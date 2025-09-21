Click image to view - or watch our interview here on Rumble

I was censored here on YouTube - click to witness corporate authoritarianism

FIND MEGAN - A NEW STANDARD OF CARE .COM

click here to watch and share

also by Megan - B00Bs THE DOCUMENTARY

click here to watch and to share

Give a gift subscription

Disclaimer

I am a former Merck drug rep. I launched drugs such as VIOXX that killed people. Doctors that noticed were threatened by Merck. I am now a Master Herbalist. I teach that fat and cholesterol (proof here) are healing whilst wheat, sugars, vaccines are harmful chemicals, that includes the polio shot if you read the history from my friend Judyth Vary Baker, scientist, author, “Me & Lee” who helped develop 1955 polio shot which led many to cancer in the 1960-70s as well as researcher Forrest Maready, author, “The Moth in the Iron Lung.”

The opinions here are not meant to replace the advice of your healthcare “provider”—if you can find someone competent—which is not easy. Without that, do your own reading and make your own decisions. I help guide clients with stage 4 cancer, Lupus, arthritis, autism, tinnitus, asthma, nerve issues, UTI, burns, wounds, headaches, migraines, etc.

DOCTORS MAKE BONU$ USING CHEMO

When her husband got lung cancer, the doctor told them, “Even if patients need 2 rounds of chemo, I won’t make money unless I give 3 rounds.” They also rush the client before they walk out the door, “You need to start chemo now!” because it is a competitive business, they don’t want to lose you to another doctor or to alternatives you may find online. “Medicine makes most of its profits from chemo and vaccines.”

CLICK HERE TO FIND MEGAN: Lyme from tic bite in Virginia, Masters in Science, Journalist, documentary filmmaker with a passion to “not allow one more person to die of cancer.” She answers the hard questions, “If our govt and some doctors have the cures for cancer, why is this not widely shared?” Her film interviews those who survived stage 4 cancer without chemo/radiation, American Cancer Society, Natural Cancer Institute. Suffering with chronic Lyme, diagnosed by Johns Hopkins, they told her she would remain ill the rest of her life, dependent on high-dose antibiotics. Doctors refused to provide the $20 per bottle medicine she knew would help, instead she found a RIFE machine. At the same time, her friend had a squamous cell carcinoma on his leg so he split the RIFE cost with her. As a result, they BOTH recovered within a year! Soon afterwards, her husband received a lung cancer diagnosis, NSCLS non-small cell lung. His biopsy resulted in metastasis to sacrum/spine His wheezing cleared as he tried RIFE 3 days then chose to stop and just follow doctors orders of chemo and radiation then lost his life to the white coat methods in 6 months! Her husband may have been over-dosed with chemo as the doctors used two rounds of 5 types of chemo. Her friend Christy also got cancer, refused to take any of Megan’s advice. Chemo killed her. Megan created his documentary in 8 years after she stewed on cancer for 6 years then found Ty Bollinger’s books and documentary here:

TY AND CHARLENE BOLLINGER

MEGAN WROTE WASHINGTON POST ARTICLE

Here, which The Washington Post hired Smith to write an article on the inaccuracy of Lyme testing. Concurrently, she wrote a three-part series on Lyme for The Rappahannock News — she was the first to uncover vast under-reporting of Lyme by doctors to State health agencies across the U.S.A. Following year, dramatic increase in reported Lyme disease incidence, rising exponentially ever since. Smith found others who had cured themselves of Lyme using alternative therapies and was soon on her way to healing. She helped the globe realize Lyme disease testing is inaccurate, similar to covid tests which were NOT designed for covid and even cancer testing can be inaccurate. For example, her friend had mononucleosis, yet a doctor told him it was stage 4 cancer!

