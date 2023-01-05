MAY HASHEM TAKE VENGEANCE

Get 8% off a group subscription

Baby Alex’s parents Cornelia and Ron were very clear, NO VAXXED BLOOD!

The word vaccine comes from the cowpox virus vaccinia which derives from the Latin word vacca for cow. You were never “immunized” you were “vaccinated” which never stopped dis-ease but did lead to cancer autism asthma epilepsy MS ALS macular degenration heart and lung issues angina arthritis - the shots were designed with SV40 in the polio and covid shots which can take 5-8 years to present as cancer. The covid shots cause cancer much faster, in 18 days to 2 years and present as stage 4!!!

Lied to, gaslighted, wishes disrespected, Doctor waited for parents to leave room, administered vaxxed blood, baby Alex died of clot (left knee to heart) on Feb 17, 2022. Baby Alex’s sibling Henry was born Jan 2023! Miracle! Cornelia and Ron already had covid so why take experimental toxin injection with a blank product insert for 2 years, that sinister Fauci called a “vaccine.” Vaccines mean you are vaccinated with parts of cow, monkey, aborted baby cells, formaldehyde, aluminum, cancer monkey cells SV40, polysorbate 80, glutaraldehyde, peanut oil. All shots never gave us “immunity.” Shots are not immunity, since 1950s and prior, we still got polio, small pox, measles, etc.

HOSPITAL TRIED TO FORCE THE TOXIC VITAMIN K SHOT AS WELL

Read the toxic newborn vitamin K shot here and the HepB shot given to newborns when HepB risk is for IV drug users and prostitutes. Jabbing our newborns with vitamin K injections significantly increases our children's chances of developing childhood cancer. In a study of two hospitals, researchers found almost a two-fold risk of leukemia for children who had received intramuscular vitamin K given universally at one hospital compared to the other hospital that did not promote the jab.

Birth Vitamin K shot is synthetic, mentions death “CAN BE FATAL, SHOCK, GASPING SYNDROME, cardio respiratory arrest” that is SIDS! This has Formaldehyde, etc you can find the words “death” and “apnea” which is SIDS as listed in most “vaccines”

Here is how to heal most dis-ease: chlorine dioxide CLICK.

WATCH THEIR STORY HERE

Click here to watch on Rumble. You do not need the Rumble app but it is worthy to delete YouTube and instead support Rumble. YouTube has assisted in debilitation and death by hiding and deleting the truth about all baby teen shots and the death covid shots! YouTube removed my videos of truth about the toxic covid shots and toxic newborn to teen shots and gave me YouTube strikes to threaten me!

Please hit RUMBLE’S “follow” button and share too, thank you

Donation page baby Alex legal fund

Click here to assist on Give Send Go. GoFundMe is evil. They deleted many truthful stories of death of teenagers by the Toxic Fauci shot. The covid gain of function and its partner covid “vaccine” was around since 2002 coronavirus has been a man-made pathogen. The entire 2020 military Dept of Defense exercise over the last 5 years was wilfully misleading the population into taking something through coercion that would not have otherwise ever been accepted. Schools were shut down and masked were forced in order to scare the world into injecting mystery juice into every vein. Fauci must be punished in the town square.

Give a gift subscription

HELP! PLEASE SPONSOR MY ARTICLE (below green button) AND help me fight PHARmafia GOT MY X FB LinkedIn Tic Tok DELETED!

My X account was destroyed by PharMafia, please follow me here to fight this evil! Follow on Rumble here and my Telegram here Click here to be part of your new family where we share truths and save lives.

