So…who is Scott Gottlieb and how did he ruin my cruise trip in 2021? Gottlieb was on the SailSafe Committee, stopping people from taking a cruise in 2021-2022 unless they injected themselves with unproven covid shots, at the same time he was on the Pfizer Board! He was elected member of the board of directors of Pfizer, gene sequencing company Illumina, was FDA Commissioner, member Federal Health Information Technology Policy Committee advising US Dept of Health and Human Services on healthcare information technology, was a member of the Biodefense Interagency Working Group to help draft a strategic plan for U.S. biodefense countermeasures, venture partner at New Enterprises Assoc. (NEA), world's largest venture capital firm. Feb 2019, Gottlieb took action to curtail marketing of 17 dietary supplements making “unlawful, unproven” medical claims to treat Alzheimer's disease and, at the same time, HE NEVER DID THIS TO PFIZER MODERNA JnJ dangerous “Mrna Vaccines” which continue to harm and kill millions since December 2020 with heart attacks, suicide, clots, stroke, ALS, etc! Then he unveiled a set of policy steps to strengthen the FDA's oversight of dietary supplements!

2021 I was invited by family to go on a cruise. They chose a 13 year old Norweigan cruise ship, when a brand new ship was going to be an hour apart in location. We chose the new ship, waited until the last moment to cancel as the shots were too new, unwilling to be part of the “Great Experiment” Mrna technology. I had worked with Merck from 1997 to 2001, learning from the extremely rare yet good doctors who taught me, “I will not give your new drugs to my patients until they have been in the public for one year.” Brilliant.

So, who is Scott Gottlieb and how did he ruin my trip?

Here is the document I saved with his name on it when he tried to force me and my kids to inject unknown heavy metals and toxins!

Pfizer Official Gottlieb Colluded With Big Tech to Censor Speech on COVID-19

Scott Gottlieb (on the SAILsafe panel) advised cruise ships to not allow “unvaccinated” guests to climb aboard. Revealed emails, by Elon’s twitter, Scott secretly asked twitter to censor the truth about natural immunity to covid being superior to the shots he had a financial stake in and to block anyone questioning the safety of covid shots in pregnancy and children. Sick! Demonic!

Who is Scott? Pfizer board member, used to head the U.S. Food, Drug Administration (FDA) - 85 days after he left, took a job at Pfizer. He is a doctor with kids yet pushed closure of schools and businesses and asked twitter to shoot down honesty, voices that would have saved the lives of children killed by his shots.

Scott was member of the Federal Health Information Technology Policy Committee, which advises the US Dept Health and Human Services, on healthcare information technology, involved in pandemic preparedness BEFORE covid, helped draft a strategic plan for U.S. biodefense countermeasures. He likely asked the White House to help censor covid truth-tellers as part of his policies.

In memory of young heart attack victims; Ernesto Ramirez age 16 died 5 days after Pfizer, Sean Hartman age 17, Trista Martin age 18 died 12 days after second Pfizer, Aubrynn Grundy, 17, 39 days after Pfizer, Caitlin 23 died 51 days after second Pfizer, Maddie de Garay was 12 when severely injured in the Pfizer trial, and the thousands of young and older that died as a result of the new experimental toxic Moderna, AstraZ, Janssen JnJ, Pfizer shots. WATCH THEIR STORIES ON MY RUMBLE CLICK HERE or click image:

To read more on what Scott did to keep you from knowing truths, click here WHAT DID SCOTT DO?

READ HERE NATURAL IMMUNITY — THE ISRAELI STUDY HE DID NOT WANT YOU TO READ, NATURAL IMMUNITY IS SUPERIOR TO THE SHOTS