HERE IS MEGAN’S FILM ON MAMMOGRAMS

“Radiation from breast scans are 20 times more than doctors are willing to reveal.” The story doctors parrot, “You are getting the same radiation as if you flew in a plane.” A Columbia doctor explained to Megan, “they should not be parroting this myth. Airplane radiation is scattered all over your body. Mammograms are directed at and concentrated within your breasts. What you do not know and they do not reveal is what a radiologist told her, “You likely have dense breasts so they crank up the radiation without telling you.” Otis Brawley, M.D. let her know, “We need better testing.” The new 3D radiation has twice the radiation bec. they mix 2D with 3D so you gotta ask them to use the software. Radiologists are not experts in radiation, tthey know how to read scans.

HAVE A MOVIE PARTY AT YOUR HOME OR OFFICE OR COLLEGE

Click here to watch “B00Bs”

IF YOU FIND A BREAST LUMP

Megan says ultrasounds do not use radiation and can find cysts and tumors. She reminds us she is not a Dr but contact your Dr. if you biopsy your breast, it is in the literature that there is risk of causing spread. California and Arizona are more lenient when it comes to choosing other treatment for cancer. Megan mentioned the Houston Doctor Burzynski who uses antineoplastin therapy to heal deadly cancers. Also Dr. Nick Gonzales coffee enemas for pancreatic cancer as well as vitamins, minerals, etc. You might wish to remove old mercury filling from your mouth and the root canal which may be harboring infections. She interviewed Dr. Thomas Rau of the Swiss Biological Medicine Centre, feels root canals can be a cause of cancer, “97% of our breast cancer patients had a root canal." Rau was featured in the 2018 documentary Root Cause, which shares the theory that root canals release bacteria and toxins that can cause cancer and other systemic illnesses. Megan shares Dr. Nicholas James Gonzalez (1947‑2015), New York City physician known for developing Gonzalez Regimen / Gonzalez Protocol, an alternative/complementary cancer therapy. His ideas build on earlier alternative medicine figures (e.g. Dr. William Donald Kelley, Dr. John Beard) who believed in using enzymes, diet, and individualized nutrition to influence disease. Gonzalez used the idea of “metabolic types” — the belief that each person has a type their body responds best to certain proportions of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates. Some people might do better with more meat/protein, others with more vegetables/fats, they help you decide based on metabolic type, the protocol includes various assessments/tests, such as hair analysis, dietary questionnaires.

Who am I to share with you my research on alternative medicine?

My concepts may seem foreign, so please reserve judgment until you’ve had a chance to study the scene. I helped launch the Merck drug VIOXX, taken off the market for killing thousands, then Singular for asthma, which caused some kids as young as 5 to have suicidal ideation. Now that I am a Master Herbalist, people hire me for autism, Lyme, arthritis, cancers and more, so I can share my knowledge to teach them DMSO, CHLORINE DIOXIDE, ZEOLITE and a probiotic that is a small part of a lactobacillus, freeze dried, found after the Ukraine Chernobyl explosion which revealed a village that never got sick from the radioactive fallout, due to their lack of refrigeration, they dry and ferment foods. I have studies that show it seems to stop stage 4 cancer and most dis-sease. GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com is how to reach me.

CLIENTS PAY HERE OR DONATE TO MY WORK

If you can afford to, and also find value in the time, research, and care I invest in crafting these posts, which aim to expose critically important truths about the safety and efficacy of a diverse set of medical therapeutics, please support my work with a paid subscription.

Get 8% off a group subscription

THREE CANCER PROTOCOLS - WITH OR WITHOUT CHEMO

1) RANDY USES ANTI-PARASITICS AND MORE click here for the protocol - with the studies, as proof, for each product. Randy has taken 3 years of research to assist you.

