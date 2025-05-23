HELP YOURSELF OR OTHERS WITH CANCER AND OTHER METABOLIC ISSUES.

THERE ARE TWO METHODS

1) RANDY USES ANTI-PARASITICS AND MORE

2) MARK GRENON HAS HELPED CANCER HEAL SINCE 2006 USING CARNIVORE-STYLE DIET TO REMOVE CARBS and CHLORINE DIOXIDE, LEARN MORE WATCH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE click

HERE IS THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE CANCER PROTOCOL TO DATE BY RANDY HOWE, TWO YEARS RESEARCH! Click here for Randy’s protocol updated every 5 min with links to buy what you need

DISCLAIMER: The content provided by me is for educational and entertainment purposes only. My content is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on our social media or other platforms.

CHLORINE DIOXIDE gets rid of nearly all heavy metals especially mercury, lead, even radiation! Here are Mark Grenon’s links for his eBooks - all you need to know on chlorine dioxide:

eBooks: Volume One: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/tsaqy

Volume Two: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/gkwoh

Volume Three: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/dlzpc

Here you can donate to the Grenon's families while they are in prison: www.givesendgo.com/G9AT9

MARK AND 3 SONS WERE PLACED INTO PRISON 4 YEARS AGO BY MOB FAUCI TO ENSURE HIS “VACCINE” WOULD BE INJECTED INTO EVERY ARM! Please help get them pardoned. At just 38, Jonathan David Grenon is in Yazoo City, Mississippi prison. His children are now 18, 14, 10, 8, 4!!! and at age 30, Jordan David Grenon is in Ft. Dix New Jersey prison. July 8 will be 5 years in prison for safe, effective chlorine dioxide. They have 7 more years in filthy prisons, for helping the globe to heal! They brought chlorine dioxide to Africa to heal malaria in 2-4 hours, it is the cure! 400,000 to 1 million souls die each year of malaria.

World Health programs distribute “preventive drugs” and “insecticide-treated bed nets” to protect people from mosquito bites. Despite knowing this cure, Pharma needs profits, so The Red Cross lied about chlorine dioxide and The World Health Organization instead uses a malaria toxic vaccine for children who live in countries with high numbers of malaria cases.

MEET RANDY HERE ON INSTAGRAM. HEAR HIS PROTOCOL AND LEARN VALASTA

CHLORINE DIOXIDE AS NOSE SPRAY AND MORE

Here is Michelle Herman, the founder of Snoot chlorine dioxide nose spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, teaching HHS Secretary Robert “Bobby” Kennedy how important chlorine dioxide is for general health to protect children and adults from colds, flu, covid, allergies, click here for a discount, all products are chlorine dioxide.

After Michelle’s meeting with Kennedy, on Feb 3/4 2025 at the Senate meeting to vote for him, Kennedy mentioned The Universal Antidote ‘chlorine dioxide’ as an option to heal from covid. Watch him here (click.)

THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE TO MOST DIS-EASE

If you watch The Universal Antidote .com or click here and decide to add chlorine dioxide to your regimen, click here for different protocols.

GET HELP ON TELEGRAM

Here is our group to get help with cancer or to help others, load the Telegram app and click here.

PROFESSOR SEYFRIED IS A TOP CANCER RESEARCHER

What would Prof. Seyfried do if he had cancer? He told me: 1. use a zero carb diet 10-14 days 2. use water fast 7 days 3. use fenbendazole (or embendazole) 3. do not spread cancer around by doing biopsy.

I SAVED MY FATHER FROM FAUCI HOSPITAL DEATH PROTOCOL JUNE 2020

Stay in touch with me using Rumble here learn the story of how I saved my obese father June 2020 from hospital covid kill-for-profit protocol.

VALASTA helps fight inflammatory disease

Helps fight cancer, lupus, arthritis, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, IBS, alzheimers, parkinsons, MS, etc. Meet Randy and learn more about Valasta click here

CHLORINE DIOXIDE FOR help with CANCER, AUTOIMMUNE, SINUS ISSUES AND MORE

Make chlorine dioxide yourself, ask me how. To get it easier into your body, use this link to buy the nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste and gift some to those you love, all products have chlorine dioxide HERE and to learn all you need to know - watch theUniversalAntidote.com (click to watch) to witness people who feel this healed their: cancer, MRSA, arthritis, sinus issues, almost everything heals bec it adds oxygen to your cells kicking out: heavy metals, fungus, mold, bacteria, covid, virus and some small parasites. This is so powerful that it puts Pharma and Fauci out of business so the FDA will raid your office or place you in prison such as the Grenon family who save Africans from malaria deaths! Easy way to use Chlorine Dioxide is nose spray toothpaste mouthwash here. Purchase at discount.

