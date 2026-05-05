Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter

Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter

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Luc's avatar
Luc
May 5

What's funny about this is that my great grandfather used to use turpentine for ALL kinds of issues "back in the day"!

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JJ's avatar
JJ
May 5

I think I heard that it helps with weight loss also.

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