PILL AND LIQUID AND CHEWABLE!

YOUR DOCTOR WAS NOT TAUGHT TRANSFERCEUTICAL SCIENCE

THEY ARE TAUGHT PHARMACEUTICALS

Immune molecules are in each pill or liquid or chewable and is bio-identical to what is in your body already! Each pill has trillions of TF, in addition, it is not synthetic, rather it is from cow colostrum, (not milk!), from egg yoke (not egg!) and from seed. There are no allergies, no interaction with any medicine nor surgery. Do NOT use if organ transplant.

FREE 2 DAY SHIPPING - vegetable based capsules

PROVEN 70 YEARS: IMMUNE FACTORS WILL CHANGE YOUR LIFE

DOCTORS (are salesman) SELL YOU DRUGS FOR PHARMA, THESE MOLECULES ARE SOLD PERSON TO PERSON

I got you 20% off when you get on the call with me to learn and to know which to purchase, click here - you cannot buy this on Amazon, this is a membership to buy each month, commit to 3 months (same as any healing method you choose) to see results, 4-6 months best. DO NOT BUY ON YOUR OWN, email me for help and education and weekly calls GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com.

WHY COMMIT TO 3 MONTHS MINIMUM?

You will notice any story you hear how someone healed, it cannot take 2 weeks nor a month. It can be a story of chemo, herbs, chlorine dioxide, these molecules, redox molecules. The story is always the same: it took years to have this issue and it will take time to heal this issue. You may begin to feel good in a few days but there will often be major changes at month 4.

YOU CAN FEEL WORSE AND THEN YOU HEAL - DO NOT QUIT

Some can feel fatigue, headache, nausea. You may want to give up. As the toxins, bad cells, parasites, exit your body, this is called Herxheimer reaction. Toxins are dumped into your bloodstream. Stick with it. Do not give up.

(MAX) NEWEST ARRIVES JULY 2026

Key Ingredients: blend of 300 mg of PhytoFactor™ (groundbreaking plant-derived transfer factor from Brassica napus seeds) with 600 mg standard Tri-Factor® Formula (cow colostrum and chicken egg yolk)

Added Nutrients: vitamins C and D, zinc, Super-Mushroom Blend, clinical dose of IP-6 to maximize immune cell activation

Clinical Results: According to studies conducted at NIS Labs, clinically proven to activate the immune system within two hours, mobilizes millions of immune stem cells for targeted tissue

You can buy these immune molecules plain, on its own, or you can add more for the health of your kidneys, bladder, urinary support by adding blueberries, cranberries, elevated with these additional ingredients: dandelion leaf, juniper berry to promote healthy filtration process of the kidneys, helps maintain healthy fluid balance, includes 4Life Transfer Factor® to educate and enhance the immune system. Take four (4) veggie capsules daily for focused urinary tract, bladder, kidney support.

Supports the bladder with cleansing ingredients: cranberry, blueberry, lingonberry, and mannose

Supports healthy kidney and urinary tract function with: dandelion leaf, juniper berry, chanca piedra, varuna, and IP-6

Key Ingredients

IP-6 (inositol hexaphosphate) is a naturally occurring carbohydrate, promotes healthy cell metabolism, support immune system function, and provide antioxidant benefits

• UltraFactor®—A proprietary concentrate of ultra-filtered 4Life Transfer Factor® proteins and other peptides from cow colostrum

• OvoFactor®—A patented concentrate of 4Life Transfer Factor® proteins and other peptides from chicken egg yolk

• NanoFactor®—A proprietary concentrate of nano-filtered cow colostrum

• Cranberry, d-mannose, blueberry, lingonberry, IP-6 (inositol hexaphosphate), chanca piedra (Phytlanthus niruri) herb, and juniper (Juniperus communis) berry

THESE FACTORS ARE IMMUNE MEMORY MOLECULES INSIDE WHITE BLOOD CELLS TO PROTECT YOU FROM: PARASITES DISEASES INFECTIONS FUNGUS (“malignant cells”) COLD FLU MOLD VIRUS BACTERIA

These Immune Factors are small molecules that play a crucial role in immune system communication. These molecules are not species-specific and are known for their ability to transfer immune information between organisms, supporting the body’s natural defense mechanisms.

HOW TO PURCHASE - CONTACT ME

GROWTHFACTOR.org@gmail.com or click here .

6000 studies on the site CLICK here, and here, the primary public site to search for scientific study on transfer factors, also known as dialyzable leukocyte extracts or DLE, is in PubMed from the US NIH National Institute of health. How to Access Studies on PubMed 1. Go to pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov. 2. In the search bar, type:

“transfer factor” OR “transfer factors” OR “dialyzable leukocyte extract” OR “Lawrence transfer factor." 3. Press Enter. This typically returns research papers, reviews, clinical studies dating back decades, including both historical and more recent publications. 4. Use filters on the left sidebar (Article Type: Review, Clinical Trial; Publication Date) to narrow results. 5. Click on titles for abstracts; many have free full-text PDFs via PMC (PubMed Central) links.

