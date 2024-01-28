WATCH OUR INTERVIEW CLICK

“With 22 years experience, combined with even more experienced colleagues over 50 years under their belts, we have never seen anything like this in the blood of our patients.” —Richard Hirschman Follow Richard on Twitter click here my account too

Watch my interview, meet truth-teller-embalmer-Richard Hirschman, click here for the Rumble link - YouTube Marxists will take this down and give me another strike!

“Tribalism has reasserted itself and dialogue has become all but impossible between those with differing views. In fact, when a meeting of the minds is attempted, I get an epithet hurled at me, and, like the chimps in the zoo that hurls its feces at the gawkers, there is no civility nor dialogue possible with these epithet hurlers. I suspect the face of God is hidden somewhere deep in these hurlers. But the excavation work needed to find it would be too time consuming and dangerous. I will go with an easier search and reflection.” - Poem by Dr. Joel Friedman on Maui

The Embalmer Surveys by Thomas Haviland

…with a background in the U.S. Air Force and defense contracting, lost his job in 2021 for refusing the mandated “vaccine”, this decision led him to conduct surveys to verify claims of unusual clots and investigate their prevalence among embalmers globally. Conducted in 2022 and 2023, consistently revealed more than 70% of embalmers observed white fibrous clots in an average of 20% of corpses. Microclotting was reported in about 25% of cadavers, some embalmers witnessing higher percentages. Notably, around 20% of embalmers flagged increased infant deaths relative to 2019.

I TOO WONDER

“I wonder if we are experiencing a similar Age of Irritability today. I often think of it when I write something controversial and the response is not one of asking me to consider a different perspective or additional information, but expressions of rage and righteous indignation.” - John Leake from his most recent substack titled HEART OF DARKNESS click to subscribe

“THIS IS WHAT A NORMAL CLOT LOOKS LIKE, GRAPE JELLY”

Photos provided by Richard:

“THIS IS WHAT I AND OTHER EMBALMERS BEGAN TO SEE 2021”

“THIS IS NOT NORMAL AND THESE ARE MEASUREMENTS”

“THIS IS FROM TODAY Jan 27, 2023”

“STRANGE COFFEE GRIND-LIKE PARTICLES”

CORNELIA’S NEWBORN SON DIED OF BLOOD CLOT KNEE TO HEART

Click here to listen to my interview with Mennonite mother of newborn given city blood when she had donors of unvaxxed blood ready.

SHEDDING - WHAT IS THAT???

What We've Learned from Hundreds of Vaccine Shedding Reports Written Jan 20, 2024 by “A Midwestern Doctor” click to read his extensive research

“COVID vaccine shedding (becoming ill from vaccinated individuals) represents the way the unvaccinated are also at risk from the vaccines and hence still need to be directly concerned about them.”

ARI’S SON 14 GOT ONE PFIZER, HEART PAIN RUSHED TO E.R.

click to watch

ASK YOUR PEDIATRICIAN FOR OFFICE DATA VAXXED VS UNVAXXED

DATA BY DOCTOR PAUL THOMAS, PEDIATRICIAN

FOLLOW HIS SUBSTACK CLICK

HOPE YOU SHARE ALL THREE PARTS WITH THOSE YOU LOVE. I called our pediatric office last week to ask for the data. The office manager replied, “we are not researchers.” I asked her if I can email all 5 doctors, so I sent parts 1, 2, 3, from pediatrician Doctor Paul Thomas click here for 6 minute summary to show your kids and grandkids. Hit follow on my Rumble to see all parts.

Another photo of strange spots found By Embalmer Richard Hirschman