2) MARK GRENON HAS HELPED CANCER and other disease HEAL SINCE 2006 USING CARNIVORE-STYLE DIET TO REMOVE CARBS and CHLORINE DIOXIDE, LEARN MORE WATCH THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE click CHLORINE DIOXIDE gets rid of nearly all heavy metals especially mercury, lead, even radiation! Here are Mark Grenon’s links for his eBooks - all you need to know on chlorine dioxide:

eBooks: Volume One: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/tsaqy

Volume Two: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/gkwoh

Volume Three: https://5187260268767.gumroad.com/l/dlzpc

Here you can donate to the Grenon's families while they are in prison: www.givesendgo.com/G9AT9

3) Buy from me a piece of a specific bacillus/lysate freeze dried powder (probiotic) .50 cents per very tiny pill 1000 pills 25mg, the second time you purchase, I waive my Master Herbalist fee for education, it is .35 cents each, made and freeze-dried from the foods of Ukraine where no one died in 1986 after Chernobyl nuclear plant exploded, as I was taught by my friend age 85 who goes by Colonel Mondragon, read here and his background briefly is as an applied scientist with D.Sc. degree. Based on his diverse skill set, and through chance meetings with colleagues and professors, he was given opportunities to work on projects involving chemistry, biology, engineering, and countermeasures to chemical and biological weapons. In his 20s he worked with a food company and NASA for astronaut diet, he met many “Operation Paper Clip” scientists (former Nazi scientists recruited to the United States after World War II. They taught him (before Jim Humble and Howard Alliger) chlorine dioxide, ozone, hydrogen peroxide, hydrogen peroxone, powerful oxidizers used for everything from sterilizing space capsules to eliminating pathogens to preserving milk and other foods. NASA found chlorine dioxide to be and effective agent for eradicating the 42 known pathogens they were protecting against. CM told me that chlorine dioxide rapidly killed them all with no toxic residue.

HERE IS THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE CANCER PROTOCOL TO DATE BY RANDY HOWE, TWO YEARS RESEARCH! Click here for Randy’s protocol updated every 5 min with links to buy what you need

MOSTLY I SUGGEST TO CLIENTS: CHLORINE DIOXIDE, DMSO AND A PIECE OF LACTO WITH STUDIES THAT SHOW MAY STOP STAGE 4 CANCER AND OTHER DIS-EASE. Contact me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS “THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE” TO HEAL MOST ILLNESS, as well as DMSO.

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS USED IN MANY CITIES TO CLEAN YOUR DRINKING WATER - the first was Niagara Falls, then Brussles, Belgium 1956, currently Hamilton Ohio, and many states. Look up the products called Safrax.

CD is for prolonging life and removing chemicals as a fruit and veggie soak, spray meats, wipe counters, freshen drains, washing machines, deodorize rooms and cars and office and hotel, treat mold, pet bowls, purify well water and clean the water as you travel./ Here is how to heal most illness and dis-ease using an acid with sodium chlorite called, “The Universal Antidote,” chlorine dioxide as nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste, helps nail fungus as gel, and burns/wounds, pet wound products. This is what I use to remove virus, bacteria, metals, molds, parasites, fungus, we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and this can help be part of healing of cancer via enema, bathtub, a few drops of CD in water bottle for the day. Also take it when sick with cold/flu and heal herpes, nail fungus, warts, click here to purchase, all products are chlorine dioxide

