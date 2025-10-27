Click image to learn his story or click here for Murray’s story in 4 minutes, including info on DMSO, Chlorine Dioxide and Redox Molecules. Hit follow there on my instagram, “Fiber and Cholesterol Myths.”

The Forgotten Side of Medicine has written many articles on the miracle of DMSO. Here is the index of articles (click).

MY CLIENT IS 80, TOLD HE WILL DIE IN 3 MONTHS DUE TO CANCER METASTASIS: PROSTATE, BRAIN, BRAIN STEM, NON-SMALL CELL LUNG.

What if a simple molecule turned out to be one of the world’s most powerful medicines?

The War on Chlorine Dioxide exposes the shocking history of a simple molecule that kills pathogens, neutralizes toxins, and restores health at the cellular level—yet has been relentlessly smeared, censored, and suppressed.

In this bold new book, Dr. Pierre Kory uncovers how a humble water purifier became the target of a global disinformation campaign—precisely because it works. Backed by decades of medical experience and hundreds of studies, Dr. Kory explains the science, dismantles the propaganda, and reveals why governments panic at the idea of an unpatentable cure.

More than an exposé, The War on Chlorine Dioxide is a clear, evidence-based guide to understanding how this remarkable molecule works to treat everything from cancer and malaria to autism and covid—and why its safety and success threaten a system that profits from perpetual illness.

REVIVES DAMAGED EYE TISSUE, MAY ELIMINATE PARASITES

HIS DOCTOR IS NOT CURIOUS, “DOCTORS ARE DISMISSIVE OF DMSO.”

Murray Smith is 75 years young, blind since birth, regained sight after using DMSO for 2 months to cure sinusitis. Mixed with chlorine dioxide should improve the eye even more! His female doctor never asked how he achieved this stunning accomplishment. Too many Doctors are not curious. DMSO shows it can heal eye issues medicine still can’t solve such as blindness, macular degeneration, floaters, cataracts. Concentrates in the eye, restoring blood flow, drainage, eliminates inflammation, refolds degenerative proteins which characterize many eye disorders so they can be eliminated and reviving damaged tissue so it can resume working—even after being dormant for 75 years. In fact, Murray’s case is not unique, and as I show in the article below, many similar ones were documented but then essentially forgotten, as were the myriad of other challenging eye conditions which rapidly disappeared following DMSO use, and still remain “incurable” fifty years later.

40 years ago my Aunt used DMSO to heal her scleroderma. I used DMSO in 2024 to heal my torn hip area after not being able to walk for 3 months. I was on the living room floor using adult diapers. Doctors wanted to perform surgery. Instead I used YMCA warm pool 30 days, chlorine dioxide and DMSO!

HERE IS MY RUMBLE (LIKE YOUTUBE BUT NO CENSORSHIP)

When DMSO was first discovered in the 1960s and it rapidly became the most popular drug in America—PharMafia wrote articles to scare the public and to stop doctors from suggesting it. Consider for example this 1980 segment 60 minutes created, showing remarkable results generated from the therapeutic use of DMSO. Exact same stonewalling and suppression of DMSO from the FDA we witnessed throughout Fauci’s lab-made Wuhan virus to sell his vaccines by Pfier, Moderna, JnJ:

Click image to watch DMSO and CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Or click here to watch in 9 minutes the miraculous benefits of DMSO and Chlorine Dioxide…

Murray lived about 3 hours away from Rebecca Cunningham, the Texas-based documentary film maker who cured her neighbor’s terminal COPD with nebulized DMSO, after which millions saw Dan’s COPD story.1,2 As DMSO changed her life, she is currently collecting other DMSO testimonials on her Rumble channel and kindly agreed to travel to Murray to film this. If you have a story to share and are ever passing through Wimberley or visiting the hill country in Texas, reach out to her.

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS “THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE” TO HEAL MOST ILLNESS, as well as DMSO.

DMSO Heals Eyes Transforms Ophthalmology

DMSO’s unique therapeutic properties reveal the unifying thread between many different “incurable” eye diseases.

• DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells).



• DMSO has a unique affinity for the eyes, resulting in it (often spontaneously) treating a wide range of visual disorders that frequently cannot be treated with conventional therapeutic options.

• DMSO’s ability to restore circulation, revive dying cells, and stabilize misfolded proteins allows it to treat a variety of retinal diseases (e.g., macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy or retinitis pigmentosa—in some cases reversing permanent blindness), eliminate visual obstructions (e.g., floaters and cataracts), reverse glaucoma or Fuchs’ dystrophy, and restore normal focus (frequently eliminating the need for glasses).



