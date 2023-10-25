SIX STEPS LED TO THE FINAL WAR

OCT 7 2023 ISRAEL APPROX 6 AM

WATCH HERE IN FOUR MINUTES PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON OFFERED NKOREA NUCLEAR “FOR CIVILIAN ENERGY.” THEN PRESIDENT OBAMA OFFERED SAME DEAL TO IRAN. BOTH FAILED. WE CANNOT GIFT NUCLEAR INGREDIENTS TO DICTATORS.

THIS IS NOW A PROPGANDA WAR - TEACH YOUR GRAND/CHILD MAKE A CHOICE - CHOOSE ISRAEL NEWS OR CHOOSE HAMAS NEWS

Get 20% off a group subscription

Thank you to my sponsors which have grown this year! To buy or gift a subscription, if you click, I deeply thank you. You are supporting citizen journalists like me and you help fight censorship: my Facebook destroyed losing close to 3,000 friends, my YouTube has been censored and they gave me a strike.Tic Tok destroyed both my accounts 10/28 10/30 2023!

Give a gift subscription

July 24 2024 VP Kamala and President Biden Boycotted Netanyahu

In her role as Senate president, Harris would normally sit behind foreign leaders who address Congress.

WATCH HERE ON MY TWITTER House Speaker Mike Johnson said it was "inexcusable" Harris did not attend Netanyahu's speech, while House Majority Leader Steve Scalise called it "disgraceful." Alabama’s Republican Congressional delegation lambasted Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday for deciding to not attend the speech of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader was invited to speak in front of a joint session of Congress about the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

“America and Israel must stand together,” Netanyahu said. “When we stand together something really simple happens: We win, they lose.”

Rep. Thomas Massie, of Kentucky, was the only GOP lawmaker to say he would boycott the speech. Too many Democrats, including Vice President Harris, decided to boycott the speech. U.S. Sen. Katie Britt (R-Montgomery) criticized Harris for failing to preside over Netanyahu’s address. The list of Democrats that refused to attend include Senate Pro Tempore Patty Murray, D-Wash. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., the first Palestinian woman to serve in Congress, held up a small black-and-white sign at Netanyahu that read: "War criminal" and "Guilty of genocide." Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the highest-ranking Jewish American in Washington, called for new elections to replace Netanyahu. Boycotters include several other prominent Democrats, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, of Illinois, the No. 2 leader. Retiring Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., an Orthodox Jewish man. Other top Democrats who boycotted the address were Rep. James Clyburn, of South Carolina, an influential Black Caucus member, and Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. Other progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of the “squad”; Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., the first Generation Z member of Congress; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., also skipped the speech, as did several Jewish members of Congress, including Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. Notably, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the president pro tempore of the Senate, did not attend either.

Moskowitz was one of a handful of Jewish House Democratic lawmakers who sat together in the same row and enthusiastically applauded many of Netanyahu's lines. Among them were Reps. Brad Schneider of Illinois, Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, Dan Goldman of New York, and Kathy Manning of North Carolina.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also attended the address, saying he was there as a guest of Netanyahu.

BILLIONS TO IRAN

Biden Allowed Iran to Access Another $10 Billion Amid Gaza War.

Months before Oct 7 President Biden agreed to hand over $6 BILLION as a part of a hostage deal with Tehran. Shortly after, Hamas, which receives hundreds of millions of dollars from Iran annually, launched an unprecedented and horrific attack on Israel on October 7th. Lesson here should’ve been that handing over billions of dollars to our enemy will only strengthen them and put our allies in harm's way. But President Biden, instead, allowed Iran to access an additional $10 BILLION. That is a total of $16 billion to Iran, which is $1.7 billion more than the aid package to Israel that House Republicans passed and that President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are refusing to take up.

Sept 11, 2023!!! Biden admin prisoner swap deal with Iran, lifts freeze on $6 billion in Iranian funds. The Biden administration on November 14 2023 extended a sanctions waiver to allow Iran to access upwards of $10 billion.

Five Americans imprisoned in Iran and five Iranian nationals detained in the U.S. were the deal to be released.

