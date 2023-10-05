SUBSCRIBE TO DOCTOR PAUL THOMAS (RETIRED) SUBSTACK HERE

GET HELP FROM retired DOCTOR PAUL & DEE DEE HOOVER

WWW.KIDSFIRST4EVER.COM click here

Doctor Paul has shared this image, reference here

MEET BRENDA & DAVE - TRIPLETS HAPPY NORMAL TO UNRESPONSIVE, BRAIN DAMAGED AFTER ONE SHOT, DOCTORS DEFLECT, CALLING BRAIN DAMAGE “AUTISM” (click)

Get 20% off a group subscription

Give a gift subscription

Doctor Paul, renowned (retired) pediatrician over 35 years experience, father of 9, 6 are adopted and 3 biological, founded Integrative Pediatrics in 2008 to empower parents through informed consent. Forced to retired from medicine December 2022 by the medical board, Doctor Paul continues his work to educate and coach with love.

❴ DONATE HERE to Doctor Paul Thomas, redirects to Give Send Go }

➻ WATCH OUR INTERVIEW click 1 hour long short 9 min ➻

Share

“Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Purchase Berberine here, use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order. Also black seed oil, iodine, etc.

MEET RETIRED DOCTOR PAUL THOMAS

In his retirement, Doctor Paul was gracious to interview with me, click here for his quick 9 min version and get comfy into bed or listen on a drive one hour here of his life story being attacked by the medical board for being truthful and the story of being raised in Zimbabwe without running water/electricity, arrested by age 12 for handing out revolutionary pamphlets.

Retired Doctor Paul Thomas has a YouTube channel for many years (nearing 2 mill subscribers), run by his son. At his office he advocated more selective approach to vaccines, sharing astounding findings from 35 years experience, gathering 10.5 years of data for the vaxxed - unvaxxed published study. He is retired from the practice of medicine, however, his coaching is available at:

Paul Thomas, M.D., FAAP, received M.D. from Dartmouth Medical School class of 1985, pediatrics residency U.C. San Diego. His practice, Integrative Pediatrics, served in the Portland, Oregon, area, named a top family doctor in America by Ladies’ Home Journal 2004, a top pediatrician in America 2006, 2009, 2012, 2014 by Castle Connolly. Dr. Thomas grew up in Zimbabwe (former Rhodesia), speaks both Shona and Spanish. As a father of 9 children, all are vaccinated. Founder & Host of With The Wind: Science Revealed, click for Doctors and Science.com, Co-Founder of KidsFirst4Ever.com

Doctor Paul Thomas challenges conventional vaccine narrative, presenting statistics and data that will change how you view vaccine safety and efficacy. What will you do for your children, nieces, nephews, neighbors, grandchildren? Will you share this substack?

It has long been assumed vaccines are “safe and effective” and that the “science is settled.” This is commonly proclaimed without real data, because truth would be inconvenient. Doctors and scientists have been willing to risk their reputations in order to seek the truth. Dr. Paul Thomas conducted two studies in his practice of over 15,000 patients (wait-list so large due to his popularity and love, he had to stop taking names) comparing vaccinated children to unvaccinated children. Because of his honesty and transparency, the Oregon medical board censored him, eventually making a rule that he was not allowed to look at his own patient’s data.

If you wish to donate https://doctorpaulsfight.com/index.html or click

The data Doctor Paul shares is vaxxed - unvaxxed published in 2020 over 10.5 years - every patient born into his practice from the day he opened doors 2008.

HOW ARE PEDIATRICIANS PAID?

Every practice has unique contracts with each insurance company so the actual numbers are proprietary. Best guess however is administration fee alone (a thank-you for giving each shot) is around $40 for the first antigen, $20 for each subsequent antigen.

Example: at 6 months, baby gets DtaP (3 antigens), IPV, Hib, Prevnar, Hep B, Rotavirus and now possible COVID = 8 or 9 antigens = $180 - $200 thank-you for just that one visit.

