Doctor Anthony Chaffee, Neuroscientist, “The Plant Free MD,” graduated high school at 15, discusses why you may have gut, skin, joint inflammation that plants cause (or brain inflammation as anxiety, depression).

People are using red meats to stop covid gene therapy “vaccine” inflammation too! See Nathan, below. I include discounts to zeolite and chlorine dioxide at the bottom to help heal using “The Universal Antidote.”

COVID VACCINE DAMAGED PATIENTS FINDING RELIEF, CARNIVORE DIET

Plants can cause mental, physical inflammation from plant toxins: phytates/phytic acid, tannins, oxalates, lectins, hormone disrupters, nutrient blockers.

click here for his talk PLANTS ARE TRYING TO KILL YOU

Doctor Chaffee has eaten only red meat and water 22 years after learning from Professor Ames of Berkeley, click this sentence to read - 99.99% (by weight) of the pesticides consumed by the American public are made by the plants themselves as a defense mechanism - read the article on natural plant toxins.

Carcinogens in plants, i.e. the brussels sprout contains 136 human carcinogens. All plants cause inflammation…

Nathan 47, doctors DENIED Janssen covid shot caused paralysis

Nathan was getting sick often after being healthy all his life when 7 months after shot he became paralyzed. Working w/govt forced Nathan to get the shot causing him: viral gastrointestinal issue would not go away, hospitalized, later, hands, fingers, feet went numb, hospitalized again with full paralysis called Guillain-Barré, close to death, recovered fast due to eating eggs and meats in hospital and IV IG.

Nathan explains ruminants, red meats also stopped his adult acne, skin tags, radial neuropathy, gingivitis, tinnitus, plantar fasciitis. CLICK HERE FOR NATHAN’S 9 MIN SUMMARY

HOW TO MIX TO DRINK OR BATHTUB OR ENEMA

CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Here is my article on everything you need go know about CD

CD as nose spray is great to fight infections, colds, flus, whatever covid is, bacteria, virus, molds, fungus, sinus issues, good for travel, work, crowds

PubMed has 1326 references on chlorine dioxide. Most of them are toxicity studies that conclude it is safe.

Stephanie Seneff (MIT)’s key interview: CDS destroys glyphosate, reverses autism

glyphosate is in our American bread, thanks to this weed killer by Monsanto! This is why you can eat bread in Italy and Israel without weight gain and inflammation.

Use CD as fruit, veggie bath to remove glyphosate! 4-8 drops in 2 quarts water.

This is what I use to remove metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and more

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then "caged" and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours.