 or below).

I would also contact Andrew Scarborough (a_scarby@yahoo.com) who stopped standard treatments soon after he was diagnosed with grade 3 astrocytoma. (learn his story on my Rumble here and Twitter here. He chose a carnivore died to both stop his severe seizures from the brain tumor and he uses docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) foods (in breast milk, sardines, anchovy, fish, beef and lamb brain), and he avoids seed oils.

Like Pablo Kelly, Andrew is doing well and remains alive 10 years after his diagnosis. Yes, some anti-parasite drugs can be effective, especially with GKI values of 2.0 or below.

Some supplements might be ok if they would not increase my GKI. The GKI would dictate what I could eat or not eat, and what supplements I could take or not take.

The evidence supporting my approach to management is published in our open access papers on the on the web and can be obtained through Google (DOI 10.1186/s12986-017-0178-2). This is the best information I can offer at this time. More information is presented in the kit of information. Sincerely, Professor Seyfried, please see:

The figure below shows the survival curves of GBM patients receiving the current standard of care from five different Canadian hospitals. The GBM survival statistics recorded for these Canadian institutions are similar to those for GBM survival recorded in similar surgical institutions in the United States and other countries. These findings support the view of no major improvement of GBM patient survival in almost 100 years! People can read the details of these studies in our open access paper in Frontiers (google DOI 10.3389/fonc.2022.968351).

PROFESSOR DOCTOR THOMAS SEYFRIED EXPLAINED TO ME AND TO KEVIN - HOW TO BEAT CANCER TODAY:

“Cancer is not genetic and it is not a parasite, it is metabolic. This is why keto or carnivore help heal, as well as fasting. This is due to the parasite and the cancer both use a fermentation to stay live to generate ATP, so the dewormer kills the cancer and the parasite. The cancer fuel is 1) sugar glocose and 2) amino acid glutamine. Cancer dies without both. We starve the cancer, not the body. The dewormer drug stops the fermentation process.”

THE STORY OF ANDREW SCARBOROUGH

click image for his story

“I was offended when anyone suggested that diet and exercise could do anything for my bipolar disorder, but I'll be damned if carnivore doesn't put it into complete remission, even the debilitating anxiety and near-constant depression. I'm a believer now.” — YouTube comment

Click to watch - or watch on YouTube here On a journey to figure out his migraines in 2012, as a personal trainer, studying Masters in Nutritional Therapy, Andrew ignored and dismissed class lesson on the benefits of high fat, ketogenic diet, at first. Then, his brain cancer and research moved him to try 2 meals a day, carnivore diet of kosher animal meats (not pork, is not ruminant) and eggs with bright orange, not much of the white, lamb heart because it is inexpensive. He realized his body was allergic to many plant foods. He also as able to wean himself off anti-epileptic drugs. Now, he can have avocados which used to cause migraines, can’t have cheese due to tyramine, known to cause headaches, but goat cheese works for him. Walking and fasting keep him stable, or he will have low-level seizures, 20,000 steps a day, especially first thing in the morning to get natural light. Resistance training can be a problem so he needs to use breathing, and carbon dioxide CO2 breathing device. He learned the Gemma Herbertson technique - developed for her son with uncontrollable seizures. She breathed into his nose, her own CO2, which stopped his seizures! Andrew’s migraine caused a near-fatal hemorrhage on a train. The mystery brain mass was removed, horrific seizures continued, lost speech, right side didn’t work well, eventually diagnosed with “terminal brain cancer” similar to GBM, glioblastoma, doctors told him it was anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumour and to begin chemo and radio-therapy. Due to the nutritional class he just took, keto for epilepsy known to help for almost 100 years, he chose instead of chemo and radiation on his brain, to try the keto for epilepsy - but he didn’t think it would help cancer, so he tried “standard of care” which made him worse, so he asked his cancer doctor why is he using this method which doesn’t work? Answer was “we need the data.” He realized the contrast gadolinium with scans can be retained in the brain and affects immunity so he stopped using it. He used sodium valproate, short chain fatty acid using the “gut-brain connection.” Used hyperbaric oxygen therapy 6.5 weeks to get energy back, brain scars healed. He uses fasting, 1-2 meals a day, which healed his seizures! Here is Andrew in 2016 New Science Magazine. https://www.newscientist.com/article/2078558-ketogenic-diets-reputed-anticancer-credentials-put-to-test/

