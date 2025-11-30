PFIZER MODERNA SWITCHED FORMULA ADDED DEADLY INGREDIENTS

FOR EUA EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION

MY FRIEND SHANNA LOST DAUGHTER “AUBRYNN” 17

Aubrynn fought to stay alive as her mom and dad, my friend Shanna Pelton and Anthony Grundy, along side Aubrynn’s step dad, Adam Carroll, fought for her life. Watch here her mother Shanna.

11 second video of AUBRYNN here in the hospital - GONE IN 39 DAYS

Page 1 moderna pfizer fda insert - heart can swell to double in size read here yourself

“My daughter Aubrynn was 17 years old. (story on her Facebook). She was awarded a school trip July 9 to July 22nd 2021, it was mandatory she was “vaccinated.” Aubrynn was the only one vaccinated in our household, we begged her not to do it. She was vaccinated June 7 and June 28, 2022, left for her trip July 9, on July 18 text me she was sick. We drove from Michigan to New York to pick her up at the border of Niagara Falls in Toronto, drove home July 19 for son age 3 birthday. We celebrated, Aubrynn had soup, went to bed, July 20 I took her to urgent care where we sat in the waiting room for four hours, till she sat up and said, “Did they call me back yet?” as she collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, flown to Children’s Hospital, ECMO machine, treated with fentanyl, Remdesivir, in jeopardy all her limbs amputated due to lack of blood flow, limbs went black, we couldn’t amputate due to blood thinners, infection, kidneys shut down. We had to shut down the machine August 6, 2021.

As a former Merck pharmaceutical representative, now a trained Master Herbalist, I help individuals explore natural, research-supported approaches to improving overall health and quality of life. My focus is empowering clients with clear, practical guidance and evidence-informed strategies that support the body holistically — especially for those navigating complex or chronic conditions. I help you reveal the healing methods Pharma has worked hard to censor.

CLICK TO WATCH MY DEDICATION TEENS KILLED BY FAUCI SHOTS

YOUTUBE DESTROYED LIVES, RUMBLE IS FREEDOM no CENSORSHIP

PEDIATRICIANS DESTROY LIVES - TRIPLETS BRAIN DAMAGED

Hope you will get Rumble app here YouTube&Google remove stories from baby teen vax injury and the covid shot damage and deaths, yet allows voices ONLY from the covid injured! I had to move to Rumble, click here to see the story of triplets damaged by just one penumococcal shot, parents Brenda, David McDowell. Seven years after that horrific day of triple autism, they found out that vaccine lot was contaminated. It was recalled for “sterilization issues” a couple weeks later, as it already killed a two year old, but that was hidden from the public.My YouTube videos have gotten taken down and I got a strike! Please hit follow on Rumble to fight censors.

MY FRIEND ERNEST LOST SON “JUNIOR” 5 DAYS AFTER JUST 1 PFIZER - HEART SWOLLEN DOUBLE SIZE - AGE 16

Ernest is also vaccine injured, heart and limbs failing, most days he uses a cane to walk, lost 40 pounds. Ernest travels the USA with his truck to give his son and the vaccine injured their voices back. Ernest weighed 185, after 2 shots now 145! Moderna March 2021, second shot May 2021, when he did not know the cause of his son’s heart attack! Ernest burned his vaccine card.

Ernest is running out of money due to severe vaccine injury and traveling the country to save babies and teens. He has been followed to his home, threatened on a plane and ominous phone calls. Our government, Fauci and Pharma do not want you to share the truth.

Enlarged hearts are a known side effect of Pfizer Moderna Jnj Astra shots led by Fauci. October 2020 FDA meeting they listed all pre-known side effects. The FDA inserts page 1 call this injury and death “myocarditis” as the Myocarditis Foundation says, is caused by inflammation that weakens the heart, causes swelling, creates scar tissue that forces the heart to work harder. Daddy Ernest Ramirez said his son played baseball and was in good health, but an autopsy revealed his son’s heart was abnormally large after Pfizer—about double that of a teenager his age.“ A typical heart for a boy this age would be less than 250 grams,” said Dr. Peter McCullough, Dallas physician. “In this case it was more than 500 grams.” Ernest says, “I love the hell out of my country but I do not trust my government anymore,” and he says Attorney General Ken Paxton got $41.5 million settlement with Pfizer and Tris Pharma for allegedly providing adulterated pharmaceutical drugs to Texas children in violation of the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act (“THFPA”).

