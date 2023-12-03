Red Meats are heart-healthy and kosher meats are even healthier because the organs are checked for illness.

THIS IS TEVA MEATS DISTRIBUTOR, ILAN PARENTE

WATCH MY INTERVIEW WITH ILAN HERE (click) on Rumble (YouTube censors too often).

IN THE TORAH/BIBLE CERTAIN ANIMALS WERE GIVEN FOR YOU TO EAT - Vayikra (Leviticus) - Chapter 11

The definition of the word Torah is “instruction.”

THIS IS YALE CARDIOLOGIST LUNDEL

CLICK FOR YALE HEART SURGEON, IRON MAN, DOCTOR DWIGHT LUNDELL EXPLAINING IN 3 MINUTES THE CONSEQUENCES OF LOWERING CHOLESTEROL, AND USING STATINS. In 2004, Dr. Lundell left his successful thoracic and cardiovascular surgical practice after 25 years to open a clinic to test his theory that inflammation in the arteries was the cause of heart disease, a theory traditional medicine saw as heresy, disputing the cholesterol theory.

Leaving surgery brought the freedom to refocus his career, writing books and articles, presentations, interviews, speeches to educate on inflammation and how to prevent and reverse heart disease through nutrition and lifestyle changes.

He is the author of The Cure For Heart Disease.

“Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Purchase Berberine here, use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order. Also black seed oil, iodine, etc.

WE WERE ALSO LIED TO ABOUT FIBER - HERE ARE THE STUDIES ( WATCH )FIBER IS A CAUSE OF CONSTIPATION

CLICK TO WATCH Doctors Chris Palmer, Paul Mason, Shawn Baker explain, in this compilation video, we were lied to about fiber and cholesterol. The reason for the fib was to sell us statin pills, starting with Merck’s Mevacor and Zocor then Pfizer’s Lipitor then Astra Zeneca’s Crestor. Those who live longest have HIGH LDL.

PLANTS ARE MEDICINE, MEAT IS FOOD, WITH DOCTOR ANTHONY CHAFFEE, NEUROSCIENTIST, NUTRITIONAL RESEARCHER ( CLICK )

AMERICAN DOCTOR ANTHONY CHAFFEE lives in Australia, working 7 days a week in neurosurgery after starting college at age 16. He is a super athlete, rugby player, researcher in Food Science & Human Nutrition in Sports. He is a leader in research about protein, nutrition for athletic performance, obesity, diabetes, gut issues such as Crohns IBS, mental and cardiovascular health.

MORE FROM DOCTOR ANTHONY (click) TO THRIVE, EAT MORE RED MEATS

Dr Anthony Chaffee eats exclusively red meats for 22 years, researched optimal nutritional habits for athletic performance, health, chronic diseases, claiming, in many cases, can be reversed easily with dietary changes.

Dr. Chaffee on the toxic nature of plants, click above.

