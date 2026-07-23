Dr. Henry Sherwood Lawrence by 1949 was a wise and pioneering immunologist whose hard work in science and research helped create the modern field of cellular immunity. Doctor Lawrence reshaped how most of us can understand lymphocytes, infection, and cancer. Despite this incredible human never became a household name, his discovery, the “immune molecule” still leave a long-lasting impression through today’s immunology, infectious disease, and integrative cancer care.

DISCLAIMER: The information in this article is not meant to treat, cure or diagnose. Always consult with your healthcare provider before adding a new protocol. This is purely for your entertainment.

Henry Sherwood Lawrence was born to a Jewish family in Astoria, Queens, New York, in 1916 and stayed working at New York University for his entire academic life. He completed his undergraduate degree at NYU by 1938 then earned a medical degree from NYU School of Medicine in 1943, just as the Second World War was erupting.

HERE IS THE LINK TO BUY BUT CALL ME FIRST to be educated

I GET THIS TO YOU 20% OFF AND FREE SHIP here: DO NOT ORDER ON YOUR OWN, I help you discover which molecule to take and I give once a week classes since there is a pearl to take at night to bypass the stomach, filling the large intestine with a trillion of these healing molecules. There is also a pill or chewable or liquid. I help you to learn and to decide. Email me to get on a zoom call with experts in 1-2 days! Email me GrowthFactor.org@Gmail.com. Purchase, click here - you cannot buy this on Amazon, this is a membership to buy each month, commit to 3 months (same as any healing method you choose) to see results, 4-6 months best. DO NOT BUY ON YOUR OWN, email me for help and education and weekly calls GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com.

Dr Sabine Hazan Study - Aggressive Cancers, Gut Lacks Bifidobacteria

NEW STUDY: Aggressive Cancer Patients Had 82% Less Bifidobacterium in Their Gut Compared With Healthy Adults metagenomic study analyzed stool samples from 60 adults, including 25 patients with aggressive cancer, 15 with non-aggressive cancer, and 20 controls without cancer: breast, lymphoma, colon, ovarian, lung, bladder, thyroid, prostate, other malignancies. Dr. Hazan’s team used next-generation sequencing to compare the relative abundance of key bacterial genera across the three groups. The most dramatic finding involved Bifidobacterium, a beneficial group of bacteria associated with immune regulation, intestinal-barrier integrity, and anti-tumor immune activity.

Share

MORE ABOUT Dr. Henry Sherwood Lawrence

After internship, he served his country by entering the U.S. Navy as a medical officer for landing ships during quite intense operations of the war, including the well-known Normandy invasion on Omaha Beach, plus landings in southern France, then the battle of Okinawa. Due to his stellar service in these theaters, Doc Lawrence was awarded multiple Bronze Stars proving his courage that shape characterize his long scientific career.

PURCHASE IMMUNE FACTORS HERE 20% OFF

You must call me/email me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to get the discount and free ship. These factors increase or support Natural Killer (NK) cell activity. Activate or support T cells. Activate or support B cells. Activate macrophages. Helps the immune system “recognize, respond, remember” threats. This is immune signaling molecules. GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com to get this. You can buy full price retail online or 15% off through me or 20% off to be affiliate to get it wholesale. DO NOT buy this alone, get on the phone with me and the top expert on this, it is kosher bec it is extracted molecules from milk colostrum and egg yoke (is not milk not egg), no allergies, no interactions with any drugs nor surgeries, no side effects (but some do have a Herx reaction due to detoxing, a little nausea). Listen to Dr Suzanne Humphries explain immunity from cells within colostrum here on instagram, and here on YouTube. This Breakthrough is a powerful, yet natural, non toxic, game changer that can improve and even repair the Immune system.

DR PATRICK “NATURAL KILLER CELLS - NATURE’s FIRST RESPONDER”

Thanks to the work of Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, we now know that our lymphocytes contain the only cell in the body that can kill not only cancer cells , but viruses, bacteria, mold and much more. This cell is the Natural Killer cell.

