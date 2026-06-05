KALE CRAZE WAS GUERILLA MARKETING

The person most associated with the kale marketing phenomenon is Oberon Sinclair of “My Young Auntie” PR firm. She publicly claimed responsibility for using guerrilla marketing, fashion connections, restaurant placements, media attention, and celebrity culture to turn kale from a salad-bar garnish on the side of your plate not to be eaten, into one of the most recognizable “superfoods” in America between 2012 and 2015.

The Bigger Story - PR Food Marketing

The kale story is one of the clearest examples of modern food marketing. A vegetable that had existed for thousands of years suddenly became a cultural icon through strategic PR, celebrity influence, restaurant promotion, social media exposure, cookbook publishing, and health-focused branding. Yet, despite claims from critics and supporters alike, the evidence does not show that kale is either a miracle food or a dangerous food. The reality lies somewhere in the middle: it is a nutrient-dense vegetable that became extraordinarily fashionable through one of the most successful food-marketing campaigns of the 2010s.

The Kale Craze was a well-publicized marketing effort that helped turn kale from a relatively overlooked vegetable into a trendy “superfood” around 2012–2015. Perhaps consume it from time to time however it can harm some guts, especially autism. Kids with brain issues cant take veggies which cause leaky gut (learn here from autism experts). MSG is mono sodium glutamate, a toxin. Glutamate is in plants, nuts, veggies, too much can lead to inflammation. Glutamate is found in broccoli, strawberries, almonds and more. Here is Dr Russell Baylock for more on glutamate, the dangers of MSG and aspartame. He shows all of the hidden foods that have MSG. MSG began to be added to baby foods which damages the retina, brain lesions, critical parts of the brain, leading to stroke, hypoglycemia, Alzheimers, autism.

Get 8% off a group subscription

The firm was My Young Auntie, a boutique PR and creative agency founded by Oberon Sinclair. She claimed she was hired by the "American Kale Association" to make kale cool around 2012–2013. Later reporting suggested that Sinclair herself may have created the American Kale Association as part of the campaign:

Beyoncé wore a KALE sweatshirt in her “7/11” video November 21, 2014

Gwyneth Paltrow made kale chips on The Ellen Show 2011

Dr. Mehmet Oz featured kale on his television program as a major kale promotion 2010–2014

Food writers and cookbook authors heavily promoted kale recipes. Share

PROTEIN EXPERTS AT UNIV ILLINOIS WARNING

Doctor Professor Donald R. Layman, a longtime nutrition professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign is from a group of protein experts research. He has discussed the concept of anti-nutrients in plants, particularly:

Phytates and Oxalates and Lectins and Tannins

He has explained plant compounds can bind minerals such as iron, zinc, calcium, and magnesium, reducing absorption, they exit in poop and urine without being fully utilized.

DR STOPPED EATING FIBER, HEALTH ISSUES MELTED

DOCTOR SEAN O’MARA - WHAT TO DO FOR YOU & FAMILY to reverse chronic disease. This is the list of what Doctor Sean O’Mara struggled with, until he changed what he ate: chubby belly, SLEEP APNEA, eczema bleeding onto bedsheets, RESTLESS LEG SYNDROME, snored all night, esophageal reflux, Barrett’s esophagus PRECANCEROUS LESIONS IN THROAT, erectile dysfunction, ENLARGED PROSTATE, wake 4-5 times a night, PEE DRIBBLED out during day, PEED MOST OF THE NIGHT FELT LIKE HE DIDN’T PEE, sclerotic heart disease, ANXIETY. He chose red meats andd sometimed fermented veggies.

Which Magazines and Media Outlets Promoted Kale?

Kale received enormous coverage from:

Time Magazine named kale one of the top food trends of 2012.

Bon Appétit featured kale recipes and called attention to the trend.

Entrepreneur. SELF. National Geographic.