Find Andrew and his research here and to donate: https://beatbraincancer.co.uk

Here is why kosher animal meats are healthier, not sick animals

THIS MEAT IS FOUND AT TRADER JOES, COSTCO AND KOSHER MARKETS, click image to watch

WATCH ILAN HERE , he explains his animals are located in Uruguay and Argentina, not injected with Mrna, etc. Glatt Kosher means the animals were checked for illness and slaughtered in the most humane way. “America has been injecting pigs with mRNA ‘vaccines’ since 2018!” - Robin Jackson Summers

CANCER IS NOT A PARASITE

From Kevin Hennings: “The release of our new protocol is the most comprehensive protocol on the internet, supported by indisputable evidence, success stories, the latest discoveries in modern medicine, superseding all previous versions. My protocol covers every type of disease, no single disease is covered less than the next due to signaling pathways and the metabolic process of disease. Click to see it in my Facebook group.” For the full story of Kevin’s 3 year chemo battle with metastatic colon cancer, and the miracle that saved his life the same day he was told to “go home, call hospice, you’ve got 3 weeks left to live,” click here for my interview with Kevin.

***IMPORTANT*** THERE HAVE BEEN CHANGES IN THE PROTOCOL(S) FEATURED ON MY FB PAGE. MOVING FORWARD, THIS WILL BE THE ONLY PROTOCOL FEATURED ON THIS PAGE TO ELIMINATE CONFUSION. MINIMAL ADJUSTMENTS TO ENCOMPASS ALL CANCER TYPES. PLEASE MAKE NOTE OF THE INGREDIENT ADDITIONS. IF YOU ARE ALREADY ON ONE OF OUR PREVIOUS VERSIONS OF A PROTOCOL, SIMPLY MAKE THE ADJUSTMENTS AT THE NEXT REFILL POINT AND THERE WILL BE NO INTERRUPTION IN YOUR PROGRESS. PLEASE DM ME ON FB WITH ANY QUESTIONS. - Kevin Hennings, BeatingCancerToday.com

*THE FORTIFIED CANCER PROTOCOL - Kevin Hennings*

Albendazole ~ (OMIT FROM PROTOCOL IF NO NEED TO CROSS BLOOD BRAIN BARRIER) ~ click here to buy

3.5ml twice daily, Alternate with Ivermectin if you have brain cancer/Mets

Mechanism of Action : Albendazole disrupts microtubule formation, impairs mitotic spindle formation, inhibits angiogenesis, and induces apoptosis in cancer cells. Types of Cancer :

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Liver cancer

Glioblastoma

Ovarian cancer

Leukemia (preclinical)

Clinical Evidence :

Preclinical : Albendazole showed anti-cancer effects in lung cancer models, inhibiting tumor growth in preclinical settings .

Clinical Trials: Albendazole reduced tumor size and increased survival in advanced liver cancer patients

2. Fenbendazole ~ https://www.amazon.com/Safe.../dp/B000HHSHI8/ref=sr_1_4...

Take 1000mg (10ml) morning, dinner, bedtime

Mechanism of Action : Disrupts cancer cell microtubules and inhibits glucose metabolism, leading to cancer cell starvation and apoptosis. Types of Cancer :

Lung cancer (NSCLC)

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Breast cancer (TNBC)

Clinical Evidence :

Preclinical: Fenbendazole showed promise in lung and colorectal cancer models . Case reports exist for its use in NSCLC patients .

3. Ivermectin ~ click for link

Take 1/4 tsp for 12mg of ivermectin at lunchtime and 2 hours after dinner dose of fenbendazole (so the ivermectin dose remains 2 hours away from any dose of fenbendazole to prevent side effects of cramping/headaches/blurred or clouded vision) THIS SHOULD BE TAKEN SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH DMSO (MIX TOGETHER)

Mechanism of Action: Inhibits the Wnt/β-catenin pathway, induces apoptosis, and decreases angiogenesis.

