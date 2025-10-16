click image to watch my Del BigTree interview

or click here - its just 2 minutes

An Inconvenient Study click to watch

16 years of childhood vaccine data medical records the years 2000-2016 birth to teens, proved the CDC vaccine schedule makes vaccinated kids sicker more often, 57%. Unvaccinated kids have ZERO tics, zero growth and learning and speech issues, no ADHD, no brain and neurological issues.

Del Bigtree and ICAN just released their new feature film: “An Inconvenient Study.” Watch the video. Read the study. Spread the word. Here is the study

CDC FDA WHO NIAID, KAISER insurance HMO California and Henry Ford hospital hide this data from you. They do not want to lose their govt grant money (your taxes) example covid$ Henry Ford medical received $340,538,048 via CARES Act. Their data shows vaccinated children 6 x more ill. Either the mother took shots during or just before pregnancy or the child got them at birth and every 3 months. This study is 18,000 kids at one hospital under one insurance plan. Kaiser in California also holds this data. All insurance companies have the data.

MEET ENTREPRENEUR FOUNDER OF MALIBU FILM FESTIVAL DAVID KATZ

Malibu Film Festival established 1997 by entrepreneur founder (click here) David Katz joins Del to discuss why he chose to feature ‘An Inconvenient Study’ at the prestigious Directors Guild Theater in Hollywood. Katz says the festival’s culture is rebellious, with a mission to honor truth-telling filmmakers and spotlight bold, independent voices. David explains, in 1997, his film “You Ain’t Nothing in this Town” about his grandpa which was overlooked so he created his own festival. He says most in the film industry are sheep and are influenced by PharMafia. His love was fired from her job for not injecting into her arm, brain, organs, the mystery toxic Fauccine! AIR DATE: October 9, 2025 with Del BigTree.

MEET LARRY COOK

Hear my 2 min. interview with (click) Larry Cook, UnvacciantedChildren.com, since 2015 he teaches, “Vaccines do not work, do not lessen symptoms but they do destroy immune function. Vaccinated children get sick easier and for longer. Unvaccinated children become adults who have fully functioning immune systems.” Congressman Adam Schiff in 2019 got Larry censored then removed Nov 2020 from all social media when Senators, Mayors, Governors had to help sell the toxic Fauccine, Larry was removed from: FaceBook, Amazon, Youtube, Vimeo, Twitter, Tic Tok, GOFundMe, Mail chimp. Here is how to connect with Larry (click.)

THE HEALTHIEST CHILDREN IN AMERICA ALL HAVE ONE THING IN COMMON

The difference is so stark that one man said when he attended a Mennonite fundraiser, he saw a light in the eyes of children for the first time in decades. Teachers and Doctors notice this difference as well, the light is turned on in the unvaxxed kids, they look you in the eye, hold a conversation, are not awkward, don’t have learning and behavior issues in class, they can sit still to focus. They are more mature, calm.

The Mennonites don’t vaccinate.

Illness doesn’t hit everyone equally. Vaccines have different batches and ingredients. Severe vaccine injuries—encephalitis, seizures, SIDS sudden deaths—are easier to spot, especially when they happen within days of vaccination. But what about the subtle damage? The chronic fatigue, developmental delays, unexplained neurological symptoms, rashes, eczema, arthritis, POTS, calls to 911 breathing issues, need for glasses, short stature/stunted growth needing growth hormone, slanted smile/Bells Palsy (happened to my son due to Meningitis “Vaccine” at age 18, ear and lung infections, ear tube inserts. Most of this is listed in the child FDA inserts. Tinnitus is never listed. The health issues that add up over time may not be fully visible until years down the road. Science struggles to measure those issues, so they’re brushed aside as “anecdotal.”

That doesn’t mean they aren’t real.

Bombshell Vax vs. Unvax Study Finally Sees Light of Day — Results Are Demonic

Watch me interview Del BigTree at his film premiere HERE in 2 minutes

This study found exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold to 6X increase likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by asthma, atopic disease, eczema, autoimmune disease and neuro-developmental disorders

This suggests that in certain children, exposure by the mother during pregnancy or at birth to vaccination, may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these conditions.

