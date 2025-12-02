Pfizer batch/lot was ER8731.

“I’ve been told that’s one of the worst lot numbers that was put out,” father of Ernesto

VAERS is the cdc fda vaccine adverse events reporting system and says Cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough, “19, 480 deaths over 2000 of them happening within 48 hours of covid injection and VAERS indicates causation by proxy of reporting.”

HIS FATHER ERNEST SERVED 4 YEARS ARMY, JR WAS ROTC

Junior wanted to join the Air Force after the army

Here on my insta Here on my X. Ernest suffered a Moderna toxic “vaccine’ injury himself, diagnosed by a doctor, neurological deficits — something he kept private for years because he did not want to distract from Junior’s case.

For the first time since Junior died, someone inside a federal agency was genuinely examining his case. Top vaccine chief at the Food and Drug Administration sent out a memo saying the FDA will seek a stricter review and approval protocol for “vaccine” trials. Nov 2025 the memo Dr. Vinay Prasad claimed a new review of records linked 10 children’s deaths to the covid MRNA gene therapy Fauci changed the name to vaccine.

“These deaths are related to vaccination likely/probable/possible attribution made by staff,” Prasad wrote. Last week, a leaked FDA memo acknowledged at least ten children died “after and because of” the USA covid-19 toxic Fauci vaccine.

Read the birth Vitamin k shot, mentions it is a toxic shot click read the science, Vit K is synthetic, mentions on page 1 death, “CAN BE FATAL, SHOCK, GASPING SYNDROME, cardio respiratory arrest,” has formaldehyde, etc you can find the words “death” and “apnea” which is SIDS as listed in most “vaccines.” Newborn shots - read HepB baby shot side effects section 6, “tinnitus/alopecia/LUPUS/ MS multiple sclerosis/autism/flu/infection/leukemia/cancer/Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease (CJD)” but your pediatrician will say “ITS GENETIC.” CLICK to read death of babies on page 1.

Israel, like America, New Zealand, Canada, Australia lost a lot of kids.

The boy who was in the Pfizer promotion ads to get kids “vaccinated” end of 2020 in Israel, died Sept 2023 of heart attack age 8, Yonatan Moshe Erlichman, grandson of distinguished physician in Beit El, Dr. Mati Erlichman, “died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest while taking a bath.”

None of the American children who died at the hands of Fauci toxic shots had been identified under President Kamala, her assistant Biden— until now.

One of them is the son of Ernest Borrado Ramirez, Ernesto Ramirez Junior (16) from Texas died five days after receiving the Pfizer toxic covid shot due to “heart swollen to almost double. “Junior,” as he was called, is among the cases the FDA is finally admitting to. “That’s the poison that killed my son, and I almost took my life the day I followed my son in the ambulance.”

Ernest never stops the fight for his son, and other injured youth

Junior was the best buddy to his father and healthy, athletic. Ernest raised him as alone.

WITH FRIEND LINDSAY PAUL

Five days after the Pfizer shot, Junior went to play park basketball. “They started running, hecollapsed,” Ernest said. Paramedics rushed him to hospital, attempts to revive him failed. Ernest still remembers the bluntness of the staff, “Yeah, you can go home now, your son’s dead,” is how he recalls the doctor’s tone. He could not return to the empty house. At first, he had no idea the vaccine could have been involved. It wasn’t until cardiologist Dr Peter McCullough reviewed the records, Ernest heard the words that changed everything. McCullough told him Junior’s heart “was twice the normal size it should have been.” Junior had died from myocarditis — a toxic vaccine injury now formally acknowledged by regulators.

Years of CDC FDA FEMA denial & cash offer

Ernest says local doctors refused to acknowledge any link to Pfizer’s vaccine, hospital’s doctor first insisting Junior wasn’t vaccinated, then claiming no child had died that day, then calling Junior ‘overweight’ — until Ernest showed him a photo. “He was well, he looks like a normal 16-year-old boy,” he remembers telling the doctor. As a single parent without insurance, Ernest struggled to pay for the funeral. A friend told him FEMA was covering covid-related funeral costs, so he applied. “They asked me for medical records, the autopsy. I gave them everything they asked for,” he said. But FEMA rejected the claim: “Your son didn’t die of covid.” Ernest replied, “That’s right, because he died from the vaccine.” Months later, he says FEMA called back with a proposal. “They asked me if I would change my son’s death certificate so that it showed he died of covid, then they would give me $10,000 for the funeral,” he refused immediately, even though he needed the money. “I said no. I would not disrespect my son like that, and I will not falsify documents for financial gain.” The calls continued. “They harassed me for two years,” he said. FEMA kept raising the offer. “They raised it up to $35,000… and I kept telling them I would not do that. I won’t disrespect my son.” Meanwhile, the agencies responsible for vaccine safety were silent. “CDC, FDA, NIH — no one would respond,” he said

