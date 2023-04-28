“Other oncologists have contacted me to say they are seeing the same phenomenon. The vaccine program should have been stopped but nobody seemed to want to address this, neither the Government, the medical authorities, nor the media.” — ANGUS DALGLEISH, PROFESSOR ONCOLOGY,

•—•—••—••—•

I TOLD PEOPLE TO “GET VACCINATED” UNTIL MY SON’S HEART WAS DAMAGED

CLICK HERE TO WATCH Cancer specialist Professor Dalgleish remind us, “I had written an article, published in the Daily Mail, middle of 2021, encouraging people to get vaccinated, particularly younger people. This was a very thorough article, written under my name but essentially conducted by interview, for the purpose of condoning the vaccine rollout at the time. My take on this was soon to change very dramatically when my own son developed myocarditis after having a jab he did not want but needed for work, travel purposes. I then found out his friend, early thirties, suffered a stroke and a niece of my close colleague had a fatal heart attack at the age of 34, having had the vaccine for her occupation as a nurse!”

•—•—••—••—•

A GENETICALLY ENGINEERED VIRUS HAD SERIOUS IMPLICATIONS FOR VACCINE DESIGN

“I began to be highly alarmed it was the vaccines causing these symptoms, and that just as we had written right at the very beginning of the pandemic, a genetically engineered virus had serious implications for vaccine design.”

Meet Steven Ordonia 63, suicidal after Pfizer caused; tinnitus, angina, afib, brain shock, nerve issues, old vasectomy arrived as pain, arthritis, arm/knee/neck/back pain

•—•—••—••—•

RETURN OF CANCERS OR NEW AGGRESSIVE ONES

“Recurrence of these cancers after all this time naturally makes me wonder if there is a common cause? I had previously noted that relapse in stable cancer is often associated with severe long-term stress, such as bankruptcy, divorce, etc. However, none of my patients had any such extra stress during this time but they had all had booster injections and, indeed, a couple of them noted they had a very bad reaction to the “booster” which they did not have to the first two injections. Some of these patients were not having a normal pattern of relapse, rather explosive relapse, with metastases occurring at the same time, in several sites! Obviously, I began to wonder whether the “booster” could be causing these relapses and were not just coincidence.”

•—•—••—••—•

MY PAPER WAS SUPPRESSED THAT THE VIRUS WAS GENETICALLY ENGINEERED

“This paper, which was suppressed, therefore did not appear in print for many months, reported that the sequence of the virus was completely consistent with having been genetically engineered, with a furin cleavage site and six inserts at places that would make the virus very infectious, and the reason this had such tremendous implications for vaccine design was that 80% of these sequences had homology to human epitopes. In particular, we had noticed a homology with platelet factor 4 and myelin. The former is also certainly associated with what is known as VITT (low platelets and clotting issues), the latter associated with all the neurological problems, such as transverse myelitis, both of which are now recognized as side effects of the vaccine, even by the MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency).

Meet Alex Mitchell. Alex was super fit, healthy, no underlying issues, lucky to be alive in April 2021, collapsed at home, 14 days after Astra Zeneca. As you see in the photo, his leg was removed due to VITT Vaccine Induced Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia. There are 445 VITT’s tragically 81 fatal cases:

(Click here to find out who killed Trista age 18)

“Having written many articles for the Daily Mail arguing against lockdown and for it never to be used again, I was extremely keen to address my change of opinion on the injections and to warn people of their dangers, particularly to younger people, and to point out there were no grounds at all for giving it to children. Unfortunately, all my efforts and approaches to the mainstream media on this subject have been rejected. This, I believe, is something that will come back to haunt all those who introduced Orwellian suppression to the emerging truth, which labelled doctors trying to save their patients along the lines of ‘first do no harm’ as outcasts or villains.

(Click here 9 min what happens to the gut in newborns and adults, after the shots.

“Other oncologists have contacted me to say they are seeing the same phenomenon. The vaccine program should have been stopped but nobody seemed to want to address this, neither the Government, the medical authorities nor the media.”

Within a three-month period I identified eight people who developed B-cell malignancies following the booster, two of them reporting instantly felt very unwell after booster, having had no problem after the first two shots, then describing symptoms of extreme exhaustion and long covid before being investigated and finding out that they had a B-cell leukemia in two cases, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in five, very aggressive myeloma in the other case.