Congressman Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Accountability, “I cannot fathom why a single dollar is allowed to flow to the largest state sponsor of terror, and I’ll continue to demand answers.”

THAT FATEFUL DAY OCT 7 2023, THIS WAS THE TORAH READING

The Jewish people read the same story for the week, around the globe, together, as one. October 7 many soldiers and police got passes to be home for the three holy days of Sukkot, the Sabbath and Simchat Torah, which means “celebrating” the end of reading Torah for the year to begin all over again. The story was Parshas Noach which means “the part of the Torah for this week is the story of Noah.” Torah in Hebrew means “instructions” and the word The Almighty used was “hamas” which means “violence, cruelty, injustice.” The Creator destroyed earth due to “hamas.”

PRESIDENT OBAMA 2015 GAVE IRAN ACCESS TO NUCLEAR INGREDIENTS

January 2016, the JCPOA, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, went into effect under President Obama’s plan intended to impose restrictions on and oversight over Iran’s “civilian" nuclear enrichment program. Negotiations with Iran were via the 5 permanent members of the UN Security Council, (China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States) and Germany—collectively known as P5+1. European Union also took part.

Some Middle Eastern powers, such as Saudi Arabia, said they “should have been consulted or included in the talks” because they “would be most affected by a nuclear-armed Iran.”

MARCH 3 2015 MOST DEMOCRATS BOYCOTTED NETANYAHU SPEECH

Israel’s Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke to Congress, Pres Obama and VP Biden boycotted, along with over 60 Democrats, while Netanyahu explicitly warned against and opposed the agreement of 2015, saying the deal would give Iran “hundreds of billions of dollars” for terror activity, up to $1 trillion by the deal's 2031 sunset. This money, Netanyahu claimed, “will go to fund terror and Iranian aggression in the region.” Unfortunately for the world, Netanyahu’s predictions were correct - WATCH JIHAD IN AMERICA

You cannot be silent. We should not hide images of the 1930’s-40’s Shoa/Holocaust depravity, and we cannot hide what demons did on October 7, 2023. Two sources, NY Post and Breitbart, show demons live-streamed their evil work on tic tok and the home cameras IDF has not released, too graphic, found here, click all of the underlined, N.Y. Post Oct 7 and Breitbart Oct 23, 2023. Here is a sample (do not read this, too graphic) ⚠️ “two little brothers try to escape with father, he explodes by grenade, brothers taken into home, one has eye removed by demon, mother arrives with security guards, collapses.”

Share

What is the lesson here? We cannot control dictators.

THANKS TO BILL CLINTON, NORTH KOREA HAS NUCLEAR WEAPONS.

THANKS TO OBAMA/BIDEN, IRAN DOES TOO OR SOON.

Those of us who can, must force ourselves to watch the scenes, only then may we understand rage and furor at the core of Israel’s decision-makers, and of its citizens. You decide what is right for you. This was not a terrorist attack. There are no words to describe baby-killer demons that learned hell and hate in gaza to brutalize and burn families, which is why some share the images.

!!!WARNING — 9 MINUTES GRAPHIC SCENES!!! CLICK ABOVE LINK TO SEE FORENIC SPECIALISTS

FIVE STEPS LED US TO OCT 7 2023 - THE FINAL WAR

IRAN, VIA THIER PROXY, HAMAS ATTACKED ISRAEL USING DEMON RAPISTS THAT BROKE PELVIS’ DURING GANG RAPE, tied up parents to watch their baby in oven, brother’s eye removed, chunks of flesh torn out, tortured then burned in their homes, captured by gazans using gopro, dash and home cameras, shown to over 100 journalists who could not bring cell phones, most left the Shoa center sobbing.

