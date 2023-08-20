HERE IS NEUROSCIENTIST SURGEON DOCTOR CHAFFEE, MEAT-ONLY DIET 23 YEARS

Click here to learn on YouTube or here for Rumble from Neuroscientist Physician Anthony Chaffee on the benefits of stopping or reducing fruits and veggies to heal the gut, mind, heart, joints, aches and skin. Doctor Chaffee, accomplished Rugby player, super athlete at 43, started college at 16, states:

“CHOLESTEROL IS NOT THE CAUSE OF HEART DISEASE, RATHER IT IS A VITAL NUTRIENT”

Watch the above 17 minutes of this super athlete physician, to change your life and share with anyone you give a crap about. Speaking of crap, carnivores experience “no soil.’ That means your food is so bioavailable that you will poop very little, sometimes not at all.

The Carnivore Diet is a low-residue diet, meaning, once your body is done taking everything it needs from the food you consume, there is not much waste leftover.

NO SOIL - You will not have to 🧻wipe, no more gas 🚽and cramps due to the absence of fiber which isn’t able to be digested in the human digestive system so you’re not left with much to poop out. Adios to 5-10 minutes of toilet time with your phone, because you’ll be in and out in a few minutes, just like nature intended. Save money on toilet paper.

EATING MEAT MAY HELP HEAL METABOLIC ISSUES - May help reverse P.C.O.S. polycystic ovary syndrome, which can result in hirsutism (male pattern hair in women) and infertility because the common cause is hyperinsulinemia. P.C.O.S. can be called type 4 diabetes - type 3 diabetes can be the term for Alzheimers. These are metabolic issues.

Cancer and schizophrenia are a dysfunction in mitochondria - carnivore or keto will reduce insulin, create autophagy, which can be a helpful method to try.

TO STOP GETTING “HANGRY - HUNGRY ANGRY” TRY EATING FAT, CHOLESTEROL, RED MEATS AND EGGS

"Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes," Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

BONUS NOTES ON FIBER & CARNIVORE

CARCINOGENS IN PLANTS - Professor Bruce Ames, leading cancer specialist and chairman Department of Biochemistry at the University of California at Berkeley, wrote a paper listing the many carcinogens found in fruits and vegetables click .

NATURAL SUN PROTECTION - Your skin’s reaction to the sun may change. Carnivores often report they can not only withstand more sun exposure than they could before, they also report their skin will tan, more than burn. My theory is that carnivores avoid seed oils, which may damage every cell.

FIBER - can damage the gut and irritate the body as I.B.S. and Crohns, etc. The necessity of fiber may be a misnomer, (click here for my video compilation on fiber myths), we don’t seem to truly need it. Fiber can remove nutrients down the intestinal tract - inhibiting digestion and absorption of vital ingredients your body needs, causing your body to lose essential minerals, micronutrients, vitamins, iron, zinc, magnesium, calcium, cholesterol, etc. Cholesterol is a vital nutrient.

Professor Bruce Ames, University Berkey seems to indicate that natural pesticides in fruits and veggies may hurt the gut. He points out mushrooms • spinach • celery •kale•lettuce•brussels sprouts, etc contain hundreds of carcinogens. He also says, “there are 10,000 more naturally occurring toxins in the vegetables than the pesticides sprayed on by farms.”

NO GRAINS, NO PLANTS, NO PROBLEMS.

The Fiber Myth & Menace - MIGHT ONE BIG LIE

These Drs are teaching FIBER CAUSES HARM - IMMUNE DYSFUNCTION CROHNS IBS IBD

Think about this, surgeons after the bowel obstruction tell patients to “rest the bowel” using a no fiber diet. Why is this?

Enjoy Doctors Paul Mason, Shawn Baker, Chris Palmer - click image to watch

Summary of Doctors in above video

- we do NOT need fiber

- fiber over-works the gut

- causes diverticulosis

- bowel obstruction

- poop too many times a day

- may cause autoimmune issues

- false idea was sold to us by Kellogg brothers (cereal)

- produces methane gas

- slows your gut

- causes constipation

- dries the poop

- can’t break it down

- we don’t get nutrients from fiber

- fiber is good for gorillas, rabbits, cows, deer, sheep, elephant, etc.

- we used to say “fiber makes you feel full so trick your body because you don’t absorb fiber,” again, why is this?

- Instead, eat fat, meat, organ meat such as liver, keeps poop soft