HEALING MY FRIENDS HAVE EXPERIENCED

Benefits my friends and clients have seen (and Cathey’s) reported to me: better memory, better conversation-focus, 25 year severe constipation in one week said “this is magic, I went to the bathroom 7 days in a row!” 8 healed pancreatic deadly cells, some used chemo some did not, little girl with deadly blood cells healed, better recall, UTI gone, allergies gone and allergy meds no longer needed, (allergies are not just annoying symptoms; they are a window into how your immune system is behaving.) When you react to pollen, foods, pet dander, or chemicals, your immune system is essentially saying, “This is dangerous,” even when the substance itself may not be truly harmful. This helps correct the issues.

This pill or liquid or chewable begins to work in 2 hours and the kill rate is 97% effective with 24 hours of immune elevation, so you must not skip a day. No other product can boost your NK cells by 437%. Cancer expert billionaire Dr Patrick Soon Shiong did his study 2019 where he looked at lymphocytes (blood work counts this, to tell if NK cells B and T cells are functioning). His study in JAMA 2019 showed 1 of every 5 Americans have low lymphocyte and below 1500 or 1.5 or 1.0 shows your risk of dying, so early death is doubled. When you take these molecules, you increase NK activity and it will increase lymphocytes. As a bonus, this may help with accelerated aging which is our immune function not functioning properly. You want to clear out zombie/senecent (damaged/aged cells that stop dividing but don’t die off) cells which PHYTO FACTOR ( I will help you buy this) helps so much and will generate healthy cells and stem cells. Pre/O is the name of another TF located in tiny pearls you swallow at night to bypass the stomach to work as you sleep (read here.) You might slow down your aging process at your cellular level for healthier aging and long term memory, better conversation-focus, 25 year severe constipation in one week said “this is magic, I went to the bathroom 7 days in a row!” 8 healed pancreatic deadly cells, some used chemo some did not, little girl with deadly blood cells healed, better recall, UTI gone, allergies gone and allergy meds no longer needed, (allergies are not just annoying symptoms; they are a window into how your immune system is behaving.) When you react to pollen, foods, pet dander, or chemicals, your immune system is essentially saying, “This is dangerous,” even when the substance itself may not be truly harmful. This helps correct the issues.

ONE CONTRAINDICATION

The one contraindication is organ transplant. Those who have a new organ cannot use this bec. they use immune-suppressant drugs, so we don’t want to boost their immune system.

DISCLAIMER: The information in this article is for entertainment and fun educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, cure or diagnose. Always work with your health care provider when implementing a new health protocol.

HOW LONG WILL I USE IMMUNE MOLECULES?

Doctor Ryser in the book on Transfer Factors by Aaron White, PhD: “My patients usually start to feel better within 3 to 6 months of beginning treatment with transfer factor. Dramatic results usually manifest in about one year, but we really begin to see positive changes in 5 to 6 months. It typically takes about a year of transfer factor treatment to really turn a patient around. I am specifically referring to chronically ill patients who have an average of 2 to 7 chronic infections that require treatment. The body’s cells regenerate every 6 months. You need to give your body a chance to regenerate healthy cells before dramatic improvements in a patient's overall health can emerge.” Dr. Ryser indicated she has “seen tremendous improvements in health for those with chronic viral infections, even for extremely ill patients. However, many relapse if they make the decision to stop taking them once their health improves, thus requiring regular use, perhaps throughout life. Such relapse suggest that some of the patients she refers to suffer from an underlying immune imbalance, and that this imbalance renders the individual susceptible to infections, thus requiring continual treatment to keep the immune system on point. Is entirely unknown how long treatment should persist in those suffering from discrete affections that respond positively to transfer factor therapy. In any case, a commitment to taking a daily, oral supplement to help the body stay one step to have an illness seems like a fair trade, particularly in situations where one’s health is poor without treatment. Taking transfer factors, under the observation of a physician, allows for more objective measures of improvements. For instance, those with low natural killer cell levels and high levels of peptides in the compliment cascade for example C3a, C4a at baseline, levels can be tracked to assess whether improvements in subjective states can be correlated with objective lab results. The same is true for those showing high level of autoimmune-related antibodies, such as rheumatoid factor and rheumatoid arthritis and TPOAb in auto immune thyroid disease. While not necessary, having such lab analysis conducted while taking transfer factors can help ensure that recovery is on track and that transfer factors are contributing to it.”

HOW DO I USE THIS?