• DMSO’s anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties allow it to treat dry eyes, inflammatory diseases around the eye (e.g., blepharitis, styes, and psoriasis) or within the eye (e.g., iritis, uveitis, conjunctivitis, keratitis), along with bacterial, fungal, parasitic, or viral eye infections such as shingles.



•DMSO’s healing properties also allow it to heal a variety of eye injuries (including severe ones which would otherwise require eye removal), skin issues around the eye (e.g., burns, skin tags, and under-eye bags), and eliminate eye muscle spasms.



•This article will review the extensive data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for eye diseases, along with an examination of the most common protocols used for them and other natural approaches that also aid in the treatment of common eye disorders.

Since 2024, A MidWestern Doctor was written and researched diligently to present the extensive data that DMSO is a remarkable therapeutic uniquely suited to treat many highly challenging medical conditions due to its counteracting many root causes of disease (whereas, in contrast, vaccines cause a myriad of health issues by inducing those key drivers of illness). He compiled a series of articles synthesizing thousands of studies that have shown DMSO effectively treats:

Strokes, paralysis, a wide range of neurological disorders (e.g., Down Syndrome and dementia), and many circulatory disorders (e.g., Raynaud’s, varicose veins, hemorrhoids), which discussed here .

A wide range of tissue injuries, such as sprains, concussions, burns, surgical incisions, and spinal cord injuries (discussed here ).

Chronic pain (e.g., from a bad disc, bursitis, arthritis, or complex regional pain syndrome), discussed here .

A wide range of autoimmune, protein, and contractile disorders, such as scleroderma, amyloidosis, and interstitial cystitis (discussed here ).

A variety of head conditions, such as tinnitus, vision loss, dental problems, and sinusitis (discussed here ).

A wide range of internal organ diseases (discussed here ).

Many different respiratory disorders, including asthma and COPD (discussed here )

Many different gastrointestinal disorders, such as bowel inflammation, cirrhosis, and pancreatitis (discussed here )

A wide range of skin condition: burns, varicose veins, acne, hair loss, ulcers, skin cancer, and many autoimmune dermatologic diseases (discussed here ).

Challenging infectious conditions, including chronic bacterial infections, herpes, and shingles (discussed here ).

Many aspects of cancer (e.g., many of cancer’s debilitating symptoms, making cancer treatments more potent, greatly reducing the toxicity of conventional therapies, and turning cancer cells back into normal cells), which I discussed here.

Since the evidence in those articles (along with one on how DMSO can be synergistically combined with pharmaceuticals and another on how DMSO combines with natural therapies) made a compelling case for the use of DMSO, many readers opted to start using it. Many of them, in turn, had remarkable improvements which caused them to recommend DMSO to their peers, and because of all those successes, a widespread interest in DMSO has now emerged.

On one hand, this has been quite surprising as the information has been widely available for decades, but (possibly due to it being impossible to profit off DMSO because of how little it costs) most are unaware this therapy existed, let alone what DMSO could do.

User DMSO Reports

AND WHY DOCTORS ARE TRAINED NOT TO BE CURIOUS

Because of DMSO’s high degree of efficacy, the moment A MidWestern Doc began his series of articles, he is being flooded with testimonials from readers of the remarkable improvements DMSO had and has created for them. Before long, he realized he was in a similar situation to what we all experienced throughout Fauci’s covid 19, Pharma censorship to sell their pills and shots.

The core strategies the ruling class always follows is to establish rigid hierarchical systems that have dominion over critical facets of society and then buy out the top of the pyramid, as that provides a relatively low-cost way to control the entire society. In the case of medicine, this has translated to having pharmaceutical compliant individuals (through industry funding and media complicity) be anointed as experts who reinforce the profitable orthodoxy alongside having medical journals only publish things which cater to the existing vested interests.

Because of this, things that are “controversial” (threatening vested interests) are rarely published in a “credible” medium, and as a result, anyone who tries to advocate for them is not listened to; instead, they are chastised for endorsing “unproven” and unscientific beliefs.

When the Fauci covid “vaccine” injections hit the market, most expected they would cause a significant number of chronic issues that would take years to be recognized—we all were immediately flooded with reports across the country of severe reactions of all types from the vaccine. Because of this, A MidWestern doc felt the need to log them. He knew injuries like these would never get published in medical journals. He wanted to have some type of proof that vaccine injuries were real, so in the future he could present accurate information to skeptical parties. He spent an inordinate amount of time interviewing those involved, compiling all of them and after unexpectedly gaining a Substack audience, published that log, went viral bec. his small sample accurately represented the pattern of vaccine injuries everyone was seeing around them and because more than a year into the Fauci vaccine rollout, no one had done anything similar—despite the massive demand for this type of information.

