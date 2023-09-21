𝙆ILLER HOSPITAL PROTOCOL FORCED DOCTORS TO HARM & SILENCED NURSES

Sept 2023 - masks are making a comeback at California hospitals, schools and some employers are still requiring “boosters.”

THE FINANCIAL STRUCTURE OF HOSPITALS CAN BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE WHO ENTER

We may never know the number of loved ones killed by Doctors and nurses due to hospital “profit motive” covid protocol now known as Ⱦhe Ɗeath Ƥrotocol: denial of early treatment, denial & destruction of ivermectin (The Biden Admin. stopped its availability, had to order mine from India, took 26 days and Australia destroyed the huge shipment by an entrepreneur that wanted to save lives), ventilators, Remdesivir/veklury, sedatives and paralytics to a produce passive, motionless patient to make ventilation easier. Often, when a person says their loved one died of covid, we find out the true cause was hospital treatments or the experimental vaccines induced heart swelling, tinnitus and damage.

𝙏he Death Protocol Victims In My Life - How Many Do you Know?

Ɱy father (click here to hear my father's story ) was being killed June 2020 at our local hospital. I removed dad, 13 hours after he entered the killer hospital that my Doctor friend died at. My father was being treated as if he had pneumonia, a common mistake hospitals made. I drove dad to a lung doctor that was saving lives who treated dad’s cytokine storm with dexamethasone and Actemra/tocilizumab. I saved my father’s life, however, lung Doctor Thomas Yadegar in Tarzana, CA used the meds that really saved his life!

See the story of Doctor Abilio Ramos, below. Abilio was a Cuban immigrant, with stage 3 kidney disease. Why was he given Remdescivir, “Run! Death is Near!” (5 doses!!!) despite having stage 3 kidney disease, a known contraindication of Remdescivir? According to widows that lost their husbands to ventilators and Remdesivir, this doctor was possibly killed as a lesson to the unvaxxed. Go to RUMBLE and type “Hospital Protocols Killed My Husband.” I say this because I have now met two wives left behind with young children. One wife wrote in large sharpie pen on her husband’s arm, “DO NOT VENTILATE, DO NOT USE REMDESIVIR.” The doctor gave the husband both, killing him! Abilio received both, died in 3 days. The protocol victim’s wife snuck a cell phone into the room, capturing the doctor entering his room, stating to the husband, “You are not dead yet?” A wife was told by her husband that the doctor discussed using his organs in front of him, planning for him to die! Follow Protocol Widow on Twitter by typing @Cheri1273 to hear her heart-crushing story. click for Abilio

“𝙇ET THE UNVAXXED DIE” - USING CDC NIH F.D.A. W.H.O. PROTOCOLS

𝙃ere is the story, last moments of Doctor Abilio Ramos (click here). STEP 1 patient enters hospital. STEP 2 family blocked from seeing patient. STEP 3 hospital says they are doing well first week, earning hospital money. STEP 4 patient is given Remdescivir/veklury, eventually morphine instead of resuscitation because government pays more. SEDATE TO VENTILATE. STEP 5 no autopsy done so there is no proof of hospital abuse and no proof inflammatory meds used. This is called “CASH PATIENT MAKER.”

FROM ANONYMOUS in CALIFORNIA, BOOSTERS STILL REQUIRED

“Wanted to share with you my housekeeper’s nephew passed away one week ago on Sept 8, 2023, went to sleep Sunday night did not wake up Monday morning Sept 11. Cause of death - heart attack, he was 24, athletic and healthy, covid “booster” shot n received on Friday - 3 days before his death, shot required by his employer. Her daughter, a nurse, also took a “booster” few weeks ago required by her job. She said she does not want anyone in her family taking any more shots. I’m very sad for my housekeeper and others. I did not realize employers are still mandating vaccines, it makes no sense.”

Doctor Censured for Hinting 'vaccine-induced psychosis' Led to Murder

click to read the story of Diana Raz, in Israel her devoted police husband Amir said that he did not know what came over him, he shot his wife in the head in front of their 4 children. He did this soon after his Pfizer “vaccine.” You can look up “Mrna psychosis” yourself.

click Husband got the shots, could not sleep, struggled with tinnitus, wife was extremely successful partner at Ernst and Young. The death of Jennifer Cobb, 46, found with her 50-year-old husband in their Los Gatos home (rich area near San Fran), Feb. 15, 2023, classified as a “homicide” by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner. Her partner, Cornelius Bangma, died by suicide, all of this chaos ensued after recently receiving his “booster.”

Christina Applegate did she get the shots as most actresses, actors were forced to do in order to be on the set? Did this accelerate her debilitating issues and M.S. diagnosis in 2021?