HERE IS WHAT DR THOMAS SEYFRIED EMAILED ME

“I know that a diagnosis of cancer is very unsettling. I am not in the position to offer medical advice. I can only say that if I were to have a malignant brain tumor or GBM, I would follow a treatment plan like that used by Pablo Kelly (google doi:10.3389/fnut.2021.682243). (*watch here and subscribe to my Rumble or my YouTube here for my interview with Pablo)

I would never allow my brain to be irradiated based on the published research I have done, explained in the Provocative Question paper and in the referenced figure below. It is clear from this and other studies almost all GBM patients die before 40 months following treatment with radiation ch,emotherapy with no significant improvement in GBM patient survival in almost 100 years, due largely to the current standard of care involving radiation, chemotherapy (see Figure below).

Brain radiation frees up large amounts of glucose, glutamine contributing greatly to tumor recurrence and patient death. Unfortunately, most neuro-oncologists know little about the biology of the disorder they treat. Patient outcome could be improved significantly if oncologists recognized, all major cancers, including GBM, are incapable of generating energy from ketone bodies, fatty acids and dependent largely on glucose and glutamine for viability and growth.

All therapeutic strategies should be designed to exploit the metabolic vulnerabilities of the neoplastic tumor cell.

I should mention, a few patients can do well on metabolic therapy, despite having their brain irradiated. Unfortunately, there are not too many of these patients. Nevertheless, metabolic therapy can help extend survival even after radiotherapy (google DOI: 10.7759/cureus.26457).

If I were to take a steroid, it be a low dose for only a short period of time.

I would do surgical debulking only after shrinking the tumor using metabolic therapy. I would consume a zero-carbohydrate diet 7-10 days then transition to water only fasting 7-10 days, before considering surgery.”

“I would not take any drug that would cause toxicity. I would never take Avastin, anti-angiogenic drug, known to facilitate tumor cell invasion through the brain.

I would also be in close communication with my colleagues Miriam Kalamian and Alicia Halakis, they’ve helped many brain cancer patients.

I would keep my GKI as close to 1.0 or below and take mebendazole (200 mg/day, four days on, three days off) and the glutamine inhibitor, DON, I would buy from a chemical supply company. I have physicians that would administer intravenous DON to me at dosages lower than those used previously in children (400 mg/m2). Administration with a nutritionally-balanced ketogenic diet allows for lower dosing with greater therapeutic efficacy.

I might also consider taking temozolomide (TMZ) at a very low dose as nutritional ketosis makes the drug work better, reduces toxicity.

I also know that minimal dosages of chemo drugs can be used if I could remain in nutritional ketosis (GKI 2.0 or below).”

“I would also contact Andrew Scarborough (a_scarby@yahoo.com) who stopped standard treatments soon after he was diagnosed with grade 3 astrocytoma. (learn his story on my Rumble here and Twitter here. He chose a carnivore died to both stop his severe seizures from the brain tumor and he uses docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) foods (in breast milk, sardines, anchovy, fish, beef and lamb brain), and he avoids seed oils.

Like Pablo Kelly, Andrew is doing well and remains alive 10 years after his diagnosis. Yes, some anti-parasite drugs can be effective, especially with GKI values of 2.0 or below.

Some supplements might be ok if they would not increase my GKI. The GKI would dictate what I could eat or not eat, and what supplements I could take or not take. The evidence supporting my approach to management is published in our open access papers on the on the web and can be obtained through Google (DOI 10.1186/s12986-017-0178-2). This is the best information I can offer at this time. More information is presented in the kit of information. Sincerely, Professor Seyfried, please see:

The figure below shows the survival curves of GBM patients receiving the current standard of care from five different Canadian hospitals. The GBM survival statistics recorded for these Canadian institutions are similar to those for GBM survival recorded in similar surgical institutions in the United States and other countries. These findings support the view of no major improvement of GBM patient survival in almost 100 years! People can read the details of these studies in our open access paper in Frontiers (google DOI 10.3389/fonc.2022.968351). “

PROFESSOR DOCTOR THOMAS SEYFRIED EXPLAINED TO ME - HOW TO BEAT CANCER:

“Cancer is not genetic and it is not a parasite, it is metabolic. This is why keto or carnivore help heal, as well as fasting. This is due to the parasite and the cancer both use a fermentation to stay live to generate ATP, so the dewormer kills the cancer and the parasite. The cancer fuel is 1) sugar glocose and 2) amino acid glutamine. Cancer dies without both. We starve the cancer, not the body. The dewormer drug stops the fermentation process.”