Scientifically, I was reading reports that the booster was leading to a big excess of antibodies at the expense of the T-cell response and that this T-cell suppression could last for three weeks, if not more. To me, this could be causal as the immune system is being asked to make an excessive response through the humoral inflammatory part of the immune response against a virus (the alpha-delta variant) which is no longer in existence in the community. This exertion leads to immune exhaustion, which is why these patients are reporting up to a 50 per cent greater increase in Omicron, or other variations, than the non-vaccinated.

Although it took some time to get these findings out into press, they were delivered to and widely circulated to the Cabinet and various medical committees as we thought these observations were crucially important. Unfortunately, they were ignored.

However, the cases of myocarditis did not even need this trigger as young hearts over-express the ACE-receptor, which the virus had been trained in the laboratory to bind to with very high affinity and it is this that sets off the inflammatory response, which leads to myocarditis, pericarditis, stroke and deaths, which it is now clear are far more common in the under-40s than caused by the virus infection itself.

•—•—••—••—•—•—••—••—

When the facts change, or new facts emerge, the position of all those in authority directing mandates should change, unfortunately, they did not.

“I tried desperately to point out all the evidence that vaccines might have been useful in helping to curtail the pandemic was changing; that it was becoming very clear there were highly significant side effects to the vaccine program that Pfizer had gone to great lengths to cover up, and that it was only a court case in the US that led to them becoming available click here to learn what side effects Pfizer knew. At this stage the whole vaccine program should have been stopped but nobody seemed to want to address this, neither the Government, the medical authorities or the media.”

Click here Dr. Oveta Fuller, virologist, microbiologist, immunologist instrumental in rushing EUA (emergency use authorization) of the 3 brands of covid shots. She approved covid shots for ages 5-11, then died after suddenly from “short illness” after approving covid shots for babies and kids.

*Full story by Doctor Dalgleish here https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/time-to-come-clean-about-covids-lab-origins/

SONS AND DAUGHTERS KILLED by Pfizer

Trista Martin 18, organ failure 112 days after Pfizer batch FN2908, help get them to Congress, FRIENDRAISER https://www.givesendgo.com/Justice4Trista Add mom Taylor https://twitter.com/AtTheMartins dad Allen https://twitter.com/AllenDMartin

Caitlin Goetze 23, lost her life 51 days after Pfizer, mother Raelene is part of a lawsuit in Australia click to read and share so others can seek Class Action damages for wrongful death where Health Directors, Governors, Mayors, pediatricians did not fulfill their duty to properly regulate covid injections, resulting in harm and damage to infants, teens and adults: add Caitlin’s mom on Twitter @RaeleneKenned20

Dan Hartman, father of Sean Hartman 17, denied money from the Canadian Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) on March 7, 2023 despite his son Sean losing his life Sept 27, 2021 to Pfizer. “My son died 33 days after his first Pfizer vaccine, he was a perfectly healthy boy with no underlying conditions.” FRIENDRAISER - https://www.givesendgo.com/Answers4sean add Dan on Twitter https://twitter.com/Answers4Sean

Ernest Ramirez’s son 16 lost his life five days after receiving Pfizer injection due to “enlarged heart” doubled in size, normal is 250 grams, Junior’s was 500 grams. GOFUNDME censored this grieving father, fund deleted, his donations forfeited then Ernest received a call from FEMA Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials asked him to change son’s cause of death to “covid” instead of the truth that cause of death was “covid injection shot.” Ernest refused and online FEMA states that payments are “up to $9,000 for funeral and other expense.” FRIENDRAISER https://www.lifefunder.com/ernesto Add father of Junior, Ernest on Twitter https://twitter.com/rgvrunner01

•—•—••—••—•

join me on twitter to Hear the voices of those bereaved, damaged from covid or the shots and the care-takers. Invite those who are experiencing: suicidal ideation after covid shot induced: tinnitus/hearing loss, mini heart attack, angina, vibrations, numb limbs, leg/knee/shoulder pain, lightning feeling in head, electrical zaps brain down to toes, ear itching, weakness, angina, afib, wrist pain, Parkinson’s or MS or carpal tunnel diagnosis, burning ears, joint pain, angioedema, former vasectomy becomes pain, can’t ejaculate a few months, menstrual changes, trouble breathing, burning vagina, high blood pressure, POTS, VITT vaccine induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia, clots, joint pain, Bells Palsy, tongue pain, feels like sand in eyes, tremors, psychosis, gut issues and 1-2 years later pericarditis, heart issues, shingles, and more.

