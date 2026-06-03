see below, benefits of Berberine

Berberine: Origins, History, Traditional Uses, and Modern Health Claims

Berberine is a naturally occurring yellow alkaloid compound found in a few plants that have been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. In just a few decades, berberine has gained attention for its potential effects on blood sugar control, weight management, heart health, inflammation, and even cancer research. Pharma will never do a large human clinical trial, so you will have to use it yourself and seek people online that use it. I use it once a day to before every meal and often not at all. It curbs my sugar cravings like Ozempic, with no risk of cancer and face muscle death.

What Is Berberine?

Berberine is a bitter-tasting, bright yellow plant compound belonging to a class of chemicals known as isoquinoline alkaloids. Plants naturally produce berberine as part of their defense system against microbes, insects, and environmental stress.

Berberine is not manufactured by humans in nature. Instead, it is made inside certain plants through complex biochemical pathways involving amino acids such as tyrosine.

Which Plants Contain Berberine?

Berberine is found in the roots, bark, stems, and rhizomes of several medicinal plants, including:

Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis)

Barberry (Berberis vulgaris)

Oregon Grape (Mahonia aquifolium)

Tree Turmeric (Berberis aristata)

Chinese Goldthread (Coptis chinensis)

Phellodendron species (cork tree bark)

The highest concentrations are usually found in roots and bark rather than leaves.

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Traditional Chinese Medicine

Chinese medical texts dating back more than 2,000 years describe the use of Coptis and Phellodendron preparations for digestive disorders, infections, and inflammatory conditions.

Ayurvedic Medicine

In India, Berberis aristata, known as Daruharidra, has been used for centuries to support digestive health, skin conditions, and blood sugar regulation.

When Was Berberine First Isolated?

Berberine was first chemically isolated and described in the early 1800s. By the mid-nineteenth century, European chemists had identified it as the yellow active component of barberry and related plants.

During the late 1800s and early 1900s, scientists began studying its antimicrobial properties. Throughout the twentieth century, researchers investigated its effects on infections, gastrointestinal disorders, and metabolic diseases.

Interest expanded dramatically after the 1980s when Chinese researchers reported possible benefits for blood sugar control and cardiovascular health.

Health Benefits Claimed Over the Past 100 Years

Digestive Health

One of the oldest and most widely accepted uses of berberine is for digestive support.

Researchers have reported that berberine may:

Help reduce certain forms of infectious diarrhea AND Support healthy intestinal bacteria AND Reduce some gastrointestinal symptoms

Exhibit antimicrobial activity against bacteria and fungi

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Blood Sugar Management

Blood sugar regulation is one of the most studied uses of berberine. Studies suggest berberine may:

Improve insulin sensitivity and Reduce fasting blood glucose

Lower hemoglobin A1c levels and Improve glucose uptake into cells

Some studies have found effects comparable to certain prescription diabetes medications, although berberine should not be viewed as a replacement for medical treatment.

Cholesterol and Heart Health

Researchers have reported that berberine may:

Improve markers of cardiovascular health

These effects may occur through changes in cellular signaling pathways.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Laboratory studies suggest berberine may help regulate inflammatory signaling molecules. This has led to research involving:

Arthritis and Metabolic syndrome AND Fatty liver disease and Cardiovascular disease

Fatty Liver Disease

Recent research suggests berberine may help:

Reduce liver fat accumulation and Improve insulin resistance

Support healthy liver enzyme levels

How Does Berberine Help With Weight Loss?

Berberine is not a stimulant and does not directly burn fat in the way many weight-loss supplements claim. Instead, scientists believe berberine may influence weight through several mechanisms:

Activation of AMPK

One of the most important actions of berberine appears to involve activation of AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), often described as a cellular energy regulator. When AMPK is activated, the body may:

Increase energy utilization and Improve insulin sensitivity

Reduce fat production and Enhance glucose metabolism

Improved Insulin Function

High insulin levels can promote fat storage. By improving insulin sensitivity, berberine may help:

Reduce excess fat storage, Improve blood sugar stability, Lower hunger driven by blood sugar fluctuations

Effects on Gut Bacteria

Research suggests berberine can alter the composition of gut microbiota. Scientists believe some weight-loss benefits may be partly explained by changes in:

Energy extraction from food and Inflammation and Appetite regulation

Reduced Fat Cell Growth

Laboratory studies suggest berberine may inhibit the formation of new fat cells and reduce fat accumulation in existing cells.