In the process of doing that, he had also received a lot of reports of individuals who appeared to be being injured by Fauci vaccine shedding—despite this being “impossible” based on the purported design of the vaccines. As the reports, like those for the covid vaccine injuries, were consistent in character (and like the vaccines many affected by shedding were understandably desperate for information on the topic) he decided to spend a year compiling thousands of those reports as he knew there would never be a journal willing to touch the subject. Following this, then produced a synthesis of that data which showed there were clear repeating patterns to mRNA shedding and provided the critical mechanisms to explain this seemingly inexplicable phenomenon. That, in turn, was an inordinate amount of work to do, but succeeded and made many realize shedding is a real risk of the mRNA technology—something which will be critical for opposing future attempts to inject the population with experimental gene therapies.

In the case of DMSO, as he started receiving all of these reports (at a time when he had essentially finished the shedding project), realized he had access to a unique dataset that had not previously been available. More importantly, because there were so many different things that DMSO could treat, a dataset like this would likely be the only place much of that therapeutic data could ever be compiled (as no one would ever get around to conducting studies on many of those uses—particularly since the current academic publishing climate is much more hostile to publishing unorthodox research now than it was fifty years ago).

So, over the last 13 months, one of his primary projects has been to compile all the reports received (which he did in the comments here), presently have 4,721 comments— 3,000 are unique stories of therapeutic benefit people have experienced. In turn, his plan is to eventually compile and synthesize all of that, but as doing that will take at least a month, held off until the end of the series.

Note: general sense from all the testimonials received is that between 80-90% of users have a positive response to using DMSO (extraordinary), lower rates (50%) seen for certain issues which are harder to correctly treat with DMSO, and give or take 0% success rates being seen for issues DMSO is not thought to treat.

Within those comments, while most of the reports received are consistent with what DMSO is recognized to do (e.g., rapidly eliminating debilitating pain nothing else had worked on), some were quite extraordinary and not expected to come across. For example, after he learned Murray, 75 year old , who’d been blind since birth had regained sight after using DMSO to treat a sinus issue.

Note: as fate had it, Murray lived about 3 hours away from Rebecca Cunningham, the Texas-based documentary film maker who cured her neighbor’s terminal COPD with nebulized DMSO, after which millions saw Dan’s COPD story.1,2 As DMSO changed her life, she is currently collecting other DMSO testimonials on her Rumble channel and kindly agreed to travel to Murray to film this. If you have a story to share and are ever passing through Wimberley or visiting the hill country in Texas, please reach out to her.

In compiling these reports, I was struck by how many were for the eyes, by how well DMSO worked across an extensive range of eye conditions, and by the fact that, in the majority of cases, it provided better results than could be expected from existing ophthalmology options.

Note: the only well-recognized ophthalmologic conditions he did not receive reports on were amblyopia, strabismus, diabetic retinopathy, keratitis, optic neuritis, retinal detachment, retinopathy of prematurity, chalazions, central retinal vein occlusion (although a reader’s branched retinal vein occlusion responded to DMSO), and eye cancers—many of which, shown in this article, existing data sources suggest do respond to DMSO.

Later, while translating the discoveries of the German community, their data matched that of the readers:

One of the first new adopters of DMSO (circa 2012), began successfully using highly diluted DMSO for eye treatments in his practice. This led to a network of practitioners using DMSO for eye health, accumulating substantial experience, and, in many cases, treating eye issues where the cause could not be determined. In general, there are a surprising number of successful reports using DMSO eye drops for a wide variety of eye symptoms and diseases. So many, in fact, that I now consider the DMSO eye solution an exceptional “eye care.” Many users (especially those with heavy screen time) apply DMSO preventively to maintain eye freshness, improve tear quality, and reduce night glare. Positive effects, including improved vision, better tear film, fresher eyes, and reduced night glare, are often reported after the first few applications, enhancing overall eye comfort and function—including in people whom ophthalmologists did not diagnose with any eye conditions. The positive effects are often reported after the first few applications, but I consider [low dose eye drops] a longer-term option. Due to the excellent diagnostic results and the complete absence of adverse effects from low dose drops (including results from ophthalmologists for a wide range of eye disorders) I increasingly view DMSO eye drops as a preventative measure, eye care for those with (still) healthy eyes, since modern life, particularly excessive screen time, places significant demands on our eyes.

Note: the above was extracted from an AI-generated summary of hundreds of hours of non-English lectures, then further condensed by A Mid Western doc and hence not a direct quote (but one that accurately represents the author’s statements).