18,468 consecutive subjects met eligibility criteria for the study, 1,957 had no exposure to vaccination, 16,511 received at least one vaccine during their enrollment in the plan with various levels of exposure.

There were no chronic health conditions associated with an increased risk in the unexposed group. The overall probability of being free of a chronic health condition at 10-years of follow up was 43% in the group exposed to vaccination and 83% in the unexposed group.

This study, to our knowledge, includes the largest cohort of children completely unexposed to vaccination, with observation in some subjects up to 18 years… PROOF HERE

IN CASE YOU STILL DOUBT VACCINES HARM - fda inserts

Here is Vitamin K given to every newborn in the hospital at birth. Click to read this Merck toxin, “fatalities” listed on page 1!!!!

Merck and GSK brand MMRV shots for measles and chicken pox teach us all shots shed spread in section 5.6, section 5.7 “this shot may not work” and section 6.2 page 10 can cause “autism” listed as 3 ways to damage baby brain or adult brain “dementia” “brain fog.” Page 1 warning “risk of seizure, thrombocytopenia (death).” Click here FDA insert by GSK.

VACCINE LAWYER AARON SIRI IN THE FILM

HOW VACCINES BECAME A RELIGION OF DECEPTION

Click image to see Aaron present data or click here .

Renowned medical freedom attorney (click Aaron Siri ) is no stranger to high-stakes battles. Click here to hear him present data - vaccines harm babies and teens 4 times times more asthma, 5 X more autoimmune, 6x more developmental and speech delay. No tics, no ADHD in unvaxxed kids. 57% of vaxxed kids have health issues. As a veteran of complex civil litigation, he’s taken on civil rights cases involving mandated medicine, class actions, government cover-ups. One of his most notable wins was forcing the release of the Pfizer covid shot documents the FDA wanted hidden for 75 years.

Siri, alongside Del Bigtree and the team at ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), new film centered on an Inconvenient Study — he revealed devastating vax vs. unvax results when it comes to long-term health outcomes and chronic disease

This data “should shock everyone.”

My kids and I Oct 12, 2025 joined health journalist, film producer (click to watch) Del Bigtree for his new film An Inconvenient Study, which follows Bigtree’s exchange since 2016 with Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Health in Detroit, a doctor who is super pro-vaccine. Del Bigtree was never vaccinated as a child, his mother American Indian decent, blood is pure and he is VERY focused on this task. He was one of the producers of the tv show The Doctors. He quit when they refused to show data that vaccinated kids are the sick ones.

FILM AND HOSPITAL DATA SUMMARY: Dr. Zervos, one of the leading infectious disease doctors in the country at Henry Ford Health, a respected medical center with one of USA’s largest patient databases, hid the data. When this hospital looked at over 18,000 children, they refused to publish the data, vaccinated kids are the sick ones who become sick adults, an expensive burden on insurance and our taxes.

In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, zero cases: ADHD, diabetes, autism, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, other psychological disorders.

It was 2016 when Dr. Zervos crossed paths with Del Bigtree, who urged him to take on something public health had avoided for years: THE STUDY comparing health outcomes of vaccinated vs unvaccinated babies, toddlers, children who become sick adults.

Dr. Zervos agreed, determined to find out if he would prove Bigtree and vaccine lawyer Aaron Siri wrong. At the time, he vowed, “Whatever the results, I vow I will publish.”

Both the buried study and the film are now available for you to see and to share.

Before diving into Zervos’s findings, the film laid out prior evidence raising serious issues on lack of vaccine safety. The main issue is that NOT ONE CHILD SHOT was tested against placebo!

We see on film a Dr. Peter Aaby. Once a vaccine believer, Dr. Aaby became a skeptic after discovering tetanus DTP vaccine he helped promote for African children led to 2.3 times higher mortality among vaccinated. Decades after launching DTP program in Guinea-Bissau, Dr. Aaby realized only half the children there had received the shot — giving him a perfect comparative study between vaccinated and unvaccinated.

The DTP vaccine did protect against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, yet led to more than twofold increase in overall mortality. The results stunned Aaby, who now speaks openly about what he discovered.