What Do Human Studies Show?

Human studies generally show modest weight loss rather than dramatic results. Many studies report: Small reductions in body weight Reduced waist circumference Improved metabolic markers

The effects are typically greater when combined with dietary changes and physical activity.

Berberine Cancer Research Laboratory Findings

Researchers have observed that berberine can:

Slow growth of certain cancer cells and Trigger programmed cell death (apoptosis)

Interfere with tumor cell reproduction and Reduce inflammatory signaling

Affect cellular metabolism

These effects have been reported in studies involving:

Breast cancer cells and Colon cancer cells and Liver cancer cells

Lung cancer cells and Prostate cancer cells

Safety and Side Effects

Berberine is generally considered well tolerated when used appropriately, but side effects can occur. Common side effects include: Constipation Diarrhea Stomach discomfort Nausea Gas

Berberine may also interact with certain medications, including: Diabetes medications Blood pressure medications Blood thinners Drugs metabolized by the liver. You must consult a healthcare professional before using berberine supplements, especially if they/you have medical conditions or take prescription medications.

Conclusion

Berberine is a plant-derived compound with a long history in traditional medicine and over a century of scientific investigation. It is found naturally in plants such as barberry, goldenseal, Oregon grape, and Chinese goldthread. Modern research suggests berberine may support blood sugar control, digestive health, and modest weight loss.

Cancer research has revealed intriguing laboratory findings, including effects on tumor cell growth and cellular metabolism. Among its many proposed uses, the strongest evidence currently exists for metabolic health, particularly blood sugar regulation and improvements in insulin sensitivity. As research continues, berberine remains one of the most extensively studied plant compounds in modern natural medicine.

BONUS INFO

DOCTOR PIERRE KORY JUST WROTE ABOUT CHLORINE DIOXIDE

It seems Doctor Pierre Kory will, yet again, be one of the first mainstream covid doctors to educate the globe. This time, he discusses safe and effective chlorine dioxide, click to read his article here. Doctor Kory could have saved the globe with his extensive research on ivermectin, yet Fauci and the media stopped this safe and effective treatment, in order to gain personal profits to force the world to inject an unsafe and ineffective lab-made shot in the arm as a horrible treatment made after partnership with EcoAlliance and Fauci’s lab-made gain-of-function covid lab, got moved to Wuhan under President Obama due to lab leaks. Eco did work on 15,000 samples, 700 coronavirus genetic sequences of bat coronaviruses in China. This might be unrelated to cov19? HA! EcoHealth received $3.7m, NIH, $600,000 given to Wuhan Institute of Virology. 2019, this project was renewed for another five years, then pulled by the Trump.

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HOW TO USE AND PURCHASE CHLORINE DIOXIDE

Here is how to purchase chlorine dioxide (you will see discount) to use for travel, office, to fight illness. Apply to your nose, eyes to stop a broad (if not total) range of viruses, bacteria, fungi, molds, heavy metals, small parasites. Again, all products in the link are chlorine dioxide.

HOW KERRI RIVERA USES CHLORINE DIOXIDE TO HEAL AUTISM!

Kerri helps some kids fully heal while the others show improvements. At two years and one day of age, August 2002, Kerri’s own son received DTaP, HepB, flu shot, quickly losing eye contact, began to arm-flap, toe walk, lose all speech, severely drool, bang his gut, burning diarrea (from antibiotics?), high-pitched dolphin noises, 26 shots by age 2! Read her book here and my article here. Hire Kerri to save a child before its too late, KerriRivera.com or KetoKerri.com here . Kerri is often hard to find and her books removed because Pharma goes after anyone who uses safe effective CHLORINE DIOXIDE!!!