While this might be difficult to believe, consider a parallel situation. Another umbrella remedy he has been deeply impressed by, ultraviolet blood irradiation (which has many similar therapeutic properties to DMSO), has a vast volume of literature demonstrating its clinical value—including for numerous immensely challenging to treat diseases. Yet, virtually none of the medical profession even knows this therapy exists.

For this reason, he is currently sorting through thousands of UVBI studies, including dozens of studies (many of which were conducted with hundreds of patients) which show UVBI treats a myriad of challenging ophthalmologic conditions such as:

blepharitis,1 keratitis,1 corneal inflammation,1 herpes zoster ophthalmicus,1 traumatic eye infection,1 uveitis,1,2,3,4,5 iridocyclitis,1,2 choroiditis,1 chorioretinopathy,1,2,3,4 choroidal and chorioretinal dystrophy,1,2 macular degeneration,1 retinitis pigmentosa,1,2 retinal contusion,1 retinal ischemia,1,2 retinal and fundus hemorrhages,1,2,3,4 retinal artery and vein occlusions,1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,15 diabetic retinopathy,1 ischemic optic neuropathy,1,2,3,4,5 optic neuritis,1,2,3 optic nerve atrophy (traumatic or inflammatory),1,2,3 encephalopathic vision loss1

Note: in this article, each superscipt number links to either a reader’s story or an applicable study—like the many he listed above (which the ophthalmology profession does not realize exists).

As such, the purpose of this article will be to highlight exactly how DMSO is transforming ophthalmology, along with the supporting data.

Note: the best review paper on DMSO’s uses in ophthalmology (which is an excellent resource to provide to physicians who are skeptical of using DMSO for the eyes) can be read here.

The History and Safety of DMSO

One of the major questions everyone has with DMSO is, “How could I never have heard of something that costs almost nothing and safely treats a broad swathe of ailments?”

For this reason, and to head off the inevitable attacks any off-patent therapy which threatens the pharmaceutical industry faces, two of the earliest articles he wrote in this series were written to explain that peculiar history.1,2 The abridged version of them is as follows:

DMSO is found throughout nature and is present in many fruits and vegetables. After being discovered in 1866, it was forgotten until the 1940s when an industrial need for more solvents led to it being re-examined. In the 1950s, one company that was the primary American producer of it (by extracting it from wood pulp) assigned one of its chemists (Herschler) to determine whether any other uses existed for the solvents they were producing.

Herschler eventually discovered DMSO could bring substances into the body (making it an ideal drug delivery option), and in 1961, reached out to a leading researcher at the local medical school, Dr. Stanley Jacob. Jacob, having recently learned it had just been discovered DMSO could be used as a cryopreservative (solving a major challenge in medicine), was receptive to Herschler. Jacob began experimenting and rapidly discovered DMSO had a number of remarkable therapeutic properties which transformed medicine, so before long, he decided to invest his entire career (and personal life) behind DMSO. Fortunately, once Jacob (an exceptionally selfless individual) used up his life savings to conduct the initial DMSO research, the Dean at his medical school decided to support him with additional funding and protect him from his hostile peers (which was an immense stroke of luck).

Before long, skeptical doctors in Oregon were gradually won over due to the incredible results DMSO produced, and pharmaceutical companies began making massive investments in DMSO. At this point, production of medical DMSO shifted entirely to synthetic sources, as it was not possible to achieve the high purity required for pharmaceuticals from wood-derived preparations, despite the slightly higher cost of the synthetic route.

Around this same time, the FDA just barely averted a national thalidomide disaster, and used the public attention around this to pass a 1962 law which gave them broad powers to police the production of medications in the United States.

In 1964, Jacob and pharmaceutical company representatives met with the FDA scientist who stopped thalidomide, who told them the FDA wanted to do everything possible to permit further testing of DMSO. However, she also shared, they were simultaneously worried about being overwhelmed by a large number of DMSO drug applications. Because of this, DMSO became the FDA’s test case to work out its new regulatory powers, and a variety of roadblocks were put in place against it.

Nonetheless, the remarkable trial results kept coming in, DMSO rapidly became the most demanded drug in America, and much of the public simply ignored the FDA’s requests to refrain from using a remedy which had not yet been proven safe or effective and started using DMSO themselves. In short, the FDA was eager to halt DMSO research. Then, on September 9th 1965, a woman taking numerous drugs including DMSO, with multiple allergic reactions to what she ingested eventually had a fatal anaphylactic reaction. In response, the FDA began cancelling existing drug investigation permits—despite the death never being linked to DMSO (nor anything similar having happened since).