The breakthrough that has brought the world the only natural product that contains trillions of “immune molecules” also contains a protein that nourishes your Natural Killer cells. Once these cells are “fed” the clinical studies show a 437% increase in Natural Killer cell activity, with a kill rate of 97%.

Chemo he says can wipe out NK cells and T cells (the very cells needed to kill cancer.) He says NK cells are central to the immune system’s ability to fight cancer and infections.

Get 8% off a group subscription

Building a life in medicine and teaching at NYU

After the war, Lawrence returned to New York to complete his residency in internal medicine at NYU and Bellevue Hospital. He joined the NYU medical faculty in 1949 and would teach there for more than fifty years, becoming a central figure in the department of medicine and a mentor to generations of clinicians and scientists.

Over time, he took on increasingly influential roles at NYU:

Head of the division of infectious diseases and immunology (from 1959 until 2000)

Co‑director of medical services at Bellevue and NYU Hospitals from the mid‑1960s through 2000.

Director of the NYU Cancer Center (1974–1979) and the NYU AIDS Research Center (1989–1994) Give a gift subscription

He was known affectionately as “Jerry” among colleagues, combining a rigorous scientific mind with a deep commitment to teaching and patient care. NYU and the National Academy of Sciences later described him as a “distinguished physician, a master teacher, and a pioneer in research on cell‑mediated immunity.”

The Discovery of the “Immune Molecule”

Lawrence’s most famous contribution came in 1949, when he identified a mysterious substance capable of transferring immune responsiveness from one individual to another. Working with leukocytes from people previously exposed to tuberculosis, he showed that an extract from these white blood cells could confer specific immunity to a non‑immune recipient.

He named this substance “dialyzable leukocyte polypeptides ” and proposed that it was a product of T‑lymphocytes—immune cells central to the body’s defense against a wide spectrum of infections. The idea was radical for its time: that cellular components could act almost like an information carrier, transferring immunologic “memory” across individuals.

From today’s vantage point, you can see that the discovery of the “immune molecules” was an early conceptual bridge toward our modern understanding of:

Cell‑mediated immunity and the critical role of Natural Killer cells and T cells in orchestrating defense.

The existence and significance of cytokines and other immune mediators that communicate between cells.

The possibility of immune “education” and modulation as therapeutic tools, which now plays into immunotherapy, cellular therapies, and integrative immune‑support strategies.

Founding father of cellular immunology

Beyond the discovery of the “ dialyzable leukocyte polypeptides ”, Lawrence devoted his career to mapping out how lymphocytes and other immune cells function in real human disease. He became a leading authority on infectious diseases.

Colleagues later observed that Lawrence had “foreseen many aspects of lymphocyte and immune cell function” and that his work offered crucial clues leading to the identification of cytokines and other immune mediators. Taken together, these contributions made him one of the founding figures in the branch of biology that studies the function of lymphocytes, what we now call cellular immunology.

He did not just contribute research, also helped build the field’s infrastructure:

Founding editor‑in‑chief of the journal Cellular Immunology (from 1970-mid‑1990s).

Editor or co‑editor of key early books, Mediators of Cellular Immunity and Immunobiology of Transfer Factor.

Member of editorial boards for major journals in transplantation and internal medicine, helping shape how new findings were evaluated and disseminated.

Service, leadership, and scientific accolades Lawrence’s scientific stature -elected to the U.S. National Academy of Sciences—one of the highest recognitions a scientist can receive in the United States. That membership alone places him among the top tier of twentieth‑century biomedical researchers. Across different biographical sources, his recorded awards and distinctions include:

Von Pirquet Gold Medal for Scientific Advancement in Immunology.

Medal of the New York Academy of Medicine for Outstanding Contributions to Science.

American College of Physicians Award for Outstanding Contributions to Science, along with fellowship and recognition for his broader medical impact.

Lila Gruber Award for Cancer Research from the American Academy of Dermatology.

Long‑term recognition at NYU as a distinguished teacher and leader in the Department of Medicine. He also served on key advisory and research panels, such as the allergy and infectious disease panel of the Health Research Council of New York City, became co‑chairman.

