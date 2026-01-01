Watch my interview here Dr Kory on how your water needs minerals added back in

How stripped-down water (reverse osmosis and distilled) can quietly drive a wide range of detrimental health effects.

Introduce Yourself to a New Trace Mineral Supplement

Doctor Pierre Kory, and his wife Lisa, told me about their new product and here is our 2 min interview. Dr Kory also writes here on Substack, Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and has been writing a book about this liquid trace mineral and water purifier called Aurmina.

YOUR WATER FILTER AT HOME OR WATER BOTTLES DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH MINERALS

“JUST TELL ME WHAT TO BUY AND HOW TO SET IT UP”

The EASY SET-UP Method

Below are three 5L “water treatment” containers with a spigot at the bottom (available at this link). The stand the containers rest on can be found at this link. Both were purchased from IKEA.

An important point about the “treatment process” is that you need more than one container. You see, the one furthest to the right is the one that has been treated with minerals the longest (shoot for 48-72 hours); thus, it has the most sediment at the bottom. The left-most one was just emptied, refilled, and treated this morning.

As you empty “the most ready/fully treated” container into our gravity-fed ceramic filter set-up (shown below), then fill it up with water, move it to the “back of the line above,” and then add Aurmina. Easy enough, no?

Now, I will introduce you to a bad-ass ceramic gravity filter system (similar to a Berkey, or you could use this water bucket filter). The one below comes from Korea and is no longer available here in the U.S, but there are many other options on Amazon or Google (or see this post doc Kory wrote, which provides links and options for treatment containers, gravity filters, etc).

Pour the water that has been treated the longest into the top chamber of the above filter system, where it slowly (and I mean slowly) drips down through the ceramic filter into the collection/storage chamber below. The spigot at the bottom hangs over our sink edge and thus provides us with the water we drink and cook from. Viola!

Now, no offense to all you R.O. and distilled water people, but I personally prefer my “easy set up method.”

Treatment of Potable Water From Municipal or Well Sources

Dose of Aurmina/Adya: 1-2 tsp per gallon, based on local water quality Treatment Time: 24 - 72 hours, also depending in local water quality (and patience). Filtration Step: Pour through any gravity-fed water filter or Brita-type filter

Note: If you notice a slight lemon-like flavor, reduce the amount to ½ teaspoon per gallon to achieve a more neutral, balanced taste.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) And Distilled Water Systems

In ideal conditions, both distilled and RO water are pure or nearly pure, but buildup in pipes or filters of an RO system can reduce quality. To evaluate how well your R.O. system is currently functioning, do the following “test”

Add 1 teaspoon per gallon of Aurmina, stir well, and let sit overnight. If visible sediment falls to the bottom, it may be time to service or replace your RO filters.

If the water remains clear, you can just fill a drinking container with your R.O. or distilled water, add the usual amount of Aurmina, and shake or stir; the water is ready for use within minutes.

The R.O. and Distilled Water “Quirk” With Aurmina

Sometimes, even when the R.O. filter system and pipes are clean and/or the countertop distiller is working correctly, the water still turns yellow, albeit without significant precipitate settling. What gives?

1) RO and Distilled Water Are “Chemically Empty” and Hyper-Reactive

In chemistry, RO/distilled water is “hungry”—with no ions or buffering, it reacts instantly. So when you add Aurmina, its minerals have nothing to compete with, and it responds immediately. Think of RO/distilled water as a blank canvas where every brushstroke shows.

“Hungry” water has almost no buffering capacity which means that pH can swing wildly with just a few drops of anything ionic. Since Iron (and other trace ions) are extremely sensitive to pH, slight shifts can oxidize ferrous iron (Fe2+) into ferric iron (Fe3+), which is yellow to rust-colored. This oxidation can happen even if the absolute amount of iron is tiny — parts per billion.

2) Trace Metals Can Precipitate Even in Pure Water When pH Changes

In tap, well, or spring water, there are plenty of dissolved minerals and buffers that keep metals stable and invisible. In RO/distilled water:

There’s nothing to stabilize trace metals.

The minerals in Aurmina have no competition and therefore readily form micro-particles, flocs, or oxides.

Sometimes they fully precipitate. Sometimes they remain suspended and produce a uniform yellow tint.