WATCH PRESIDENT TRUMP MENTION “DISINFECTANT” APRIL 2020 (here on my Twitter X) my X was deleted April 2025!!) that is chlorine dioxide! Click his image:

CD DOES NOT CURE DISEASE, IT CLEARS OUT ALMOST ALL PATHOGENS, HEAVY METALS, VIRUS, MOLD, FUNGUS, BACTERIA KILLER, SMALL PARASITES so you can heal. My friend Randy used chlorine dioxide as a drink, enema and in the bath, to heal his bladder cancer tumors. He feels CD is part of the journey to health. You can speak with him that he feels it was his “cure.” He took flu shots as forced by his work, for 13 years and 2 pneumococcal in one year by Doctor mistake. Randy was given 2 years to live and he is healed! (see my previous blog). You’ll also read about my friend Nancy who feels she healed 2 years of near-death severe singles from the DTaP tetanus shot!

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CLICK here for his protocol using THIAMINE. For more on chlorine dioxide, retired Doctor Robert Yoho tells the story of the men placed in jail for healing people using CD. Read here the experts on CD and how to make it yourself. Why is it that doctors can mislead you to take unproven unsafe Mrna shots without going to prison?

Amalya at GrowthFactor.org - Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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Disclaimer

This is general commentary; I am a nutritionist, hypnotherapist, almost Master Herbalist, I never give medical advice. If you can find an expert to help you, godspeed, but these are rare and hard to judge. The Ultimate Guide to Chlorine Dioxide is the best single reference I found. You must make your decisions based on your research and judgment. Do your reading and never believe me nor any authority, without confirmation. DISCLAIMER: Let it be known that you consent and assume any and all responsibility in the consumption of any product you purchase as a result of your visiting this website or watching these videos. Furthermore, you accept any and all possible damage, loss or injury felt to be experienced as a result from one’s exposure to any content, product or information discussed within these videos and the content on these web pages. Remember, always consult with your medical practitioner or health care professional when dealing with any severe medical condition. All we provide here is entertainment and INFORMATION. Use it how you wish knowing that you are responsible for your own actions. This information has not been approved nor endorsed by the Food and Drug Administration.This article is not official medical advice and is for entertainment and for sharing my personal educational purposes only.

Disclaimer

I am a former Merck drug rep. You can hire me to learn how to likely stop your deadly cancer and chlorine dioxide, DMSO, lithium o bec. I launched drugs such as VIOXX that killed people. Doctors that noticed, were threatened by Merck. I am now a Master Herbalist. I teach that fat and cholesterol (proof here) are healing, whilst wheat, sugars, vaccines are harmful chemicals, that includes the polio shot if you read the history from my friend Judyth Vary Baker, scientist, author, “Me & Lee” who helped develop 1955 polio shot which led many to cancer in the 1960-70s as well as researcher Forrest Maready, author, “The Moth in the Iron Lung.”

The opinions here are not meant to replace the advice of your healthcare “provider”—if you can find someone competent—which is not easy. Without that, do your own reading and make your own decisions. I help guide clients with stage 4 cancer, Lupus, arthritis, autism, Lyme, tinnitus, asthma, nerve issues, UTI, burns, wounds, headaches, migraines, etc.

Dr. Mitchell Brent Leister from the University of Colorado early on in covid, submitted an IRB application to do a trial of chlorine dioxide. Despite submitting an immense amount of research proving the safety for human use/ingestion, he was denied. He instead went on to author this masterful review paper .

Meet “The Mother of Probitics” to answer your probiotic questions. Probiotic pioneer, Natasha Trenev, significantly contributed to the evolution of the probiotics industry. Prior to her work in the field, consumers had very limited knowledge of the supplement and its many benefits. Natasha’s extensive experience and knowledge of the industry began with her family’s 750-year history producing the most beneficial yogurt prized by the royal family of Yugoslavia. Graduating from UCLA in 1970, a decade of research led to Natasha’s development of the first revolutionary method of producing effective, scientifically validated, single strain probiotic bacteria product. Her efforts helped to establish the entire probiotics category in the world!

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When covid broke out, as a lab release, as Fauci warned us would occur, many clinicians from Central and South America were pleading for permission and strongly advocating for the use of chlorine dioxide in regional and national protocols. Why?