Then in November, data emerged showing that very high doses of DMSO, far above those ever used, could change the refractive index in dogs eyes (effectively making them require glasses). At that point, the FDA banned all DMSO research in the United States and sent out a global telegram that DMSO could make you blind—despite no issues being observed in any of the 37,000 clinical trial participants (or the other 100,000 people using DMSO). In contrast, numerous commonly used drugs are known change the refractory index in humans.1,2,3,4

Note: this is why so many studies I’ve cited in this series were researched between 1961-1965 and not later.

The scientific and patient community understandably rebelled against this, at which point the FDA decided to wage a war of intimidation to assert its newfound powers and bring the medical community into compliance (which was ultimately successful and part of why researchers now rarely pursue unorthodox topics).

The scientific community fought back, and before long produced robust data showing that DMSO had no toxicity at all (e.g., in one 1975 study, prisoners had their entire body covered with DMSO gel daily for 90 days and then were subject to every test imaginable—with no toxicity being detected), along with hosting numerous symposiums showing promising DMSO research from around the world.

Note: around this time, DMSO eye drops came into use, and have been estimated to have now been used without issue by hundreds of thousands of people.

Sadly, for decades, the FDA refused to relent, and eventually numerous Congressional hearings were held (the first of which was immediately preceded by the 60 Minutes segment, as Mike Wallace wanted to draw national attention to the issue).

To defend their increasingly unpopular prohibition on DMSO, the FDA repeatedly claimed they would soon approve DMSO, and just needed “well controlled studies”—which by the FDA’s arbitrary standards were impossible to do with DMSO, as the rapidity with which it elicited improvements alongside the characteristic odor and skin irritation it created made it impossible to ever conduct blinded studies.

Note: the one approved use of DMSO (for interstitial cystitis) occurred shortly before the 1980 hearing, possibly to address criticisms that they were stonewalling DMSO.

Eventually, in response to outrage over the FDA raiding natural medicine suppliers at gunpoint, Congress passed the 1994 DSHEA Act which took away the FDA’s ability to regulate natural products (and hence DMSO), but sadly by this point, decades of prohibition had made DMSO largely forgotten. Following this, DMSO began being incorporated into a variety of pharmaceutical products as a “safe and inert” ingredient which facilitated the function of the active ingredients. While in tandem, extensive research continued to be conducted on its uses in medicine (with tens of thousands having now been published).

DMSO’s Toxicity

Most assessments showed DMSO was orders of magnitude safer than many commonly used therapeutic substances (e.g., its LD50 across species is approximately 20 g/kg, and cells exhibit no adverse effects from prolonged exposure until DMSO concentrations exceed 1%—which is effectively impossible to reach in the body as nearly a liter of DMSO would need to be drunk each day).

Note: as cells are quite sensitive to changes in their external environment, similar effects to those observed with 1% DMSO are seen for many other “safe” substances at far lower concentrations. However, these toxicities are typically not clinically relevant as pharmaceutical drugs rapidly dilute in the body, exposing tissues to minimal concentrations of them.

Similarly, on the FDA’s system for reporting adverse drug reactions (FAERS), since 1980, a minimal number of adverse events have been reported for DMSO (most of which were due to its characteristic side effects—odor or temporary irritation at the site of application).

Within the (extremely vague and incomplete) reports there, I have only been able to find three deaths potentially linked to DMSO—one in Germany from an overdose from a lot of oral DMSO, one from a fatal bladder hemorrhage after a DMSO combination was put into it, and one from an anaphylactic reaction (along with eight from IV DMSO where the other injected substances were not listed). In contrast, numerous commonly used drugs kill dozens of people each day.

To illustrate how rare adverse events are, in the last 13 months (where DMSO use increased significantly due to this series), only one adverse event was reported to the FDA specifically for DMSO—someone being upset that their cannabidiol (CBD) was combined with DMSO.

Likewise, within the reader reports he received, temporary skin irritation (due to using too high a DMSO concentration) and unwanted odors were by far the most commonly reported, along with a small number of temporary headaches, nausea, local potentially allergic reactions, or an existing rash worsening (rather than improving). To the best of my knowledge, only seven people have shared a significant response to me (e.g., from potentiating an anti-arrhythmic drug requiring a lower dose to be used, mixing DMSO with arnica they were allergic to, or DMSO mobilizing a known chronic toxicity within the body—resulting in their overall symptomatology worsening).

bris builds up and kills retinal cells. DMSO likely prevents this source of vision loss both by directly removing the debris from the retina and possibly also through increasing the activity of one of the enzymes used by RPE cells to break down debris.

Note: one subset of retinitis pigmentosa (comprising around 5% of cases) results from a genetic inability of the RPEs to properly clear waste products.