Types of Cancer:

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Glioblastoma

Leukemia

Ovarian cancer

Melanoma

Clinical Evidence :

Preclinical : Ivermectin inhibits tumor growth in breast, ovarian, and glioblastoma models .

Clinical Trials: Ongoing trials on glioblastoma are investigating ivermectin's efficacy .

4. Cimetidine ~ click for link Take 3 pills (600mg) in the morning and 3 pills at bedtime

Mechanism of Action : A histamine-2 receptor blocker, cimetidine enhances the immune response, inhibits cancer cell adhesion, and reduces metastasis.

Types of Cancer :

Colorectal cancer

Gastric cancer

Melanoma

Renal cell carcinoma

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Clinical Evidence :

Colorectal cancer : Cimetidine improved survival rates when combined with chemotherapy .

Melanoma: Cimetidine reduced metastasis and improved outcomes .

5. Berberine ~ click for link Take one capsule twice a day- 30 minutes before a meal

Mechanism of Action : Activates AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), induces apoptosis, inhibits metastasis, and reduces inflammation.

Types of Cancer :

Colorectal cancer

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Prostate cancer

Liver cancer

Clinical Evidence :

Colorectal cancer : Clinical studies demonstrated that berberine reduced tumor growth and improved patient outcomes .

Breast cancer: Berberine inhibited breast cancer cell growth by suppressing the mTOR pathway

6. DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide) ~ click link Take 1tsp twice a day (morning and night). THIS SHOULD BE TAKEN SIMULTANEOUSLY WITH DMSO (MIX TOGETHER) ....Dilute in glass or ceramic bowl WITH THE IVERMECTIN and utensil to avoid absorption of contaminants with purified water 100ml

Mechanism of Action : Enhances drug delivery, modulates immune responses, reduces inflammation, and induces apoptosis. Types of Cancer :

Glioblastoma

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Bladder cancer (as an adjunct)

Colorectal cancer (adjunct)

Clinical Evidence :

Bladder Cancer: DMSO is commonly used with chemotherapy for bladder cancer .

7. Melatonin ~ click link

Take 60mg 3-6x /day

300mg 2hrs before PET/CT

Mechanism of Action : Regulates circadian rhythm, boosts immune function, reduces oxidative stress, and induces apoptosis.

Types of Cancer :

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Glioblastoma

Clinical Evidence :

Breast Cancer : Melatonin improved survival and tumor regression when combined with chemotherapy .

Lung Cancer: Melatonin enhanced survival in patients undergoing chemotherapy .

8. Milk Thistle (Silymarin) ~ click link

Take 1 pill twice daily

Mechanism of Action : Antioxidant, reduces inflammation, induces apoptosis, and protects liver function.

Types of Cancer :

Liver cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Clinical Evidence :

Liver Cancer: Silymarin has been shown to protect against liver damage and improve outcomes in liver cancer patients .

9. Turmeric (Curcumin) ~ click for link

Take 2 pills daily

Mechanism of Action : Curcumin inhibits cancer cell proliferation, reduces angiogenesis, and promotes apoptosis by regulating multiple molecular targets.

Types of Cancer :

Breast cancer

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

Melanoma

Clinical Evidence :

Colorectal cancer : Curcumin reduced tumor size and enhanced chemotherapy efficacy in clinical trials .

Pancreatic cancer: Curcumin showed significant anti-cancer effects in combination with standard treatments .

10. Immune Mushroom Blend (Reishi, Shiitake, Maitake) ~ https://www.amazon.com/Gaia.../dp/B08Z9L3D3R/ref=sr_1_1...

Take 1Pill Daily. Each pill is equal to 2,500mg Dry Mushrooms

Mechanism of Action : Enhances immune response, induces apoptosis, and inhibits tumor growth by modulating immune checkpoints and pathways.

Types of Cancer :

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Prostate cancer

Gastric cancer

Leukemia

Colorectal cancer

Liver cancer

Clinical Evidence :

Breast Cancer: Clinical studies showed immune mushroom blends improved immune function and survival in cancer patients .