“It’s important to recognize, no routine vaccine was tested for overall effect on mortality in randomized trials before being introduced. I guess most of you think that we know what our vaccines are doing. We don’t,” Doctor Aaby now espouses.

The film then turned to pediatrician Dr. Paul Thomas, who had his license suspended after publishing this study. Here is my interview with Dr Paul Thomas, forced to retire by the medical board for sharing his 10 years of office data.

Dr. Thomas studied 3,324 children - unvaccinated babies, teens, kids had fewer doctor visits with better health outcomes. I called my own pediatrician, I suggest you do the same, the office manager said to me, “We are not researchers.”

Here is my interview, as you can also see in the BigTree film, the triplets who all have severe brain damage from one shot (pneumococcal at 9 months) you can hear the data from retired pediatrician Dr Paul Thomas HERE and if you want the full hour it is HERE. Here are the triplets brained damaged in one day by pneumococcal shot!

Dr Paul Thomas office data showed (click):

• Fever – 9.1× higher in vaccinated • Ear Pain – 3.4× higher

• Otitis Media (Ear Infections) – 2.9× higher • Conjunctivitis – 2.4× higher

• Eye Disorders (Other) – 1.8× higher • Asthma – 5.2× higher

• Allergic Rhinitis (Hay Fever) – 6.9× higher • Sinusitis – 4.3× higher

• Breathing Issues – 2.9× higher • Anemia – 5.5× higher

• Eczema – 4.5× higher • Urticaria (Hives) – 2.1× higher

• Dermatitis – 1.4× higher • Behavioral Issues – 4.1× higher

• Gastroenteritis – 4.7× higher • Weight/Eating Disorders – 2.5× higher

• Autism and ADHD – 0 cases in the unvaccinated group

(Data based on how often children visited the doctor for each condition)

Instead of investigating his findings, Oregon Medical Board suspended Dr. Thomas’s license days after his study was published.

This set the stage for the recurring problem behind the vax vs. unvax dilemma: these studies weren’t rejected for weak data — they were rejected because the data was unwelcome. PharMafia sponsors medical schools, medical journals, late night talk shows, all to create mafia-silence. Findings always dismissed.

That reality led Del Bigtree to recruit Dr. Marcus Zervos to run this study. Dr. Zervos was one of the leading infectious disease doctors in the country at Henry Ford Health, a respected medical center with one of USA’s largest patient databases.

Del Bigtree found Dr. Zervos, the perfect candidate to conduct a large-scale vax vs. unvax study that would track children over time. He told Dr. Zervos this was his opportunity to prove anti-vaxxers wrong — an angle that convinced him to take on the study.

Dr. Zervos agreed, study completed in 2020. As BigTree anticipated, the results were devastating for the vaccinated — but there was one major problem: Dr. Zervos chose not to publish the study. He said on hidden camera, “I am not a good person, I do not want to lose my job and my reputation.”

In 2022, Bigtree convinced Dr. Zervos to sit down and explain why. Knowing the importance of the moment, he recorded the conversation on hidden camera.

There, Dr. Zervos openly admitted on tape why he chose not to publish the data. He said bluntly, “Publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Here’s what the study revealed:

• Vaccinated children were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma.

• Three times higher risk for atopic diseases (like eczema).

• Six times higher risk for autoimmune disorders — a category that includes over 80 different diseases.

• 5.5 times higher risk for neuro-developmental disorders.

• 2.9 times more motor disabilities.

• 4.5 times more speech disorders.

• Three times more developmental delays.

• Six times more acute and chronic ear infections.

• In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were zero cases of ADHD, diabetes, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

• The study’s conclusion is devastating. It states: “In contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold INCREASE in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

The film also highlighted a revealing graph that mirrors national data showing 54% of American children have at least one chronic condition.

Vaccinated kids: 57% chance of developing a chronic disease in the first 10 years of life.

Unvaccinated kids: Only 17%.

In simpler terms, the study showed children who are vaccinated are more than three times more likely to have a chronic disease than unvaccinated children after a 10-year period. That’s a result Bigtree says, “should shock everyone.”

Read the study for yourself and watch the film at aninconvenientstudy.com

