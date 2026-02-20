BROKEN CELL WALL OF LACTOBACILLUS

If you have any questions, or would like to receive the exact protocol for prevention or recovery and to buy the lactobacillus pills, e-mail me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com. The primary active ingredient is cell-lysate fragments (not necessarily live bacteria) derived from the Lactobacillus rhamnosus DV strain.

the DV strain was originally isolated in Russia, then brought to the U.S. for testing and commercial production.

The mechanism: when the bacterial cells are lysed (i.e., broken apart), their cell wall fragments (peptidoglycans, lipopolysaccharides, DNA fragments) become available to interact with the immune system. Longdom+1

It’s marketed as an immune-support/immune-modulation supplement rather than a standard live-culture probiotic, contains dry fermental cell lysate and DNA fragments of the probiotic strain Lactobacillus rhamnosus (DV Strain).

I get this to you at a HUGE discount, email me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

I send it to you at a deep discount and explain for which dis-ease how to dose it:

Who is Dr. Liubov S. Sichel?

Stellar’s probiotic del-Pro has Lactobacillus plantarum LM – a potent multifunctional strain; probiotic del-Pro was used by children with autism with positive results; del-Immune V was tested in clinical conditions for food allergy, asthma, multiple metabolic dysfunctions, including T2D and colorectal cancer, with positive outcomes.

Dementia or Alzheimer’s del-Immune daily, which has a capsule with 25 mg, your patients as a doctor need only 250 mg a day – 5 capsules in the morning and 5 in the late afternoon.

Much better to use Del-Immune Defense, which has a capsule with 100 mg Del-Immune. In this situation, each client/patient will need to use only one capsule in the morning and another capsule in the late afternoon.

cancer

Del-Immune is helpful, especially in the initial stages. At the beginning, I suggest using two capsules of del-Immune Defense -one in the morning and the second in the late afternoon, better before breakfast, and before the evening meal, supporting specialized cancer treatments. Because del-Immune is an adjunctive agent, helping with side effects and increasing efficacy of the special treatments, Del-Immune could help improve the quality of life and, hopefully, slow the process. For this client or patient, it is better to use Del-Immune Defense 2-3 capsules a day, using 25 mg Del-Immune Daily. Del-Immune Daily is perfect for daily health maintenance and some viral infections.

hypothyroid issuse, glacoma, arthtitis...bloating

use 2 capsules of Del-Immune Daily in the morning and 2 late afternoon

Retinitis pigmentosa an Ashkenazi Jewish genetic issue

Retinitis pigmentosa is often an Ashkenazi Jewish genetic issue, heavy vaccination could provoke faster progression.

del-Immune will help with decreasing all types of inflammation and potential infections, including viral infections. ‘We have no experience with cases like this, but I used del-Immune after my three retinal detachment surgeries without complications.’ says Dr Sichel

Give a gift subscription

HIATAL HERNIA CAUSING THROAT ULCERS

DELL-IMMUNE V DAILY 2 capsules morning and 2 late afternoon.

Here are more options to support the cancer fight cancer, etc

On the Real Causes of Cancer? I Am In Total Agreement with Dr Robert E. Wilner MD, PhD said it plainly and he was right. Cancer is not caused by a “mysterious immune failure” or some random strike of fate. It is caused by the constant insults we inflict on the body through lifestyle, mostly all vaccines stress, toxins, chemicals, radiation, pollution, pharmaceuticals, processed food, and the brutal modern environment we’ve been conditioned to accept as “normal.” Read the FDA insert for Gadolinium by General Electric - a doctor will inject into your spine to see inside your body, using MRI. Read FDA inserts for the birth Vitamin K toxins and HepB shots for newborn which list side effects, “MS, Lupus, alopecia, flu, infection, tinnitus, leukemia, cancer, CJD Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, encephalitis/autism.”

Also look at the history of chemo, it is war-time mustard gas, in fact, nitrogen mustard, the compound used to make mustard gas. Because of the war, the very first patient they called “J.D.” his treatment was a secret and it was referred to in his records only as “substance X.” Read more here.



Wilner argued, long before it was fashionable, cancer arises when the body’s delicate balance is disrupted, when the terrain becomes poisoned, when the cells are pushed into abnormal behavior by chronic metabolic stress. He made it clear our body’s survival depends on its ability to adapt to its environment, and when that environment becomes toxic, the body pays the price. We are here, decades later, modern medicine still pretending it doesn’t know. Still ignoring what this doctor had the courage to say. I mostly blame “vaccine” chemicals we inject and also the mercury in dental fillings and the screws and staples left in our body which can harm us with the heavy metals.



Wilner exposed something deeper:

Modern oncology has become so dogmatic, rigid, and commercially captured, that any therapy which strengthens the body, detoxifies it, or normalizes cellular metabolism is dismissed, unless it can be patented, monetized, and squeezed into a double-blind trial designed to favor drugs.



He warned we have entire populations who never develop certain cancers simply because their lifestyles, diets, and environments do not place the same toxic strain on the body. That alone should tell us everything. But the establishment doesn’t want to hear it. In the UK, The 1939 Cancer Act, a legislative gag order that prevents anyone from publicly offering alternatives outside chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. Not because those treatments “save lives,” but because they protected the most profitable industry on Earth. Billions are generated every year from sickness and that money depends on people never learning what Wilner laid out so clearly.

Get 8% off a group subscription





Dr Wilner dared to write what I will repeat today; Cancer is not an enemy invading from outside.

It is a biological response to a poisoned internal environment.



And instead of addressing the causes, the toxins, mostly vaccines, the stress, the malnutrition, the pharmaceuticals, the chemicals, the radiation, modern medicine doubles down on suppression, toxicity, and silence. So let me say this plainly:



I agree with Dr Robert E. Wilner.

Cancer is created by the environment we live in, the food we eat, the toxins we absorb, and the stress we endure and not by a lack of drugs.

And until people reclaim their right to seek real healing, without threats, censorship, or Acts of Parliament, nothing will change. I will not stop speaking this truth.



Contact me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

Doctor Andrew Wakefield was attacked for stumbling upon the potential answer to recovery from autism - the gut. We now feel the same about cancer. Staying cancer free lies in our immune system, specifically Lymphocytes, Natural Killer Cells and macrophages, by remaining intact and viable. Shortly after Wakefield published his findings, character assassins by PharMafia strongly condemned Wakefield’s study. Brian Deer, a journalist, started vitriol with Lancet, jumped to The British Medical Journal, teamed up with a sympathizer, Fiona Godlee, editor of the journal. Fiona has been paid by PharMafia to attack anyone who helps autism. Others joined in and were believed to the point that Wakefield was stripped of his medical license, he eventually moved to the U.S. In 2011, Wakefield fought back, suing The British Medical Journal. Prosecutors discovered these 2 defendants used the same tactics as those they had accused Wakefield of using: fraud of altering the data of the study to suit their agenda and of getting other well-known researchers to devise phony studies. It was discovered both Godlee and Deer had ties to the pharmaceutical industry, most importantly to Merck, the maker of the MMR vaccine. But Deer never quit. He made an appearance on CNN with Anderson Cooper, in CNN’s early days and spread his misleading rhetoric. We no longer hear from Deer, but he is replaced by a very powerful “anti-antivaccer attacker,” Dr. Paul Offit, Director of Vaccine Education Center and Professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia and Professor of Vaccinology at Perelman School of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania. The list of awards he has received is nearly a full page long. He has many publications, including a book about the danger to others from children who do not get their vaccines because of parents who believe they cause harm. Some say, “Dr. Offit never met a vaccine he didn’t like.” A very impressive figure except for one caveat: he has close financial ties with the pharmaceutical industry, including Merck. The total involvement is in the tens of millions.