Ellen Degeneris discussed the death of her beloved TV partner, DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss. He had everything going for him. We can assume he chose or was made to take experimental covid shots, resulting in inflammation which can stop bipolar, depression meds from working, bring on debilitating tinnitus, cause old scars and old surgeries such as vasectomy to become inflamed, painful and cause painful angina, mini-heart attacks. You can look up online, “Bipolar Disorder Exacerbation Following covid Vaccination.” click here We do not know if he got the shots.

HAYDEN HUNSTABLE WAS ALMOST 13

https://haydenscorner.org Hear his father share their story on Rumble - click

Did you know suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death of 10-14 year olds in the US?

Join Hayden’s Corner and campaign to save a child’s life.

In honor and memory of one of the first victims of Fauci-induced lockdown depression suicide. Hayden was born April 21, 2007, at almost 13, could not have a birthday party due to isolation, no school, no sports, could not see friends. April 17, 2020, sister Kinlee was 9 when she found her brother hanging :( in his closet.

Unspoken Suicide

(click to read the story of Kent) “Vaccinated” Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor took his life at 65, caught covid, 4 months later, died by suicide March 18, 2021. The media is not sharing that he also got experimental gene therapy covid shot. Taylor was not afraid of much in life, yet he’d been terrified of getting covid. Due to the Fauci pandemic, hid on his farm, when he had to, worked double-masked, gloved, so many Roadies relying on him, couldn’t afford to get sick, a bit of a germaphobe, clear your throat or cough, didn’t do it in front of him. Since masks don’t work for tiny corona viruses, he got covid.

“Back in Louisville, Taylor went to get his covid vaccine, tinnitus came roaring back. Two days later he left work, drove out to the farm, shot himself.” ONLY FORTUNE magazine told the truth. All other news sources forgot to mention he got both covid and the shots.

https://fortune.com/longform/texas-roadhouse-founder-ceo-kent-taylor-covid-suicide/

CLICK HERE Chelsea Handler Cancels Comedy Shows After Health ‘Scare’ and Hospitalization, abruptly canceled three Oregon stops on her “Vaccinated and Horny Tour” after she was admitted to the hospital for an unspecified “scare.” Stand up comedian Heather McDonald bragged about being “double vaxxed, boosted, flu shot, shingles shot too,” instantly collapses on stage, fracturing her skull. Click here.

FEMALE BLEEDING AFTER COVID OR THE COVID SHOTS

Young women or older women coming out of menopause, or way past menopause noticed a side effect of covid shots is excessive or irregular bleeding. The bleeding can be after the spouse got their shots, known as “shedding” or non-stop bleeding or having 2-3 menstrual cycles in one month. click

NIH study - deafness after covid shots click to read about “Sudden sensorineural hearing loss after COVID-19 vaccination.”

Look Up Blindness After Covid Shots

“Acute reduction of visual acuity and visual field after Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine”

Ari’s son, Pfizer age 14, heart attack click

Ɲurse said sees this 2-3 times a day, not allowed to report nor mention, pediatrician said “your son cannot come back until dose 2” Ari said “you are a fkng idiot”

https://rumble.com/v1yk6ns-my-sons-heart-damaged-by-pfizer.html

ƇORNELIA’S JUST BORN BABY BOY KILLED BY FEMALE DOCTOR

Ɓaby Alex had a defect, unvaxxed blood ready - Dr intentionally gave vaxxed blood, baby boy died, clot from knee to heart (next son born 11 months later!!) click to hear our interview

https://rumble.com/v23tzda-vaxxed-blood-killed-baby-alex-clot-knee-to-heart.html

THIS IS VERA SHERAV, HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR, CREATED DOCUMENTARY “NEVER AGAIN IS NOW 2023” CLICK HERE FOR OUR INTERVIEW

Vera is a human rights activist that taught me the past three years were a repeat of the shoa/holocaust, except this time it was global. She said masks tantamount to wearing a Star of David, closing stores was tantamount to Night of Glass kristallnaught Germans broke glass windows of Jewish owned businesses, and she said experimental mRNA shots were reminiscent to Nazi experiments on humans.

LARRY COOK VACCINE EXPERT SINCE 2016

“Ƴear and a half ago my landlords of nearly 18 years - an older husband and wife team - got the covid “vaccine.” Both were diagnosed with cancer - one within weeks, the other within a year. One underwent chemo and radiation therapy. Both died from cancer in early 2023, just six days apart. I warned them about the dangers of this new and experimental injection. I am sure the covid shots killed them both.” Find Larry Cook on Substack click Twitter click

PROFESSOR DAGLEISH NOTICED THE COVID SHOTS CAN LEAD TO TURBO CANCER click

⫸SHARE YOUR STORY. Reach out to me, Amalya, for help with anxiety, doom, weight loss, stress, autoimmune, etc using nutrition tips, hypnotherapy, relaxation techniques GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

