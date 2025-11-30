Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter

Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TINYDANCER's avatar
TINYDANCER
7d

And yet nobody has been held accountable for the atrocities committed!

Not only did Pfizer and Moderna along with our government and our media murder people so did hospitals.

And not one person has been held accountable! Now we have thousands or millions of people dead or disabled because of a poison that should’ve never been approved.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Amalya at GrowthFactor.org
Eccentrik's avatar
Eccentrik
7d

"long COVID" was an extremely effective tactic to cover for injuries caused by the nanoweapon injections

notice how they keep broadening its effects too. now it encompasses basically everything from common cold symptoms to life-threatening heart conditions. that way, they can blame deaths on "long COVID" as well

and of course, you have studies that don't even FACTOR in how many jabs people with serious "long COVID" have taken... :/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Amalya · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture