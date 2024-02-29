🚩 Dr. Sabine Hazan's Clinical Trials covid Early Treatment Sabotaged During "Pandemic"
“During 'pandemic' price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life.”
“During the “pandemic” the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life.” — Sabine Hazan, M.D.
click to hear her 10 minute testimony
Hazan is a Gastroenterologist 30 years, over 200 clinical trials for Pharma including vaccines, spear-heading studies on the gut microbiome linked to several diseases with 57 trials. “The gut tells the story of covid 19.”
SUMMARY of DOCTOR HAZAN TESTIMONY
difficult to conduct research and publish when research goes against national public health narrative
Pharma interference caused delay
her genetic sequencing laboratory was first lab to document entire sequence covid virus in fecal/stools, as opposed to PCR which is just a little piece of the virus
discovered virus lingered in stool up to 45 days
bifido in stool was killed by HCQ hydroxychloroquine
because HCQ killed microbiome (bifidobacteria), vitamin C, D, zinc was added
protocol Hazan submitted to the FDA from her findings to help doctors more effectively treat covid
April 4 somebody must’ve called FDA, got another letter saying exemption is denied must do a full-on clinical trial.
media intentionally created fear around HCQ
impossible to recruit clinical trial for HCQ, yet safely given many years for arthritis, lupus with no problems, because her clinical trial company banned, censored from advertising on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
bifidobacteria is an important and key microbe for immunity
it represents trillion dollar industry of probiotics
bifido is present in newborns, newborns did not have a problem with covid, bifido more absent in older people due to process of aging
vitamin C increases bifidobacteria
ivermectin also increases bifodobacteria within 24 hours of taking it
ivermectin, a fermented product of a bacteria, similar to bifidobacteria, same continent of microbes, like sisters in the Microbiome, Hazan published that she knew ivermectin increased this gut bacteria
when she treated many patients for covid, oxygen saturation increased using ivermectin
Hazan took stools before and after doctors/nurses took covid shots
Dr Hazan discovered messenger RNA shots killed bifidobacteria. She knew she would never be able to publish, bec. it goes against the narrative
in 9 minutes March 2023 Hazan explained to EPOCH TIMES how ivermectin helps, YOUTUBE TOOK THIS DOWN, GAVE ME A STRIKE! THEIR COMMUNITY STANDARDS STATE YOU CANNOT MENTION SAFE IVERMECTIN
Instead, Dr Hazan submitted to American College Gastroenterology Oct 2022, winning Research Award, beating 6000 abstracts at Harvard, Mayo, Anderson. Got attention of 18,000 G.I. doctors who realized AFTER THEY TOOK THEIR COVID SHOTS, THEY GOT COVID DUE TO DESTRUCTION OF BIFIDO
worse than that, another abstract showed persistent damage of bifidobacteria from the covid shots, continues to kill the bacteria
at the same time, she presented link between this bacteria and Crohn’s disease, Lyme disease, invasive cancer.
if doctors cannot publish data, they cannot find solution to fix problems
in conclusion, clinical trial doctors follow guidelines that allow industry to provide safe drugs. These guidelines were not followed during the “pandemic,” because of that, everyone was affected.
Covid should’ve been a time where humanity joined forces together, Drs. needed to come together.
It’s a shame that didn’t happen, interference with research affects all of us.
sabotage to her research was done by pharmaceutical companies, CDC, FDA, NIH who used to work with doctors, unfortunately, pharmaceuticals companies are captured by the price of the stock, venture capitalists bet on pharmaceutical companies, Pharma hires former FDA CDC NIH, own CR clinical research, own IRB institutional review board, own advertising, marketing, pay for influence through the media and late-night talk show hosts
We saw during the “pandemic” the price of the stock mattered more than the price of a life
WEBSITE FOR SENATOR RON JOHNSON and FULL MEETING
Click HERE to see the full meeting and here is his site Sen. Johnson to Lead Roundtable Discussion: “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?”
COVID AND PRIOR SHOTS CAUSE SHEDDING
FAUCI ADMITTING CHILDHOOD SHOTS CAUSE BRAIN DAMAGE "ENCEPHALITIS" FEBRUARY 27, 2019 | CLIP OF "MEASLES OUTBREAK" C-SPAN. After public outcry (and his colleague stepping in to correct him), Fauci admits measles "vaccine" can cause encephalitis. Initially his answer was emphatic "no." Go to FDA INSERT MMR shot section 5.6 "kids need to avoid people 6 weeks, shot sheds via nose, throat"
Watch Dr Paul Thomas (retired) explain 10 years of his pediatric data from childhood shots, listen to the 6 min, triplets brain damaged, they are now 22, click
