IT IS NO COINCIDENCE SAN FRAN AND OXNARD CALIFORNIA ERUPTED IN SCUFFLES WITH POLICE ON THE SAME DAY!

watch them fight police click

“PROTESTORS, YOU READY FOR THIS?”

JAN 9 2024 - JUDAISM, THE INDIGENOUS RELIGION OF PEACE FROM ISRAEL, WAS ATTACKED IN TWO CITIES, SIMULTANEOUSLY, LIKELY BY PAID COUNCIL MEMBERS who were asked to request a vote that Israel put down its weapons, to be slaughtered once again, also known as “ceasefire.” What many have suspected has now been confirmed: pro-Hamas “protestors” are being paid to disrupt; to block highways and roads, to intimidate and threaten Jewish and non-Jewish, to cause chaos. After the slaughter on October 7, 2023, THE FINAL WAR, puppet masters taught college students the skill of being a verbal terrorist, using terms such as “Zionist” yet the word “Zionist” simply means a home called Israel, for all people to live freely from the Middle East chaos against gays, women, children, etc. Click follow on my Rumble, I show a man, trained as a little boy to be a Gazan killer after he asked too many questions of his sister’s “honor-killing” by his father, in the room next to him, she was 16, he was 9!

The paid youth got violent, police escorted us into a room for safety then out a secret door at 8pm. Here I am:

CITY COUNCIL MEETING ERUPTS VIOLENT HAMAS SUPPORTERS OF HR 786

HR 786 calls to vote in Oxnard, Calif City Council for Israel to ceasefire, yelling "OPD ARE KKK" and "ZIONISTS KILLERS" (OPD=Oxnard Police Dept). These paid actors are violent, trying to break down doors to re-enter, kicking, screaming, after being kicked out for constant interruptions.

WATCH ME AT CITY MEETING, TIME-STAMPS INCLUDED

I spoke at 2:12

Click to watch the city meeting, here are the time stamps: 01:33 Jewish man interrupted by demons coughing at him. 01:38 kid claims to be Jewish. I was told later they teach each other not to speak - this is using delegitimization, they refused to speak with me as I attempted to say hello to talk, to learn from each other. VERBAL ATTACKS HERE 01:48 Rabbi Dov of Oxnard speaks to Oxnard City Council meeting, DONATE TO HIM HERE, HIS HOME AND SHUL HAVE BEEN ATTACKED. At 2:01 WATCH rude girl COUGH AT THE FRONT ROW and 02:07 Jewish Mexican girl who loves Israel and lived there. 02:10 DISRESPECTFUL BRAT you gotta see her shocking behaviors. ⚠️ 02:12 is when I spoke. 02:41 VIOLENCE ERUPTS. At 3:25 sadly councilman GABE TEHRAN (very likely paid by People’s Forum by billionaire Singham) supported this! 3:27 JOYFULLY the other 2 council did NOT support which meant HR786 WILL NOT move forward!

Get 20% off a group subscription

IF YOU ARE UNSURE “WHO WAS THERE FIRST” LOOK AT YOUR BIBLE

Almost all religions are based upon the event at Mount Sinai. The story begins with Adam and Eve then Noah, then Abraham, then Moses Aaron Joshua to Kings Saul David Solomon, all lived in the area of Israel, Egypt which is Gaza, Jordan which is West Bank and more areas of the Middle East. Those in the West Bank and Gaza are “Arabs” which mean the Arabian Peninsula, such as the League of Arab States founded in 1945 by Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Transjordan, Yemen, grown to include Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Sudan, and various smaller states like Kuwait. Jesus was born in Bethlehem which is the West Bank, and used to be majority Christian, now it is majority Muslim. Gaza used to have near 10,000 Jewish but they were kicked out in 2005, read here, they want to return to their homeland.

Universities and colleges have been paying using their oil money to change this story to get our children at college to convert to Islam. They do not teach comparative religions and this is paid for by Qatar, China and billionaires like Singham, a man mention below. In the middle east, Islamists kidnap thousands of children at Christian schools and they are killed or turned onto sex slaves. Read here here and here and (here 3oo school boys kidnapped) to learn many of the secular schools are turned into religious Islam training. Remember when Michelle Obama asked Muslim kidnappers to return over 300 girls!

GO ONLINE, TYPE “WHO ARE TOP DONORS TO AMERICAN UNIVERSITIES”

President Obama then President Biden set up a new system on 23rd September 2020 where donor info is not collected, to hide Islam’s influence on our kids as they attend college and convert to Islam, read here. Between 2014 - 2019, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, donated at least US$4.4 billion to numerous US colleges. Together with donations from other Middle East nations, more than US$5 billion was donated to American universities from authoritarian Middle Eastern nations, opening a US investigation into the violation of Federal law by colleges and universities that had not reported.

DID YOU NOTICE THE SLAUGHTER IN ISRAEL ON OCT 7 2023 RAPID “PROTESTS” ON OCT 8? THEY WERE READY WITH EXPENSIVE POSTERS, BANNERS - YOU WITNESSES PLANS ALREADY IN PLACE!

Top five university donations: Carnegie Mellon (Pittsburgh) US$1.4 billion, Cornell (US$1.2 billion), Harvard (US$894 million), MIT (US$859 million), Texas A&M (College Station, Texas) just over half a billion dollars.

Yale (New Haven, Connecticut), Northwestern University (near Chicago, Illinois), Johns Hopkins (Baltimore, Maryland), Georgetown (Washington, DC), University of Chicago US$495.8 million, US$402 million, US$401 million, US$379 million and US$364 million, as of 30 March 2020.

Share

They’re being paid. Be aware of what you are seeing. This is coordinated.