In November 2023, Attorney General Paxton sued Pfizer and Tris Pharma, alleging knowingly provided ADHD medication Quillivant XR to children on Medicaid despite the drug’s pattern of failing quality control tests due to flawed manufacturing practices. The lawsuit alleged from 2012 to 2018, Pfizer and Tris altered the drug’s testing method in violation of federal and state laws to ensure Quillivant satisfied regulatory hurdles and could continue to be sold.

Jean William (28) First seizure Jan 2022, Death Jan 22 2025

My friend Diane Carriere son’s wedding was July 17 2023. Jean born July 8 1996. dedication I made for my friend his mother here on my instagram. “My son Jean William got all 3 shots: Pfizer, Moderna, Astra. Died of epilepsy, dysbiosis, Jan 2025, first seizure Jan 2022 due to lack of nutrition/dysbosis. He trusted Fauci, Canada, Justin Trudeau, the media, his doctors (who never read the fda insert), and his government. He took shots to travel for his honeymoon with Lisa. I love her. Together we will never forget.” — Mommy Diane Carriere

Caitlin Gotze was 23 and a Racing Foreman. Fit, strong, healthy and vibrant. She became very ill after her second Pfizer jab, died at her work, in her car, on 17th November 2021. Help her family fight for truth and justice.

“My life ended the day my fit healthy daughter died from the vaccine. Nothing could have prepared me for the cruelty of those I considered friends.”

Caitlin Gotze (23) Racing Foreman Heart Double in Size

Pfizer dose: September 6, 2021, Sept 28, 2021, Date of death: Nov 17, 2021. Caitlin died in her car at work, forensic pathology proved her heart swelled, myocarditis, but her coroner’s death certificate LIED, listed asthma as the cause, despite no history of asthma! From her Mother Raelene Kennedy, “The hospital didn’t do a spirometry test, no test for lung function, any test for asthma, no medical history of asthma. They didn’t look at other causes, didn’t do ECG, no d-dimer, no troponin. She’d told everyone the second jab made her really sick, face/body swollen, employer basically called her a liar, YET hospital tested for (and excluded) covid, hospital diagnosed acute asthma attack, treated with mass doses of ventolin. 16 puffs every half hour, discharged her, even whilst she couldn’t breathe, was tachycardic, negative covid, they made her wear a mask. Three days later she was dead.

I found this photo in a mask at ER on her phone, she was apologizing to her friends for leaving them, while they went out clubbing without her. The same friends 3 weeks later told me “Caitlin would be happy to have died for the Greater Good,” haven’t spoken to me nor her brother’s since. Given that her autopsy shows vaccine induced myocarditis in her heart tissue, heart almost double it’s normal size, Coroner conveyed to me on day 7 after my girl died, after she had been cut up, no asthma in her lungs but her heart was enlarged, after 6 month of pathology, cause of death would be UNDETERMINED by the local authorities who cannot admit the bad batches are murdering kids and adults.”

EVERY WEEK FUNDRAISE PAGES TEENS DIE PFIZER MODERNA JNJ SWOLLEN HEART

Every week on FB and GoFundMe

TRISTA MARTIN (18) TOOK 2 PFIZER WITHOUT TELLING PARENTS

Born March 25, 2004 , Pfizer July 20 and Oct 28 of 2022. Died 12 DAYS AFTER PFIZER Nov 9 2022. Click to support her family and learn more.

