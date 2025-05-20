CLICK IMAGE ABOVE TO WITNESS DR BUTTAR’S FINAL WORDS ON HOW HE WAS MURDERED

This article was co-written by retired Doctor Robert Yoho. He brought DMSO and Chlorine Dioxide back into the forefront of the minds of the public and famous doctors. Click here to subscribe to his substack and your life will change, your health will improve. With 36,000 members to his substack at #40 of 6,500 freedom fighter substacks, I am blessed to call him “friend.”

Share

Click here to witness the final words of Doctor Rashid Buttar via a video I made on X. Doctor Buttar explains in his own words how he was murdered.

HELP! PLEASE SPONSOR MY ARTICLE (below green button) AND FOLLOW MY NEW X, help me fight PHARmafia GOT MY X DELETED!

My X account was destroyed by PharMafia, please follow me here to fight this evil! Follow on Rumble here.

Get 8% off a group subscription

INITIALLY, DOCTOR BUTTAR FELT HE BECAME DEATHLY SICK DUE TO COVID SHOT “SHEDDING.” AFTER BEING TESTED, HE DISCOVERED HE WAS POISONED AT 200 TIMES THE DOSE, A HIT WAS MADE ON HIS LIFE

Dr. Rashid Buttar: Silenced Voice Against Medical Establishment. The Controversial Death of a Medical Dissident

Dr. Rashid Buttar died on May 18, 2023, under circumstances his supporters believe were far from natural. Evidence suggests he was deliberately poisoned following his public criticisms of Anthony Fauci and the covid19 vaccination program. As the headline to my blog states, “PHARMAFIA HIT: DOCTOR RASHID BUTTAR WAS MURDERED FOR SAYING FAUCI WILL HAVE KILLED MORE THAN HITLER DUE TO COVID SHOTS. RIP. May 18 2023. ¹

Despite never taking any covid shots himself, toxicology reports revealed his body contained substances similar to those in the covid injections at approximately 200 times the normal dose.² This finding supports the theory that his death was not accidental but a targeted elimination of a vocal critic of pharmaceutical interests.

Prior to his death, Dr. Buttar made the striking claim that Fauci will have killed more than Hitler due to covid shots.³ This provocative statement compared the potential long-term casualties of the global vaccination campaign to historical atrocities. His prediction centered on widespread health complications he believed would follow the mass administration of mRNA technology, which he characterized as an “unprecedented global experiment on human subjects.”

Days before his passing, Dr. Buttar offered a philosophical perspective on mortality, stating, in my own summary, “Weep not for those that pass away, be happy for them, for they are back with The Divine Creator, in Heaven, Back Home. Rather, weep for the babies born unto this world.” This sentiment reflected his growing concern about the future health prospects of coming generations.

BEFORE BUTTAR WAS POISON-MURDERED, MARK GRENON AND 3 SONS GOT KIDNAPPED INTO PRISON

Read the article by Dr Robert Yoho here to help parson Mark and 3 sons. During the COVID-19 scamdemic:

The FDA issued cease-and-desist letters to 700 organizations that promoted chlorine dioxide. Grenon's group stood almost alone in refusing to comply. He explains their reasoning: "We have the Constitution, we have freedom of speech, and the best gift that God has given all of man is free will. We have the right to put anything we want into our bodies.” Just before Fauci’s “vaccine” to line his pockets, Mark and 3 sons were kidnapped into prison. Please reach out to Trump, Kennney and pardon czar read more here on why safe effective chlorine dioxide placed Mark and 3 sons in toxic prison cells.

Medical Warnings and Professional Persecution

Dr. Buttar belonged to a coalition of medical professionals who questioned mainstream pandemic narratives, including Doctor Robert Scott Bell, Doctor Bryan Ardis, Del Bigtree, Dr Judy Mikovits, Dr David Martin, Dr Lee Merritt, Dr Brian Hooker, Dr Ed Group, Dr Henry Ealy, Dr Andrew Wakefield, Dr Quillin, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Sherri Tenpenny, Ty and Charlene Bollinger. This network of physicians and health advocates challenge prevailing medical orthodoxy regarding vaccination safety and efficacy.