Numerous health, wellness, and food blogs Did Farmers Start the Campaign? This is where the story gets interesting. Many journalists tried to locate the farmers behind the American Kale Association. Reporters contacted major kale growers, produce associations, and farm organizations. Many said they had never heard of the group. Later investigations suggested the American Kale Association may have largely been a marketing creation rather than a genuine national farming organization.

What Happened in the 2013 Kale Marketing Campaign?

Many articles credit publicist Oberon Sinclair with helping popularize kale. Sinclair stated that she worked through a campaign connected to the “American Kale Association” and used guerrilla marketing, celebrity endorsements, restaurant placements, social media, and fashion branding to make kale trendy.

Some reports suggested the “American Kale Association” may have been largely a marketing creation rather than a major agricultural organization.

Get 8% off a group subscription

HOW DO I BUY ITEMS TO HEAL MYSELF AND FAMILY

BERBERINE is part of the cancer protocol Click here to buy it. 15% off code GROWTHFACTOR. Email me to get help to purchase GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com. It stops my sugar cravings and is better for your body than Ozempic-type injections. Click for my article on Berberine.

step 1 PURCHASE IMMUNE FACTORS HERE 20% OFF

These factors increase or support Natural Killer (NK) cell activity. Activate or support T cells. Activate or support B cells. Activate macrophages. Helps the immune system “recognize, respond, and remember” threats. This is immune signaling molecules. GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to get this. You can buy full price retail online or 15% off through me or 20% off to be affiliate to get it wholesale. DO NOT buy this alone, get on the phone with me and the top expert on this, it is kosher bec it is extracted molecules from milk colostrum and egg yoke (is not milk not egg), no allergies, no interactions with any drugs nor surgeries, no side effects (but some do have a Herx reaction due to detoxing, a little nausea). Listen to Dr Suzanne Humphries explain immunity from cells within colostrum here on instagram, and here on YouTube.

Step 2 after Kale knowledge, learn so much more - How Do I Heal?

How to buy minerals to put back into your filtered water click I learned from Dr Pierre Kory

How to buy chlorine dioxide (to remove: covid virus bacteria some parasites mold fungus bioweapon Lyme, anthrax) nose spray click I learned from Mark Grenon

How to buy Zeolite liquid mouth spray remove heavy metals click I Learned from Larry Cook

How to buy the original by Natasha Trenev bifidobacteria probiotic (comes in ice) click Natren’s Products Discount Code click or code GROWTHFACTOR DID YOU TAKE A TOUR OF YOUR PROBIOTIC FACILITY? I DID! This is me getting a tour of Natren Probiotics warehouse by Natasha Trenev, click to watch and to learn. Natasha ships to you with ice and adds oil to keep the tiny creatures from fighting each other, does your probiotic do this for you?

I GOT YOU 30% OFF NATREN

How to buy Redox Molecules click call me for discount

How to buy Immune Molecules click to buy but if you call me you get 20% helps your Natural Killer cells fight most disease and B cells and T cells and macrophages. Begins to work in 3 hours and 4 months is the best results or 5-6 months even better!

How to buy Berberine: stops sugar cravings CLICK helps weight loss, and lugol iodine, and black seed oil and Litihium Orotate for anxiety 15% discount “GROWTHFACTOR” LITHIUM OROTATE Calms the mind, feeling agitated or blue or anxiety or depressed begins to melt away

DISCLAIMER: Let it be known this substack is for your entertainment only, you consent and assume any and all responsibility in the consumption of any product you purchase as a result of visiting this website or watching these videos. Furthermore, you accept any and all possible damage, loss or injury felt to be experienced as a result from one’s exposure to any content, product or information discussed within these videos and the content on these web pages. Remember, always consult with your medical practitioner or health care professional when dealing with any severe medical condition. All we provide here is entertainment and INFORMATION. Use it how you wish knowing that you are responsible for your own actions. This information has not been approved nor endorsed by the FDA Food and Drug Administration, Dr Fauci, WHO, NIAID, CDC, Bill Gates so perhaps place your trust in them.

