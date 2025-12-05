It is known that kids on the spectrum have low levels of Glutathione. Studies show, supplementing with Redox Molecules boosts the body’s production of Glutathione, increasing the efficacy by a whopping 800%.

In 2025, Cee Cee reached out to Cathey Painter (Traditional Naturopath presenting anti aging, anti cancer, prevention protocols doctors don’t talk about) about her son, who had severe spectrum issues. She used the Kerri Rivera protocol for 2 years with huge success yet wanted to heal her son fully. She was able to almost complete the healing of her son by using the “flooding” method, using REDOX molecules by ASEA. Here is the link to buy REDOX ASEA click here use the “contact” button to ask me questions.

REDOX MOLECULES improve cellular health, when that happens the body’s ability to heal, repair is turned back on, turned back up…

At age 3, her son’s preschool demanded he go to the pediatrician and get “caught up” on 2 vaccines or he would be kicked out.

4 days later her son was no longer able to speak, constantly in pain banging his head on the wall.

She took him back to the doctor, reporting back, “This is not normal. He was perfectly normal when I brought him in 4 days ago.” The doctor brushed her off, making the poor excuse it is “genetic,” offering no solutions. Thank goodness Cee Cee did not stop there. She researched, shocked at what she uncovered.

She found not one but 2 experts who helped parents “recover” kids.

Cee Cee said her son did have improvements on the protocol that included a very strict no processed food diet, supplements to open detox pathways, limit glutamate by limiting fruits, nuts and veggies replace with red meats, no pork, no wheat nor dairy nor sugar, chiropractor sessions, sauna sessions, power plate exercise, trampoline jumping, and a chlorine dioxide detox protocol that was given every waking hour on the hour.

These protocols helped her son stop banging his head on the wall, able to speak a few words, yet still had severe OCD, meltdowns, ADHD.

After 2 1/2 years on the Kerri protocol, he was not making any more improvements, then she remembered her Mom had been on Redox Molecules. She did some research, decided to give it a try.

2 weeks on Redox Molecules her 5 1/2 year old son could read! He was calmer, even their chiropractor noticed.

His Obsessive Compulsive Disorder got better.

His Speech got better.

His Drawing got better

After 3 months on the Redox Protocol, she reached out to Cathey to learn about the “flood the body protocol.” This is a protocol can be used to speed up improvements, after you have been on REDOX for 10 days or more. Her son had already been drinking the molecules for 90 days so the likelihood of any detox side effects from “flooding” would be minimal.

She decided to give her son 2 ozs Redox Molecules every hour until she had finished the entire 32 oz bottle.

After the first day she was amazed at the improvements. Her son was now able to verbalize in complete sentences. “Mommy I want to go outside” “Mommy I am hungry”. After the 2nd day he was super calm, not exhibiting OCD behaviors. Cee Cee was amazed to see him “self regulate” his behavior when his 3 year old baby sister took away one of his toys.

Cee Cee will continue giving her son Redox Molecules and is keeping a detailed record of his improvements, collecting his sweat and urine to have analyzed.

His urine showed more detoxification of heavy metals than the IV Chelation therapy they had done in the beginning. This is the power of Redox Molecules. This Mom was doing all the right things yet adding in Redox Molecules has taken her son’s recovery to a level she was unsure would ever happen, most likely would NOT have happened if she had not found Redox Molecules.

It is known that kids on the spectrum can suffer from suppressed gene signaling pathways. Studies also show that Redox Molecules improve gene Signaling pathways by 21-31% in the first 8 weeks.

If you know of someone that has a child on the spectrum which includes ADD, ADHD, Tourettes, Tics, OCD, speech issues, and more, please let them know about Redox Molecules. Buy REDOX by ASEA, a clear liquid to add redox back into your cells HERE to order and here is Cathey Painter (click), she explains the benefits of REDOX. Redox signaling molecules, 1998 Nobel prize to Ignarro, Furchgott, Murad discovery of nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. When you turn 50 your face changed, you lost half your REDOX, now you can get it back.

I believe many children, especially if you start when they are under the age of 12, can make a recovery, with the right guidance, knowledge and tools. To learn more about Redox, read the site and purchase here If you are interested in Redox Molecules, go to the contact page or email me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

Disclaimer: I am an associate with the company that created Redox Molecules. If you order, I may be compensated. If you purchase through my link, I will personally guide you on how to take this to get the best outcomes. This information is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, cure or diagnose.

If you have any questions you can e-mail me at GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