BONUS HELP

HERE IS THE PARKINSONS PROTOCOL - THIAMINE

My friend (retired Dr Robert Yoho) wrote about DMSO in his May 2024 substack, which brought back DMSO into the global conversation. Dr Yoho knows the thiamine and methelyne blue protocol bec he has Parksinson’s. Here it is (click) to learn his protocol and how he managed to snatch his dear wife Judy from the jaws of certain death from AL amyloidosis several years ago with a lot of reading, networking, and then a trip to Europe for a comprehensive cleanout of her mouth abscesses and root canal removals. (Read about that in his book, Judas Dentistry.) At about that time, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, but had confidence he could find a treatment that worked. He writes, “Do not make the mistake of using pills instead of the pure thiamine powder from BulkSupplements.com, easier to handle in the required doses of a gram or more and injecting a low dose of thiamine once or twice a week works as well and is easier compared to swallowing many grams of thiamine daily. Example, Dr Yoho has a reader with fairly severe Parkinsonian symptoms that he had more or less relieved with oral thiamine. His tremors went away, coordination nearly normalized, felt great with excellent sleep and no constipation. This treatment works for other neurological diseases besides Parkinson’s so be sure find a doctor who can help you, but good luck with that, they will tell you this can’t be cured. As you read this, don’t forget that I do not give medical advice. Italian neurologist Antonio Costantini developed high-dose thiamine therapy for Parkinson’s disease in 2011 and treated more than 2,500 patients with reported improvements of 50 to 90 percent on motor and non-motor symptoms.” Dr Robert Yoho says:

• Oral protocol: 2 to 3 grams per day of thiamine hydrochloride, split before and after lunch, water only, no acidic carriers.

• Oral equivalence with intramuscular or subcutaneous: 2 grams oral daily equals 100 mg IM or SQ weekly; 3 grams oral equals 75 mg twice weekly; 4 grams oral equals 100 mg twice weekly.

• Vitamin B6 sabotages thiamine treatment in patients on L-dopa because B6 activates peripheral decarboxylase and blocks L-dopa from reaching the brain, so stop supplementing it.

• Costantini died of covid May 2020. The B1 Parkinson’s Foundation, supported by Daphne Bryan PhD and others, now continues the work and is planning a randomized controlled trial.

• Injectable thiamine in the US now requires a prescription. A 503A compounding pharmacy is the cleanest sourcing route. A sublingual thiamine mononitrate formulation offers a third option backed by anecdote rather than trial data

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The Immune Molecule Tool Most Health Experts do Not know about

Immune Molecules are low-molecular-weight immune messenger molecules derived from colostrum, egg yolks, seeds or leukocytes. They have demonstrated significant potential in modulating mast cell hyperactivity by recalibrating immune responses and reducing inflammatory cascades. This is extremely important because MCAS, which is often overlooked by mainstream medicine, causes so many health issues.

The Immune Molecule aka Transfer Factor Mechanisms of Action

Immune Regulation and Mast Cell Stabilization

Transfer factors contain antigen-specific information that educates the immune system to recognize and respond appropriately to threats without overactivation. Research indicates that these molecules can suppress excessive histamine release by downregulating IgE-mediated pathways, a key driver of MCAS symptoms. Additionally, they enhance regulatory T-cell (Treg) activity, which helps restore immune tolerance and prevent mast cell hyperreactivity . Reduction of Inflammatory Cytokines

MCAS is often associated with elevated pro-inflammatory cytokines such as IL-6, TNF-α, and IL-1β. Transfer factors have been shown to modulate cytokine production, shifting the immune response from a Th2-dominant (pro-allergic) state toward a balanced Th1/Th2 response . This rebalancing is critical in cancer, ALS, leukemia, autism, ADHD, arthritis, MCAS, where chronic Th2 skewing exacerbates hypersensitivity reactions. Support for Gut-Immune Axis

A significant proportion of mystery and known illness cases are linked to intestinal permeability (leaky gut) and dysbiosis, which further aggravate mast cell activation. Transfer factors derived from colostrum contain immunoglobulins and growth factors that repair gut lining integrity, reducing systemic antigenic load and subsequent mast cell triggers. Studies also highlight their role in promoting beneficial gut microbiota, which indirectly stabilizes mast cells through microbial-immune crosstalk.