Many clinicians knew chlorine dioxide to be a safe, widely effective anti-microbial that can be used against a broad (if not total) range of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. One tragedy about chlorine dioxide’s suppression is that it has even been shown to be effective against multi-drug resistant bacteria, an issue that is becoming an ever larger problem across the world. Back in 2019, the WHO estimated antibiotic resistance directly led to 1.2 million deaths, contributing to a further 5 million deaths. Imagine if we could solve that overnight?

THE BLOCKADE OF CHLORINE DIOXIDE WAS THE SAME PLAYBOOK THAT STOPPED DR KORY FROM USING IVERMECTIN

Chlorine dioxide is a simple, safe, highly effective, inexpensive, widely available therapy that could have stopped covid in its tracks across the world. You can add chlorine dioxide to the list of treatments that were similarly blocked like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and many other therapies effective against covid.

More from Doctor Kory, “Let’s start by recapping what one news site called “Trump’s Craziest and Most Surreal’ Press conference. You know, the one where literally everyone across the world thought Trump was either out of his mind or a complete imbecile for thinking that “bleach” could be injected as a treatment for Covid. Over 500 U.S public water treatment plants add chlorine dioxide to the water, full time, and as many as 900 use it either part time or seasonally (Leister 2021). Safety levels of orally ingested doses have been well established and are far above therapeutic dosing ranges, period. Further, numerous oral care and dental products on the market contain chlorine dioxide and a number of trials using intravenous chlorine dioxide have been done safely. It would appear, once again, like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, chlorine dioxide is the target of a “Disinformation Campaign” given how broadly effective, inexpensive, and widely available it is as a therapeutic. To demonstrate how “dangerous” chlorine dioxide is to the powers that be, know that chlorine dioxide was attacked as a proposed treatment for covid -19 even before HCQ and Ivermectin. It was one of the first therapeutics Fauci and the media tried to discredit as physicians across the world were searching for effective therapeutics for our patients. We were simply told to stay away from “bleach” (which seemed reasonable to me at the time). Know that Jim Humble and Mark Grenon, two of the most well known “pioneers” using chlorine dioxide either as chlorine dioxide (CDS) or it’s alternative formulation called Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) had been treating many tens of thousands of patients in Africa and South and Central America since 1996 for malaria, until April 8, 2020, when suddenly the FDA went after them with a “warning letter…”

SHEDDING AND SPREADING OF COVID SHOTS

Type “MMR VACCINE FDA INSERT” in the internet and go to section 5.6 which explains, measles is spread by the MMR shots, same as covid shots. The measles shots can lead to outbreak. The covid shots can also spread from one spouse who got the shot to the one that did not! Why did founder of private Centner Academy in Miami, Leila Centner in 2021, out of caution, prohibit students and teachers from attending the school within 30 days of “covid vaccination? ” Lelia wisely protected her school, preventing shedding and spreading exposure to the spike protein. She was guessing how long or short shedding can occur after injection, making headlines when the school would not employ anyone who received the covid19 vaccine, and/or separated those who did from students. Immediately, Israel warned us via a documentary that one unvaccinated spouse bled like a murder victim, menstrually, when the husband took Pfizer and the wife did not. Doctor Pierre Kory spent months researching “shedding” of gene therapy medicinal products (GTMP), a class of therapies which the covid vaccines are categorized under. That effort was first inspired by patients reporting to him and partner Scott Marsland when new and chronic symptoms were flaring after social outings and/or close exposures to recently vaccinated individuals

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ISRAELIS MADE A DOCUMENTARY BY NOV 2021 TO WARN THE WORLD THE DEATH AND DEBILITATION

I HAVE INCLUDED 3 LINKS OF ITEMS TO KEEP AS YOUR OWN AT-HOME PHARAMaCY - ZEOLITE, BERBERINE, CHLORINE DIOXIDE

“Berberine is quite antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

Learn the benefits of chlorine dioxide in our hour via this documentary, The Universal Antidote, which is what NASA calls it. Click here to be an expert in one hour.

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Email me or GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com or DM me on Twitter X here, share with me what you learned: What is CD? What are the benefits of CD? How does it heal the gut? Stories of CD healing gut. Share stories how you used it in a cup to CD gas your home or office to stop mold and fungus, watch here on my Rumble account