Christians and Jewish are being slaughtered with joy all over the globe and the data is clear - (click) to hear 14 min of “By the Numbers,” an honest and open discussion about Muslim opinions and demographics. Narrated by Muslim Reform Activist, Raheel Raza, who belongs to the Sunni sect (as is ISIS). This short film is about the acceptance that radical Islam is a bigger problem than most politically correct governments and individuals are ready to admit. They are after college students.

”NO JEWS, NO NEWS”

READ THE MASSACRE IN NY POST

In years past, anti-Israel, pro-Hamas groups were small, disorganized, ineffective. Immediately after the slaughter of Oct. 7, after 240 taken from their beds into tunnels and 1,200 Israeli men, women, children and babies were slaughtered, including Muslims, Americans, Thai, Tanzanian, also stolen from their beds into tunnels, the “protests” were trained by Oct 8th and ready with professional signs and methods to hurt ears but not touch. They try to get anti-Hamas to throw the first punch using bull horns and signs to get close enough to hurt your face and ears. They also will cough in your face yet wear masks to hide!

Hundreds, often thousands, march. It is easy to spot: expensive, professionally made signs and banners. College students do not have the money to pay for this, it is Iran, Qatar, China financing through colleges and SJP Students for Justice in Palestine and through people such as tech near-billionaire Neville Roy Singham with wife Jodie Evans (see image below) to bring chaos into the USA, England, Canada, Australia and more. Youth are paid and provided very nice bus transportation, given hotel, food and drink. Organizers wear uniforms, yellow vests, trained to control crowds, trained NOT to speak with those that do not agree with them at city council and at street protests. This is a cult that trains youth not to engage, just yell, cause chaos, cough in your face, mega-horn your ears, fight, then collect the cash. PROOF HERE BY WARREN KINSELLA

Read more on this from Warren Kinsella click here

When Paul Kessler was killed on the street corner by a Muslim teacher from Moorpark College, California, using his bull-horn to scream into Paul’s ears then hit him in the face with it, the next weekend, “protestors, Hamas supporters” were asked by Israeli supporter, activist, freedom fighter and organizer, Tilly Feldman, where they came from. “We were given first-class tickets, a cell, payment and clothing to be here.” THIS IS THE BEST AND MOST DETAILED ARTICLE.

Funded by multi-millionaire tech mogul, Neville Roy Singham, wife Jodie Evans

Funded also by George Soros, Qatar and Iran, “The Plenty Collective,” distributes the cash using the name “Solidarity Fund” for “folks or groups” to pay for “costs-related to support or organize actions in solidarity with Palestine and Palestinian people.” Details here from Warren Kinsella.

Priority was given to Arab Palestinian, Black or Indigenous people as thousands have been paid out for weeks now — typically close to $20,000 every month.

CLICK HERE TO BROWSE THEIR SITE SEE THEIR AD

They have control because they are holding the cash for the paid protestors.

Much of the money is being used to sign on to a pro-Hamas letter that denied Israeli women and girls were sexually assaulted on Oct. 7. They cannot be this organized, and this well-funded, without offshore money.

In the U.S. and Canada, it is very anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, violent — protestors are getting paid to protest.

Multi-millionaire tech mogul, Neville Roy Singham, has — along with his wife Jodie Evans — been bankrolling pro-Hamas protests since last year. Their “People’s Forum” organized multiple anti-Israel protests since Oct. 7 — including a number of efforts designed to “shut down” public and private sector offices. On Nov. 24, they posted on X: “Are you ready to disrupt business as usual? No celebrating in peace while genocide takes place!”

A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul’S DESIGN TO CAUSE CHAOS

The Times unraveled a financial network from this couple that stretches from Chicago to Shanghai and uses American nonprofits to push Chinese talking points worldwide. Read more here from The NY Times. On Craigslist, a now-deleted November ad read: “We are looking for 5-7 actors or activists to hold panels and distribute flyers in front of a venue as a peaceful, legal protest. Needed for November 24th, evening, 2-3 hours, paying $30/hour.”

Here is an article explaining these paid protestors have been used for years to create chaos in America and all over the globe. Beverly Hills firm that hires them stands accused of extortion in a lawsuit…

Their goal is an attack on Western democracy and Western values. Our way of life is being challenged, we are in danger as witnessed by the globe on Oct 7 THE FINAL WAR.

THIS WAS GOOGLE’S 4TH TOP SEARCH OF THE WEEK, PROOF IT IS DISTRACTION

As a side note, on the same day, a story broke about young religious boys not getting permits for the basement at 770 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn New York, angering the police. These young men should not have struggled with police and should not have attempted to remodel without city permits, however the story was changed. The story became, “Jewish people in New York have newly discovered underground tunnels used for torture and sex trafficking and the proof is that a dirty mattress was found” (amongst the dust, dirt and other discarded items). This was done to get you to click and it worked!

THIS IS A SATIRE NEWS SITE, MADE BY CHRISTIANS “New York Mayor Eric Adams scrapped plans to close newly uncovered tunnels beneath the Chabad-Lubavitch synagogue after realizing how many illegal immigrants he could hold down there. "The startling discovery of these Jewish tunnels couldn't have come at a better time for us, honestly," said the Mayor to the press. "According to our estimates, we can comfortably house at least 300 immigrants down there. Thanks, Jews!"

ANOTHER PART OF THER GOAL IS TO BRAINWASH THE WORLD INTO “GLOBAL WARMING HOAX” TO CAUSE FEAR, CHAOS

“Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Purchase Berberine here, use code GrowthFactor for 20% off entire order. Also black seed oil, iodine, etc.

https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

This is what I use, to help with metals we are exposed to in fish, water, pills, shots, paint, cement, nail polish, clothing, plastic-wrapped food, mold at work and home - click link for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months or gift to family: