Get 20% off a group subscription

Press on image or click here to hear Tanya’s story and meet her son.

Share Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter

If you like to fight off the censors, subscribe here

gift or get a subscription to help me give the inured a voice

SIDE EFFECTS AFTER THREE PFIZER SHOTS

By May 2021, Tanya ran out of options to avoid three covid shots Canada required.

Shot 1, May 4, 2021 Tanya entered the hospital 3 days later. Although she hesitated as long as she could, she decided to protect the residents aged 70-100 she oversaw as The Director of Nursing for many large luxury retirement facilities she ran in Ottowa, Canada.

After shot 1, immediate heart palpitations, diaphoretic with clammy skin and heavy sweating, tremors, blurred vision, pulled her car over to dial 911. As she entered the hospital, all tests showed she was having a heart attack due to the covid shot, yet doctors sent her home instead of saving her life. Doctors ordered a D-dimer, which was not standard before covid shots along with her C-reactive protein, showed she was indicating high levels of heart attack as well as pitting edema of her feet! All indictions of heart attack were dismissed as “anxiety attack.” Doctors in Canada, and much of the world, used “anxiety” as an excuse out of fear by doctors because it was too painful to admit to themselves they had made the worst mistake of their lifetime, not only taking the shots themselves, also giving unproven shots to their own children and forcefully encouraging, ridiculing patients into take this new experimental injection with mystery juice ingredients!

June 12 Tanya had shot 2. Again, three days later, Tanya had a heart attack and AGAIN, doctors were unable to admit to her that she had another heart attack and again due to the Pfizer mystery juice injection. She attempted to go back to work while also experiencing the same symptoms as above plus dizzy, passing out.

Shot 3, January 7, 2022. Tanya did NOT want to take the shot but she was so ill and confused (see below, brain scan), she was unable to resist the doctors “scientific” explanation FULLY lacking in science and reason, “Tanya you MUST take shot 3 because you now have a cardiac issue, therefore it is safer for you to take this shot, than to get covid.” Shot three resulted in her left arm failing to work, multiple sclerosis symptoms such as falling, brain scan white matter. Although Canada does not offer specialists, her brain scans show multiple sclerotic white matter in several parts of her brain yet later doctors said she has functional neuropathy. Her blood pressure is often 173/153!!! Despite nurses and doctors taking her BP many times, they refused to write it up in their notes.

PROOF of DAMAGE: “COVID-19 vaccines and adverse events of special interest: A multinational Global Vaccine Data Network (GVDN) cohort study of 99 million vaccinated individuals”

Click here to read The Global COVID Vaccine Safety (GCoVS) Project, established in 2021 under the multinational Global Vaccine Data Network™ (GVDN®), facilitates comprehensive assessment of vaccine safety. This study aimed to evaluate the risk of adverse events of special interest (AESI) following COVID-19 vaccination from 10 sites across eight countries.

REFRIGERATION MISHANDLED

Tanya notice a huge problem with these shots she’d never seen before. Normally, from factory to syringe, medications are watched and recorded. Yet, the covid shots from manufacturing to delivery to syringe, no one was watching nor recording. The world’s most promising coronavirus vaccine in 2021 needed non-stop sterile refrigeration to stay potent and safe. Despite the need to maintain the vaccine “cold chain,” shots routinely got too hot, too cold upon leaving the factory, truck and even upon entering the Pharmacy. Often, early morning drop-off of the jab/shot packages were left neglected until someone showed up to work.

LACK OF CONSENT

TANYA EXPLAINED Canadians were sent emails, informing them of their appointment time and location. There was no paperwork, no booklet, no product insert to read through, and no opting-out!

Cardiovascular Symptoms after COVaccination Result 27.1% Hospitalization Rate

Cardiologists have noticed what is in the peer-reviewed literature, cardiovascular symptoms are common after COVaccination, can include chest pain/pressure, palpitations, near syncope, syncope, shortness of breath, effort intolerance, headaches, among many more effects reported. What are the consequences of these side effects?

Sheriff et al (click) conducted a survey in Saudi Arabia inquiring about cardiovascular symptoms after COvaccination. Online questionnaire, ideal way to uncover truth when societal pressures to vaccinate included family, educational, professional reprisal. “Study conducted Sept 17, 2023, to Nov 16, 2023, 804 participating volunteers aged 18 and above from diverse geographic regions to ensure representative sample. Study conducted on individuals previously experienced onset/duration of cardiac complications diagnosed by a physician post-vax, varied from less than a month to 12 months. Majority of participants (92.79%) reported receiving mRNA, Pfizer-BioNTech (43.18%), Moderna (27.49%). Influences on vax decisions included healthcare professionals (22.89%), government health agencies (34.45%). Survey in Saudi Arabia Reports Shocking Results.”

STOCK UP - GIFT THOSE YOU LOVE

CAN HELP FIGHT BACTERIA MOLD FUNGUS SMALL PARASITES HEAVY METALS

To stock up for you and people you love to keep on hand, help them fight pathogens at appts, crowds, travel, school, hospital during visits or treatment. I recommend getting this special offer from SNOOT! to get nose spray. You can also use the Frontier site for more products (wounds, toe or nail fungus). I suggest the bundle: nose/eye spray, toothpaste, mouthwash. HALF OFF discount to SNOOT! spray. Discount is limited time, will show up at check out, use this link for 50% off Snoot! nasal spray or enter code GrowthFactor50 or

click here to get 5% off the entire site called Frontier, for more products. I suggest all 3: spray, toothpaste, mouthwash, that is what I purchased.

ZEOLITE

ZEOLITE DETOX: Natural zeolite is scientifically shown to support your body's ability to cleanse toxins, heavy metals and pollutants.

DETOXIFY NATURALLY: 100% natural, liquid zeolite suspension, vegetarian, non-GMO, non-toxic, and safe for all ages to support well-being.

ELIMINATE TOXINS FOR IMPROVED HEALTH: Everyday exposure to toxins can impact your immune system, interfere with sleep, and affect energy and focus. https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

This is what I use to help with metals, molds, microplastics we are exposed to in fish, water, pills, shots, colognes, scented room plug-ins, aluminum in foods teas chocolates mushrooms click link I got us $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months or give to people you give a crap about?!