"During the "pandemic" the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life." — Sabine Hazan, M.D.

Hazan is a Gastroenterologist 30 years, over 200 clinical trials for Pharma including vaccines, spear-heading studies on the gut microbiome linked to several diseases with 57 trials. “The gut tells the story of covid 19.”

SUMMARY of DOCTOR HAZAN TESTIMONY

difficult to conduct research and publish when research goes against national public health narrative

Pharma interference caused delay

her genetic sequencing laboratory was first lab to document entire sequence covid virus in fecal/stools, as opposed to PCR which is just a little piece of the virus

discovered virus lingered in stool up to 45 days

bifido in stool was killed by HCQ hydroxychloroquine

because HCQ killed microbiome (bifidobacteria), vitamin C, D, zinc was added

protocol Hazan submitted to the FDA from her findings to help doctors more effectively treat covid

April 4 somebody must’ve called FDA, got another letter saying exemption is denied must do a full-on clinical trial.

media intentionally created fear around HCQ

impossible to recruit clinical trial for HCQ, yet safely given many years for arthritis, lupus with no problems, because her clinical trial company banned, censored from advertising on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

bifidobacteria is an important and key microbe for immunity

it represents trillion dollar industry of probiotics

bifido is present in newborns, newborns did not have a problem with covid, bifido more absent in older people due to process of aging

vitamin C increases bifidobacteria

ivermectin also increases bifodobacteria within 24 hours of taking it

ivermectin, a fermented product of a bacteria, similar to bifidobacteria, same continent of microbes, like sisters in the Microbiome, Hazan published that she knew ivermectin increased this gut bacteria

when she treated many patients for covid, oxygen saturation increased using ivermectin

Hazan took stools before and after doctors/nurses took covid shots

Dr Hazan discovered messenger RNA shots killed bifidobacteria. She knew she would never be able to publish, bec. it goes against the narrative

in 9 minutes March 2023 Hazan explained to EPOCH TIMES how ivermectin helps, YOUTUBE TOOK THIS DOWN, GAVE ME A STRIKE! THEIR COMMUNITY STANDARDS STATE YOU CANNOT MENTION SAFE IVERMECTIN

Instead, Dr Hazan submitted to American College Gastroenterology Oct 2022, winning Research Award, beating 6000 abstracts at Harvard, Mayo, Anderson. Got attention of 18,000 G.I. doctors who realized AFTER THEY TOOK THEIR COVID SHOTS, THEY GOT COVID DUE TO DESTRUCTION OF BIFIDO

worse than that, another abstract showed persistent damage of bifidobacteria from the covid shots, continues to kill the bacteria

at the same time, she presented link between this bacteria and Crohn’s disease, Lyme disease, invasive cancer. Get 20% off a group subscription

if doctors cannot publish data, they cannot find solution to fix problems

in conclusion, clinical trial doctors follow guidelines that allow industry to provide safe drugs. These guidelines were not followed during the “pandemic,” because of that, everyone was affected.

Covid should’ve been a time where humanity joined forces together, Drs. needed to come together.

It’s a shame that didn’t happen, interference with research affects all of us.

sabotage to her research was done by pharmaceutical companies, CDC, FDA, NIH who used to work with doctors, unfortunately, pharmaceuticals companies are captured by the price of the stock, venture capitalists bet on pharmaceutical companies, Pharma hires former FDA CDC NIH, own CR clinical research, own IRB institutional review board, own advertising, marketing, pay for influence through the media and late-night talk show hosts

We saw during the “pandemic” the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life

WEBSITE FOR SENATOR RON JOHNSON and FULL MEETING

Click HERE to see the full meeting and here is his site Sen. Johnson to Lead Roundtable Discussion: “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”

