“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing.”

Get ready to succumb and submit or find out the easy steps James will teach us. We are well on our way to a totalitarian state and the loss of personal freedom to express oneself. Don’t for one minute think it will stop, until you take a few steps.

James Roguski not only gives out his cell, he dedicates much of his time educating the world on the creeping dangers of the World Health Organization. To learn what small yet powerful and quick way you can help yourself and those you care about:

LISTEN TO OUR INTERVIEW

Part 1 (click for 15 min) Part 2 (full interview 42 min) please watch and hope you share.

James has been watching W.H.O just over a year. He is now known worldwide to have uncovered documents regarding proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations and was instrumental in raising awareness about them, resulting in the amendments being rejected. He has read the boring documents for us, used the Freedom of Information Act along with friends in Canada, UK, S.Africa, Finland, Australia, New Zealand.

He cannot do this alone.

The W.H.O. ARE IN A HURRY, HOPING YOU WILL NOT NOTICE

AUDIO CALL ON TWITTER CALLED “SPACES”

Meet James tomorrow Monday July 31, 2023 on Twitter SPACES which is an audio call. Click here for the link (and share). You can listen if you do not have Twitter yet I suggest you get a Twitter, to support freedom. Use the same link to listen later. You will also hear Lynette’s severe Pfizer injury, brain damage, convulsing, tinnitus, attempted suicide, how she healed at Florida clinic that also heals long covid patients. Save a life and share the Twitter call. Here is Josh healed from covid damage at the clinic. Find me on Twitter click here.

John has received close to half a million views on the Dr John Campbell show click here, explaining the W.H.O. is moving forward in 26 pages to create a Global Health Certificate, where all of your medical records are no longer private, you will become a number, a digital QR code where your medical records are available - NO MORE PERSONAL MEDICAL PRIVACY. You must take mandated medications, treatments, vaccines, or you won’t be able to live freely, your QR code will be shut down.

The W.H.O. used to be an advisory body. They used to make “recommendations,” under Article 23. They are changing Article 43 wording from “recommendations” to “legally binding orders…mandates.” Article 13 A was added by Bangladesh, if they are in need, they declare emergency, forcing other countries to produce what they need and deliver it - SURREAL! Article 3 are core principles, “All of the regulations must be enacted for the dignity, human rights, freedoms of people.” India proposed to cut that part out!

The W.H.O. is making a power grab using hidden agendas, against you, applying secrets behind their proposed “pandemic treaty.” This W.H.O. model will lead the way, forcing you into world digital crypto money, shutting down your bank if you do not obey.

THIS IMPACTS EVERYONE ON EARTH

What can you do to stop the W.H.O? Simple. Click here learn from expert James Roguski on his Substack blog, subscribe, share, read what to do. Nag your public officials. Download and mail the pre-written letter. EASY step - REGARDLESS where you live on planet Earth, I urge you to download the PDF below, print it out, physically mail the letter to every politician you possibly can.

TO DOWNLOAD, PRINT, MAIL THIS PDF:

Letter To Public Servants Around The World

Download

Mail this letter to as many public servants as you wish, not just the few that pretend to represent you.

To those people who are likely to ask for a simple, push button system to send an email to their member of Congress, Senate or to their Member of Parliament, please realize that those systems are not nearly as effective as sending a written letter.

However, if you want to send emails in addition to physically mailing a letter, then CLICK HERE, HERE AND HERE.

Questions? Contact (James Roguski) directly via phone, text, Signal, Telegram or WhatsApp 310-619-3055 or Skype: james.roguski

SAMPLE - Dear Public Servant:

I DEMAND that you inform yourself regarding the 4 separate tracks that are being pursued by the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

These actions have the potential to dramatically alter the balance of power in the world by allocating tens of billions of dollars to the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex that has failed miserably since 2020.

DON'T YOU DARE TELL ME THAT THIS IS NOT YOUR JOB.

THIS IMPACTS EVERYONE!

You must take immediate action to expose these actions, engage in public discussion of them and work to stop these potential agreements from being adopted without proper consideration by, and respect for, the will of all of the people of the world.

MY PRIMARY DEMAND:

I call upon you to do everything in your power to revoke our nation’s membership in the World Health Organization.

#ExitTheWHO

SHARE THIS LINK: StopTheGlobalAgenda.com

It is highly unlikely President Biden will reject the amendments, BECAUSE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PROPOSED THEM.

CONTACT YOUR PUBLIC SERVANTS

United States:

CLICK HERE to contact your Representative

CLICK HERE to contact your Senators

Australia:

CLICK HERE to contact your Member of Parliament.

Canada:

CLICK HERE to contact your Member of Parliament.

New Zealand:

CLICK HERE to contact your Member of Parliament.

United Kingdom:

CLICK HERE to contact your Member of Parliament.

W.H.O. budget is $4,000,000,000 (billion) yearly, U.S.A pays the most at $120,000,000 (million) using Fascism which is govt and corporations working together using corruption. In addition to the assessed payments of $120,000,000, the United States also voluntarily donated an additional $739,000,000 (your hard-earned money) to the WHO in 2022. Foundations also give, with strings attached, commanding what they want, in return. The fascists are: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller, Rotary Club, Wellcome Trust (Henry Wellcome, Pharma owner).

Find James here http://DoorToFreedom.org

Stay updated, follow James on Twitter (click).