FROM HER DEATH BED, AGE 14, THESE IMMUNE FACTORS GOT HER OUT OF HOSPITAL IN 10 WEEKS

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I began to use these Factors when I learned how Lyndi (14) in Kentucky healed from her death bed due to “third spacing” which means her natural liquids began to enter the wrong areas of her body. She was 14 when the pediatrician gave her the HPV shot by Merck called Gardasil. Hospitalized 4 year, doctors gave her 75 pills and shots that caused her colon to stop workings they removed it, then her rectrum stopped working so they removed it, the medication side effects caused small bowel stopped working and bladder and kidneys failed. Gave her ileostomy bag surgery, which caused her to die, her bowel ruptured as she WAS DYING OF 6 ORGAN FAILURE DUE TO SEPSIS E COLI due to the drugs. Our body cannot process drugs. THIRD SPACING is what she was dying of. After a pastor got 1000 to pray, a woman from Ohio called to teach her “transfer factor’ will save your daughter, “Tell your doctors it is in the physicians desk reference, it is their Bible.” The next day Lindsi got the pills, 3 days later Lindsi woke top, urine began to exit catheter. Today Lindis is off all drugs, this molecule changed her life. When Lindi got the TF on her deathbed, it placed E Coli immune markers into her blood, she stopped building antibodies and stopped drowning in her own fluid. Her natural killer cells were 5, the NK got her body to fight 97 so she walked out of the hospital. When you have 5 NK you fight about 10 cancer cells each day.

PURCHASE FACTORS HERE 20% OFF

call or email me GrowthFactor.org@gmail.com. You can buy full prince retail online, or 15% off through me or 20% off to be affiliate to get it wholesale. That means free shipping too. Get the toothpaste too, it stopped my ba breath. Everything you buy contains the immune molecules.

Step 2 learn so much more - How Do I Buy This?

How to buy minerals to put back into your filtered water click

How to buy chlorine dioxide (helps remove: covid virus bacteria some parasites mold fungus bioweapon Lyme, anthrax) nose spray click

How to buy Zeolite liquid mouth spray remove heavy metals click

How to buy the original by Natasha Trenev bifidobacteria probiotic (comes in ice) click Natren’s Products Discount Code click or code GROWTHFACTOR

How to buy Redox Molecules click

How to buy Transfer Molecules click

How to buy Berberine stops sugar cravings helps weight loss, and lugol iodine, and black seed oil and Litihium Orotate for anxiety 15% discount “GROWTHFACTOR” LITHIUM OROTATE Calms the mind, feeling agitated or blue or anxiety or depressed begins to melt away

DID YOU TAKE A TOUR OF YOUR PROBIOTIC FACILITY? I DID!

This is me getting a tour of Natren Probiotics warehouse by Natasha Trenev, click to watch and to learn. Natasha ships to you with ice and adds oil to keep the tiny creatures from fighting each other, does your probiotic do this for you?

I GOT YOU 30% OFF NATREN

DISCOUNT CODE 15% OFF LITHIUM OROTATE, BLACK SEED OIL, HUMIC FULVIC

Start this for 90 days, calms the soul, helps fight off cancer, helps sugar cravings, etc. Take daily: Lithium Orotate 10 mg twice a day, I know someone who takes it 15 years via Kerri Rivera. Also get Black Seed Oil to seal gut, 1 tblspn a day or as much as you can take, plus Humic Fulvic to seal gut, Chlorine Dioxide 1-6 drops in 16 ounce water bottle. Parasites cause anxiety, it is a symptom, fear, worry, depression is a side effect of worms and parasites we get from pets in the home, sushi, fish, etc, so take mebenzadole, ivermectin, fenbendazole, I get at farm feed stores! Get it all here such as BERBERINE Purchase Berberine here, use code GROWTHFACTOR 15% off entire order, plus black seed oil, iodine, etc. “Berberine is quite antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, used to treat bacteria, fungus, parasites, viruses, and other microbes,” Master Herbalist, Amalya of GrowthFactor

EYE HEALTH

4Life Transfer Factor Vista is a dietary supplement designed to support eye health, visual sharpness, and immune function, combines specialized blend of antioxidants, carotenoids (lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin), and botanical extracts like bilberry and ginkgo biloba to protect against oxidative stress.

BY THE WAY IF YOU LIKE CHLORINE DIOXIDE I HAVE 30% OFF

Click here

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Key Components of 4Life Transfer Factor Vista:

4Life Tri-Factor Formula: Contains OvoFactor (egg yolk extract) and NanoFactor (nano-filtered cow colostrum) to educate immune cells.

Ocular Health Proprietary Blend: Features carotenoids to protect the retina from blue light and oxidative damage: Lutein & Zeaxanthin: Key nutrients for visual acuity. Astaxanthin: Derived from Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae for night vision. Bilberry & Black Currant Extract: Included for antioxidant support, are small European blueberries for retinal protection, night vision. Ginkgo Biloba & Spirulina: Included for support of eye health.

Vitamins and Minerals: Provides Vitamin A (as retinyl palmitate and beta carotene), Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Zinc.