STEP 1 Weakness causes demons to strengthen. The leader of the Jewish people explicitly warned never to give up land, “All of Israel belongs to the Jewish people. No one can give away the property of the entire Jewish people. Our enemies wish to do us harm, regardless of how Israel tries to appease them. Giving them land will not help the situation.” Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of righteous memory (1902-1994) read here. **REMINDER - September 12, 2005 the remaining Jewish, Christian, etc were forced to leave gaza by Prime Minister Ariel Sharon “for peace.” Gaza became an apartheid state, just Muslims no Jewish, Christian, gays allowed, when near 9,000 Jewish, etc humans lost their home, cemetery, farm, school and business (read apology letter from soldier). click to read how Arabs took over, destroyed it all. Banks had invested once Israeli’s left it all behind, planned to make it attractive for tourism and hotels—a type of “Arab Riviera.” Instead, the Arabs destroyed it all, area became a wasteland of destruction.

STEP 2 October 21, 1994 Pres Clinton said a nuclear deal is “good for America and NKorea, they will freeze then dismantle their nuclear program...will use nuclear ingredients for energy not nucs and the UN, Japan, S Korea will monitor, help them produce energy not nuclear weapons...The USA and others will carefully monitor NKorea to be sure it keeps its commitments.” click to watch this happen

Clinton was either naively optimistic or he was paid. The reality, as we know, is that NKorea kicked them all out and became nuclear. Thank you President Clinton. Obama, Biden must have also known in 2015 we cannot negotiate with terrorists. They must have been paid off.

STEP 3 NEVER FORGET - OBAMA & BIDEN BOYCOTTED ISRAEL March 3, 2015 Pres Obama and VP Biden along with approx 60 Democrats boycotted Netanyahu's speech, when he simply warned the U.S.A. not to gift Iran access to nuclear ingredients, as Pres Clinton dangerously did for NKorea! https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2015/03/03/warren-democrats-netanyahu-boycott/24305849/ 3)

STEP 4 July 14, 2015 Pres Obama gifted same deal for Iran, “this deal means we can watch them using the UN to monitor 24/7.” Iran is a dictatorship that kicked them all out, as NKorea did before them. click to watch this happen

Oct 3 2016 Pres Obama secretly arranged a plane $400 million cash, formally implemented the nuclear deal, money flown into Iran on wooden pallets stacked with Swiss francs, euros, other currencies, $150 billion, $1.8 billion in cash.

Then, Iran promptly went on a terror spree, funded by the money from the deal, created hell on earth in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Sept - Oct 2023 Biden released frozen $6 billion in funds to Tehran

STEP 5 Here are the results from the 2005 expulsion from gaza, all Jewish and a few Christians, others forced to leave gaza, called “Gush Katif” near 9,000 humans lost their homes, farms, businesses, cemetery, school, leading to…

THE FINAL WAR

Oct 7 2023 demons were released from the hell pits of hamas gaza to (graphic warning do not read⚠️) place baby in oven as mother raped repeatedly, father murdered, gang rape girls at Israel festival, breaking pelvis’, throw grenades where they hid in ditches, bathrooms, cars, shot and stabbed faces deeply broken unrecognizable, captured male and female bodies parading nude dead corpses like hunted deer into gaza as their little boys spit on the corpses. Mommy and daddy tied up with babies burned, tortured, 80% bodies found were tortured. Many corpses too burned to extract DNA. Watch here only to send to college Deans, Professors

My friends and their children are at risk. Just one example is my friend K. Her daughter decided to leave the USA for Israel. She is a “lone soldier” meaning she doens’t have her family with her, chose to join the IDF combat unit. Just one day after she graduated, her parents left Israel 10/6/23 after celebrating combat graduation with her, her unit was attacked that day of demons. Her daughter was not on base at the time because of her parent’s visit, yet 7 of her friends lost their lives. All 18-20 baby killers (not sure how many) were eliminated back to hell where they came from.

This is what I use to remove metals we are all exposed to in foods, pharma and more https://growthfactor.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020

click link for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX mineral is mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, nano-sized then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body and exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, which is then “caged” and escorted out of the body in 4 to 6 hours. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months for family.

Get 20% off a group subscription

Fight censorship, click each to join my Twitter Rumble Telegram YouTube

YOU CAN USE THESE IMAGES - MADE THEM FOR YOU