3) The Glass Itself Can Participate in the Reaction

This part surprises people. Glass is not chemically inert — especially in low-mineral, low-pH-buffer environments. RO/distilled water + ionic minerals = the perfect scenario for:

Adsorption (minerals sticking to the glass surface),

Micro-abrasion points accumulating oxidized minerals,

Light scattering that enhances the appearance of yellow/brown staining.

Different glass types (borosilicate vs. soda-lime) will behave differently, too. This staining is harmless and does not affect water safety or quality. It can be removed with a vinegar soak, using either plain vinegar or a 1:1 water-to-vinegar mixture.

Solution for yellow tint: here, you will have to join the municipal and healthy water crowd by adding 10% municipal water to the R.O. or distilled water, treat the water with Aurmina for 24 hours, then run it through a filter. Now you are good to go.

Home Distilled Water - The “Marsland Method”

Dr Kory’s Leading Edge Clinic partner, Scott Marsland, in all his brilliance, advocates buying a home water distiller and distilling your tap water. Modern distillers like his can distill a gallon in about 3 hours. Once you distill the water, all you have to do is add the black mica minerals, and you are ready to drink and/or cook with it!

From Scott: “We have been distilling our drinking water for 30 years and have tried many different brands, but the WaterWise distiller was the best - super reliable, fast, and American-made, lasting over 15 years with excellent support if an issue arose. Our current WaterWise 3200 produces a gallon in three hours.”

Conclusion

For a short, focused version of the information contained in this post, the “just tell me what to buy and how to set it up” version of purifying, structuring, and mineral-balancing your home water, see this more concise guide from Dr Kory.

And if you’re the type who likes to read every detail before touching a new product, go to Aurmina’s FAQ page, and attempt to answer every question imaginable —

While he was writing and releasing his book on substack, his friend who also writes on Substack here, ran some experiments with this liquid trace mineral, both on himself and on plants, and this article is the first that he wrote on these Aurmina liquid trace mineral experiments.

Modern water is engineered for infrastructure, not for life. Whether softened, hardened, R.O’ed, or distilled, the processes that make it behave in pipes steadily remove the mineral order biology depends on.

Today I want to walk through why and how stripped-down water (reverse osmosis and distilled) can quietly drive a wide range of detrimental health effects.

R.O, Distilled, and High-Grade Filtered Water: Solving One Problem While Creating Another

Many “health enthusiasts” mistakenly believe that high-grade gravity filtration, reverse osmosis, or distilled water is an improvement to their health by removing any of the dozens of contaminants we have covered in previous chapters. The reality is that while these methods do largely remove contaminants, they also render water biologically inert by stripping essential trace and major minerals.

Life as we know it is inseparable from minerals. Water provides the medium, but mineral ions provide the function. Without minerals, water can no longer participate meaningfully in biology.

Alarmingly, mineral-free water is actually detrimental to health. This should not be surprising because no natural source of drinking water on Earth, now or historically, has ever been devoid of dissolved minerals or organic material.

Remember, we live on a rock. Thus all groundwater, surface water, springs, rivers, and even glacial melt all carry ionic mineral content. Human physiology evolved on mineralized water, not on a chemically stripped solvent.

Human biology reflects this dependency. When mineral-free water enters the gut, it cannot be absorbed as is. Electrolytes must first be added, drawn from the body’s own reserves. Numerous controlled studies show that consumption of demineralized water increases urine output and accelerates renal loss of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium. Serum potassium levels fall, hormonal regulation of fluid balance shifts, and water redistributes out of cells into plasma. The body must surrender its own minerals simply to make the water usable.

Why Demineralized Water Poorly Hydrates Cells

Water does not hydrate the body by volume alone. It hydrates by electrochemistry. For water to enter cells, remain there, and participate in metabolism, it must carry dissolved ions.

Mineralized water arrives with electrolytes already in solution, allowing it to follow osmotic and electrical gradients into tissues. Demineralized water does not. When reverse-osmosis or distilled water enters the gut, it must first acquire ions to become absorbable, and it can only obtain them from the body itself.

The result is increased diuresis, accelerated loss of sodium, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, and redistribution of water out of cells into plasma. In practical terms, mineral-free water passes through the body efficiently, but it does not hydrate efficiently.