DISCOUNT 15% LITHIUM OROTATE, BLACK SEED OIL, HUMIC FULVIC

Start this for 90 days, calms the soul, helps fight off cancer, helps sugar cravings, etc. Take daily: Lithium Orotate 10 mg twice a day, I know someone who takes it 15 years via Kerri Rivera. Also get Black Seed Oil to seal gut tblspn a day or as much as you can take, plus Humic Fulvic to seal gut, Chlorine Dioxide 1-6 drops in 16 ounce water bottle. Parasites cause anxiety it is a symptom, fear, worry, depression is a side effect of worms and parasites we get from pets in the home, sushi, fish, etc, so take mebenzadole, ivermectin, fenbendazole, I get at farm feed stores! Get it all here such as BERBERINE Purchase Berberine here, use code GROWTHFACTOR 15% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Give a gift subscription

Who Benefited?

The biggest winners included:

Kale growers already producing large amounts of leafy greens.

Restaurants that capitalized on the trend. Smoothie companies, kale chip makers, juice bars.

Food manufacturers selling kale chips and supplements. Grocery chains featuring “superfoods.”

Ironically, some established kale farmers reported that increased popularity attracted so many new growers that supply eventually exceeded demand, reducing profits for longtime producers.

Where Are the Largest Kale Farms

Major U.S. kale production is concentrated in:

California (largest producer). Texas. Georgia. South Carolina. North Carolina

DISCOUNT 15% LITHIUM OROTATE, BLACK SEED OIL, HUMIC FULVIC

Start this for 90 days, calms the soul, helps fight off cancer, helps sugar cravings, etc. Take daily: Lithium Orotate 10 mg twice a day, I know someone who takes it 15 years via Kerri Rivera. Also get Black Seed Oil to seal gut tblspn a day or as much as you can take, plus Humic Fulvic to seal gut, Chlorine Dioxide 1-6 drops in 16 ounce water bottle. Parasites cause anxiety it is a symptom, fear, worry, depression is a side effect of worms and parasites we get from pets in the home, sushi, fish, etc, so take mebenzadole, ivermectin, fenbendazole, I get at farm feed stores! Get it all here such as BERBERINE Purchase Berberine here, use code GROWTHFACTOR 15% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Give a gift subscription

Can Kale Harm Cows and Other Animals?

In livestock, very large amounts of brassica crops (including kale, rapeseed, some cabbages) can cause problems such as:

Bloating Digestive upset and Thyroid interference from goitrogens

Photosensitivity in some grazing animals

Reduced fertility when consumed excessively over long periods

Can Kale Harm Humans?

For most healthy people, kale is considered nutritious. However, excessive consumption may create issues for some individuals:

Potential concerns include:

High vitamin K can interfere with blood-thinning medications.

Goitrogens may affect thyroid function in susceptible individuals if consumed in very large quantities.

Oxalates may contribute to kidney stone risk in predisposed individuals.

Raw kale may contain pesticide residues if not washed properly.

Some studies have found kale can accumulate heavy metals from contaminated soil.

What About Babies and Teenagers?

Dietary kale consumption potentially harms healthy babies or teenagers. Potential concerns arise from:

Kale is sprayed with chemicals for insects and cannot replace a balanced diet.

Infants receive excessive homemade vegetable concentrates, can contain glyphosate spray by Monsanto/Bayer.

Children can have specific thyroid disorders.