His warnings extended beyond covid19 vaccines to traditional vaccines like MMR (measles, mumps, rubella). Dr. Buttar knew specific sections of vaccine inserts, and that all shots “shed and spread’ the disease that was injected, proof is here in section 5.6 of the FDA MMR shot

particularly focusing on GSK brand MMR product insert. Here I highlight section 6.1, which lists potential MMR shot side effects including febrile convulsions, meningeal irritation, which he interpreted as acknowledging links to autism. Section 6.2 details additional risks including; thrombocytopenia, thrombocytopenic purpura, vascular disorders, vasculitis (including Henoch-Schönlein purpura and Kawasaki syndrome), immune system disorders, meningitis, measles-like illness, mumps-like illness (including orchitis, epididymitis, parotitis), musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders, arthralgia, arthritis, nervous system disorders, encephalitis, cerebellitis, cerebellitis-like symptoms (including transient gait disturbance and transient ataxia), Guillain-Barré syndrome, transverse myelitis, peripheral neuritis, afebrile seizures, syncope, skin and subcutaneous tissue Disorders, erythema multiforme.

Holocaust survivor and human rights activist Vera Sharav aligned with Dr. Buttar’s concerns, drawing parallels between historical human experimentation and contemporary mass vaccination campaigns. As she explains, “NEVER AGAIN IS NOW, this time the human experiment is global. Her documentary, “Never Again Is Now Global (2023) echoes Dr. Buttar’s warnings against “incorporating children into pharmaceutical trials. Both viewed the covid19 response as a troubling continuum of institutional overreach reminiscent of dark historical precedents.

I WILL LEAVE THIS HERE FOR YOU TO PONDER

These are the 8 cancer researchers who died in a plane "crash" in Brazil. They were investigating the links between mRNA injections and turbo cancer and wanted to publish their work, they were on their way to a press conference!

Personal Experience and Prophetic Warnings

I credit Doctor Buttar with saving the life of my entire family, that includes my elderly parents who already had covid, prior to the shot availability.⁸ His guidance reinforced our decision to avoid participating in what he termed a “global experiment with mRNA technology.” He emphasized that never in the history of vaccines did a body need a shot for disease, after contracting that disease!⁹

My first encounter with Dr. Buttar occurred in May 2019 at a health conference in Pasadena, California. I attended with my eldest son, who initially harbored skepticism but ultimately found value in the information presented. The speakers warned us, “Forced vaccines are coming, vaccine passports may be linked to your REAL ID, do not apply for it. Soon you will not be able to get on a plane, eat in a restaurant, nor attend school.”¹⁰ The conference featured speakers Dr. Bruce Lipton, Nia Peeples, Dr. Robert Scott Bell, Del Bigtree, Quillin, Bollinger, and Bernhoft, who collectively warned about impending vaccine mandates and restrictions.

I initially dismissed these predictions as paranoid, thinking these people were a bit nutty. I had worked for Merck Pharmaceuticals, launching many drugs, my own children are fully vaccinated.¹ However, nine months later, as pandemic restrictions emerged, I recognized the accuracy of these forecasts, which significantly altered my perspective on institutional medical authority.

Personal Transformation Through Tragedy

Dr. Buttar’s medical skepticism stemmed partly from personal tragedy. When his son Avi developed autism, Dr. Buttar experienced profound anger toward God, eventually transforming this emotion into a spiritual commitment. When one of Rashid’s 3 sons, Avi Buttar, became autistic, Buttar was extremely angry at The Creator, eventually making a deal that he would do God’s work until his last breath, speak the truth, be unafraid. ¹² I conducted an interview with Avi at his father’s May 2019 conference, (see image below) then approximately 20 years old, who shared his experience of autism and his eventual recovery through his father’s therapeutic interventions. Avi developed into a fully normal, functioning young man, no sign of anything.¹

In December 2022, five months before his death, Dr. Buttar described experiencing a near-death experience during which he claimed to communicate directly with God. Despite wishing to remain in what he described as a realm of perfect love, he reported being told it was not yet his time, as he had more work to complete on Earth. Although he wished to remain in that realm, God informed him it was not his time, he had more work to do.¹⁴ This spiritual experience reinforced his mission to warn the public about what he perceived as medical dangers, with a specific divine instruction to, “Tell them, NOW is the time to exert your free will.”¹⁵