Get 8% off a group subscription

WE ARE SICK DUE TO ALL VACCINES AND SICK DUE TO COVID SHOT “SPREADING, SHEDDING.” PROOF IS THE MMR SHOT SECTION 5.6

YES THE MMR SHOTS CAN LEAD TO AUTISM WHICH IS VACCINE BRAIN DAMAGE. Be sure you are particularly focusing on GSK brand MMR product insert. Not Merck who lied. Here I highlight section 6.1, which lists potential MMR shot side effects including febrile convulsions, meningeal irritation, which he interpreted as acknowledging links to autism. Section 6.2 details additional risks including; thrombocytopenia, thrombocytopenic purpura, vascular disorders, vasculitis (including Henoch-Schönlein purpura and Kawasaki syndrome), immune system disorders, meningitis, measles-like illness, mumps-like illness (including orchitis, epididymitis, parotitis), musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, arthralgia, arthritis, nervous system disorders, THIS IS AUTISM encephalitis, cerebellitis, meningitis, cerebellitis-like symptoms (including transient gait disturbance and transient ataxia), Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, peripheral neuritis, afebrile seizures, syncope, skin and subcutaneous tissue Disorders, erythema multiforme.

Here is more proof: in California an MMR-vaccinated family caused a measles outbreak at Disney and this shot has caused death, autism, bowel disease, spread of measles and Merck faked the studies. Do NOT use google youtube use YANDEX for research.

DUE TO THE COVID AND ALL SHOTS, A TSUNAMI OF CANCER AND BODILY INJURY IS COMING

Here is how to potentially heal from cancer, autoimmune, etc The Universal Antidote, Chlorine Dioxide. Click here for the article with cancer experts and if you want a trustworthy probiotic use Natren for bifidobacteria. See below.

Join my telegram

Click here to be part of your new family where we share truths and save lives.

REMOVE HEAVY METALS FOR YOU AND YOUR KIDS BUY ZEOLITE HERE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body's ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants. Parents use this for autism

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. CLICK HERE TO BUY the mouth spray

THIS IS THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE WE MUST USE EVERY WEEK OR EVEN EVERY DAY! NOSE SPARY TOOTHPASTE MOUTHWASH

STOCK UP - GIFT THOSE YOU LOVE

GOOGLE HIDES CD - BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE

CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR help with CANCER, AUTOIMMUNE, SINUS ISSUES AND MORE

Make chlorine dioxide yourself, ask me how. To get it easier into your body, use this link to buy the nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste and gift some to those you love, all products have chlorine dioxide HERE and to learn all you need to know - watch theUniversalAntidote.com (click to watch) to witness people who feel this healed their: cancer, MRSA, arthritis, sinus issues, almost everything heals bec it adds oxygen to your cells kicking out: heavy metals, fungus, mold, bacteria, covid, virus and some small parasites. This is so powerful that it puts Pharma and Fauci out of business so the FDA will raid your office or place you in prison such as the Grenon family who save Africans from malaria deaths! Easy way to use Chlorine Dioxide is nose spray toothpaste mouthwash here. Purchase at discount.

To stock up for you and people you love to keep on hand, help them fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, school, hospital during visits or treatment. I recommend getting this special offer from SNOOT! to get nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash.

NATREN PROBIOTICS

Here is your connection to a health advocate, The Mother of Probiotics Natasha Trenev. Probiotic pioneer, Natasha Trenev, significantly contributed to the evolution of the probiotics industry. Prior to her work in the field, consumers had very limited knowledge of the supplement and its many benefits. Natasha’s extensive experience and knowledge of the industry began with her family’s 750-year history producing the most beneficial yogurt prized by the royal family of Yugoslavia. After graduating from UCLA in 1970, she developed revolutionary methods for producing scientifically validated probiotic bacteria, helping establish the entire probiotics category worldwide. Her probiotics are unique, they are separated by a layer of oil to stop them from competing!

Natren's Products Discount Code Click here or use your coupon code GROWTHFACTOR.

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased. Purchase Berberine here, use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

See my other article on Berberine here, it acts as nature’s ozempic, stops my sugar cravings, leads to weight loss.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided by me is for educational and entertainment purposes only. My content is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on our social media or other platforms.

CHLORINE DIOXIDE gets rid of nearly all heavy metals especially mercury, lead, even radiation! Here are Mark Grenon’s links for his eBooks - all you need to know on chlorine dioxide:



eBooks: Volume One: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/tsaqy

Volume Two: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/gkwoh

Volume Three: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/dlzpc

Here you can donate to the Grenon's families while they are in prison: www.givesendgo.com/G9AT9

Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Share