Babies get shots at the 2, 4, 6, 9,12 month visits, total about $1000 for first year of life in "thank-you" compensation, that is on top of the money for the “well visit” and the slight profit comes from marking up the vaccine. Other bonuses from different insurance companies that come in greater reimbursement if you have high "quality measures" and having your practice highly vaccinated is considered a quality measure.

Doctor Paul’s article (click) shows he lost over 1 million dollars each year in admin fees not received due to honoring informed consent, allowing patients to choose not to vaccinate or only inject some.

I asked retired Doctor Thomas what book he recommends for grand/parents: "Turtles All the Way Down" and "Vax-Unvax Let the Science Speak."

We must advocate for ourselves and Doctor Paul has wonderful resources:

1) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/real-life-data-show-that-the-cdc-vaccine-schedule-is-causing-harm/

2) https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/unvaccinated-children-healthier-than-vaccinated-children/

1960s you had 8 shots 1983 your kid had 11 shots 1986 law made Pharma not liable

1989 you began to witness brain damage “autism” with your own eyes, hand flapping, walk on toes, no eye contact, socially awkward, inappropriate

Today, kids are injected with approximately 72 plus 3 covid shots

When did we forget about natural immunity? Larry Cook explains (click)

If you offered your pediatrician a spoonful of the ingredients, s/he would not eat it. Why would YOU inject your grand/child with antibiotics, thimerosal/mercury DNA, gelatin, aluminum, egg proteins, fetal tissues, formaldehyde, human proteins, yeast, SV40 (monkey) abbreviation for simian vacuolating virus 40 or simian virus 40?

WHY THE RISE IN PEANUT ALLERGY?

click or https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/peanut-oil-vaccine-adjuvant.htm

Did you know that vaccines are a primary cause of nut/peanut allergies because of the use of peanut oil in vaccines? click See the history of peanut oils in Pharma shots coinciding with childhood nut allergies and anaphylaxis, “Doctor Buttram found yeast protein (potent allergen) and peanut oil still used as excipients, adjuvants in vaccines, remaining unlisted on vaccine inserts, some vaccines include bovine material, egg medium.”

Doctor Oveta Fuller, Ph.D. Died Suddenly

“Follow the Science?” As a Distinguished Virologist, Dr. Oveta Fuller used the C.D.C. F.D.A. N.I.H. W.E.F. U.N. W.H.O. to push E.U.A. Emergency Use Authorization, rushing covid shots for babies, because a cold and a flu are an emergency worthy of injecting experimental mRNA into infants. We now know the shots contain dangerous DNA, see Doctor Buckhalts, below, who said it is like a “buckshot” in our body. Dr Fuller lost her life after she stated in the below 1 min video, “these shots are very, very, very safe, as safe as any, because it’s just the mRNA. What we do not know are the long term side effects,” she then “Pulled up her sleeve when it was her turn.”

This is the 1 min video on Doctor Oveta’s DIED SUDDENLY story click HERE or https://rumble.com/v28ebp2-doctor-oveta-dies-of-sads-after-approving-and-rushing-covid-shots-for-kids.html

{click to hear Buckhaults in 2 minutes present what he found in the Pfizer shots}

Get 20% off a group subscription

Police Detective Reveals 50% SIDS cases happened within 48 hours post-vaccine

Steve Kirsch 16-minute interview of Jennifer, former police detective in a major US city, handled over 250 SIDS investigations over 7 years, implicating childhood vaccines as the major cause of SIDS, click to watch or click below

Click to view the internal document by Wyeth Labs vaccine manufacturer, exposing they knew batches of their vaccine was causing SIDS [Sudden Infant Death], back in 1979, rather than recalling them, they made sure to spread the batches out, avoiding being detected.