SHARE THIS BEC THEY HIDE DMSO CHLORINE DIOXIDE TOO SINCE 1970

Early covid treatment strategies such as Transfer Factors were hidden from you by Fauci/NIAID, FDA, CDC such as ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine/zinc and chlorine dioxide which would have stopped covid. Instead, Team Fauci had a vaccine to sell into every arm. At this point I have 6 friends whose children died of Pfizer heart attack, cancer and leukemia in young friends, ALS and Alzheimers stealing away the lives of my neighbors and family, menstrual cycle changes and skin cancer and a deeply painful suicide plan by my friend Steven Ordonia due to Pfizer-tinnitus and heart inflammation. Modern information systems, instagram and FB algorithms shape how you see treatment options. This is called “mass formation” as presented by Doctor Robert Malone (inventor Mrna tech) via isolation, uncertainty, a scary virus, school lockdown and job loss. This caused people not to question, just inject yourself and your kids to end the anxiety. Treatment options became filtered through using social enforcement rather than independent evaluation. This filtering works because of a basic feature of how your brain manages effort called “cognitive load.” It is the mental energy required to process information, it takes less energy to follow what you hear rather than cut a new path, evaluating alternatives demands significantly more effort and time. This is why repetition such as “safe and effective” does spread health ideas, it just makes them seem true. This is why it is important to share with those you love what TRANSFER MOLECULES ARE:

How the Immune Molecule aka Transfer Factors May Help Allergies

Although human clinical data are still limited, there are several important lab and animal findings:

In studies on human immune cells, a specific transfer factor supplement increased Th1‑type cytokines and regulatory cytokines, while reducing Th2‑type (allergy‑linked) cytokines.

In a mouse model of allergic asthma, oral transfer factors reduced eosinophils (allergy‑type white blood cells), decreased mucus production, and improved airway structure.

The supplement restored a healthier balance between Th1, Th2, and T‑reg cells and shifted gene expression away from the allergic profile (lower STAT6, higher T‑bet and Foxp3, for the technical readers).

What does this mean in plain language?

The immune system can become less “allergy‑trigger‑happy” and more calm and balanced.

The lungs were less inflamed and less clogged with mucus.

The body seemed better able to respond appropriately to allergens without overreacting.

Because your immune system is constantly sampling everything you touch, eat, drink, and breathe, The Immune Molecule aka transfer factors can be thought of as providing a more intelligent template for how to respond to that constant antigen exposure. Instead of reacting wildly to harmless substances, the immune system is guided back toward tolerance and proper discrimination—friend versus foe.

In practice, this means:

Fewer or less intense allergic reactions over time.

Less background inflammation that might otherwise contribute to chronic disease and potentially cancer risk.

Better resilience when the immune system encounters new antigens in foods and the environment.

Of course, more human clinical trials are needed to confirm these benefits in real‑world allergy sufferers, but the mechanistic and animal data and anecdotal evidence provide a strong rationale for using The Immune Molecule aka transfer factors as part of a comprehensive allergy and immune‑support strategy.

Pulling It Together: A Whole‑System View

When you look at allergies, leaky gut, glyphosate, vaccines, and The Immune Molecule aka immune/transfer factors together, a pattern emerges:

A damaged gut barrier and disrupted microbiome (from processed food, chemicals like glyphosate, infections, and stress) prime the immune system for overreaction.

Chronic allergic responses create ongoing inflammation, which can raise the risk for health issues including cancer.

Vaccines are one of many modern immune stimuli; responses can vary and comparative studies show that the vaccinated have a much higher rate of allergies.

The Immune Molecule aka transfer factors, are pathogen markers. Pathogen Markers train your body to recognize trillions of pathogens and remember them. These pathogen markers control allergies, breathing conditions, digestive issues and much more. They modulate Th1 and Th2 in the white blood cells to balance the immune system. The Immune Molecule is a protein of Natural Killer Cells, whose job is to search out viruses, bacteria, toxins and cancer cells and eradicate them before they become a problem. This protein enhances Natural Killer cell activity

From my Master Herbalist perspective, combining gut‑healing strategies (removing glyphosate exposure where possible, restoring microbiome health, sealing the gut) with immune‑balancing tools (like The Immune Molecule aka transfer factors, pre, pro and post biotics, and glutamine along with diet, sleep, and stress work) offers a powerful framework for calming allergies, improving health outcomes and supporting long‑term immune resilience.

If you would like to know more about the powerful pharmacy-grade products I personally recommend to help heal the gut and mitigate allergy responses, please drop me an e-mail GrowthFactor.org.@gmail.com

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1998 DAVID LISSONBEE USED PATENT 6866868B1 FILTRATION TO EXTRACT THIS MOLECULE

David is Co-Founder of 4Life Research, LLC, this is how you get Transfer Molecules. Now we can put back what Gd intended us to have. We get way more pathogen markers for those us never breastfed and those who were, we all get way more TF than any humans could have. This comes from cows, no side effect, part of you already, you just don’t have enough, does not interfere with any medication, TF is not herb vitamin mineral which your body will secrete when its had enough. TF cross blood-brain barrier AND get into red blood cells protecting you from pathogens (bacteria fungus mold parasites virus).