11. Annatto (Tocotrienols) ~click here for link Take 300mg morning and bedtime

Mechanism of Action : Tocotrienols, a form of vitamin E, have antioxidant properties, inhibit cancer cell growth, induce apoptosis, and reduce angiogenesis.

Types of Cancer :

Breast cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Prostate cancer

Liver cancer

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Clinical Evidence :

Breast Cancer : Tocotrienols inhibited breast cancer cell proliferation in preclinical studies.

Pancreatic Cancer: Tocotrienols showed tumor growth inhibition in preclinical pancreatic cancer models .

12. Magnesium Complex ~ click link here

Take 1 pill a day

Mechanism of Action : Essential for DNA repair, immune regulation, and cell signaling. Magnesium deficiency is linked to increased cancer risk.

Types of Cancer :

Colorectal cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Pancreatic cancer (as supportive care)

Lung cancer (supportive care)

Clinical Evidence :

Colorectal Cancer: Higher magnesium intake is associated with a reduced risk of colorectal cancer .

13. Vitamin D3 ~ click link here Take 1 pill daily

Mechanism of Action : Regulates cell proliferation, differentiation, and apoptosis. Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to increased cancer risk, and supplementation may reduce tumor growth.

Types of Cancer :

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer

Lung cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Ovarian cancer

Melanoma

Clinical Evidence :

Breast Cancer : Vitamin D supplementation reduced the risk of breast cancer recurrence .

Colorectal Cancer: Vitamin D supplementation has shown to improve outcomes in colorectal cancer patients .

SOME INGREDIENTS SUCH AS SERRAPEPTASE, HMB AND CLARITIN SHOULD BE CONSIDERED BASED ON THE CONDITION AND LATER PHASES OF THE BATTLE...

For ex: Serrapeptase for soft tissue aches and fibrosis build up (usually a result of western medicine treatment, surgeries or past injury scar tissue)

HMB~ in the event of cachexia setting in, HMB for appetite and muscle preservation/building

Claritin~ to inhibit/balance autophagy once you go NED

I MADE THIS BLOG FOR ALAN SHERRI ERIC BLAKE SHANE

CANCER DOCTOR WILLIAM MAKIS ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

Click Here and Here “IVERMECTIN - powerful repurposed agent against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and other Leukemias” and “MEBENDAZOLE and LEUKEMIA - potent inhibitor of T-cell ALL Leukemia cells and overcomes chemoresistance! 2020 study shows Mebendazole outperforms chemo.”

YOUTUBE, AMAZON REMOVE CANCER TREATMENTS AS "MISINFORMATION”

Watch this interview I set up on Rumble (no censorship), how to heal your own cancer click here or click the image below and share to save a life… or watch on Youtube here but they censor voices

Amazon Sept 2024 removed (read details here) the life-saving book by Dr. Paul Marik ‘Cancer Care The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions.’ In the past, Amazon removed Jim Humble’s book on chlorine dioxide that helps in the healing “a wide range of disease,” including cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, AIDS, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, autism. Amazon also banned Kerri Rivera’s book ‘Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism’ on the ways she helps kids with autism improve or heal using chlorine dioxide and more…

6-diazo-5-oxo-L-nor-Leucine

We're Not "DON" Yet: Optimal Dosing and Prodrug Delivery of 6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine, click to learn

This antibiotic 6-diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine—first characterized in 1956 referred to as DON—offer a non-toxic therapeutic strategy that should be used to manage deadly brain cancer, says Boston College Professor of Biology Thomas N. Seyfried, lead author of the paper with Boston College Senior Research Scientist Purna Mukherjee.

6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine (DON) is a glutamine antagonist, isolated originally from streptomycin in a sample of Peruvian soil.

The researchers, probing a treatment modeled on evidence that glioblastoma is primarily a mitochondrial metabolic disease driven by fermentation, discovered the combination was able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier that shields the brain from both injury and interventions, they wrote in the article, titled "Therapeutic benefit of combining calorie-restricted ketogenic diet and glutamine targeting in late-stage experimental glioblastoma." Info for infant brain cancer with Seyfried click.

I AM A NUTRITIONIST, SOON MASTER HERBALIST, NOT A DOCTOR

*My content informs, entertains, educates viewers. Medical advice is not given on this channel. Your personal physician gives the medical advice and treatment specific to your situation. My channel only educates. Consult your doctor or qualified health professional regarding specific health questions. I do not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person(s) receiving this educational content. Ask your health advisors before beginning any nutritional supplement or lifestyle program. If you need to hire me to guide you during: cancer, weight loss, anxiety, gut issues such as Crohns, autoimmune issues such as vitiligo and fibromyalgia, skin issues such as eczema, GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

100 years ago Dr. Otto Warburg: ‘Cancer is a Metabolic Disease’

1883, Dr. Otto Warburg was a physiologist, medical doctor, Nobel Laureate who spent much of his life devoted to researching cancer, nominated for a nobel prize 47 times. His work was published in a number of books including his keystone volume The Metabolism of Tumours in 1931. In a presentation to other Nobel Laureates in 1966 he made the following bold statement:

“The cause of cancer is no longer a mystery; we know it occurs whenever any cell is denied 60% of its oxygen requirements.” I hope you will research him.

CD is being studied for cancer

PHARMA PAYS YOUR GOVERNMENT to HIDE HEALING METHODS FROM YOU

RANDY TOLD TWO YEARS TO LIVE

Find my article here in my substack blog here to learn about CD. My friend Randy will talk to you about how he healed from many tumors of cancer, ask me for his info. He feels CD helped heal his deadly cancer. Randy diagnosed with bladder tumors and kidney growths, leading to hypothyroidism. He used two forms of chlorine dioxide treatments, which helped him “heal completely.” He experienced hair growth, weight loss, now muscle rebuilding. Randy believes CD and urotherapy saved his life. Now uses only CDS protocols and bath soaks before bedtime. After using CD 8 weeks he switched to CDS, pH levels improved. He continues to use CDS to flood his body with 160 mls daily. Despite initial side effects - stomach pain/loose stools, Randy credits CDS for eliminating his sickness, helping him rebuild his body. Find him on Twitter as Randy Knoll. Email me if you need help GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com. Here is Randy Knoll’s photo, contact him on link tree linktr.ee/randyknoll

STOCK UP - GIFT THOSE YOU LOVE

GOOGLE HIDES CD - BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE

To stock up for you and people you love to keep on hand, help them fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, school, hospital during visits or treatment. I recommend getting this special offer from SNOOT! to get nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 or

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

NANCY HEALED DANGEROUS DTAP TETANUS SHOT

This is my friend @NancyHende52363 on Twitter before chlorine dioxide healed her shingles caused by the dangerous tetanus shot DTAP which is really 3 shots, diptheria tetanus pertussis. Read more how she healed, here. To read DTAP side effects which are really toxic poison here. My friend Susie @SusieAlversoon on Twitter also used CD (see below with towels) using cd to restore her energy after suffering extreme inflammation, headache & lethargy after a viral illness, originally caused by flu and other shots which can take 1-4 years to cause autoimmune and other mystery illness due to lingering heavy metals in the brain and organs:

REMOVE HEAVY METALS IN YOU AND YOUR KIDS BUY ZEOLITE HERE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body's ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants. Parents use this for autism

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

This is what I use to help with metals, molds, microplastics we are exposed to in fish, water, pills, shots, colognes, scented room plug-ins, aluminum in foods teas chocolates mushrooms click link I got us $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months or give to people you give a crap about?

PABLO KELLY HAD GLIOBLASTOMA GBM 10 YEARS AGO, DOCTORS KNEW HE HAD A “FEW MONTHS LEFT TO LIVE”

He used carnivore, tallow, suet. He is not cured. He refused radiation and chemo as doctors said ‘if you do not, you cannot live more than a year.’ The tumor was in such a bad area it was inoperable. Using 2.5 years of metabolic therapy/diet, his tumor became operable and they cut it out. He never took DON and Fenbendazole! Browse my YouTube for cancer stories here and Rumble here. Browse my youtube and my Rumble and my Twitter to learn from more cancer (eye, bone, prostate, Barrett’s esophagus, multiple myeloma) patients told they had weeks to live.