Why Lawrence’s work still matters today

For today’s integrative and alternative cancer practitioners, health coaches, and immune‑focused clinicians, Lawrence’s legacy is not abstract history—it is the foundation to improving the immune system.

A few reasons his work remains relevant:

It foregrounded lymphocytes and cell‑mediated immunity as core drivers of defense, decades before T‑cell‑based immunotherapies became mainstream.

It suggested practical ways to modulate the immune system—via “Immune Molecules” and related dialysates—that echo the current interest in immune‑support supplements and personalized immunotherapy strategies.

It emphasized the continuum between infectious disease, tissue damage, transplant rejection, and cancer biology, highlighting how immune surveillance and dysfunction cross traditional specialty boundaries.

When we talk today about “training” the immune system, leveraging immune memory, or using cell‑based therapies to fight cancer, we’re building on concepts that Lawrence helped articulate more than seventy years ago.

In 1949 Dr. Lawrence discovered the “dialyzable leukocyte polypeptides” in human blood. He also found that these same “dialyzable leukocyte polypeptides” exists in bovine colostrum.

In 1998 a patented technology was created to extract only the microscopic “dialyzable leukocyte polypeptides” from bovine colostrum, as well as egg yolks and even plant seeds. These “immune molecules” are bioidentical to the ones found in human blood, therefore they work with the intelligence of the body.

Unfortunately Dr. Henry Sherwood Lawrence’s brilliant discovery and work has been ignored for decades. Once you understand the vital importance of his discovery one has to wonder if this was intentionally ignored to make way for more profitable drugs.

The natural “Immune Molecule” supplement has 4 functions in the body:

Nourishes and increases Natural Killer Cell activity by 437%

Balances T-Cells

Provides pathogen markers to educate the body how to appropriately respond to threats and non threats.

Activates immune stem cells

This is a game changer for anyone suffering from cancer, autoimmune issues, allergies, digestion issues and a ton more. This is also a powerful tool for prevention.

For practitioners and coaches, like myself, who work with the only “dialyzable leukocyte polypeptides” product on the market today, Lawrence’s original work is the scientific foundation that led to what many experts are calling the most powerful immune system tool available today . This tool, which has been on the market for 29 years is considered by many experts to be the most powerful Natural Immunotherapy available today. A tool that nourishes and educates the most important cells in your body, your Natural Killer cells, your T-cells and your B-cells so that the immune system can do what it was designed to do, heal.

If you would like to learn more about the “immune molecules” that I work with, I offer a complimentary 20 minute webinar once a week. You can get on my webinar invite list by e-mailing me GrowthFactor.org@Gmail.com.

References:

https://www.chicagotribune.com/2004/04/09/dr-henry-sherwood-lawrence-87/

https://www.nytimes.com/2004/04/06/classified/paid-notice-deaths-lawrence-h-sherwood-md.html

https://prabook.com/web/henry_sherwood.lawrence/787832

https://www.nasonline.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/lawrence-h-sherwood.pdf

https://archives.med.nyu.edu/taxonomy/term/1942?page=9

Step 2 More knowledge, learn so much more - How Do I Heal?

How to buy minerals to put back into your filtered water click I learned from Dr Pierre Kory and his wife Lisa

How to buy chlorine dioxide (to remove: covid virus bacteria some parasites mold fungus bioweapon Lyme, anthrax) nose spray click I learned from Mark Grenon

How to buy Zeolite liquid mouth spray remove heavy metals click I Learned from Larry Cook

How to buy the original by Natasha Trenev bifidobacteria probiotic (comes in ice) click Natren’s Products Discount Code click or code GROWTHFACTOR DID YOU TAKE A TOUR OF YOUR PROBIOTIC FACILITY? I DID! This is me getting a tour of Natren Probiotics warehouse by Natasha Trenev, click to watch and to learn. Natasha ships to you with ice and adds oil to keep the tiny creatures from fighting each other, does your probiotic do this for you?