This is why zero-TDS water consistently behaves as hypotonic and physiologically unstable. Lacking buffering ions, especially bicarbonate, it increases renal electrolyte loss, destabilizes plasma osmolality, and forces continuous hormonal correction rather than allowing the system to relax into hydration.

No natural drinking water source on Earth is mineral-free, because biology did not evolve to hydrate on chemically stripped solvent. Hydration is retention, not intake, and retention depends on mineral context. Water without ions may be analytically pure, but inside a living system it behaves as transient fluid rather than as a biological medium.

*A major (but not the only) source for the following comes from this comprehensive review by František Kožíšek, M.D., Ph.D., published by the Czech National Institute of Public Health in 2004, which also included previous reviews done by the WHO.

Bicarbonate, TDS, and the Architecture of Physiologic Water

One of the most under-appreciated consequences of “demineralized” water, meaning reverse osmosis (R.O.) or distilled water, is that both processes remove bicarbonate almost completely and dramatically lower total dissolved solids (TDS) towards zero.

The bulk of TDS in our drinking water is from geologically derived minerals (good) and mineral compounds generated by pipes, treatment chemicals, and pollution (not so good). The remainder of the TDS are from metals and “organic compounds,” meaning all the substances people fear, such as pesticides, disruptors, disinfection byproducts, and treatment-derived chemicals. When TDS decreases towards zero, it shows that these processes remove all of the “bad stuff” but also all of the “good stuff.”

Looking at a TDS number alone does not tell you much, because two waters with the same TDS can have dramatically different content dissolved within. Although the statement that adding Aurmina will not significantly change the TDS number is true, what it does do is change the TDS profile from a “bad” one to a “good” one, meaning that, via flocculation and precipitation, it will remove the components you don’t want, such as organics, treatment chemicals, and disinfectants, and will leave behind the ones you do want, namely geologically derived minerals, in a ratio and composition that increases electrical conductivity and allows for structuring.

Because bicarbonate exists only in dissolved equilibrium with carbon dioxide and mineral cations, any technology that strips ions indiscriminately, whether using membranes, distillation, or deionization, will leave your water with near-zero buffering capacity.

Typical R.O. or distilled water contains less than 5–10 mg/L bicarbonate, often effectively zero. This matters because bicarbonate is not a cosmetic mineral. It is the dominant buffering system in human physiology, tightly linked to acid–base balance, renal handling of electrolytes, calcium solubility, and vascular tone. WHO-reviewed studies show that water with low bicarbonate content increases diuresis and electrolyte loss, while waters containing moderate to high bicarbonate, approximately 80–250 mg/L, were associated with lower morbidity and better metabolic stability.

In other words, R.O. and distilled water are chemical and mineral free, but physiologically incomplete. They remove not only contaminants, but also the buffering architecture that allows water to interact gently and coherently with biology.

So, How Much Bicarbonate and TDS Should Be In My Water?

A large Russian ecological study compared regions given “low-mineralized” and “high-mineralized” water, and found that the lowest morbidity was associated with water having calcium levels of 30–90 mg/L, magnesium levels of 17–35 mg/L, a bicarbonate level between 200–250 mg/L and a TDS of about 400 mg/L. The author concluded that such water could be considered as “physiologically optimum.”

How Aurmina Balances Without Bicarbonate

Aurmina-treated water does not function by adding bicarbonate directly, nor does it attempt to mimic mineral water through forceful ion supplementation. It operates upstream, at the level of mineral order, redox balance, and charge organization, overlapping functionally with the stabilizing roles bicarbonate plays in natural waters. Bicarbonate stabilizes water by buffering pH, coordinating divalent cations, moderating redox reactivity, and preventing aggressive ionic behavior. Aurmina on the other hand, achieves similar stabilizing effects through a different mechanism: removing disordered mineral load, collapsing colloids, coordinating multivalent ions, and restoring electrical and redox coherence in the remaining water.

In practical terms, even when measured bicarbonate does not rise dramatically, the water behaves as though buffering capacity has returned. pH stabilizes. Oxidation–reduction potential normalizes. Electrical conductivity improves. Exclusion-zone formation becomes detectable. Carbonate–CO₂ equilibria re-establish themselves under calmer, more coherent conditions.