FDA’s broken VAERS system

A VAERS report had been filed on Junior’s behalf, but like so many others, it sat untouched. Ernest’s experience mirrors what other clinicians encountered during the vaccine rollout. In a case reported by The BMJ, paediatric rheumatologist Dr Patrick Whelan submitted a detailed VAERS report on a seven-year-old boy who suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated in the ICU.

Whelan repeatedly followed up with the FDA, informing officials that the child had subsequently died. Yet the VAERS record was never updated. As Whelan told The BMJ, “You’d be left with the false impression that the child had had a serious adverse event, rather than seeing that he’d died.” Cases like Whelan’s show how easily even the most serious paediatric outcomes disappeared into a system that was supposed to function as an early-warning signal — and why Ernest’s pleas, for years, went nowhere.

Tracy Høeg shines a light

Everything changed when FDA senior scientist Dr Tracy Beth Høeg began investigating child deaths linked to the toxic Fauci covid-19 scam vaccines. “She asked for my son’s medical records, autopsy and I gave that all to her before we even met,” Ernest said. She also asked for the Pfizer lot number. “I memorised it,” he told me. “Because that’s the poison that killed my son.”

The lot was ER8731.

“I’ve been told that’s one of the worst lot numbers that was put out,” he said. For the first time since Junior died, someone inside a federal agency was genuinely examining his case.

Inside the FDA meeting

Ernest travelled to Washington, D.C., to meet with the new leadership: FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD (professor at Johns Hopkins) and Dr Tracy Høeg. With friend Lindsay Paul, who was also vaccine-injured accompanied him. What struck Ernest most was how much time the FDA officials were willing to give him. “We sat there for about three hours talking when normally people only give you 30 minutes at the max,” he said.

FDA meeting Dr Marty Makary & Dr Tracy Høeg

Ernest said he and Lindsay Paul were the ones who eventually ended the meeting to get food as it got late into the night — Makary and Høeg showed no sign of wanting to leave. “We gave them paperwork, medical records, everything ….and they just kept asking for more,” he said. “It was overwhelming on our part because somebody actually wanted to hear the information and see what we had to offer.” As he left, Ernest remembers Makary reflecting on what he had inherited as the new commissioner of the FDA. Ernest recalls Makary saying, “They left us a bunch of shit we’re trying to clean up here,” emphasizing, “they were his exact words.”

For a man frozen out of every federal agency for years, the acknowledgement mattered.

“I feel like I got my foot in the door with the FDA,” Ernest said.

Becoming one of the 10

Ernest was among the first parents Høeg contacted. Although the FDA has not named any of the ten children cited in Prasad’s memo, Ernest is certain Junior is one of them — and a senior government official has confirmed the same. When critics online complained that “only ten” deaths were acknowledged in Prasad’s memo, Ernest saw something different. “This is the beginning. We can’t flood them and overwhelm them,” he said. “This is a door opening.” For the first time, he feels hopeful. “I feel something positive is finally coming out,” he told me. “I see a little light at the end of the tunnel.”

Living with loss — and injury

“There’s nothing anyone can do that will bring my son back,” Ernest said. He lives with the weight of that every day. Ernest has turned his grief into activism. He put up billboards and his trucks have been wrapped with photos of Junior, slogans, lot numbers.

“People stop me on the highway, tell me their stories how they were affected or their family members,” he said. “It feels like I can see weight lifted off their shoulder when they’re talking to me.” He supports injured families through React-19 and his Give Send Go here. Ernest suffered a vaccine injury himself, diagnosed by a doctor as causing neurological deficits — something he kept private for years because he did not want to distract from Junior’s case. When he sees commentators online dismissing the FDA’s admission as “absurd” or “unscientific,” he refuses to let their detachment diminish his resolve. “I tell them you can’t educate the ignorant,” he said. “They’re already programmed. We need to keep going forward.”