Large quantities of raw kale smoothies are not good to be consumed often. WHY FARMERS SPRAY KALE

Because kale leaves are eaten directly, insect damage can make the crop difficult to sell. Aphids Cabbage Worms Flea beetles Whiteflies Fungal diseases Mildew Weeds Conventional Sprays Used on Kale Some pesticides that have been used on kale and other brassica crops include: Pyrethroids (for insects) and Spinosad (insect control). Permethrin and Bifenthrin. Imidacloprid (restricted in some areas) and Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Copper fungicides and Sulfur sprays



Books Written About Kale

Several books helped fuel the kale phenomenon, thanks to these marketing geniuses:

50 Shades of Kale and The Book of Kale and 365 Days of Kale

Kale: The World’s Most Powerful Superfood

The Bigger Story

The kale story is one of the clearest examples of modern food marketing. A vegetable that had existed for thousands of years as a plant you stepped on whilst taking a hike suddenly became a cultural icon through strategic PR, celebrity influence, restaurant promotion, social media exposure, cookbook publishing, and health-focused branding. Yet, despite claims from critics and supporters alike, the evidence does not show that kale is either a miracle food or a dangerous food. The reality lies somewhere in the middle: it is a nutrient-dense vegetable that became extraordinarily fashionable through one of the most successful food-marketing campaigns of the 2010-2015s.

DOCTORs NEUROSURGEONs ON RED MEAT BENEFITS

Click image above or here for the summary these doctors are also nutritional researchers who say they have helped patients using meats to reverse gut issues, acne, pre-diabetes, type 2 diabetes, PCOS, perimenopause, fatty liver. Dr Ken Berry says you do not need to be carnivore for life, give it a 90 day test. Dr Anthony Chaffee (neurosurgeon, private practice 2 years, uses keto and carnivore for patients) has only eaten meat ever since his Professor who was a cancer specialist said, “I don’t eat plants. I don’t let my kids eat plants. Plants cause harm.” Eat Steak says Dr Chaffee whose mother was vegan for 45 yrs then got diabetes. What Does Dr. Ken Berry Eat? Dr. Berry typically describes his diet as:

Beef Bacon Eggs Butter Seafood Animal fats Occasionally dairy if tolerated

He generally promotes a low-carb, animal-based approach and often discusses carnivore eating with his audience.

Dr Chaffee eats Ground beef. Salt. Water. Eggs (for those who tolerate them, some get gas)

Benefits They Report

Both doctors commonly report seeing in themselves

Stable energy and Weight management and Reduced cravings

Improved body composition and Improved blood sugar control

In patients

Weight loss and Better Type 2 diabetes markers and Reduced inflammation

Improvement in some autoimmune symptoms and Better digestive symptoms

Anxiety melts and some claim schizophrenia has healed!

These are observations and reports from their practices and communities.

The Cancer Biology Professor

Dr. Chaffee often tells a story about a cancer biology professor he had during his education. According to Chaffee, the professor taught that:

Plants cannot run away from predators, so they defend themselves chemically.

Chaffee says this professor explained that many plant chemicals evolved specifically to deter insects, animals, fungi, and microbes. Chaffee later expanded this concept into his popular phrase:

“Plants are trying to kill you.”

The professor’s name is not provided in the clips where Chaffee tells the story.

Why Is Kale Often on “Dirty Dozen” Lists?

Organizations such as the Environmental Working Group have sometimes ranked kale among produce items with detectable pesticide residues.

This does not necessarily mean the kale is unsafe. It means laboratory testing found measurable residues of one or more pesticides. Regulatory agencies generally maintain that residues below established limits are safe for consumers. I would clean it using chlorine dioxide if you want to consume kale.

Reduce Exposure - Clean Veggies with Chlorine Dioxide

If you eat kale, broccoli, cauliflower:

Wash thoroughly under running water. Clean using chlorine dioxide added to water. Remove damaged outer leaves. Buy from local farms you trust. Consider organic if pesticide exposure is a concern. Rotate vegetables instead of eating large amounts of any single food daily.

HOW TO LIKELY HEAL YOUR HEART

Cardio Miracle order here - EXPLAINED BY DR ROBERT SCOTT BELL click here or and here on my Insta or click image below. It is a tasty powder you add to your water and it is yum! John Hewlett created the formula after a personal health crisis in which he refused quadruple bypass surgery, began seeking alternative ways to improve his cardiovascular health.

Purchase here Cardio Miracle for Nitric Oxide for Our Heart