SEAN HARTMAN (17) CANADA FORCED TO TAKE ONE PFIZER TO PLAY HOCKEY

Sean was 17, click to support his father and learn more here. Birth: January 31, 2004, Pfizer shot: August 25, 2021, Date of death: September 27, 2021

HEART SWOLLEN George Watts Jr (24)

First dose Aug. 27, 2021, second dose Sept. 17, 2021, death Oct 27, 2021. George was a college student who died from complications of Fauci’s vaccine-induced myocarditis. Watts believed he was getting Pfizer’s fully licensed Comirnaty vaccine, but instead received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine authorized for emergency use. Watts was a student at SUNY Corning Community College in Corning, New York, in the summer of 2021, when the school mandated (read his story click) the toxic mystery shot with no FDA insert, for all students attending fall classes, serious neurological side effects, along with a sinus infection, after the second dose. He was treated with antibiotics, but his health continued to decline, medical examiner ruled George’s death, “complications of cov19vaccine-related myocarditis,” death certificate also listed “covid 19 vaccine-related myocarditis: as the sole immediate cause of death.

Oops! FDA Accidentally Reveals List of covid Vaccine Side Effects

Including swollen-heart-myocarditis, Autoimmune Disease & Death October 2020 yet still released this snake into arms, hearts, lungs, organs, joints, around the globe leading to menstrual changes, cancers, arthritis, ALS, MS, macular degeneration, Guillain-Barré paralyzed syndrome (GBS)!

Meeting came as the FDA was considering granting emergency use authorization to Pfizer and Biontech’s experimental jab. Despite the long list of known possible side effects, the FDA later granted Pfizer emergency use authorization on December 11, 2020, 2 months after the meeting.

During same meeting, a similar list of adverse reactions also appeared briefly during deputy director of the Immunization Safety Office CDC Tom Shimabukuro’s presentation, click here skip to 2:06:29.

Take time to report your side effects or deaths of your child or spouse since 2021 using CDC VAERS Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System here: click

Take a moment to review your covid vaccine batch number to find deaths and debilitation, disabled https://www.medalerts.org/index.php

Here is FDA on 10/22/20 (2:33:40 time stamp) from YouTube FDA channel to view covid vaccine approval meeting, known side effects of MRNA shots they knew can lead to: skin cancers on face or body, myocarditis, stroke, sepsis, shingles, kidney failure, anxiety due to gut issues, breast implant infection/failure, ALS, brain fog, dementia, MS, neuropathy, tinnitus, sudden death, heart attac,k macular degeneration and other eye issues, early death, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), pericarditis, arthritis, menstrual and fertility changes, asthma, severe-tinnitus-suicide, cancer, lymphoma, leukemia, and cancer coming out of remission within 1-5 years.

Watch here FDA Vaccine Advisory meeting Oct 22, 2020 skip to timestamp 2:33, then consider seeking legal consult:

You may also review the white house document which reveals Dr Fauci created this virus in Wuhan to sell a vaccine click here https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/?fbclid=IwQ0xDSwNgwRZleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHkbSCVCAT9FJj0EZoq57PPNn3LJh7HBzPhzy1e44US2xproM5z9X5UEaU_WU_aem_9ZIOvTo_Y7YncLDse0EKrQ

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us…

~ A Tale of Two Cities

HERE IS THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE method to fight death by CANCER, PROTOCOL 3 YEARS RESEARCH!

Click here for Randy’s protocol updated every 5 min with links to buy what you need. My client got Pfizer cancer from 2 shots in 2021, in his brain, brain stem, prostate, non-small cell lung. Jan. 2025 he was told “3 months left to live.” Yet he chose chemo, Ketruda, gamma knife. March 4 he began my protocol with a Ukraine gut pill that stops deadly cancer. October 28 2025 scans SHOCKED HIS DOCTORS, all of his cancer is gone! NED, no evidence of disease. The tiny pills are 50 cents per pill for 1000 the first time, I add my research Master Herbalist fee, second time is 35 cents a pill, discounted to less than you can find online.

MOSTLY I SUGGEST TO CLIENTS: CHLORINE DIOXIDE, DMSO AND A PIECE OF UKRAINE LACTO WITH STUDIES how it healed 300 stage 4 cancer (ask me for this), chemo or no chemo, to STOP STAGE 4 CANCER AND OTHER DIS-EASE. Contact me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com

CHLORINE DIOXIDE IS “THE UNIVERSAL ANTIDOTE” TO HEAL MOST ILLNESS, as well as DMSO.