A call for accountability

The FDA’s acknowledgment is only the beginning. For Ernest, recognition must lead to consequences. “I want an apology, I want accountability,” he said, pointing to public health officials like Fauci, whom he blames for his son’s death. He believes civil and criminal accountability is warranted for officials whose job it was to prevent exactly this outcome. Government officials have claimed they “couldn’t have known.” Ernest does not believe that. He has spent four years trying to get someone — anyone — in authority to tell the truth. Now, inside the FDA, someone finally has. “I do feel like it’s starting to come out,” he said. “The FDA seems sincere… it does put me in a better place, makes me feel a little bit better. I feel a little hope.” Ernest said he hopes the FDA continues investigating.

MORE YOUTH DIED OF PFIZER MODERNA ASTRA ZENECA

PFIZER MODERNA SWITCHED FORMULA ADDED DEADLY INGREDIENTS

FOR EUA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION

MY FRIEND SHANNA LOST DAUGHTER “AUBRYNN” 17

Aubrynn fought to stay alive as her mom and dad, my friend Shanna Pelton and Anthony Grundy, along side Aubrynn’s step dad, Adam Carroll, fought for her life. Watch here her mother Shanna.

11 second video of AUBRYNN here in the hospital - GONE IN 39 DAYS

Page 1 moderna pfizer fda insert - heart can swell to double in size read here yourself

“My daughter Aubrynn was 17 years old. (story on her Facebook). She was awarded a school trip July 9 to July 22nd 2021, it was mandatory she was “vaccinated.” Aubrynn was the only one vaccinated in our household, we begged her not to do it. She was vaccinated June 7 and June 28, 2022, left for her trip July 9, on July 18 text me she was sick. We drove from Michigan to New York to pick her up at the border of Niagara Falls in Toronto, drove home July 19 for son age 3 birthday. We celebrated, Aubrynn had soup, went to bed, July 20 I took her to urgent care where we sat in the waiting room for four hours, till she sat up and said, “Did they call me back yet?” as she collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, flown to Children’s Hospital, ECMO machine, treated with fentanyl, Remdesivir, in jeopardy all her limbs amputated due to lack of blood flow, limbs went black, we couldn’t amputate due to blood thinners, infection, kidneys shut down. We had to shut down the machine August 6, 2021.

Jean William (28) First seizure Jan 2022, Death Jan 22 2025

My friend Diane Carriere son’s wedding was July 17 2023. Jean William born July 8 1996. dedication I made for my friend his mother here on my instagram. “My son Jean William got all 3 shots: Pfizer, Moderna, Astra. Died of epilepsy, dysbiosis, Jan 2025, first seizure Jan 2022 due to lack of nutrition/dysbosis. He trusted Fauci, Canada, Justin Trudeau, the media, his doctors (who never read the fda insert), and his government. He took shots to travel for his honeymoon with Lisa. I love her. Together we will never forget.” — Mommy Diane Carriere

Caitlin Gotze was 23 and a Racing Foreman. Fit, strong, healthy and vibrant. She became very ill after her second Pfizer jab, died at her work, in her car, on 17th November 2021. Help her family fight for truth and justice.

“My life ended the day my fit healthy daughter died from the vaccine. Nothing could have prepared me for the cruelty of those I considered friends.”

Caitlin Gotze (23) Racing Foreman Heart Double in Size

Pfizer dose: September 6, 2021, Sept 28, 2021, Date of death: Nov 17, 2021. Caitlin died in her car at work, forensic pathology proved her heart swelled, myocarditis, but her coroner’s death certificate LIED, listed asthma as the cause, despite no history of asthma! From her Mother Raelene Kennedy, “The hospital didn’t do a spirometry test, no test for lung function, any test for asthma, no medical history of asthma. They didn’t look at other causes, didn’t do ECG, no d-dimer, no troponin. She’d told everyone the second jab made her really sick, face/body swollen, employer basically called her a liar, YET hospital tested for (and excluded) covid, hospital diagnosed acute asthma attack, treated with mass doses of ventolin. 16 puffs every half hour, discharged her, even whilst she couldn’t breathe, was tachycardic, negative covid, they made her wear a mask. Three days later she was dead.