Andrew Wakefield, MB.BS., was an early proponent of gut health being dependent on being colonized with beneficial bacterial that quell what he called “the leaky gut syndrome’, in which intact antigens from the gut can sneak into the blood stream. From many studies and Doctor Sabine Hazan, gastroenterologist, touting the value of a healthy biome, we can see in hindsight his theory’s validity. He also noted an association of some of his gastroenterology patients who received the Mumps, Measles, Rubella, Chicken Pox vaccine (MMR-V) with the development of autism (or what we now would call autism spectrum disorder). On the basis of studying only 12, mostly family member children, and realizing it was not a double-blinded study with a large number of subjects, his study was published in 1998 in Lancet, a widely-cited British medical journal. Meanwhile two other reputable researchers published similar studies with the similar conclusions. Initially, Wakefield was more concerned about giving the multiple antigen, MMR, to infants with both an immature immune system and an immature nervous system, than just the single measles component. Many pediatricians felt the same way and urged doctors to attempt to administer the three component vaccines one at a time. If this could not be done, then, the public was advised, postpone administrating the MMR vaccine well beyond the U.S. time of 15 months of age. Several countries favorably changed their policies in this manner. Later, Dr. Wakefield found a strain of measles virus in the vaccine that caused severe irritable bowel syndrome and may have contributed to autism. Many other articles, published before and after Wakefield’s 1998 study, have suggested that abnormalities of the microbiome in the gut often occur in children with autism. Here is the great Doc Wakefield:

The great Gastroenterologist (here is her study) Sabine Hazan who I have been friends with 20 years, shared her case report, a novel therapy for patients with severe autism spectrum disorder (ASD), 19, male with ASD, not responding to standard treatment, received fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) using donor material from his typically developing female sibling. The patient’s ASD symptoms experienced marked improvements in microbiome diversity and composition over the year and a half period that followed the FMT procedure. Additionally, the patient who was previously nonverbal said his first two words, experienced a reduction in aggression 1-month post-FMT:

MEET THE CREATOR OF THIS TINY UKRAINE PILL

I told my colleague Cathey Painter this pill she has known about many years, also assists deadly cancers. She was lucky enough to be granted one on one time with the creator of this tiny pill, piece of a latcobacillus found to prevent cancer in a town of nearly 100,000 were unaffected in the 1986 Chernoble nuclear explosion.

“The brilliant microbiologist Liubov S. Sichel Phd shared with me her in depth knowledge of the importance of boosting the immune system for prevention and recovery. From Dr. Sichel I learned that this is not just for helping in the fight of cancer, it can help with Type II Diabetes, Autism, Asthma, NAFLD, Memory issues and overall health in general.

Who is Dr. Liubov S. Sichel?

Dr. Liubov Shynkarenko Sichel is a renowned Ukrainian microbiologist, co-founder, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), CEO of Stellar Biotics LLC, where she led the development of this groundbreaking immune-boosting supplement based on probiotic cell fragments. With over 30 years of global experience, she has received numerous awards for her pioneering research in microbiology, including a Medal of Honor for her work on genetically engineered human interferon in the USSR. Dr. Sichel’s distinguished career includes over 180 peer-reviewed publications, 36 patents, and significant contributions to biotherapeutic technology, making her an influential leader in the fields of probiotics, immunology, and nutraceutical science.​

If you have any questions, or would like to receive the exact protocol for prevention or recovery and to buy the pills please e-mail me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

Here are. more options to fight cancer, etc

Dr. Liubov Sichel’s top three research contributions are:

Development this probiotic lysate: She pioneered the formulation and clinical implementation this breakthrough probiotic lysate that utilizes cell fragment technology to provide rapid and potent immune modulation, protection against a wide range of pathogens, and adjunctive support in cancer therapy and metabolic disorders. Her work established these tiny pills as one of the first metabiotic-based therapeutics with proven efficacy for both acute and chronic conditions, such as allergies, asthma, gastrointestinal and skin disorders.