𝕋ake a look at vaccinated verses unvaccinated babies in Dr Paul Thomas’ office and think about how this affects your future grandchildren:

TO DONATE TO DR PAUL: https://doctorpaulsfight.com/index.html

How To Raise Healthy Vaccine Free Children

Click here to take the course

Larry Cook had over 200K parents, his Facebook Group, Stop Mandatory Vaccination before the 2019 censorship trend by San Francisco companies Google FB Instagram LinkedIn Nextdoor YouTube, was reaching over 2 million people per month on his Facebook Page. Facebook banned him and his group and page in 2020. His free course is for every parent who wants to raise healthy vaccine-free children.

Find Larry on substack

VIEW LAWSUIT near 200 TEENS INJURED BY MERCK’S HPV GARDASIL

click here for updates from Attorney Michael Baum. 𝔻octor Paul has influenced formerly conventional MDs like the FLCCC's co-founders Pierre Kory and Paul Merik by using data and truths to wake up parents about vaccines and the deception both by their Big Pharma-controlled "education" in medical school and by the "scientific information" they've been reading in Big Pharma-controlled "professional journals."

Recording of Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, on Childhood Vaccines, July 30 2023 - click to listen and subscribe to Brucha

Robert “Bobby“ Kennedy running for President 2024

“I fought as a lawyer to get mercury out of the water, no one called me anti-fish! I am fighting for safe vaccines and placebo studies. I am now called anti-vaccine yet I want safe vaccines and give mothers/fathers a voice who lost their child’s mind to vaccines which have no liability.” click

Relationship of Vaccines on Autism & Autoimmune Diseases click

“The first time aluminum had been used in a pediatric vaccine was less than a year before Donald Triplett—the first child ever officially diagnosed with autism—was born, scientific study pointed towards elevated levels of aluminum in the brains of children with autism. Donald Gray Triplett, (born September 8, 1933, Forest, Mississippi, U.S.—died June 15, 2023).

FLU SHOTS HURT ELDERLY

An important and definitive "mainstream" government study done, decade ago, got little attention bec. the science came down on the wrong side. Billions of dollars spent promoting flu shots for the elderly, the mass vaccination program did not result in saving lives. In fact, the death rate among the elderly increased substantially. click Guillain Barré is a common side-effect.

WHY DO I GET THE FLU SHOT, STILL GET FLU?

references here

Kara Krause tragically lost her baby girl, Peyton, 12 hours after being injected with eight vaccines in 2008. Find this on the NIH site https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK234368/

Purchase Berberine here, use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order. Also black seed oil, iodine, etc. See my other article on Berberine here, it acts as nature’s ozempic, stops my sugar cravings, leads to weight loss.

HERE IS THE BOOK BY KERRI RIVERA HEALED HER SON OF AUTISM

Click here to read it and share it

This is what I use to remove metals we are all exposed to in foods, pharma and more https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

click link for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack

CHLORINE DIOXIDE

CD DOES NOT CURE DISEASE, IT CLEARS OUT ALMOST ALL PATHOGENS, HEAVY METALS, VIRUS, BACTERIA, MOLD, FUNGUS, SMALL PARASITES so you can heal. My friend Randy used chlorine dioxide as a drink, enema and in the bath to heal his bladder cancer tumors. He feels CD is a huge part of the journey to health. You can speak with him. He took flu shots for 13 years and 2 pneumococcal in one year by Doctor mistake. He was given 2 years to live and he is healed! (see my previous blog) Email me if you still need help with links below - GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to stock up for you and those you love to keep on hand to always fight pathogens at movies, appts, crowds, travel, plane, work, school. Special offer from SNOOT! nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus, canker sores, pets heal severe damage fast). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 and

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

for more on chlorine dioxide, retired Doctor Robert Yoho tells the story of the men placed in jail for healing people using CD. Read here the experts on CD. Why is it that doctors can mislead you to take unproven unsafe Mrna shots without going to prison?

Occurrence of Convulsions and Death After DTP Childhood Vaccination

Data Published Over 20 Years Ago Signaled Concern