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AT BIRTH WE GET TRANSFER FACTORS IF WE WERE BREASTFED

In bone marrow, our white blood cells get a little bit of transfer factors. When our mother breast feeds, we get a massive download of factors into the baby the first 3 days of life. TF are micro protein peptide memory molecules found inside all colostrum milk of all mammals. All animals have the same TF in colostrum. In the 1960s our doctors were mesmerized by baby formula companies and most women were given a pill to stop the milk from coming in and did not breastfeed baby! I WAS NOT BREASTFED! Doctors messed us up. When a mother who did not get breastfed then breastfeeds her own child, the baby is missing TF for a second generation.

What NK cells are and how they fight cancer

NK cells are a specialized arm of the innate immune system that patrol for stressed, infected, or transformed (cancerous) cells without needing prior “training” like T cells do.

They recognize danger by sensing “missing self” (lost MHC molecules) and “induced self” (stress ligands) on target cells.

Once engaged, NK cells kill by releasing perforin and granzymes, by death ligands like FasL and TRAIL, and by antibody‑dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) via CD16 when antibodies have coated a tumor cell.

In solid tumors, higher NK infiltration and preserved NK function generally correlate with better control and improved outcomes, which is why NK‑based adoptive therapies and CAR‑NK approaches are a major frontier in oncology.

In simple terms: NK cells are your rapid‑response assassins ; if they are depleted or suppressed, malignant cells have a much easier time surviving and spreading.

WHEN YOU BREATH IN A PATHOGEN

Such as chicken pox or covid or a cold/flu, you breath this in then your body goes on a hunt for 2-3 days to search your body’s database (before NK natural killer cells) to see if you have this identical factor such as chicken pox. In those 3 days you can get fever or bumps or itchy. Or a cold, you get watery eyes scratchy throat, or stomach bug diarrhea. Your body was searching and did not find that data so the NK natural killer cells are called in, you feel better then your family or co-workers get sick from you. SO the next time you breath in chicken pox you now have TRANSFER FACTOR in your blood and you won’t get sick the second time. Man took away TF when we were born due to no breast milk. Your NK protect you from illness, cancer, inflammation. Man messed us up with formula.

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CHEMICALS KILL OFF YOUR NATURAL KILLER CELLS

Chemicals kill off your natural killer cells, kill off your factors to fight.

FOOD - Our food and vaccines have glyphosate in sugar, veggies, butter, cheese, bread, pasta, rice - celiac disease and gluten allergy

WATER - Drink water or any beverage - most has clorox which will kill off factors, used for water purification, is a solution 7.5% sodium hypochlorite NaOCl, works by rapidly releasing hypochlorite ions

AIR - lots of chemicals, gas from cars, trucks, planes

PHARMA DRUGS - kill off natural killer cells and factors

LUGOL IODINE - BE SURE TO STUDY THIS

I learned LUGOL IODINE from Herb Roi Richards and Wayne Rowland (who have collaborated on books and health protocols) and both strongly advocate for Lugol’s Iodine (5% or 6.6% solutions) as a foundational supplement for overall health, thyroid support, detoxification, antimicrobial effects, and addressing widespread iodine deficiency



HERB’s view:

Lugol’s iodine - one of his “Foundational Five” substances he wouldn’t live without (alongside chlorine dioxide, oceanic magnesium, DMSO, and Silver Water).



Key points from his writings:

• Critical for glandular health: Every secreting gland (thyroid, salivary, mammary, prostate, ovaries/uterus) needs large amounts of iodine.



Deficiency leads to cysts, dysfunction, and related issues.

• Antimicrobial powerhouse: Kills bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites (e.g., Staphylococcus, E. coli, influenza, Candida, Giardia).



• Cancer prevention: Promotes apoptosis in cancer cells and helps prevent breast, thyroid, and other cancers.



• Widespread deficiency: He cites estimates that ~90% of people have undiagnosed iodine deficiency, contributing to many modern health problems. He contrasts this with mainstream medicine’s limited focus.



• Lugol’s as preferred form: Bioavailable and effective for supplementation. He recommends conscious daily use as a necessity in today’s world (e.g., countering fluoride interference).



• Practical advice: Integrate with a clean diet and other supports; consult natural practitioners (not just allopathic doctors).



He references Dr. Jerry Tennant’s Healing is Voltage for deeper iodine insights. ￼

He frames iodine as essential for “living fully in the dash” (a vibrant life between birth and death) rather than quick fixes. ￼



Wayne Rowland’s Views:

Rowland (known for Silver Water, parasite cleanses, and books like Worms Are Killing You!) recommends Lugol’s iodine as a key product in his protocols, often paired with his Silver Water. ￼



Key points:

• Thyroid and metabolic support: Prefers 6.6% concentration for stronger thyroid function than 5% (but says 5% is a good start).