THE STORY OF ANDREW SCARBOROUGH

click image for his story or here

“I was offended when anyone suggested that diet and exercise could do anything for my bipolar disorder, but I'll be damned if carnivore doesn't put it into complete remission, even the debilitating anxiety and near-constant depression. I'm a believer now.” — YouTube comment

Click to watch - or watch on YouTube here . On a journey to figure out his migraines in 2012, as a personal trainer, studying Masters in Nutritional Therapy, Andrew ignored and dismissed class lesson on the benefits of high fat, ketogenic diet, at first. Then, his brain cancer and research moved him to try 2 meals a day, carnivore diet of kosher animal meats (not pork, is not ruminant) and eggs with bright orange, not much of the white, lamb heart because it is inexpensive. He realized his body was allergic to many plant foods. He also as able to wean himself off anti-epileptic drugs. Now, he can have avocados which used to cause migraines, can’t have cheese due to tyramine, known to cause headaches, but goat cheese works for him. Walking and fasting keep him stable, or he will have low-level seizures, 20,000 steps a day, especially first thing in the morning to get natural light. Resistance training can be a problem so he needs to use breathing, and carbon dioxide CO2 breathing device. He learned the Gemma Herbertson technique - developed for her son with uncontrollable seizures. She breathed into his nose, her own CO2, which stopped his seizures! Andrew’s migraine caused a near-fatal hemorrhage on a train. The mystery brain mass was removed, horrific seizures continued, lost speech, right side didn’t work well, eventually diagnosed with “terminal brain cancer” similar to GBM, glioblastoma, doctors told him it was anaplastic astrocytoma brain tumour and to begin chemo and radio-therapy. Due to the nutritional class he just took, keto for epilepsy known to help for almost 100 years, he chose instead of chemo and radiation on his brain, to try the keto for epilepsy - but he didn’t think it would help cancer, so he tried “standard of care” which made him worse, so he asked his cancer doctor why is he using this method which doesn’t work? Answer was “we need the data.” He realized the contrast gadolinium with scans can be retained in the brain and affects immunity so he stopped using it. He used sodium valproate, short chain fatty acid using the “gut-brain connection.” Used hyperbaric oxygen therapy 6.5 weeks to get energy back, brain scars healed. He uses fasting, 1-2 meals a day, which healed his seizures! Here is Andrew in 2016 New Science Magazine. https://www.newscientist.com/article/2078558-ketogenic-diets-reputed-anticancer-credentials-put-to-test/

Find Andrew and his research here and to donate: https://beatbraincancer.co.uk

PABLO KELLY HAD GLIOBLASTOMA GBM 10 YEARS AGO, DOCTORS KNEW HE HAD A “9 MONTHS LEFT TO LIVE”

He used carnivore, tallow, suet. Pablo lived another 10 years until a procedure took his life! He refused radiation and chemo as doctors said ‘if you do not chemo, you cannot live more than 9 months.’ The tumor was in such a bad area it was inoperable. Using 2.5 years of metabolic therapy/diet, his tumor became operable and they cut it out. He never took DON and Fenbendazole! Browse my YouTube for cancer stories here and Rumble here. Browse my youtube and my Rumble to learn from more cancer (eye, bone, prostate, Barrett’s esophagus, multiple myeloma) patients told they had weeks to live. Click image to hear Pablo”

CANCER DOCTOR WILLIAM MAKIS ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA

Click Here and Here “IVERMECTIN - powerful repurposed agent against Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and other Leukemias” and “MEBENDAZOLE and LEUKEMIA - potent inhibitor of T-cell ALL Leukemia cells and overcomes chemoresistance! 2020 study shows Mebendazole outperforms chemo.”

YOUTUBE, AMAZON REMOVE CANCER TREATMENTS AS "MISINFORMATION”

Amazon Sept 2024 removed (read details here) the life-saving book by Dr. Paul Marik ‘Cancer Care The Role of Repurposed Drugs and Metabolic Interventions.’ In the past, Amazon removed Jim Humble’s book on chlorine dioxide that helps in the healing “a wide range of disease,” including cancer, diabetes, hepatitis, Lyme disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, AIDS, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, autism. Amazon also banned Kerri Rivera’s book ‘Healing the Symptoms Known as Autism’ on the ways she helps kids with autism improve or heal using chlorine dioxide and more…

6-diazo-5-oxo-L-nor-Leucine

We're Not "DON" Yet: Optimal Dosing and Prodrug Delivery of 6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine, click to learn

This antibiotic 6-diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine—first characterized in 1956 referred to as DON—offer a non-toxic therapeutic strategy that should be used to manage deadly brain cancer, says Boston College Professor of Biology Thomas N. Seyfried, lead author of the paper with Boston College Senior Research Scientist Purna Mukherjee.

6-Diazo-5-oxo-L-norleucine (DON) is a glutamine antagonist, isolated originally from streptomycin in a sample of Peruvian soil.