HERE IS MY COLLEAGUE WHO INTERVIEWED DR. SICHEL

METABIOTIC

Metabiosis, a biological dependence where one organism’s survival is dependent on another’s favorable influence on the environment, or metabolites, which are substances produced by the vital activity of bacteria that are used in some dietary supplements to promote a healthy gut microbiome.

​Muramyl peptide and metabiotic research: Dr. Sichel advanced the understanding and applications of muramyl peptides (bacterial cell wall fragments) as biotherapeutic agents. Her research defined muramyl pentapeptides as critical immune modulators, capable of boosting natural killer (NK) cell activity, supporting bone marrow recovery after chemotherapy, and providing protection against radiation and infection. She also clarified the difference between prebiotics, probiotics, postbiotics, and metabiotics in immune health and chronic disease management. ​

Innovation in probiotic cell fragment and postbiotic definitions: Sichel was instrumental in setting standards for the classification and use of non-viable probiotic derivatives—metabiotics and postbiotics—in microbiology and clinical immunology. Her work identified specific active molecules (cell surface proteins, teichoic acids, DNA motifs) released by lysed probiotic cells and demonstrated their direct contact with immune cell receptors, thus changing how immune therapies and functional foods are formulated and understood.

These foundational contributions make Dr. Sichel a leading figure in translational microbiology, immunomodulation, and biotherapeutic innovation

The information in this post is for educational purposes only, and is not meant to treat, cure or diagnose.

I Learned About These Small Pills from This Man

Doctor Pierre Kory wrote about my friend who is 85 and worked under President Ronald Reagan HERE. My friend is a retired applied scientist whose career accomplishments led him to acquire high level security clearances during the latter half of the 20th century. This account by Dr Kory is the result of over two months of interviews, research, and editing with this source. This version includes all the information he was comfortable with me publishing (I suspect he knows a lot more). Although little of his account can be verified via documentation (because nearly all is classified), I believe you will find it credible and accurately detailed.

What exactly are these tiny pills?

It is a clinically researched metabiotic supplement derived from Lactobacillus rhamnosus from the dried and fermented foods in Ukraine that offers immediate, broad-spectrum immune support while promoting gut health. This breakthrough product acts quickly, modulates immune responses, and uniquely benefits cancer patients by supporting their immune systems during treatment and recovery.​

How do the pills Work?

The pills are not a traditional probiotic; it is a lysate (cell fragment) preparation containing bioactive molecules like muramyl peptides and DNA motifs from its unique bacterial strain. These fragments interact directly with immune system receptors in the gut, triggering the production and activation of key immune cells, including:

Macrophages

T and B lymphocytes

Natural killer (NK) cells

This rapid activation of immune modulator cells leads to increased production of interferons (especially IFN-γ), TNF-α, and immunoglobulins, which are critical for combating viruses, bacteria, allergens, and even tumor cells.

Proven Health Benefits

Strengthens Immune System: Clinical studies show Del-Immune V increases NK cell activity, macrophage phagocytosis, and immunoglobulin A, vital for anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal defense.

​​Reduces Inflammation and Allergies: Helps balance immune responses to keep inflammation and allergies under control while optimizing gut defenses.​

​ Improves Gut Health: Promotes growth of beneficial microbiota (Bifidobacteria, Lactobacilli) and suppresses pathogens, aiding digestion and strengthening mucosal immunity.

Safe and Well-Tolerated: Demonstrated safety in both pediatric and adult populations, with no adverse allergic reactions or side effects in clinical trials.

Benefits for Cancer Patients

Immune Restoration: Boosts natural killer cell activity and encourages production of protective cytokines, which are often suppressed in cancer patients.

​ Reduces Chemotherapy Toxicity: Can increase the effectiveness of cancer treatment while decreasing side effects, supporting white blood cell production and helping patients complete therapy cycles without interruptions.

Supports Recovery: May accelerate post-surgical healing and shield against secondary infections by stabilizing and protecting immune functions.