• Candida/parasite/detox use: For candida, take six drops of Lugol’s in 8 oz water, 3 times per day for 3+ days, while using Silver Water (spaced at least 30 minutes apart). It supports broader immunity and detoxification. ￼



• General dosing: Start with 1–2 drops daily in water; increase gradually as needed. Monitor thyroid levels and consult a practitioner. Avoid if allergic to shellfish.

• Complementary role: Used alongside Silver Water, DMSO, etc., in his “Disease Symptom Elimination” and cleanse programs. Not a standalone cure but part of a holistic approach to pathogens, gut health, and vitality.

RUSSIA IS TOP IN CANCER RESEARCH interleukin-2 (IL-2)

Russia studied 450 cancer cells in Petri dish, with NATURAL KILLER CELLS in 48 hours, from a young man in his 20s, he killed 81 of 450 cancer cells. 18% kill rate. Us adults kill about 5%. Chemo interleukin2 killed 80 of 450. 87% kill rate with side effects and can cause death. Then added 3 transfer factors: CLASSIC capsule (pure from bovine colostrum, listed in PDR Physicians Desk Reference) killed 204 of 450 45% kill rate zero side effects, doesnt interfere with medications. Cow, chicken egg yoke.

NANO FACTORS - classic and tri factors

Little factors are NANO FACTORS that stop autoimmune disease which is: high BP diabetes fibromyalgia lupus multiple sclerosis crohns ulcerative colitis eczema hashimotos cancer Parkinsons. Takes two years to get rid of your body suppressor factors you will see in your blood tests.

TRI-FACTOR

Tri-factor has ultra factors from cow factors, ovo factor from chicken and massive dose of nano factors (suppressor and inducer factors.) 450 cancer cells in petri-dish killed 263. 64% kill rate.

HOW TO PURCHASE - CONTACT ME GROWTHFACTOR.org@gmail.com or click here.

PLUS FACTOR

Plus Factors - add more NK natural killer cells from Shitake, Maitake, Aloe, Bakers Yeast - of 450 cancer cells, killed 437. 13 were not killed. 97% kill rate. Russia mandated by law every person in hospital is given TF before any drugs to save their people. Shiitake (Lentinula edodes) and Maitake (Grifola frondosa) are nutrient-dense, edible, and medicinal mushrooms used to boost immunity, support heart health, regulate blood sugar.

CLASSIC

ALLERGIES - MISSING TRANSFER FACTORS IN OUR BLOOD

Transfer factors could heal your allergies.

1940 DOCTOR HENRY SHERWIN LAWRENCE IMMUNOLOGIST

While at New York University School of Medicine he was the pioneer in immunology and infectious disease research. 1949, Dr. Lawrence discovered “transfer factors.” He found that extracts from white blood cells (lymphocytes) of a person with immunity to a disease could transfer that immune response to another person. He named the active molecules “transfer factors.” Dr. H. Sherwood Lawrence was the immunologist who discovered transfer factors in 1949 and helped establish modern cellular immunology. Dr. Lawrence held many important positions: Head of Infectious Diseases and Immunology at NYU, Co-director of medical services at Bellevue Hospital Center, Director of the NYU Cancer Center, Director of the NYU AIDS Research Center, Member of the National Academy of Sciences

He also founded the scientific journal Cellular Immunology.

ALL MAMMALS HAVE THE SAME TRANSFER FACTORS

He took a man with tuberculosis, transferred immune (taken from white blood cells) knowledge to the next man who did not have tuberculosis. 24 hours later the man that never had tuberculosis had been protected with TF, it is like a vaccine but a healthy one. He patented this. animals and humans are getting tuberculosis. He found just one ONE MAMMAL did not get tuberculosis, THE COW. It is because they give birth on the dirt and poop and dusty particles with crap in it, the baby gets TF plus a system that can fight.

What Transfer Factors Are

Transfer factors are small immune messenger molecules that carry information about pathogens and help immune cells recognize and respond to threats.

In his experiments:

White blood cells from immune donors were extracted.

The extract was injected into non-immune recipients.

The recipients developed the same immune response to the antigen.

This discovery helped scientists better understand cell-mediated immunity.

Importance of his work

His discovery helped launch modern research into:

Cell-mediated immunity

Immune signaling molecules

Experimental immunotherapies

Thousands of scientific papers later studied transfer factors and related immune mechanisms.

MORE HEALING TO LEARN, I USE DAILY

Unless you are invited to participate in Dr. Patrick’s clinical trial, you will not have access to this treatment anytime soon

I set out to find out if there was something available to help everyone boost their natural killer cells. I found this book on Transfer Factors. I was then led to health care professionals that are using these Transfer Factors in their practices. They are not a pharmaceutical drug, they are classified as a food supplement. Transfer Factors are listed in the Physician Desk Reference, therefore doctors can prescribe them.

HOW TO PURCHASE - CONTACT ME GROWTHFACTOR.org@gmail.com or click here.