The researchers, probing a treatment modeled on evidence that glioblastoma is primarily a mitochondrial metabolic disease driven by fermentation, discovered the combination was able to penetrate the blood-brain barrier that shields the brain from both injury and interventions, they wrote in the article, titled "Therapeutic benefit of combining calorie-restricted ketogenic diet and glutamine targeting in late-stage experimental glioblastoma." Info for infant brain cancer with Seyfried click.

I AM A NUTRITIONIST, HYPNOTHERAPIST, SOON MASTER HERBALIST, NOT A DOCTOR

*My content informs, entertains, educates viewers. Medical advice is not given on this channel. Your personal physician gives the medical advice and treatment specific to your situation. My channel only educates. Consult your doctor or qualified health professional regarding specific health questions. I do not take responsibility for possible health consequences of any person(s) receiving this educational content. Ask your health advisors before beginning any nutritional supplement or lifestyle program. If you need to hire me to guide you during: cancer, weight loss, anxiety, gut issues such as Crohns, autoimmune issues such as vitiligo and fibromyalgia, skin issues such as eczema, GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: THIS NEWSLETTER DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE

I provide general information and discussions about health and related subjects. The information and other content provided in this blog, other social platforms for GrowthFactor in any linked materials are not intended and should not be construed as medical advice, nor is the information a substitute for professional medical expertise or treatment.

If you or any other person has a medical concern, consult your health care provider or seek other professional medical treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay seeking it because of something you have read on this blog or in any linked materials. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or emergency services immediately.

The opinions and views expressed on this blog, social media, and website have no relation to those of any academic, hospital, health practice, or other institution.

100 years ago Dr. Otto Warburg: ‘Cancer is a Metabolic Disease’

1883, Dr. Otto Warburg was a physiologist, medical doctor, Nobel Laureaate who spent much of his life devoted to researching cancer, nominated for a nobel prize 47 times. His work was published in a number of books including his keystone volume The Metabolism of Tumours in 1931. In a presentation to other Nobel Laureates in 1966 he made the following bold statement:

“The cause of cancer is no longer a mystery; we know it occurs whenever any cell is denied 60% of its oxygen requirements.” I hope you will research him.

PHARMA PAYS YOUR GOVERNMENT to HIDE HEALING METHODS

RANDY TOLD TWO YEARS TO LIVE

Find my article here in my substack blog here to learn about CD. My friend Randy will talk to you about how he is healing from many tumors of cancer, ask me for his info. He feels CD helped heal his deadly cancer. Randy diagnosed with bladder tumors and kidney growths, leading to hypothyroidism. He used two forms of chlorine dioxide treatments, which helped him “heal completely.” He experienced hair growth, weight loss, now muscle rebuilding. Randy believes CD and urotherapy saved his life. Now uses only CDS protocols and bath soaks before bedtime. After using CD 8 weeks he switched to CDS, pH levels improved. He continues to use CDS to flood his body with 160 mls daily. Despite initial side effects - stomach pain/loose stools, Randy credits CDS for eliminating his sickness, helping him rebuild his body. Find him on Twitter as Randy Knoll. Email me if you need help GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com. Here is Randy Knoll’s photo, contact him on link tree linktr.ee/randyknoll

STOCK UP - GIFT THOSE YOU LOVE

GOOGLE HIDES CD - BUY CHLORINE DIOXIDE HERE

To stock up for you and people you love to keep on hand, help them fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, school, hospital during visits or treatment. I recommend getting this special offer from SNOOT! to get nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 or

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

NANCY HEALED DANGEROUS DTAP TETANUS SHOT

This is my friend @NancyHende52363 on Twitter before chlorine dioxide healed her shingles caused by the dangerous tetanus shot DTAP which is really 3 shots, diptheria tetanus pertussis. Read more how she healed, here. To read DTAP side effects which are really toxic poison here. My friend Susie @SusieAlversoon on Twitter also used CD (see below with towels) using cd to restore her energy after suffering extreme inflammation, headache & lethargy after a viral illness, originally caused by flu and other shots which can take 1-4 years to cause autoimmune and other mystery illness due to lingering heavy metals in the brain and organs:

REMOVE HEAVY METALS FOR YOU AND YOUR KIDS BUY ZEOLITE HERE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body's ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants. Parents use this for autism

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

This is what I use to help with metals, molds, microplastics we are exposed to in fish, water, pills, shots, colognes, scented room plug-ins, aluminum in foods teas chocolates mushrooms click link I got us $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months or give to people you give a crap about?

Purchase Berberine here , use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

See my other article on Berberine here, it acts as nature’s ozempic, stops my sugar cravings, leads to weight loss.

