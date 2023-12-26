Watch 13 minutes Doctor Sean O’Mara on Keto Kamp with Ben Azadi click for Rumble or click for Youtube

VISCERAL FAT “EARLIEST EXPRESSION OF CHRONIC DISEASE”

This is the list of what Doctor Sean O’Mara struggled with, until he changed what he ate: chubby belly, SLEEP APNEA, eczema bleeding onto bedsheets, RESTLESS LEG SYNDROME, snored all night, esophageal reflux, Barrett’s esophagus PRECANCEROUS LESIONS IN THROAT, erectile dysfunction, ENLARGED PROSTATE, wake 4-5 times a night, PEE DRIBBLED out during day, PEED MOST OF THE NIGHT FELT LIKE HE DIDN’T PEE, sclerotic heart disease, ANXIETY.

Doctor Sean O’Mara at first tried Paleo, health improved, yet his doctor friends rejected this for ten years. As he got rid of carbohydrates, including smoothies, oatmeal, salads, veggies, rice, beans, seeds and seed oils (canola, grapeseed, soy, corn, sunflower - all toxic made with hexane) he lost belly fat. He stopped being overweight at first using PALEO. At this point, almost all medical conditions went away. Later, moving to KETO in 2019, he felt better. Eventually Doctor O’Mara landed at CARNIVORE, at first struggling with the idea of no veggies, yet when he tried it, aches and pains went away and his anxiety cleared up! At times, he tried to bring veggies back into his diet, back pain, plantar fasciitis returned (bottom of foot pain).

Doctor O’Mara DOES USE FERMENTED FOODS, veggies, using long ferments to rid the veggies of harmful carbs and natural carcinogens. Fermenting gets rid of anti-nutrients is the THEORY. HE IS CARNIVORE with ferments. He doesn’t use honey and fruit some carnivores use. His advice (watch full interview with Ben Azadi) is to just eat meat and get used to not having sugar. Doctor O’Mara says, “Nothing sweet will kill you immediately but it will slowly kill your heart, joints and mind.” Veggies are to be used as medicine because they have natural toxins the gut cannot handle each day. Meat gives us healthy microbes in the gut while veggies hurt the gut flora. Dr O’Mara tried to enjoy honey but it caused his restless leg syndrome to come back! He is a carnivore.

OATS & OATMEAL

We were told, if you eat steel cut, organic, nonGMO, non-processed oatmeal, “it is the healthiest thing you can eat for breakfast, it is a super food, lowers cholesterol, protects your heart.” If you eat it every day, you might lower total cholesterol, maybe even lower LDL. Today we know that is not healthy, we need LDL and cholesterol for brain and gut health. Plus you would need to eat 10-20 bowls a day. Oatmeal is very high in carbohydrates and a starch amylpoectin A wherein the digestion may raise blood sugar, insulin levels, causing an increase in triglycerides, cholesterol, leading to fat accumulation. Found in oatmeal, rice, bread, potatoes. This will glycate all cells in your body. Look at your HbA1c levels, shows your glycated red blood cells - in brain, gut, heart. You will store fat in your liver, pancreas, booty, belly. Oatmeal does have vitamins, minerals for cows, that you human mostly do not absorb, oats are nutrient-void for humans and are a high carbohydrate, leaving you hungry 2 hours later. Oats are high in plant fiber, so your poops will be more often or larger, causing gut issues. If you add whole wheat toast and OJ you’ll feel even worse! Protein glycation – biomarkers of metabolic dysfunction and early-stage decline in health. Click for the science. If you find yourself becoming bloated, blotchy, inflammed, getting a runny nose after eating a bowl of oatmeal, you may be allergic or sensitive to a protein found in oats. This protein is called avenin. Avenin acts like gluten in the gut. A bowl of oatmeal will cause your IBS IBD Crohns to get worse. You can also see this as acne, psoriasis, eczema, joint pain, arthritis. Autoimmune can flare up eating oats. Triglycerides will rise and insulin will raise leading to high blood pressure.

“WE WERE LIED TO, RIPPED OFF, DECEIVED! MEDICAL SCHOOL DID NOT TRAIN ME PROPERLY”

HE CHANGED WHAT HE ATE to heal so DR SEAN OMARA began to teach that VISCERAL FAT is an issue you likely are not aware of, after he performed 10,000 gut and organ scans. His basic advice is to remove: 1) processed fake foods most vegans and vegetarians eat from restaurants: cans, boxes, seed oils, bags, fake meats, wheat, damaging gut and mind. 2) seed oils - the harmful ingredients in foods using soy, canola, sunflower, grapeseed, corn, safflower, all too processed with chemicals such as hexane. 3) extreme sports, that means: long distant runners, body builders are TOFI “thin outside, fat inside.” It is unhealthy to exercise too much!