What are Transfer Factors?

Transfer factors are small immune‑derived peptides. When you were born if your mother breast fed you, you received immune-derived peptides from her breast milk. Literally these molecules are transferred from mother to baby. What if your mother was not breast fed as a baby? She would not have as many immune-derived peptides to transfer to you. If you were not breast fed as a baby, then you did not receive any immune-derived peptides.

In the 1950s Dr. H. Sherwood (Henry) Lawrence, a New York University immunologist first showed that “immune experience” could be transferred from one person to another via a leukocyte extract—what he named transfer factor.

He took white blood cells (lymphocytes) from donors who were already sensitized to a disease, in other words they had already recovered. He then lysed these cells (breaking them open by freezing/thawing or osmotic shock) and dialyzed the extracts to keep only very small peptides below about 5,000–8,000 daltons. He then transferred this to a person who was ill with that disease. The results were amazing.

Lawrence called these small immune‑active peptides “transfer factors” because they could transfer the donor’s immune reactivity to the recipient.

This was a time consuming and tedious procedure that could not be implemented for the masses.

Transfer Factor Breakthrough

In the late 1980s–1990s, researchers recognized that bovine colostrum naturally contained significant amounts of these immune “messenger” peptides and developed methods to extract and concentrate them for supplemental use. In 2003 they discovered that these molecules could also be extracted from chicken egg yolk.

Today everyone can access the broad‑spectrum sources of transfer factors, leading to support both humoral and cellular immunity. They are classified as a food supplement that can be used by all ages.

Studies show Evidence of NK enhancement

In vitro studies show that transfer factor fractions can boost NK‑cell cytotoxicity against K562 leukemia cells by roughly 80–98% , in some cases outperforming IL‑2 in that assay.​

Animal experiments demonstrate that transfer factor supplementation heightens NK activity and cellular immune responses, supporting classification as a natural immunomodulator.

A clinical study in children with autism spectrum disorders and NK/NKT deficiency found that three months of transfer factor‑based “immunocorrection” increased NK cell counts in peripheral blood by nearly threefold , and NKT cells even more, compared with baseline.​

Reviews and clinical experience with transfer factor formulations highlight increased NK function and IFN‑γ production as key mechanisms in improved defense against infections and possibly malignancy.

Why this matters for cancer:

NK cells are crucial for surveilling and eliminating emerging malignant cells; higher NK activity has been associated with reduced cancer risk and better outcomes in multiple settings.

If transfer factors raise NK cell number and cytotoxic capacity, they may help restore a more effective immune surveillancestate, particularly helpful when chemo, radiation, chronic infection, or the tumor microenvironment have suppressed NK function.

For someone trying to prevent cancer :

Supporting robust NK surveillance makes biological sense as part of a broader risk‑reduction program (healthy diet, weight, sleep, stress regulation, low toxin burden).

Transfer factors could be viewed as one NK‑centric tool alongside lifestyle strategies that also enhance NK profiles.

For someone recovering from cancer :

After aggressive chemo and radiation, NK and T cells may be severely depleted; Soon‑Shiong’s work and others’ highlight that restoring lymphocyte health is vital for strong Natural Killer cells and long‑term control.

Transfer factors might contribute to rebuilding functional NK activity, although they are not a stand‑alone treatment and should be integrated with oncologist‑guided care.

Even if you are not facing a cancer diagnosis, you may have damaged or weaken Natural Killer Cells.

Some of the things that are known to damage NK cells:

Chemotherapy and Radiation and Stress

Insomnia and Obesity

Poor diet and Sedentary lifestyle

Excess alcohol and Chronic Infections and Tumors

Your Blood work can tell you if your Natural Killer Cells are weak or strong.

You can look at your Lymphocyte count on your blood work and if it is low your immune system is not fully functioning and your Natural Killer Cells are weak.

Disclaimer: The information in this post is for educational purposes only. It is not meant to treat, cure or diagnose. Always work with your health care provider when implementing a new supplement or protocol.

References:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10978891/

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41392-024-02005-w

https://ramaekersnutrition.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/TF-Scientific_Evidence_Documenting_the_Biological_Functions.pdf

https://www.annexpublishers.com/articles/JNH/6301-Effects-of-Transfer-Factor-Supplementation-on-Immune-Reactions-in-Mice.pdf

https://www.ejgm.co.uk/download/the-effectiveness-of-combined-application-of-transfer-factors-in-natural-killers-and-natural-killers-16719.pdf https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8433118/

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11954496/

https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2111900119

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/new-study-links-stress-with-lower-levels-of-key-immune-cells

https://medicalxpress.com/news/2025-12-anxiety-insomnia-natural-killer-cell.html

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4763946/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0188440919311920

https://www.ccjm.org/content/ccjom/41/3/127.full.pdf

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