What is chlorine dioxide? a unique chemical oxidizer, has ability to enter the body, kill pathogens causing diseases and touch absolutely nothing else. Chlorine Dioxide also destroys heavy-metal compounds in the body and many poisons. Chlorine Dioxide can move through the stomach, blood, organs yet caused no reaction nor damage of any kind. It is not affect beneficial bacteria. The reason for this unique ability is that Chlorine Dioxide chemical is a very weak oxidizer with an oxidation potential of plus 0.95 volts. The body also has a positive oxidation potential and positive charges repel one another. Chlorine Dioxide is basically neutral to the body, to beneficial bacteria, and to medical drugs. The body’s positive charge is much weaker than that of Chlorine Dioxide, there may be an accidental collision on occasion which would destroy a cell but not enough to make a difference. Chlorine Dioxide is a much weaker oxidizer than oxygen, cannot even do the damage often attributed to oxygen. Chemically speaking, there is nothing in the body that can be oxidized by the chlorine dioxide chemical in the low concentrations that are used, less than 0.00008%. The only thing Chlorine Dioxide can do in the body is kill disease, used by the immune system which, of course, kills pathogens and causes the death of viruses by preventing them from forming certain proteins. The body itself produces the same chemical because of its unique properties and has been using it for thousands of years. I can kill pathogens of all kinds and remain in the body without doing any damage to it. However because of the energy required to manufacture it, remains in the body for only one to one and a half hours before breaking down, then Chlorine Dioxide turns into a couple of grains of table salt. It's not enough salt to affect salt free diet or to even notice. Chlorine Dioxide destroys micro-organisms, including viruses, bacteria, fungus, moles, yeast, parasites that cause various diseases. The killing of disease-causing organisms generally takes between four hours and four weeks but often less than one week. This is true for all forms of infection and other microorganisms as well as blood diseases such as leukemia. Chlorine Dioxide oxidizes the heavy metals in the body. This is because there have been a number of test where the roots of a persons hair were checked before and after taking CD, about two weeks afterwards and heavy metals were gone, including Mercury, Lead and others. Testing the roots of hair is a good indication of the absence or presence of heavy metal. Oxygenation of the heavy metals is not the same as chelating, but the results are the same. Heavy-metals are oxidized, neutralized and simply wash out of the body. Almost all poisonous material is easily oxidized even from snakes and other venomous animals are oxidized. Most food poison found in restaurants are in your refrigerator or oxidized which is why you take a dose every 15 minutes when snake poison or food poisoning is involved. Chlorine Dioxide to get rid of Lyme disease has been used for 10 years or more.

DISCLAIMER: The content provided by me is for educational and entertainment purposes only. My content is not intended to constitute or be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have heard on the podcast or on our social media or other platforms.

LYME DIS-EASE

Here is the book on how Herb Richards age 96 and his wife fully healed their own Lyme dis-ease after being told this was impossible:

Lyme disease—Willy Burgdorfer, the man who discovered the microbe behind it, revealing his secret role in developing bug-borne biological weapons, raising terrifying questions about the genesis of the epidemic of tick-borne diseases affecting millions of Americans today. This was a government program, to fight enemies, make them too sick to fight, Willy developed bug-borne bioweapons during the Cold War. The Lyme epidemic was started by a military experiment gone wrong. This is the same story as the polio shot caused by DDT spray, a vaccines which led to the spread of polio just as covid shots led to covid infections, cancers, kidney and heart failure, sepsis, dementia and death.

Click here to listen “Oncologists contact me to share they are seeing the same phenomenon. The vaccine program should have been stopped but nobody seemed to want to address this, neither the Government, the medical authorities, nor the media.” — ANGUS DALGLEISH, PROFESSOR ONCOLOGY. The covid shots destroy our gut bifidobacteria. Vials are found to contain DNA pieces which can lead to: sepsis, kidney damage, ALS, MS, weight gain, tinnitus and suicidal tinnitus, leukemia, lymphoma, prostate and uterine cancer can come out of remission or new diagnosis, skin cancers, dementia, asthma, vertigo, cartilage issues, menstrual bleeding for too long.

Your best bet to heal is how I assist and teach, as a Master Herbalist, former Merck drug rep. I will teach you how to use safe effective: DMSO, CHLORINE DIOXIDE, ZEOLITE, and an immune probiotic that is a part of a lactobacillus from Ukraine.

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

I HAVE A FREEZE-DRIED PART OF LACTOBACILLUS THAT STOPS MOST DIS-EASE INCLUDING STUDIES THAT IT STOPS STAGE 4 CANCER

Click here to learn in 9 minutes how to heal the gut after your covid shots.

This is the video HERE on gut health that got me a STRIKE on YouTube. Ridiculous. Do they understand the censorship they practice is used in North Korea? My friend for over 20 years, gastroenterologist Sabine Hazan, shared with the world her testing which showed after taking a covid shot, you and your newborn have zero bifidobacteria.

