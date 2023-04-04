To watch click here 12 min short version, Trista’s parents share her story. Long version here, one hour. My friends, Allen and Taylor Martin, express how the "Safe & Effective" narrative is a lie that took their daughter Trista’s life at age 18 and is killing children and adults. Trista’s batch FN2908 killed a total of 8, injuring 550.

Deadly Consequences of the covid shots

Censorship is costing lives. They had no idea their daughter age 18 had taken one Pfizer. When Trista’s friend told them at her death 112 days after the shot, in the hospital, they still did not know the shot may have been the cause. Allen, her father, looked online for Trista’s sudden medical issues; organ failure, hyperglycemia, heart failure, the covid shots came up as the culprit.

Dan Hartman lost his son Sean at age 17, 33 days later and Ernest Ramirez lost his son at age 16, on day 5, all Pfizer, all heart failure. Ernest Ramirez was offered money from FEMA for his son’s burial if he would agree to say on paper the cause of death was covid instead of the covid vax. Refusing the money, he travels to tell his story so that his son’s death will not be in vain. His son, Ernesto Ramirez Jr. lost his life on April 24th, 2021 at 16 years old, of heart inflammation. He played sports and did not have any prior health problems before the shot.

If you wish to donate to get Trista’s parents to Congress, create awareness flyers for pharmacies, school boards, Governors, Mayors, Public Health Directors and pediatricians https://www.givesendgo.com/Justice4Trista

watch the 12 min short interview click here with extra clips by Dr Senator Rand Paul, Dr. Bhattacharya, Dr Hazan, Dr James Thorp OB GYN, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Dr Pierre Kory, Steve Kirsch, Dr Byram Bridle, Dr Bret Weinstein, Dr Aseem Malhotra

skip to 4:17 - 4:58 suicides due to misery after covid shots, skip to 8min TINNITUS DUE TO COVID SHOTS KNOWN AS “SUICIDE BY SOUND”

Watch JUNE 11 2021 click to hear Dark Horse podcast with 3 outspoken men, Bret Weinstein, Steve Kirsch, mRNA shot inventor Doctor Robert Malone, both took Moderna then noticed friends with heart and neurological damage.

Watch hero Doctor Pierre Kory saved potentially millions of lives for simply telling truths, for sharing knowledge of Ivermectin, and for revealing evil censorship MARCH 2023 click there

All vials are not the same: subpar quality of the individual vial

DUE TO EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION, each vial cannot be a perfected science for many years. The role of vaccine quality must be considered in vaccine adverse reactions, debilitation and death. While polyethylene glycols (PEG) are widely used as additives in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food, severe reactions can occur due to Immunoglobulin E-dependent mechanism as a cause of the reaction. Potential life-threatening hypersensitivity reactions to hidden molecules in gene therapy covid shots and vaccines are underdiagnosed. See article from Fauci’s NIH https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8492451/

Example in my own life comes from my friend Carly and her sister Anita. 2016 Carly took a flu shot, paralyzed, almost dying of Guillain-Barré, many days in the hospital, many visits to the ER, a year to mostly recover. Sept 2021, lied to by a neurologist who said she would die without having the new covid gene therapy shots, she took two, hurt again, could not walk for 6 weeks, recovering slowly.

REFERENCE LIBRARY of where to find each hero in the Trista Martin story, one hour version: opens with Allen& Taylor parents of Trista Martin killed by Pfizer, Kyle Warner famous athlete heart damaged 2 min and 6 min, Doctor Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford Health Research main author The Great Barrington Declaration foreseeing harms of shut downs, dangers of forced experimental gene therapy shots. 6:26 min Public Health Director Pediatrician Robert Levin explains Ventura County, California considering May 2020 remove you from home if you have covid and share a bathroom. Kyle Warner age 29, famous mountain biker, bedridden, heart damaged. Dr Jordan Peterson with Dr Bhattacharya then Cardiologist Doctor Assem Malhotra took two Pfizer went on National media to tell others to get the shots until father died, now he says “stop the clot shots” 8 min Dan Hartman son Sean age 17 did not tell his dad, died 33 days after Pfizer, 9:26 Doctor Peter McCullough cardiologist epidemiologist, 10min Maddie deGaray damaged/wheelchaired from Pfizer trial age 12, 10:34 Ernest lost his son to enlarged heart 5 days after Pfizer. 13:08 Jessica Rose data, 11:33 Royal Canadian Doctor Roger Hodkinson, 15:44 Actress Jessica Sutta Moderna gene therapy damaged, 14 Stew Peters 13:00 Suzanna Newell super athlete suffering severe tinnitus and other major issues, 14:30 tinnitus, 17min BIFIDOBACTERIUM Sabine Hazan, MD, gastroenterologist, microbiome, 18 Pulmonologist Dr Pierre Kory, 19:46 Doctor Aseem Malhotra Cardiologist, 20 min Fauci used fake papers to hide the fact that virus leaked from Wuhan lab tried to blame a bat! 21:44 Dan Bongino shows Fauci refusing to admit natural immunity works! 24 min Doctor Malone, Steve Kirsch on the Bret Weinstein show The Dark Horse podcast on Rumble. 28min virologist Byram Bridle knew mRNA did not stay in deltoid instead reaches entire body and shots more dangerous for those already had covid. 29 Dr Robert Malone explains the govt FDA CDC NIH WHO were aware the mRNA shots were harmful. 30 min talk show hot Steven Colbert gets covid twice in 3 weeks yet promotes shots using musical 30 min Doctor Pierre Kory defines misinformation is “media and Pharma injected doubt where there is none” 30 min Allen and Tyler Martin lost daughter Trista to Pfizer. 31 CDC Walensky tells pregnant to get shots! 32 Doctor Roger Hodkinson Royal College certified pathologist warning.