Many of us are inflamed either due to severe over-exercise or from eating fruits and veggies, carbs that hurt the heart and cause inflammation of the brain leading to: anxiety, bipolar, schizophrenia, doom and chronic disease. The start of disease is VISCERAL FAT - it’s on our heart, organs, veins, then we get clogged. Sugar and carbs cause this, not red meats. It begins in small children. Kids eat pizza, cereal, cokes, candy, bread, processed cheese, salads, smoothies - either fake or carbs or sugar.

Doctor O’Mara explains LIES WE WERE TOLD such as “Eat Whole Grains.” Those carbs not only hurt the gut and mental stability, but also contains glyphosate by Monsanto, a chemical farm spray. “Be Vegan” and “Plant-Based” is a trend to sell you boxed, bagged, canned. Veggies are foods designed for the intestinal tracts of rabbits, squirrels, cow, sheep, goat because fiber bulks the poop, pulls minerals out of the body into your toilet. As a result, inflammation can form in the gut, joints, heart, mind…

INFLAMMATION - ask your gf, wife, daughter, mother

“Globally, studies show high rates of irregular bleeding and menstrual changes.” Reports include: menstrual flooding (extremely heavy!), changes in bleeding pattern, menstrual period length alteration, intermenstrual spotting, and menorrhagia. Female inflammation that began in 2021 could be the result of mRNA shots. Reports out of Israel, Sweden, England, USA, S Korea click to read and here and here report most women noticed immediate menstrual changes after their shots. For young girls, some have skipped cycles for many months. Older women noticed bleeding will not stop for weeks, some bleed so heavily they report “it seems like a murder scene!”

https://www.bmj.com/company/newsroom/link-between-menstrual-changes-after-covid-19-vaccination-is-plausible-and-should-be-investigated/

“Fat makes us fat”

Saturated is good for the heart and blood system. In the 80’s and 90’s we were told by doctors that “we need fiber” yet take a look at meat easters vs fiber eaters. Fiber causes gut issues in some while Carnivores have ZERO CONSTIPATION. Meat eaters consume cholesterol which is a necessary nutrient. Why were we told that “high cholesterol is bad, take this pill to lower it” by Merck/Zocor, Pfizer/Lipitor, Astra Zeneca/Crestor? Humans that live longest have high cholesterol. Listen to this retired cardiologist for 3 min, saying he used to lie to keep his job, now he can tell you truth.

As we age and start to experience subtle shifts in our bodies, we might notice more swelling in the joints of our hands, arms, knees, elbows and puffiness in our face whilst generally feeling more lethargic and less mentally sharp. These are tell-tale signs of chronic inflammation that could be linked to high levels of visceral fat—the “hidden fat” that is stored deep inside our organs.

Doctors tend to focus on visible, subcutaneous fat as an indicator of metabolic health, causing them to miss metabolic dysfunction in leaner individuals. Identifying and lowering visceral fat levels could be a canary in the coal mine for identifying true metabolic health and prolonging life span.

Join Dr. Sean O’Mara here for 13 minutes on quite a deep dive into the dangers of visceral fat, what foods and lifestyle factors promote visceral fat production, and how we can take steps to lower our levels to prevent chronic disease and prolong our life span.

Dr. O’Mara also discusses the differences between visceral fat and subcutaneous fat, how visceral fat impacts circulation, the gut microbiome, how to test your visceral fat levels, and the best diet and exercise regime to follow to lower production of visceral fat (start to use sprinting).

Dr. Sean O’Mara works with business executives, professional performers, and athletes motivated to optimize their biology through innovative techniques of performance enhancement.

He served President Clinton, Vice President Cheney, three secretaries of state, high-level foreign dignitaries, and many others in the international diplomatic community.

Dr. O’Mara dives into: What is visceral fat, and why is it so dangerous? Visual differences between healthy fat and visceral fat. The top five diet and lifestyle factors that contribute to visceral fat. The link between longevity and visceral fat. Visceral fat vs subcutaneous fat in obesity and menopause. Dr. O’Mara’s explanation of TOFI (thin on the outside, fat on the inside). What makes a person susceptible to having a lot of visceral fat, the marbling of skeletal muscle tissue and risk for heart disease? Study of visceral fat in sprinters and How visceral fat impacts nitric oxide, blood flow, cognition, and hair growth. Optimal level of visceral fat in the body. Energy balance vs a whole-foods diet: which is best for reducing visceral fat? The link between visceral fat and the gut microbiome. Dr. O’Mara’s take on alcohol. Dr. O’Mara’s tips for sleep optimization. Taking your health journey one step at a time. The best way to exercise to reduce visceral fat. Erectile dysfunction and thee Best way to measure visceral fat.

What red meats are best? Watch Ilan Parente explain ruminant, kosher meats which are checked for illness click

For more on Dr. Sean O’Mara:

For more on Dr. Sean O'Mara:

Website https://drseanomara.com