​​The full line of Dr. Sichel’s immune products are made and manufactured in the United States and available to customers world-wide. Dr. Sichel continues to collaborate on scientific and clinical research with companies and universities in the United States, Canada, Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Poland to support the development of new formulations that combine del-IMMUNE V with other recognized and innovative therapeutics.

To learn more about the produce and clinical trials being performed click here.

My Personal Recommendation

Anyone who is interested in a strong immune system will benefit from Del Immune V. Yes I personally take Del Immune V on a daily basis.

A strong immune system can help slow down aging, help support prevention and is required for recovery from all chronic and serious health issues.

Del Immune V comes in a tiny capsule form making it extremely simple to implement, and because it is an over the counter supplement it is available to everyone. Del Immune V will not interfere or interact with any medical treatment or medication, in fact studies show it can make treatments more successful.

Del Immune V is a foundational tool I recommend to every cancer patient as well as those suffering from other chronic health issues.

If you would like to experience the benefits of Del Immune V, click here.

If you have any questions, or would like to receive the exact protocol for prevention or recovery please e-mail me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

My Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

NOTE: If you place an order with me for the Del Immune V I earn a commission. The first bottle I add my Master Herbalist The information in this post is for educational purposes only, and is not meant to treat, cure or diagnose.

WHAT ELSE TO BUY?

ONE - Link here for discounted chlorine dioxide nose spray. Buy Chlorine Dioxide here to remove (click HERE to buy) chemicals , mold, fungus, virus, bacteria, heavy metals, some parasites from your body. Nose spray to protect yourself as you travel.

TWO - USING REDOX MOLECULES MAY HELP HEAL COVID VACCINE DAMAGE

REDOX MOLECULES may reduce parasites

I have seen mind-blowing reversals in health, no matter what the issue may be, there is a lot of health information that is being quietly ignored and even censored. This is why I call Asea’s Redox molecule supplement the most powerful health and wellness tool I have ever come across.

Share Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter

Here is the link to buy REDOX ASEA click here use the “contact” button to ask me questions. It is a foundational protocol in my Master Herbalist practice when it comes to maintaining optimal health or regaining optimal health.

Again, knowledge is everything when it comes to your health and this is crucial information.

Today I share a 6 minute video presentation from Hunter Dean, the Senior Vice President of Production and Research and Development at Asea Global.

Asea Global has a 6 minute video, find here. If you know of someone that has a child on the spectrum which includes ADD, ADHD, Tourettes, Tics, OCD, speech issues, and more, please let them know about Redox Molecules. Buy REDOX by ASEA, a clear liquid to add redox back into your cells HERE to order and here is Cathey Painter (click), she explains the benefits of REDOX. Redox signaling molecules, 1998 Nobel prize to Ignarro, Furchgott, Murad discovery of nitric oxide as a signaling molecule in the cardiovascular system. When you turn 50 your face changed, you lost half your REDOX, now you can get it back.

THREE - Buy Zeolite mouth spray to help autism and yourself to remove heavy metals, molds we are all exposed to in foods, fish, pork, pharma, cologne, lotions, pills and more click here for $50 off - $13.83 free shipping. ZEOLITE HEAVY METAL DETOX. Link asks you to set up auto ship, cancel anytime but why not try few months. Here is the link to see the miracles of Zeolite helping to heal autistic kids and helps us adults too!

Watch my interview here Dr Kory on how your water needs minerals added back in

BEGIN WITH HEALING MINERALS BY LISA&DR PIERRE KORY

How stripped-down water (reverse osmosis and distilled) can quietly drive a wide range of detrimental health effects.

Introduce Yourself to a New Trace Mineral Supplement

BONUS INFO

HERE IS THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE method to fight death by CANCER, PROTOCOL, 3 YEARS RESEARCH! Click here for Randy’s protocol updated every 5 min with links to buy what you need.

My friend/client was told January 2025 he would die in 3 months. This is the above protocol I used plus a Ukraine pill that stops stage 4 cancer as shown to the FDA. I do not share this info and pill with anyone but clients who need my help, as I must protect this knowledge, so ask me for the 1000 tiny pills GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com