HIT SUBSCRIBE AND SHARE TO HELP FIGHT CENSORSHIP

Share

MY ARTICLE is DEDICATED TO CHARLIE KIRK of Turning Point USA

I met Charlie Kirk June 2025 at the Hyatt hotel in Westlake Village, June 30 2025, at his Pastor Rob McCoys’s retirement party with 540 guests. I was the greeter at the front door so I got to be face to face and say hello. I was too shy to ask for a photo with him, which I immediately regretted. I didn’t want to see to be a silly fan. He said up on stage that Pastor Rob encouraged him to come out as a strong Christian. Pastor Rob McCoy announced, “We are at the precipice of 1939 Germany. Anti-antisemitism is here, so we are announcing our next project, Turning Point Israel.”

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS “THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE” TO HEAL MOST ILLNESS

Here is how to heal most illness and dis-ease using an acid with sodium chlorite called, “The Universal Antidote,” chlorine dioxide as nose spray, mouthwash, toothpaste, nail fungal gels and wounds, pet wound products. This is what I use to remove virus, bacteria, metals, molds, parasites, fungus, we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and this can help be part of healing of cancer via enema, bathtub, a few drops of CD in water bottle for the day. Also helps heal herpes, nail fungus, warts, click here to purchase, all products are chlorine dioxide

I AM A HUGE FAN OF RETIRED DOCTOR ROBERT YOHO

Robert is the reason I learned DMSO and chlorine dioxide.

I am blessed to call him my friend and I highly recommend you browse his many articles on DMSO, CHLORINE DIOXIDE and more here

IF YOU WANT TO LEARN ABOUT CHLORINE DIOXIDE, HIRE MARK GRENON, EXPERT SINCE 2006

MARK GRENON AND 3 SONS GOT KIDNAPPED INTO PRISON

Read the article by Dr Robert Yoho here to help pardon Mark and 3 sons. During the COVID-19 scamdemic:

The FDA issued cease-and-desist letters to 700 organizations that promoted chlorine dioxide. Grenon's group stood almost alone in refusing to comply. He explains their reasoning: "We have the Constitution, we have freedom of speech, and the best gift that God has given all of man is free will. We have the right to put anything we want into our bodies.” Just before Fauci’s “vaccine” to line his pockets, Mark and 3 sons were kidnapped into prison. Please reach out to Trump, Kennnedy and pardon czar read more here on why safe effective chlorine dioxide placed Mark and 3 sons in toxic prison cells.

LEARN MORE CHLORDIOXIDE WITH DAVID OATES

HERE CLICK to learn about chlorine dioxide and here for DMSO with Amanda Vollmer. Critics love to attack DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide), a distilled extract from the lignin of trees. Truth defends itself, yet I clarify a few points. You can blend it such as adding castor oil, extract botanical medicine with it, I used it on myself in lieu of hip surgery, on friends, on family, and on tens of clients for UTI, burned hands, arm nerve damage, foot fungus, keloid scar healed, tinnitus, asthma, back pain. The results are consistent: pain dissolves, inflammation eases, tissues repair, scars soften, circulation improves, healing takes place.

In the 1960s, DMSO was moving fast. It was helping with arthritis, sports injuries, burns, paralysis neurological conditions. Physicians were writing positive reports, patients were demanding it. Then, because it could not be patented and because its power threatened the pharmaceutical market, it was buried. You can read about those times in a book entitled The Persecuted Drug: The Story of DMSO by Pat McGrady Sr. A single study in dogs and rabbits, where lens changes were seen after absurdly high dosing, became the excuse to halt human approvals. The real story is that DMSO was too effective and too cheap. That is why you will still hear the tired line “it can cause blindness,” even though this has never been replicated in human use, decades of safe application prove otherwise.

The critics ignore what is right in front of them. If DMSO were a toxin, we would not see injured tissue recover, circulation return to cold extremities, burns resolve with minimal scarring, fast recovery from strokes and heart attacks, cataracts and eyesight healing, hair growing back, wrinkles diminishing, joints regaining function. A poison does not restore function. A poison does not dissolve crystalline waste and allow healing back into a limb. These are the kinds of results that speak louder than a pile of pedantic armchair opinions.

ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX

Another recommended detoxification approach involves zeolite, mineral compound mined from the earth, cleaned, remineralized, reduced to nano-size particles, then suspended into water molecules using sonic technology so that it can travel everywhere throughout the body, exchange a mineral ion for a heavy metal ion, escorted out of your body in 4 to 6 hours. This approach aims to counter exposure to metals and environmental toxins encountered in food, pharmaceuticals, gadolinium for MRI, all vaccines, everyday products. WE MUST REMOVE HEAVY METALS FROM OUR BODY - DAILY!

This is what I use to remove metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pharma and more click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Fight censorship, join my Twitter Rumble Substack

COPY OF MY FRIEND’S REJECTION LETTER FOR LONG TERM CARE

She was rejected due to using Dr Zev Zelenko’s cure for covid, hydorxychloroquine!!!

Get 8% off a group subscription

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

Pablo Kelly Reversed His Deadly Glioblastoma Using Carnivore, Fasting

click to learn

Emily Penton - CARNIVORE DIET FIXED DEPRESSION, BIPOLAR, HOMELESS, MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

Click on image above, to learn how

Get 20% off a group subscription

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

Reversed His Vitiligo Using Eggs, Red Meats, Fats

Click here to learn more from SAMEER DOSSANI

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

Nathan Reversed Vaccine Inflammation Using Red Meats and Fats

Nathan, 47, married, father of 3, athlete, used red meats, eggs to reverse adult acne, radial neuropathy, skin tags, signs of inflammation (gingivitis, tinnitus, plantar fasciitis, etc.). Found keto in 2016 went carnivore 2019. August 2022, developed paralysis likely from what he had to get for work, a covid shot click here to hear more

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

Click to hear Mary Nelson’s story ABUSED, FIBROMYALGIA, 3 NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCES, FOODS HEALED IT ALL!

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

Click image to learn in 1 minute how Guy Tenenbaum used meats and severe fasting to save himself from a deadly diagnosis of prostate cancer that had spread. 19 min version click here. Full story - one hour click here.

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

THE MOST POWERFUL HEALING METHOD

Click here 20 min to learn how this couple, together in Israel, reversed her multiple myeloma, full hour click here

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

THE MYTH OF FIBER - WE DO NOT NEED IT

Click here Dr Paul Mason explores scientific evidence around dietary fiber, and finds it severely lacking. This video also goes over the gut microbiome, which foods cause most stomach issues, low carbohydrate diets. Dr Shawn Baker on carnivore and Dr Chris Palmer on reversing schizophrenia, paranoia, depression, anxiety, bipolar and more using keto or carnivore.

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

REVERSING ANXIETY, DEPRESSION, CONSTIPATION

Click for tips

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

NATREN PROBIOTICS

The Mother of Probiotics Natasha Trenev. Probiotic pioneer, Natasha Trenev, significantly contributed to the evolution of the probiotics industry. Prior to her work in the field, consumers had very limited knowledge of the supplement and its many benefits. Natasha’s extensive experience and knowledge of the industry began with her family’s 750-year history producing the most beneficial yogurt prized by the royal family of Yugoslavia.²⁰ After graduating from UCLA in 1970, she developed revolutionary methods for producing scientifically validated probiotic bacteria, helping establish the entire probiotics category worldwide. Her probiotics are unique, they are separated by a layer of oil to stop them from competing!

Natren's Products Discount Code Click here or use your coupon code GROWTHFACTOR.

Thank you for reading Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter. Help fight censorship of Youtube Linkedin Google FB by sharing. Share

HEAR THE STORY OF DOCTOR DANENBERG, DEADLY BONE MARROW CANCER HEALED USING RED MEATS

Click here for part 3

••—•—••—••—•—•—••

email me to share your story on Near-Death Experiences or Carnivore, Cancer, etc GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

JOIN ME ON TWITTER IT IS FREEDOM https://twitter.com/growthfactororg

YouTube - gave me a strike last week!

TO SUPPORT me as a CITIZEN JOURNALIST donate at substack or:

VENMO @growthfactor

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/GrowthFactor

https://www.patreon.com/GrowthFactor

@Growth Factor #GrowthFactor