I GOT YOU 30% OFF NATREN PROBIOTICS

How to buy Redox Molecules click call me for discount

How to buy Immune Molecules click to buy but if you call me you get 20% helps your Natural Killer cells fight most disease and B cells and T cells and macrophages. Begins to work in 3 hours and 4 months is the best results or 5-6 months even better!

How to buy Berberine: stops sugar cravings CLICK helps weight loss, and lugol iodine, and black seed oil and Litihium Orotate for anxiety 15% discount “GROWTHFACTOR” LITHIUM OROTATE Calms the mind, feeling agitated or blue or anxiety or depressed begins to melt away

CARDIO MIRACLE - especially after covid shots

Cardio Miracle order here - EXPLAINED BY DR ROBERT SCOTT BELL click here or and here on my Insta or click image below. It is a tasty powder you add to your water and it is yum! John Hewlett created the formula after a personal health crisis in which he refused quadruple bypass surgery, began seeking alternative ways to improve his cardiovascular health.

Purchase here Cardio Miracle for Nitric Oxide for Our Heart

VALASTA helps fight cancer and inflammatory disease

Helps fight cancer, lupus, arthritis, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, IBS, alzheimers, parkinsons, MS, etc. Meet Randy and learn more about Valasta click here

DISCOUNT 15% LITHIUM OROTATE, BLACK SEED OIL, HUMIC FULVIC

Start this for 90 days, calms the soul, helps fight off cancer, helps sugar cravings, etc. Take daily: Lithium Orotate 10 mg twice a day, I know someone who takes it 15 years via Kerri Rivera. Also get Black Seed Oil to seal gut, tblspn a day or as much as you can take, plus Humic Fulvic to seal gut. Chlorine Dioxide 1-6 drops in 16 ounce water bottle. Parasites cause anxiety it is a symptom, fear, worry, depression is a side effect of worms and parasites we get from pets in the home, sushi, fish, etc, so take mebenzadole, ivermectin, fenbendazole, I get at farm feed stores! Get it all here such as BERBERINE Purchase Berberine here, use code GROWTHFACTOR 15% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” —Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Give a gift subscription

BABIES WHO CANT BE BREASTFEED CAN BENEFIT

MY STORY: On the 8th day I had two meetings and was able to fully focus on the conversation whereas in the past I used to have to work hard to concentrate and

MORE STORIES: From V, her father had no hope from Drs when his liver lungs had “bad” cells that the Doctors did not catch and he was not open to anything more natural at age 82 and in wheelchair. After 3 weeks on immunotherapy, fluid around heart is side effect and need to get off that med. Drs said it is time for hospice, that is when he was ready to listen as his lymphocyte livel was WAY below range of health. He now chose TF and 2-3 months later the tumors shrank! He got out of wheelchair and lives normally!

People report more energy, lymphocyte count goes up, you can test for that. RANGE needs to be middle to upper range.

Colon bad cells, MD Anderson says tumors shrunk.

Cathey’s mother had constant UTI, urinary infections every 3 weeks, more antibiotics, added KBU for kidney bladder urinary with the other TF pills and her mother has stayed infection free!

IBS IBD Crohns, Judy’s daughter didnt poop without enema over 20 years, in 48 hours she pooped! She had tried all kinds of Drs and natural and NOTHING worked except TF!

DISCLAIMER: Let it be known this substack is for your entertainment only, you consent and assume any and all responsibility in the consumption of any product you purchase as a result of visiting this website or watching these videos. Furthermore, you accept any and all possible damage, loss or injury felt to be experienced as a result from one’s exposure to any content, product or information discussed within these videos and the content on these web pages. Remember, always consult with your medical practitioner or health care professional when dealing with any severe medical condition. All we provide here is entertainment and INFORMATION. Use it how you wish knowing that you are responsible for your own actions. This information has not been approved nor endorsed by the FDA Food and Drug Administration, Dr Fauci, WHO, NIAID, CDC, Bill Gates so perhaps place your trust in them.