Dr. Buttar faced significant media criticism, including a confrontational CNN interview that portrayed him as nuts, a conspiracy theorist, misinformation spreader.¹⁶ Buttar warned covid vaccinations would lead to; sudden deaths, heart/lung issues, tinnitus, inflammation, sight issues, turbo cancers and autoimmune issues.¹⁷ When the CNN reporter died 14 months after of cancer, Dr. Buttar expressed genuine sorrow despite their adversarial interaction. Griffin said to Buttar, “I think you are crazy!”

Alternative Healing Approaches

Dr. Buttar advocated for alternative treatments, particularly chlorine dioxide, which many now term, “The Universal Antidote. This substance, a combination of acid with sodium chlorite, can be administered as a nasal spray, mouthwash, toothpaste, or topical gel. This is the solution to heal most illness and dis-ease and it can be used to remove virus, bacteria, metals, molds, parasites, fungus... and this can help be part of healing of cancer via enema, bathtub, a few drops of CD in water bottle for the day.¹⁸

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS “THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE” TO HEAL MOST ILLNESS

Here is how to heal most illness and dis-ease using an acid with sodium chlorite called, “The Universal Antidote,” chlorine dioxide as nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste, nail fungal gels and wounds, pet wound products. This is what I use to remove virus, bacteria, metals, molds, parasites, fungus, we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and this can help be part of healing of cancer via enema, bathtub, a few drops of CD in water bottle for the day. Also helps heal herpes, nail fungus, warts, click here to purchase, all products are chlorine dioxide

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX

Another recommended detoxification approach involves zeolite, a mineral compound mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, and reduced to nano-size particles. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, re-mineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours¹⁹ This approach aims to counter exposure to metals and environmental toxins encountered in food, pharmaceuticals, and everyday products. WE MUST REMOVE HEAVY METALS FROM OUR BODY - DAILY!

This is what I use to remove metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and more click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack

NATREN PROBIOTICS

Dr. Buttar’s legacy includes connections to other alternative health advocates, including The Mother of Probiotics Natasha Trenev. Probiotic pioneer, Natasha Trenev, significantly contributed to the evolution of the probiotics industry. Prior to her work in the field, consumers had very limited knowledge of the supplement and its many benefits. Natasha’s extensive experience and knowledge of the industry began with her family’s 750-year history producing the most beneficial yogurt prized by the royal family of Yugoslavia.²⁰ After graduating from UCLA in 1970, she developed revolutionary methods for producing scientifically validated probiotic bacteria, helping establish the entire probiotics category worldwide. Her probiotics are unique, they are separated by a layer of oil to stop them from competing!

Natren's Products Discount Code

Click here or use your coupon code GROWTHFACTOR.

Spiritual Dimension of Health Advocacy

Despite being born into the Muslim faith, Dr. Buttar studied the Quran, Torah, and Christian Bibles, without adhering strictly to any single religious tradition. He explains he considered converted to Judaism to due his love and admiration of a Jewish professor.²¹ His religious perspective informed his medical practice, he viewed his work as divinely ordained following his son’s autism diagnosis and subsequent recovery.

Dr. Buttar maintained that the current health crisis represents not merely a medical challenge but a spiritual battle demanding individual exercise of free will and conscious choice. His interviews frequently emphasized personal sovereignty over medical decisions and the importance of independent research rather than institutional compliance. This philosophical framework positioned vaccine hesitancy not as mere medical skepticism but as an essential expression of human autonomy within a divine order.

The prophetic nature of Dr. Buttar’s warnings about vaccine mandates and societal restrictions, initially dismissed but later validated by pandemic policies, reinforced his credibility among supporters. His followers view his mysterious death as further confirmation of the dangers he sought to expose—a silencing of informed dissent through extreme measures. His legacy continues through alternative health protocols and ongoing networks of medical professionals questioning dominant pharmaceutical paradigms.