The result is water that is neither stripped and aggressive like R.O. or distilled water. It is redox-stable, mineral-coordinated, and structurally permissive.

“It’s All Good, I Have A Remineralization Filter “

Yeah right. If you think your remineralization filter is making your water healthy, or even physiologic, you would be “dead” wrong (just like your water, sorry). Standard remineralization filters used with R.O systems produce demonstrably suboptimal TDS and bicarbonate levels.

Just like in Dr Pierre Kory’s post where he walked along your water’s journey from aquifer to municipal treatment plant then to your house, now let’s walk through the journey that your water takes when it meets your R.O system.

R.O Filtration Step

Upon passing through the R.O filters, 90–99% of dissolved solids are removed, including calcium, magnesium, bicarbonate, sulfate, sodium, and unfortunately, trace elements as well.

What remains is mostly residual CO₂, trace sodium or silica, and very small amounts of whatever the membrane leaks.

Typical TDS readings at this point range from 5–30 mg/L (ideal is around 400mg/L), typical bicarbonate level is 0–10mg/L (ideal is around 224 mg/L). Functionally, at this point, your R.O. water is low-buffer, low-ionic, and electrically weak, even when it’s analytically “clean.”

Remineralization Filter Step

Your remineralization filter then tries to “build it back up again” by using a paltry, narrow set of salts like Calcite (CaCO₃), Corosex (MgO), limestone blends, and occasionally dolomite (CaMg(CO₃)₂). This raises your bicarbonate on average to between 30–80 mg/L (ideal around 225), and your TDS to 50–100 ppm TDS (ideal around 400).

Thus, with or without remineralization filters, your R.O water will have a low TDS and low bicarb. There are two problems with that;

salts are leached from the body under the influence of drinking water with a low TDS

water with a TDS of 25–50 mg/L is described as tasteless in volunteer studies water-salt balance is altered when TDS is between 50 and 75 mg/L, thus the WHO recommends that the minimum TDS in drinking water should be 100 mg/L.

Thus, even with remineralization filters, your water falls way short. Also know that two waters can have the same TDS and behave nothing alike. For instance, 50 mg/L from calcite chips is not equivalent to 50 mg/L from natural spring minerals, or even 100 mg/L from CaCO₃ alone has nothing to do with 100 mg/L distributed across multivalent, coordinated ions like in Aurmina.

Ultimately, TDS tells you quantity, not organization. Industry remineralization is focused on raising TDS just enough to avoid corrosion, but it does not restore redox balance, trace mineral spectra, or structured, biologically coherent water. It solves a plumbing problem, not a physiological one.

How Does U.S Municipal Water Fare?

Typical U.S. municipal water shows enormous variability, but most systems fall roughly into these ranges. Let’s start with bicarbonate:

Soft surface water systems: ~20–60 mg/L HCO₃⁻

Moderately buffered systems: ~60–120 mg/L

Hard groundwater systems (Midwest, Southwest): 150–300+ mg/L

Thus, many U.S. systems, especially those using reverse osmosis, ion exchange softening, or aggressive corrosion control, operate below the bicarbonate levels associated with lowest morbidity.

Lisa is the wife of Doc Kory and CEO of Aurmina. Buy too much. Your cells deserve it. And suppose you’re the type who likes to read every detail before touching a new product. In that case, Aurmina’s FAQ page is essentially our attempt to answer every question imaginable — right up until someone emails us a question we forgot to include. Aurmina™ is a transformative water purification solution derived from biotite, a naturally occurring volcanic mineral. Its natural ionic sulfate minerals work through an ion-exchange process to help reduce over 250 impurities, including metals, fluoride, and other common contaminants.

In addition to purifying, Aurmina™ helps refine and structure water for enhanced clarity, taste, and freshness—bringing it closer to how nature intended.



One bottle of Aurmina can provide for a household of 2 at least six months, comes out to less than $12 a month per person for around-the-clock, purified, structured, mineral-balanced water. If you read Dr Kory’s Chapter 19, “What’s Really in Your Water,” you already know how critical purification and remineralization are in an increasingly industrial world. Based on extensive testing, below is a list of some of the 250 pollutants and toxins that Aurmina removes (click each, a sight to behold):