I found this photo in a mask at ER on her phone, she was apologizing to her friends for leaving them, while they went out clubbing without her. The same friends 3 weeks later told me “Caitlin would be happy to have died for the Greater Good,” haven’t spoken to me nor her brother’s since. Given that her autopsy shows vaccine induced myocarditis in her heart tissue, heart almost double it’s normal size, Coroner conveyed to me on day 7 after my girl died, after she had been cut up, no asthma in her lungs but her heart was enlarged, after 6 month of pathology, cause of death would be UNDETERMINED by the local authorities who cannot admit the bad batches are murdering kids and adults.”

EVERY WEEK FUNDRAISE PAGES TEENS DIE PFIZER MODERNA JNJ SWOLLEN HEART

Every week on FB and GoFundMe

TRISTA MARTIN (18) TOOK 2 PFIZER WITHOUT TELLING PARENTS

Born March 25, 2004 , Pfizer July 20 and Oct 28 of 2022. Died 12 DAYS AFTER PFIZER Nov 9 2022. Click to support her family and learn more.

SEAN HARTMAN (17) CANADA FORCED TO TAKE ONE PFIZER TO PLAY HOCKEY

Sean was 17, click to support his father and learn more here. Birth: January 31, 2004, Pfizer shot: August 25, 2021, Date of death: September 27, 2021

HEART SWOLLEN George Watts Jr (24)

First dose Aug. 27, 2021, second dose Sept. 17, 2021, death Oct 27, 2021. George was a college student who died from complications of Fauci’s vaccine-induced myocarditis. Watts believed he was getting Pfizer’s fully licensed Comirnaty vaccine, but instead received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorized for emergency use. Watts was a student at SUNY Corning Community College in Corning, New York, in the summer of 2021, when the school mandated (read his story click) the toxic mystery shot with no FDA insert, for all students attending fall classes, serious neurological side effects, along with a sinus infection, after the second dose. He was treated with antibiotics, but his health continued to decline, medical examiner ruled George’s death, “complications of cov19vaccine-related myocarditis,” death certificate also listed “covid 19 vaccine-related myocarditis: as the sole immediate cause of death.

Oops! FDA Accidentally Reveals List of covid Vaccine Side Effects

Including swollen-heart-myocarditis, Autoimmune Disease & Death October 2020 yet still released this snake into arms, hearts, lungs, organs, joints, around the globe leading to menstrual changes, cancers, arthritis, ALS, MS, macular degeneration, Guillain-Barré paralyzed syndrome (GBS)!

Meeting came as the FDA was considering granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer and Biontech’s experimental jab. Despite the long list of known possible side effects, the FDA later granted Pfizer emergency use authorization on December 11, 2020, 2 months after the meeting.

During same meeting, a similar list of adverse reactions also appeared briefly during deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office CDC Tom Shimabukuro’s presentation, click here skip to 2:06:29.

Take time to report your side effects or deaths of your child or spouse since 2021 using CDC VAERS Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System here: click

https://vaers.hhs.gov/

Take a moment to review your covid vaccine batch number to find deaths and debilitation, disabled https://www.medalerts.org/index.php

Here is FDA on 10/22/20 (2:33:40 time stamp) from YouTube FDA channel to view covid vaccine approval meeting, known side effects of MRNA shots they knew can lead to: skin cancers on face or body, myocarditis, stroke, sepsis, shingles, kidney failure, anxiety due to gut issues, breast implant infection/failure, ALS, brain fog, dementia, MS, neuropathy, tinnitus, sudden death, heart attac,k macular degeneration and other eye issues, early death, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), pericarditis, arthritis, menstrual and fertility changes, asthma, severe-tinnitus-suicide, cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, and cancer coming out of remission within 1-5 years.

Watch here FDA Vaccine Advisory meeting Oct 22, 2020 skip to timestamp 2:33, then consider seeking legal consult:

You may also review the white house document which reveals Dr Fauci created this virus in Wuhan to sell a vaccine click here https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/?fbclid=IwQ0xDSwNgwRZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHkbSCVCAT9FJj0EZoq57PPNn3LJh7HBzPhzy1e44US2xproM5z9X5UEaU_WU_aem_9ZIOvTo_Y7YncLDse0EKrQ

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us…A Tale of Two Cities

As a former Merck pharmaceutical representative, now a trained Master Herbalist, I help individuals explore natural, research-supported approaches to improving overall health and quality of life. My focus is empowering clients with clear, practical guidance and evidence-informed strategies that support the body holistically — especially for those navigating complex or chronic conditions. I help you reveal the healing methods Pharma has worked hard to censor.

